Lets unite on affordable and reliable power

We are told that “Electricity Bill” Shorten has written to Scott Morrison calling for a bipartisan approach to immigration and cognate matters. The headline in The Weekend Australian reads Lets unite on migrants.
What if we had PM who was not a catspaw for Labor-Lite Malcolmm Turnbull so he could write to Bill Shorten and suggest that we unite on affordable and reliable power by ignoring the Paris farce and reversing the trend to unreliable energy.
Meanwhile in the real world Wind and Other are delivering barely 5% of a very low demand for power.
Why must we de-electrify?.
“”In order to oust the kulaks as a class, the resistance of this class must be smashed in open battle and it must be deprived of the productive sources of its existence and development (free use of land, instruments of production, land-renting, right to hire labour, etc.).That is a turn towards the policy of eliminating the kulaks as a class. Without it, talk about ousting the kulaks as a class is empty prattle, acceptable and profitable only to the Right deviators.”
Deprive the exploiter class of access to the productive sources of its existence and development.
Sounds pretty straightforward.
Like who? Howard? The PM responsible for this mess in the first place. Why is Turnbull in anyone’s sights for this?
The whole issue with “affordable and reliable power” is that everyone has been united on it since the 90’s when the Coalition first decided to make Australia’s energy both unaffordable and unreliable in unity with Labor and the Greens.
What we really need is less agreement and an actual alternative to the far-left, green policies of every major party in politics today.
That’s what’s actually missing.
Howard set up the system that saw Peter Spencer shafted.
I get very sick of seeing this sort of b/s.
The One Party state bipartisan position on migration is that turnbull increased the number of people temporary visa holders imported into Australia to nearly two million.
Their shorten’s job is to sign a scrap of paper making the two million potential voters full voters overnight.
Their turnbull creates the shyster lawyer loophole and shorten droves two million visa holding ‘ Australias Dreamers’ straight through it to the ballot box and the family reunion department.
So, Howard was Premier of NSW in 2003 and introduced Native Veg Leg?
Don’t be fooled, Herod.
Why do you think that was introduced?
Don’t be obstinate about this. The States and Commonwealth colluded. Spencer’s argument was that they could not do this to defeat the compulsory acquisition/just compensation clause. Unfortunately, our idiot High Court overturned good precedent to get their tummy tickled by their politician masters.
Don’t let fond memories of John Howard cloud your vision here.