The Sokal hoax repeated

Posted on 10:02 am, October 4, 2018 by Rafe Champion

For the “You couldn’t make it up” file. Deliberately faked papers accepted by progressive academic journals.

Commentary in the US. Commentary on the original Sokal hoax.

This entry was posted in Rafe, Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to The Sokal hoax repeated

  1. Arnost
    #2831272, posted on October 4, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Saw that. This should be done a LOT more often!

  2. Roger
    #2831284, posted on October 4, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Two climate scientists had to use false names (actually their real names spelled backwards!) to get a paper published on the role of atmospheric pressure in the earth’s climate because they were known to be CO2 warming doubters. Interview here.
    HT cohenite on the open thread.

  5. struth
    #2831304, posted on October 4, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Will it be a non story in the MSM and quickly kicked under the carpet by the Fascist left as they merrily disregard it and keep on their merry way, understanding what we don’t?
    The one throwing the most mud gets more of it to stick.

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2831315, posted on October 4, 2018 at 11:35 am

    You wouldn’t have to be much of a con man to put it over today’s acamedics and polliemuppets ,never in the history of human endeavour have so many dickheads held so much power , I kid you not comrades ,mediocrity rules these days ,when I was young they would never have been allowed out ,kept in the attic and never mentioned in company .

  7. stackja
    #2831318, posted on October 4, 2018 at 11:43 am

    ‘Safe Schools’ hoax continue?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.