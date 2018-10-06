A political horror story from Bob Carr of all people

From The Oz: Brexit is diverting attention from Jeremy Corbyn’s red flag radicalism. And do not for a second think this might not happen here.
If next year Jeremy Corbyn becomes prime minister of Britain, this political figure, hitherto dwelling in the margins of politics, becomes a world historical figure.
Historic figure? After being in politics for 35 years and serving on the frontbench only when he became leader? But how else to view it? Corbyn is proposing the reversal of Thatcherism, the 1980s program of privatisation and union-busting implemented under the Iron Lady’s leadership, and thought by all to be irreversible.
One columnist has branded Corbyn’s program an “unapologetic onslaught on the crumbling neoliberal order”. He should have added, “And not just in Britain.” If Corbyn wins and starts peeling Thatcherism from the statutes, he will provide an irresistible model for other European centre-left parties being devoured by right-wing nationalists.
Given this, it’s surprising the reaction to his speech to the British Labour Party conference on September 26 was so muted. Here he was proposing the renationalisation of water, rail and the Royal Mail; a tax on second homes to fund expansion of public housing; board-level representation of employees; and pulling 65 per cent of workers under 25 on to a guaranteed minimum wage. Most radically, his government would appropriate 10 per cent of every company’s shareholdings on behalf of employees and the state. Plus grant free childcare.
In 1983, the last time the Left controlled British Labour, MP Gerald Kaufman branded its explicitly socialist manifesto “the longest suicide note in history”. It helped Margaret Thatcher consign Labour to 27.6 per cent of the vote in her 1983 landslide.
Right now, however, the red flag radicalism is escaping attention because the debate over Brexit is sucking the air out of British politics. But there is another factor: a striking shift in opinion. Fear of nationalisation and chaotic economic management were, until Tony Blair, well-tested rallying cries against Labour. No more. Expanding the state is popular. Two-thirds of the electorate wants railways back in public ownership. Only 17 per cent of the electorate think capitalism is working for them. Voters born after Thatcher are Corbyn’s strongest supporters.
This seems to be popular everywhere of late. Even in the US, surveys indicate that a frightening proportion of millennials and others are fully supportive of Socialism. I guess because most haven’t experienced the full brunt of Socialism and supporters keep saying that it hasn’t been done right, they think it’s a great idea. They simply won’t accept that the likes of Venezuela represent Socialism being applied properly.
I recon and I could be wrong but there are a fair number of sensible Labor politicians that would not let the Frog-mouth owl get his policies through.
I forgot to mention that crap such as climate change is aimed at the likes of the millennials and blamed on Capitalism, and this too becomes a supportive tools for advancement of Socialism.
Young voters have no understanding of socialism. Maybe they need a lesson. Chaos and shortages might be apt.
If Corbyn becomes PM it will be entirely and utterly Theresa May’s fault.
All she has to do is pilot a solidly conservative course and she wins.
Unfortunately she is a female Turnbull.
How would that happen? The next election is 2022.
There will be three years after Brexit next year before the next election.
Plenty of time for the failed predictions of post-Brexit apocalypse to totally destroy the credibility of the hard left in Britain.
Plenty of time to dissect Corbyn.
Using Net Present Value calculations, it could be argued that their Australian One Party State has confiscated more than ten percent of the equity of listed Australian companies, if you consider the way the state has declared Company bottom line expenses must be increased and the money used for State phantasies.
If you take the slice of chocolate cake and tell everybody you didn’t take the slice of chocolate cake, but you have a face damn well totally covered in chocolate icing, it is obvious what has really happened.
That analogy could well be used in the Kavanaugh case. No Democrat and nor numerous Republicans noticed the chocolate icing on Ford.
“Brexit is diverting attention from Jeremy Corbyn’s red flag radicalism” – perhaps, but mainly in the sense that it still (though chances seem to be dwindling) holds for many the hope of a solution to the feeling that they are being screwed by the elites. Brexit focuses the anger on the globalists; Corbyn will be after the lot, including well-to-do Little Englanders who hate Europe.
The only reason we haven’t got it quite as bad here is that the debt-funded ‘Strayan bubble has yet to pop, and the rest of the world is still buying enough of our primary production exports (and assets) to keep the current account manageable and imports and o/s travel affordable for most of the punterariat. When (not if) the luck runs out, it’s going to get very, very interesting here, too.
Ayn Rand scathingly destroyed Corbyn’s manifesto years before he articulated it.
Does her writing get analysed or remembered any more?
Why has Brexit not taken place? The vote was held back in June 2016, FFS.
Oh, that’s right – loathsome, arrogant, unaccountable parasitic f*ckwits unashamedly ignoring the will of the electorate.
Gee, like that’s never happened before.
I warned Brendan O’Neill about this.
Khan and Corbyn – lap it up, imbeciles, you deserve it.
While the UK has fixed terms, there are several mechanism by which a general election could be brought on next year (or thereafter). Pundits have been predicting an early election for at least 6 months as May flounders on Brexit.
Oh well, you get the government you deserve.
Britain is now a nation of idiots who will welcome their new communist overlords.