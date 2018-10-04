The Sokal hoax repeated

For the “You couldn’t make it up” file. Deliberately faked papers accepted by progressive academic journals.
Commentary in the US. Commentary on the original Sokal hoax.
Saw that. This should be done a LOT more often!
Two climate scientists had to use false names (actually their real names spelled backwards!) to get a paper published on the role of atmospheric pressure in the earth’s climate because they were known to be CO2 warming doubters. Interview here.
HT cohenite on the open thread.
Mind-blowing.
Funny, but not!
Will it be a non story in the MSM and quickly kicked under the carpet by the Fascist left as they merrily disregard it and keep on their merry way, understanding what we don’t?
The one throwing the most mud gets more of it to stick.
You wouldn’t have to be much of a con man to put it over today’s acamedics and polliemuppets ,never in the history of human endeavour have so many dickheads held so much power , I kid you not comrades ,mediocrity rules these days ,when I was young they would never have been allowed out ,kept in the attic and never mentioned in company .
‘Safe Schools’ hoax continue?