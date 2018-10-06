More warming worries

What does the IPCC have to say about the warming effect of windmills?
The Harvard researchers found that the warming effect of wind turbines in the continental U.S. was actually larger than the effect of reduced emissions for the first century of its operation. This is because the warming effect is predominantly local to the wind farm, while greenhouse gas concentrations must be reduced globally before the benefits are realized.
Incidentally. Wind doing 6% of demand at 6am 7.5% at 8.30 and 5.5% at 10.
Rafe , some questions , question does the US federal or state government pay subsidies to the power scammers ? Is the climate scam industry expanding like it is here ? The way it expanding here the carpetbaggers will keep building till they have stolen all the workers and pensioers money,encouraged by corrupt politicians . Thanks for the continual-dates on the inefficiency and correctness of the climate scam industry.
I think it is entirely state subsidies, hence the massive development in places like California. The Feds do the damage with tax credits (see Warren Buffet’s statement that these are the only thing that makes wind a worthwhile investment).
So it is expanding in some places more than others. No comparative figures in hand but probably not too hard to find if it matters.
The cure is always worse than the disease when it comes to the green/leftist/Marxist/communists. I wonder if construction costs of these monstrous horrors is taken into the equation as well. Plus no one has ever mentioned that the lifespan of a wind turbine is about 20 years and is virtually all non recyclable, plus what happens to the huge and enormously expensive concrete bases if they are not reused? I don’t seem them as eco friendly and imagine the volume of material littering the landscape!
Dave;
Of course not. That would be poor optics.
QFB (Question for Bruce.) Are the rare earth magnets recyclable?
Answer = maybe.
So unicorn farts create greenhouse gas emissions! Who would have guessed?