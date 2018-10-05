Rite-On! New conservative kid on the block

Posted on 7:42 pm, October 5, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Rite-On! put on a stirring show on the final evening of Libertyfest in Brisbane last week. Rite-On! Is committed to fighting for common sense Australian values so our children can grow up in a free and democratic society. Check them out!

One Response to Rite-On! New conservative kid on the block

  1. Delta A
    #2832419, posted on October 5, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    The conservative answer to Getup! Punctuation might be incorrect, but at least they can spell.

    As a centre right, retired teacher, I abhor the trendy ‘rite’ on, but if it grabs the younguns, I’ll live with it.

