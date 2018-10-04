Always believe the victim

100+ Alien Abduction Stories That Will Make You Believe.
A liberal is someone who feels a great debt to his fellow man, which debt he proposes to pay off with your money.
Doubleplusgood.
I called this early.
Hopefully, the document gets leaked.
Don’t you just hate that ‘little girl’ voice that she’s been using throughout the hearing.
Will MSM bury the story?
Juan Williams is one of the biggests dick around, but at least Fox allows dicks to voice their opinion, unlike the other MSM.
Now lets hear from all of the other people who know Ford well.
Lets also hear from all of the People in the FBI who knew McLean well.
All that’s missing is enough evidence. We already know their Modus Operandi.
More than that – this is inductive only, but when I hear an adult woman using a voice like that to garner empathy I immediately think “warning – psychopath”.
What Trump said is the opinion of many women, me included.
And Ford’s little girl voice is classic attention seeking, when a liar has nothing else.
Seeing Trump fight for his side and not cave is the most remarkable thing I have seen in politics.
He makes Reagan look like a leftist squish.
IT – Reagan era politics still had standards. Then came the Clintons.
Ford stated under oath that she didn’t know that the Senate committee had offered to travel to her home in California to take her evidence.
There is ample evidence on file of this offer to her attorneys.
Either she was lying about the offer or her attorneys did not pass it on to her in order to drag out the process and gain maximum exposure for her narrative — not evidence — in which case they are in big trouble with the American Bar Association.
Agree. In the era between Reagan and Trump there’s been nothing but a void filling up with turds.
Another clever plan dies a death ,no doubt about them they are pathological liars make a corkscrew look like a straight edge . The late Muellers Russia crap which has run out of puff ,the persecution of people who did some work for Trump,which got one guy a couple of weeks in the nick for “lying “ to the liars at the FBI . The stormy. Daniels crap which disappeared up its own whizzer. Now the Kavanagh attack another coonocted Hollywood fifth rate story ,designed to detract voters from the total corruption and immorality of the globalist decromats at the November elections. They may well be slaughtered in the voting as people express their disgust at the maggots vicious self seeking crap ,hopefully they will lose many seats then the Republicans can purge their party of the turnbullite type of lefties ,nd once again make it the voice of sanity.
“Elle
#2831617, posted on October 4, 2018 at 5:21 pm
Agree entirely Elle. As for Ford’s little girl voice, when I heard her speaking I almost fell over laughing……it was classic “c*ck tease”…..seriously disturbing. This whole sordid and politically motivated assassination by the Demrats and which Ford knowingly and willingly participated in, is a complete insult to women who have endured real abuse and violence.
“stackja
#2831636, posted on October 4, 2018 at 5:43 pm
IT – Reagan era politics still had standards. Then came the Clintons.”
Agree, the Clintons were and are criminals. However I would argue that the real damage occurred between 2008 and 2016 under that marxist negro shit. Barry the Muslim was and remains evil.
It won’t be all that long before the next nomination comes about because RBG looks like she at the end of her time. The next nomination will probably be a woman and if the Democrats even attempt the same tactics next time, I suspect public opinion will shoot them down immediately. Years ago when Justice Thomas and others had to endure the same character assassinations, there was no internet and social media to put their cases forward. The Democrats have found out they can now be found out in the lies and deception.
Elle and Cassie, yes, I also found that just so awfully false and embarrassing as a woman. To hear that “little girl” voice and see the coquettish pose used to try to wheedle sympathy and capitulation was just so wrong of an adult woman, and sounded uncomfortably false.
The title of the post – should it not read: Always Believe the Accuser?
Mature adults don’t talk that way and i would bet dollars to donuts her normal speaking voiice is quite different.
She talks like someone who does phone porn for a living.
COS – Agree BO a problem. I believe Clintons provided a base for BO. Even though HRC supposedly didn’t like BO.
Bath House Barry is a product of the twenty years of the Bush/Clinton crime cartel occupying the White House.
The damage has been a long time in the making.
Victimhood culture v rational inquiry. Identity politics rules. No winners.
Didn’t catch the source as I only hopped in the car mid way through, but ABC news radio reported today that the number of white males intending to vote Republican at the mid terms jumped 10% since the Kav hearing.
Oh lookey here. Blasey Frauds BFF from high school and former FBI attorney (retired when Trump won) Monica McLean was at the hearing and she came in through the same door as Fraud and her lawyers.
Fraud – she who is oh so terrified of flying – just happened to be at Rehobath Beach Delaware where McLean lives at the time she testified that she drafted her accusatory letter to Senator Spystein.
Who is this McLean you ask? She has close ties to Trump haters and fired FBI and DoJ people such as Andy McCabe and Preet Baharara of Southern District New York office. (Her lawyer Bromwich is representing McCabe now and recently resigned his partnership at his law firm to represent Dr Fraud. Who dafug does that unless it’s super important or super crook?)
Read the first link, then read the second link to understand how this fraud and conspiracy was concocted to bring down Kavanaugh and hurt Trump.
DEEP DEEEEEEP state indeed.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/03/christine-blasey-ford-friend-in-delaware-was-career-fbi-agent-and-likely-together-during-accusation-letter-construct/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/03/retired-fbi-agent-doj-lawyer-ms-monica-mclean-attended-kavanaugh-hearing-with-blasey-ford/
The ridiculous voice with it’s pronounced vocal fry just had me staring at the video in disbelief. I am also ashamed that this is what passes for feminism today. If I had tried any of that nonsense when I was a kid my dad would have been infuriated that I was not standing up for myself. He was a man ahead of his time and did not differentiate between the three girls and two boys. He was hard on all of us.
Grateful for the fact he taught me how to grow a spine.
Nooo.!I really really believed Ford! Oh this is terrible, how COULD she lie like this???/!
Nah, just teasing ya,
Mature adults don’t talk that way and i would bet dollars to donuts her normal speaking voiice is quite different.
Would indeed be interesting to know.
There is a hypothesis among psychologists and psychiatrists that the voice development of women who were sexually abused as children often freezes at the age they were abused.
They are often also sexually promiscuous as teens/young adults and develop misandristic tendencies in adulthood.
This would explain much in this instance.
Christine will just have to say Oops!…I Did It Again in her little Britney voice.
What a crackpot theory, denying evolution and actual biology.
You can’t play the banjo on a bass. Voices change as people age occurs because the larynx increases in size (and the resonant frequency lowers).
Ford was acting and trying to appeal for sympathy. It is all an act, shame on you for falling for it.
Sickening.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2009/sep/29/roman-polanski-whoopi-goldberg
“There is a hypothesis among psychologists and psychiatrists that the voice development of women who were sexually abused as children often freezes at the age they were abused.
Absolute rot, her baby voice was totally contrived. And the only abuse she has ever been involved in is the current abuse of Bret Kavanaugh, his wife and their children. Utterly shameful.
Not so sure on that hypothesis myself, puberty has it’s affect on voice.
mh, the little Britney voice kicks in at 0:38
Oops!
*0:58
If Ms Ford had just once said something along the lines of as a mother feeling sorry/compassion for the hurt Mrs Kavanaugh and daughters will be experiencing but must press on – well you might think she was genuine.
But not a word. So I think she’s a toy for the Democrats to try and damage Trump through Kavanaugh.
They simply want Trump gone – no matter how they go about it, or collateral damage incurred.
It is all an act, shame on you for falling for it.
Try reading for comprehension, dot.
I said it would be interesting to know how she normally speaks.
Then the theory could be tested in her instance.
That wouldn’t excuse her, but it might go a way to explaining her.
That obviously isn’t her “normal speaking voice”.
Don’t be a sucker.