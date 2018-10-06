Liberty Quote
There are two potential violators of man’s rights: the criminals and the government.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Open Forum: October 6, 2018
1
Deuce
Trans woman, 41, pretended to be a boy to groom a girl
A s3x offender who claims to be transgender has been jailed for 11 years after pretending to be a boy to try and groom a girl. Jacinta Brooks, 41, asked a 12-year-old girl to send indecent pictures of herself – the third time she is known to have targeted children. Brooks, who identifies as a woman and was previously known as Duncan Smart, has previously faced the courts for having s3x with someone who is underage and child abuse.
The latest victim’s mother said that she would be haunted for the rest of a life by ‘this pathetic excuse of a person’ and had been forced to leave because of the severe trauma. Judge Nicholas Rowland described Brooks a ‘danger to children’ at Southampton Crown Court.
Prosecutor Berenice Mulvanny said that police found screenshots of the conversation with the girl along with hundreds of child abuse pictures. Brooks gave no comment during a police interview but admitted she ‘couldn’t argue’ about being attracted to children. Miss Mulvanny said: ‘Brooks knew the girl was underage but sent her s3xual messages. The defendant originally pretended to be a 14-year-old boy but soon admitted her real age.’
The court heard Brooks’ victim was forced to leave school and was suffering with trauma after the incident. In a victim impact statement the girl’s mother said: ‘The fact I cannot protect my daughter from this pathetic excuse of a person will haunt me forever.’
Brooks, of Winchester, Hampshire, admitted three counts of inciting a child to engage in s3xual activity and three of possessing indecent images. Brooks was released from prison two years ago, having served almost 13 years behind bars for attacking the girl under 16 in 2003. Judge Rowland ordered that Brooks must notify police if creating any future social media and email accounts and must also give officers the passwords. Brook’s lawyer Robert Harding claimed much had changed in the time his client had been behind bars and she had struggled to understand social media and online networking. Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer PC Simon Leon, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘Brooks is a dangerous individual and we are pleased this case has now come to a conclusion.’
Almost
A public service announcement:
Now, if I told the person on the street this, they might not believe me.
This is truly, truly shocking.
If you think the tax on petrol is excessive – well, get a load of this.
https://www.ato.gov.au/Business/Excise-and-excise-equivalent-goods/Tobacco-excise/Excise-rates-for-tobacco/
Excise rate on roll your own tobacco:
1076.35 AUD / kilogram.
The government is not only too big, but it is also predatory.
Forget bugmen. This is Terminator level stuff. They hate us and our way of life.
This is now one of the greatest scandals in US history.
https://mobile.twitter.com/McCormackJohn/status/1048155434614493186
Oh great. Start of a new OT thread or OT page so we will now have 7+ news articles copy/pasted by zyco .
I knew the new OF was coming and still missed podium.
From IT on the previous thread.
Well worth thinking about.
Congrats, Dot. You’re beginning to get the picture.
The system is rigged. I know it. You know it. We all know it.
GRAHAM UNLEASHES ON DEMS: ‘WHAT Y’ALL HAVE DONE IS BULLSH-T
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SBODDiUihf8&time_continue=67
US unemployment lowest since 1969!
Just imagine that?
Only 2 years ago we were assured that sort of figure was impossible and an irreversible structural change has happened.
Trump has a magic wand.
No women on the podium. Again.
Gender quotas?
“4% growth is impossible”
Those jobs are gone and they’re not coming back.
Where’s your magic wand?
I remember Trump saying in 2016 “We’ll make America great again, and it won’t take that long either”.
We haven’t had those figures here since 1969!
(With apologies to Glenn Frey and Co).
Remember how the Left and the Corporate media hounded Sarah Palin?
They ended up getting Donald Trump instead. 🤣
There seems to be an arms race in the public potty-mouth stakes amongst Senators involved in the Kavanaugh confirmation. It’s all “shit”, “crap”, “bullshit” and so forth. Soon f and c-bombs will be dropped.
Sessions should be taking names and kicking arse.
But no.
“Urged her to clarify”
The version I heard was “extreme pressure on someone who was really sick to lie”.
Looks like the cloture vote on Kavanaugh will happen within the next hour or so for those playing the home game.
AUD headed to 50c
Jeff Flake, what the President is saying is next time don’t piss your pants.
I think Ben Shapiro makes a good point about the 2012 Presidential election; he says it was that event that broke the country. Up until then, there existed a critical mass of people who refused to abandon basic mores of decency and weren’t willing to do Whatever It Takes to get their boy over the line. After Mitt Romney – probably the cleanest-cut POTUS candidate in history – was successfully slimed as a sexist-racist-homophobe and went on to lose the election to a demonstrably incompetent incumbent who ought to have lost, I think a bunch of people decided to take the gloves off and throw decency to the wind.
McConnell’s speech prior to the cloture vote was excellent. Vote happening now.
That whole story is bullshit. You don’t get railroaded into changing your mind within an elevator ride. The bloke got elected to the US Senate. Not an easy task. He’s been blackmailed.
Murkowski Voting NO. Manchin is YES.
I knew it.
In office until 2022. She and her family need to be harassed until they are all are driven from the land or kill themsleves.
Noted by somebody in the old Open …
The WSJ is reporting that Ford friend Leland Keyser has now told the FBI she was monstered to alter her testimony by Ford handler and DNC Winston Wolf Monica McLean after she – Keysar – testified that she never attended any (imaginary) rape party. Furthermore, a supplemental FBI document has been fowarded to the White House with evidence of McLean’s witness tampering.
Ben shapiro makes no good points.
He is a monetising little sellout xunt.
Holy Shit.
NominateGate
But first, let me tell you about Ring dot com, IT…
IT, Shapiro has sold out how?
Wow. Dot and IT are communists. Good to know.
But first, let’s talk about cheap and quality linen and pillows, OCO…
Give me your content for free otherwise you’ve sold out!
Shapiro is a shit human being.
I have zero respect for his acolytes. Dumb asses incapable of independent thought.
Murkowski:
https://mobile.twitter.com/laughing_ginger/status/1048223177590153217
I actually find Shapiro’s in-video ads hilarious. Poor old Klavan looks so awkward when he does them.
51 yey – 49 nay, motion is passed.
Now 30 hours or less of debate and the final vote.
Who knew? IT always stuck me as a fascist.
Shapiro is beta conservatism writ large.
This US Senate vote makes our Senate look brilliant.
Are you kidding? He’s basically done the same public debates with lefties and put up with campus thugs just the same as Milo, but without the fabulous embroidered jackets and hair.
More owls.
Dot, I hate ads. I am willing to watch the ABC to avoid them, and I really hate the ABC. That’s how much I hate ads. I think the Daily Wire podcast advertising model is extremely effective from my own perspective, in that I am willing to listen to *some* of the ads that are presented, and I’ve found some of the products and services presented intriguing.
Milo and Shapiro are both fabulous faggots.
No true conservtive gives a fuck about either of them. Pretenders and grifters.
Infidel Troller, stop it now.
I respect Shapiro in the same way I respect Sham Wow man.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
1m
Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!
Ha! I said a week ago that Manchin (and Heitkamp) would find it hard to vote against BK if they themselves want to get re-elected.
Make this slag feel the wrath forever more.
I think Heitkamp may have voted no? If there was a firmer indication that the vote would split strictly along party lines, Manchin might have felt more confident in voting against Kavanaugh. But if Kavanaugh goes down, I don’t think he can afford to be seen as being a part of that movement.
Heitkamp voted NO.
She’s gone.
Wow, they might get a libertarian…but the US LP is awful.
Heitkamp voted no.
She was already 12 points behind in her re-election campaign after last week. She’s toast.
So the final vote will be tomorrow.
Then it’s popcorn time watching lefty heads explode 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿
(5 popcorns is top rating for entertainment)
Hrm. Anyone get the feeling that the Dems have massively overplayed their hand here? It’s very hard to see the Senate going blue now and even the HoR may not flip. Which is pretty remarkable, given that anyone detached from the process could see the Dems had a lock on the HoR.
Trump’s approval increases to 51.
Most popular leader in the Western world.
C.L.,
There is a generic Congressional poll recently that reckoned the Dems were +12!
Democrats look set to nominate child molester to run against Trump:
Politico: Biden cranks up his 2020 machine.
I sort of want the Dems to gain the majority in the HoR. It’s not as though the Republican-controlled Congress has been doing much good, and I think if the Dems held the HoR, that’d make them even crazier. They’d impeach Trump for sure and guarantee him a second term.
Fuxk you are different dot.
You are the only person on earth that could interpreter that result.
Libertarianism is so over it is jealous of hyper colour t-Shirts and Back Street Boys records. It’s an irrelevant Anglo cult, practised by no one on earth, but treasured by a small group of dickless autistic incel betas.
Grow up dude. We have all flirted with idiocy for a time.
Feel that breeze?
It’s from a bunch of Democrat lawyers frantically flipping through their law books looking up ‘defenses to Subornation of Perjury charges’.
Biden the Dem POTUS candidate? No, I don’t think so, somehow. Too old, too white, too male for the modern Democrat Party. Bernie is an honourary non-old non-white non-male, so he still stands a chance.
I doubt he’ll be alive by then.
http://polling.reuters.com/#!response/CP3_2/type/month/dates/20180301-20181002/collapsed/true
Trump approval rating Oct 2nd:
Disapprove53.7%
Approve40.8%
Mixed feelings5.5%
Try this time….. (forgot the extra http)
http://polling.reuters.com/#!response/CP3_2/type/month/dates/20180301-20181002/collapsed/true
How are Zoe and the kids doing after the Senate vote?
In Seattle, about to head out to the cruise ship. Home in three weeks. Posts will be sporadic, ‘cause I ain’t paying the ship’s prices for dodgy wi-fi. Play nicely, Cats.
Bon voyage Bruce. Lucky bugger.
When Kavanaugh gets up this weekend no one will be more surprised than the dozens who give any credence to SBS News’ Prue Lewarne.
Sat next to the worst dude on the flight.
Fat. Wriggling. Coughed the whole way with some phlemmy damn thing.
I hate people. I really do. They may as well have put me next to a bag of diseased owls.
On the next leg now.
Seat behind bussiness class. Joke is on them. I have more legroom.
Snoopy
#2832678, posted on October 6, 2018 at 2:13 am
When Kavanaugh gets up this weekend no one will be more surprised than the dozens who give any credence to SBS News’ Prue Lewarne.
Why? What did she predict?
Not able to watch OZ TV even if I wanted to. (Could but cumbersome)
I partook of my first ever Bordeaux a few nights ago. Château Olivier Pessac-Léognan 2009. Unbelievably good. I think it’s put me off Australian reds forever. Perhaps it’s a good thng I left it so late.
I have been out of touch with the lovely Prue for a couple of days myself but she has TDS bad and never reported anything about Ford that would suggest there were any doubts at all about her claims. The same with the Mueller investigation. Any minute now Bob is going to feel Trump’s collar.