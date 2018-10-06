Lets unite on affordable and reliable power

We are told that “Electricity Bill” Shorten has written to Scott Morrison calling for a bipartisan approach to immigration and cognate matters. The headline in The Weekend Australian reads Lets unite on migrants.

What if we had PM who was not a catspaw for Labor-Lite Malcolmm Turnbull so he could write to Bill Shorten and suggest that we unite on affordable and reliable power by ignoring the Paris farce and reversing the trend to unreliable energy.

Meanwhile in the real world Wind and Other are delivering barely 5% of a very low demand for power.