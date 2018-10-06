Open Forum: October 6, 2018

October 6, 2018
  zyconoclast
    October 6, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Trans woman, 41, pretended to be a boy to groom a girl

    A s3x offender who claims to be transgender has been jailed for 11 years after pretending to be a boy to try and groom a girl. Jacinta Brooks, 41, asked a 12-year-old girl to send indecent pictures of herself – the third time she is known to have targeted children. Brooks, who identifies as a woman and was previously known as Duncan Smart, has previously faced the courts for having s3x with someone who is underage and child abuse.

    The latest victim’s mother said that she would be haunted for the rest of a life by ‘this pathetic excuse of a person’ and had been forced to leave because of the severe trauma. Judge Nicholas Rowland described Brooks a ‘danger to children’ at Southampton Crown Court.

    Prosecutor Berenice Mulvanny said that police found screenshots of the conversation with the girl along with hundreds of child abuse pictures. Brooks gave no comment during a police interview but admitted she ‘couldn’t argue’ about being attracted to children. Miss Mulvanny said: ‘Brooks knew the girl was underage but sent her s3xual messages. The defendant originally pretended to be a 14-year-old boy but soon admitted her real age.’

    The court heard Brooks’ victim was forced to leave school and was suffering with trauma after the incident. In a victim impact statement the girl’s mother said: ‘The fact I cannot protect my daughter from this pathetic excuse of a person will haunt me forever.’

    Brooks, of Winchester, Hampshire, admitted three counts of inciting a child to engage in s3xual activity and three of possessing indecent images. Brooks was released from prison two years ago, having served almost 13 years behind bars for attacking the girl under 16 in 2003. Judge Rowland ordered that Brooks must notify police if creating any future social media and email accounts and must also give officers the passwords. Brook’s lawyer Robert Harding claimed much had changed in the time his client had been behind bars and she had struggled to understand social media and online networking. Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer PC Simon Leon, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘Brooks is a dangerous individual and we are pleased this case has now come to a conclusion.’

  .
    October 6, 2018 at 12:08 am

    A public service announcement:

    Now, if I told the person on the street this, they might not believe me.

    This is truly, truly shocking.

    If you think the tax on petrol is excessive – well, get a load of this.

    https://www.ato.gov.au/Business/Excise-and-excise-equivalent-goods/Tobacco-excise/Excise-rates-for-tobacco/

    Excise rate on roll your own tobacco:

    1076.35 AUD / kilogram.

    The government is not only too big, but it is also predatory.

    Forget bugmen. This is Terminator level stuff. They hate us and our way of life.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 12:08 am

    WSJ: “Leland Keyser, who Dr. Ford has said was present at the gathering where she was allegedly assaulted in the 1980s, told investigators that Monica McLean, a retired [FBI] agent and a friend of Dr. Ford’s, had urged her to clarify her statement”

    This is now one of the greatest scandals in US history.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/McCormackJohn/status/1048155434614493186

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Oh great. Start of a new OT thread or OT page so we will now have 7+ news articles copy/pasted by zyco .

  Mark A
    October 6, 2018 at 12:09 am

    I knew the new OF was coming and still missed podium.

  Armadillo
    October 6, 2018 at 12:10 am

    From IT on the previous thread.

    Guy became President at his first ever run for office of any kind on earth.

    Well worth thinking about.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Justin Wolfers
    Justin Wolfers
    @JustinWolfers
    ·
    1h
    Finally, some perspective: I’m 45 years old, and the U.S. unemployment rate has never been this low in my lifetime. All the more astonishing, given that only a decade ago, the global economy imploded in a way not seen since my grandparents yout

  memoryvault
    October 6, 2018 at 12:12 am

    This is Terminator level stuff. They hate us and our way of life.

    Congrats, Dot. You’re beginning to get the picture.

  Armadillo
    October 6, 2018 at 12:14 am

    I knew the new OF was coming and still missed podium.

    The system is rigged. I know it. You know it. We all know it.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 12:15 am

    US unemployment lowest since 1969!

    Just imagine that?

    Only 2 years ago we were assured that sort of figure was impossible and an irreversible structural change has happened.

  Armadillo
    October 6, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Trump has a magic wand.

  mh
    October 6, 2018 at 12:17 am

    No women on the podium. Again.

    Gender quotas?

  Fisky
    October 6, 2018 at 12:18 am

    “4% growth is impossible”

  Leigh Lowe
    October 6, 2018 at 12:19 am

    “4% growth is impossible”

    Those jobs are gone and they’re not coming back.
    Where’s your magic wand?

  mh
    October 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    I remember Trump saying in 2016 “We’ll make America great again, and it won’t take that long either”.

  Leigh Lowe
    October 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Infidel Tiger

    #2832616, posted on October 6, 2018 at 12:15 am

    US unemployment lowest since 1969!

    We haven’t had those figures here since 1969!
    (With apologies to Glenn Frey and Co).

  mh
    October 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Remember how the Left and the Corporate media hounded Sarah Palin?

    They ended up getting Donald Trump instead. 🤣

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

    There seems to be an arms race in the public potty-mouth stakes amongst Senators involved in the Kavanaugh confirmation. It’s all “shit”, “crap”, “bullshit” and so forth. Soon f and c-bombs will be dropped.

  Leigh Lowe
    October 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

    WSJ: “Leland Keyser, who Dr. Ford has said was present at the gathering where she was allegedly assaulted in the 1980s, told investigators that Monica McLean, a retired [FBI] agent and a friend of Dr. Ford’s, had urged her to clarify her statement”

    This is now one of the greatest scandals in US history.

    Sessions should be taking names and kicking arse.
    But no.
    “Urged her to clarify”
    The version I heard was “extreme pressure on someone who was really sick to lie”.

  Zatara
    October 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Looks like the cloture vote on Kavanaugh will happen within the next hour or so for those playing the home game.

  Makka
    October 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

    US unemployment lowest since 1969

    AUD headed to 50c

  mh
    October 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    1h
    The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers

    Jeff Flake, what the President is saying is next time don’t piss your pants.

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    I think Ben Shapiro makes a good point about the 2012 Presidential election; he says it was that event that broke the country. Up until then, there existed a critical mass of people who refused to abandon basic mores of decency and weren’t willing to do Whatever It Takes to get their boy over the line. After Mitt Romney – probably the cleanest-cut POTUS candidate in history – was successfully slimed as a sexist-racist-homophobe and went on to lose the election to a demonstrably incompetent incumbent who ought to have lost, I think a bunch of people decided to take the gloves off and throw decency to the wind.

  Zatara
    October 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

    McConnell’s speech prior to the cloture vote was excellent. Vote happening now.

  Armadillo
    October 6, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Jeff Flake, what the President is saying is next time don’t piss your pants.

    That whole story is bullshit. You don’t get railroaded into changing your mind within an elevator ride. The bloke got elected to the US Senate. Not an easy task. He’s been blackmailed.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Murkowski Voting NO. Manchin is YES.

    I knew it.

    In office until 2022. She and her family need to be harassed until they are all are driven from the land or kill themsleves.

  C.L.
    October 6, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Noted by somebody in the old Open …

    The WSJ is reporting that Ford friend Leland Keyser has now told the FBI she was monstered to alter her testimony by Ford handler and DNC Winston Wolf Monica McLean after she – Keysar – testified that she never attended any (imaginary) rape party. Furthermore, a supplemental FBI document has been fowarded to the White House with evidence of McLean’s witness tampering.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Ben shapiro makes no good points.

    He is a monetising little sellout xunt.

  .
    October 6, 2018 at 12:49 am

    But first, let me tell you about Ring dot com, IT…

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 12:50 am

    IT, Shapiro has sold out how?

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Wow. Dot and IT are communists. Good to know.

  .
    October 6, 2018 at 12:51 am

    But first, let’s talk about cheap and quality linen and pillows, OCO…

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Give me your content for free otherwise you’ve sold out!

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Shapiro is a shit human being.

    I have zero respect for his acolytes. Dumb asses incapable of independent thought.

    Murkowski:

    https://mobile.twitter.com/laughing_ginger/status/1048223177590153217

  .
    October 6, 2018 at 12:52 am

    I actually find Shapiro’s in-video ads hilarious. Poor old Klavan looks so awkward when he does them.

  Zatara
    October 6, 2018 at 12:52 am

    51 yey – 49 nay, motion is passed.

    Now 30 hours or less of debate and the final vote.

  Armadillo
    October 6, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Wow. Dot and IT are communists. Good to know.

    Who knew? IT always stuck me as a fascist.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Shapiro is beta conservatism writ large.

  mh
    October 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

    This US Senate vote makes our Senate look brilliant.

  .
    October 6, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Are you kidding? He’s basically done the same public debates with lefties and put up with campus thugs just the same as Milo, but without the fabulous embroidered jackets and hair.

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Dot, I hate ads. I am willing to watch the ABC to avoid them, and I really hate the ABC. That’s how much I hate ads. I think the Daily Wire podcast advertising model is extremely effective from my own perspective, in that I am willing to listen to *some* of the ads that are presented, and I’ve found some of the products and services presented intriguing.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Milo and Shapiro are both fabulous faggots.

    No true conservtive gives a fuck about either of them. Pretenders and grifters.

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Infidel Troller, stop it now.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 1:02 am

    I respect Shapiro in the same way I respect Sham Wow man.

  mh
    October 6, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    1m
    Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Ha! I said a week ago that Manchin (and Heitkamp) would find it hard to vote against BK if they themselves want to get re-elected.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 1:06 am

    John Fund
    John Fund
    @johnfund
    ·
    18m
    Senator Murkowski votes no on Kavanaugh. In her 3 Senate races she’s NEVER won majority of vote. Won only 44 to 29 agst Libertarian candidate in 2016. Lost her 2010 GOP primary. Conservatives in Alaska have never trusted her.

    Make this slag feel the wrath forever more.

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 1:07 am

    I think Heitkamp may have voted no? If there was a firmer indication that the vote would split strictly along party lines, Manchin might have felt more confident in voting against Kavanaugh. But if Kavanaugh goes down, I don’t think he can afford to be seen as being a part of that movement.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Heitkamp voted NO.

    She’s gone.

  .
    October 6, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Senator Murkowski votes no on Kavanaugh. In her 3 Senate races she’s NEVER won majority of vote. Won only 44 to 29 agst Libertarian candidate in 2016. Lost her 2010 GOP primary. Conservatives in Alaska have never trusted her.

    Wow, they might get a libertarian…but the US LP is awful.

  Zatara
    October 6, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Heitkamp voted no.

    She was already 12 points behind in her re-election campaign after last week. She’s toast.

  mh
    October 6, 2018 at 1:14 am

    So the final vote will be tomorrow.

    Then it’s popcorn time watching lefty heads explode 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿

    (5 popcorns is top rating for entertainment)

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Hrm. Anyone get the feeling that the Dems have massively overplayed their hand here? It’s very hard to see the Senate going blue now and even the HoR may not flip. Which is pretty remarkable, given that anyone detached from the process could see the Dems had a lock on the HoR.

  C.L.
    October 6, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Trump’s approval increases to 51.
    Most popular leader in the Western world.

  .
    October 6, 2018 at 1:16 am

    C.L.,

    There is a generic Congressional poll recently that reckoned the Dems were +12!

  C.L.
    October 6, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Democrats look set to nominate child molester to run against Trump:

    Politico: Biden cranks up his 2020 machine.

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 1:20 am

    I sort of want the Dems to gain the majority in the HoR. It’s not as though the Republican-controlled Congress has been doing much good, and I think if the Dems held the HoR, that’d make them even crazier. They’d impeach Trump for sure and guarantee him a second term.

  Infidel Tiger
    October 6, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Fuxk you are different dot.

    You are the only person on earth that could interpreter that result.

    Libertarianism is so over it is jealous of hyper colour t-Shirts and Back Street Boys records. It’s an irrelevant Anglo cult, practised by no one on earth, but treasured by a small group of dickless autistic incel betas.

    Grow up dude. We have all flirted with idiocy for a time.

  Zatara
    October 6, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Feel that breeze?

    It’s from a bunch of Democrat lawyers frantically flipping through their law books looking up ‘defenses to Subornation of Perjury charges’.

  Oh come on
    October 6, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Biden the Dem POTUS candidate? No, I don’t think so, somehow. Too old, too white, too male for the modern Democrat Party. Bernie is an honourary non-old non-white non-male, so he still stands a chance.

  Gab
    October 6, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Politico: Biden cranks up his 2020 machine.

    I doubt he’ll be alive by then.

  Snoopy
    October 6, 2018 at 2:00 am

    How are Zoe and the kids doing after the Senate vote?

  Bruce in WA
    October 6, 2018 at 2:07 am

    In Seattle, about to head out to the cruise ship. Home in three weeks. Posts will be sporadic, ‘cause I ain’t paying the ship’s prices for dodgy wi-fi. Play nicely, Cats.

  RobK
    October 6, 2018 at 2:11 am

    Bon voyage Bruce. Lucky bugger.

  Snoopy
    October 6, 2018 at 2:13 am

    When Kavanaugh gets up this weekend no one will be more surprised than the dozens who give any credence to SBS News’ Prue Lewarne.

  Death Giraffe
    October 6, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Sat next to the worst dude on the flight.
    Fat. Wriggling. Coughed the whole way with some phlemmy damn thing.
    I hate people. I really do. They may as well have put me next to a bag of diseased owls.
    On the next leg now.
    Seat behind bussiness class. Joke is on them. I have more legroom.

  Mark A
    October 6, 2018 at 2:21 am

    Snoopy
    #2832678, posted on October 6, 2018 at 2:13 am

    When Kavanaugh gets up this weekend no one will be more surprised than the dozens who give any credence to SBS News’ Prue Lewarne.

    Why? What did she predict?
    Not able to watch OZ TV even if I wanted to. (Could but cumbersome)

  Snoopy
    October 6, 2018 at 2:24 am

    I partook of my first ever Bordeaux a few nights ago. Château Olivier Pessac-Léognan 2009. Unbelievably good. I think it’s put me off Australian reds forever. Perhaps it’s a good thng I left it so late.

  Snoopy
    October 6, 2018 at 2:29 am

    I have been out of touch with the lovely Prue for a couple of days myself but she has TDS bad and never reported anything about Ford that would suggest there were any doubts at all about her claims. The same with the Mueller investigation. Any minute now Bob is going to feel Trump’s collar.

