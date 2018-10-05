Only in open dialogue is there any hope that truth can be discovered

Discovered last night – either from the Bolt Report or The Outsiders – that Ann Coulter will be coming to Australia.
Therefore immediately bought tickets. But what is the venue, you might ask? This is what it said on the receipt.
Venue: Venue address will be announced by email on the day of the event.
If everything they say is nonsense, let them say it and discredit themselves. But perhaps it’s not nonsense, but how will you know?
The point is that one way or the other, only in open dialogue is there any hope that the truth can be discovered.
Steve, the Left are into Hegelian dialectic, not Socratic dialogue.
And how in Hell do you have an “open dialogue” in a country where the enforcement of law is so degraded that a speaker cannot announce their venue openly?
Ha!
Our progressives will have almost no knowledge of her – just a name they sometimes see when cribbing NYT articles.
They will at once have the need to denounce her as loudly and throatily as they can – while not really having any idea what she has done.
I suppose they can all just agree to call her a ‘racist’ and a ‘fascist’.
The old standbys have spared the left all sorts of inconvenience by letting them shout when they have nothing to say.
Leftists don’t want the truth.
Much as I want to attend these events I refuse to when they pull this “secret venue” crap. It’s a logistical nightmare and the left will find out where it is anyway by simply buying one bloody ticket.
And don’t start posting shit about safety and threats and boycotts. That we let these filthy, vile, fascist Socialist Scum to dictate our lives is pathetic beyond belief. Either start fighting back or go and get in the bloody cattle car. Evil is empowered by cowardice.
Well said.
Let’s hope Kochie has a crack at her on live tele like he did to Milo last time he was here.
That interview was strangely cut short if I recall correctly.
Australia truly is treasure island for these prominent conservative/right of centre commentators. They’re flocking here by the bushel. Tommy Robinson recently teased that he’d be heading over soon.
Says something about the standard of our own pundits, if nothing else.