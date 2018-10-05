Only in open dialogue is there any hope that truth can be discovered

Discovered last night – either from the Bolt Report or The Outsiders – that Ann Coulter will be coming to Australia.

Therefore immediately bought tickets. But what is the venue, you might ask? This is what it said on the receipt.

Venue: Venue address will be announced by email on the day of the event.

If everything they say is nonsense, let them say it and discredit themselves. But perhaps it’s not nonsense, but how will you know?

The point is that one way or the other, only in open dialogue is there any hope that the truth can be discovered.