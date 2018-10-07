A Kavanaugh post mortem

As I began to think about Kavanaugh’s confirmation, my first thoughts were along the lines of there was once a time we could agree on many things, but most importantly we could agree on the processes by which we sorted out our differences. But if even the process of working and living together are gone, what really is left?
Yet the process did work. But in working it further exposed the raw timber of a corrupt media and political class. The system tilts not just left, but crazy left. It is no longer a case where there is overlap between the two sides. On the right, there is common sense and a continuity with our own past. On the left, there is a mad socialism, the identity politics of victimisation, and via migration and other policies of that kind, a clear desire to throw overboard all that has made Western Civilisation what it is.
Donald Trump is either a turning point, or a last ditch effort to save our way of life before the deluge. I am pleased to see Kavanaugh confirmed, but it is only a minor skirmish amid much larger issues. The best recap of what has gone on is from Conrad BlacK: Trump the Indestructible. A headline writer’s view of what he said, and it was published by the #NeverTrump National Review.
If Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed and the Republicans hold both houses of the Congress, it will be the greatest and swiftest ascension to comprehensive power in all branches of American government in history. A measurement of how the tide has shifted is the disappearance from public consciousness of the Mueller inquiry. The number of Trump-haters who are still clinging to that waterlogged life-vest is statistically trivial. It was just six weeks ago, when Michael Cohen’s plea bargain was announced and Paul Manafort was convicted (of offenses that occurred a decade before he knew the president), that Trump’s enemies ululated their triumph and proclaimed, in the words of one often-published Trump-hater, that “The fat lady is singing; it’s almost over.” She wasn’t and it isn’t. It has only just begun, and it will get better. Trump isn’t an aberrant interlude; he is a sea change. He has a mandate to clean up Washington and he plans to fulfill it.
Hope so. I nevertheless remain pessimistic for the long term. But there is Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, and there behind him is PDT, so hope does remain.
The long-term future is pessimistic only if people outside the feral left don’t acknowledge that we’re in a war — a fight to the death — with people who won’t stop until they have destroyed our system of government and wealth creation, using every lie and deceit in Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals.
If you want to keep our civilisation, you’re going to have to stare down everyone who thinks government is the solution for everything, that censoring people with political correctness is necessary to stop people saying what they think, that an economy strangled by regulation reducing our standard of living is better than encouraging entrepreneurs to create new businesses and industries without government interference.
Having a quiet life without taking an interest in politics is no longer an option. That was a luxury for a different era when you could trust government to do its job without being hijacked and subverted by the communist left and its crony capitalist financiers.
So pleased Kavanaugh was successful in securing the spot.
