More warming worries

What does the IPCC have to say about the warming effect of windmills?

The Harvard researchers found that the warming effect of wind turbines in the continental U.S. was actually larger than the effect of reduced emissions for the first century of its operation. This is because the warming effect is predominantly local to the wind farm, while greenhouse gas concentrations must be reduced globally before the benefits are realized.

Incidentally. Wind doing 6% of demand at 6am 7.5% at 8.30 and 5.5% at 10.