Serious issues with global temperature data

Posted on 7:09 pm, October 7, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Who would have thought?

John McLean audited the HadCrut4 global data from 1850 onwards for his PhD thesis, and then continued it on afterwards till it was complete:

“I was aghast to find that nothing was done to remove absurd values… the whole approach to the dataset’s create is careless and amateur, about the standard of a first-year university student.”
– John McLean

His supervisor was Peter Ridd, famously sacked for saying that “the science was not being checked, tested or replicated” and for suggesting we might not be able to trust our institutions.

James Delingpole: Climate Bombshell: Global Warming Scare Is Based on ‘Careless and Amateur’ Data.

McLean’s report could scarcely have come at a more embarrassing time for the IPCC. On Monday, it will release its 2018 Summary for Policy Makers claiming that the global warming crisis is more urgent than ever. But what McLean’s audit strongly suggests is that these claims are based on data that simply cannot be trusted.

7 Responses to Serious issues with global temperature data

  1. stackja
    #2833872, posted on October 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Many seemingly sensible people have accepted the AGW scam and now can’t be swayed.

  2. bemused
    #2833874, posted on October 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    But never let the Age miss an opportunity to point out how bad Australia is regarding our obligations to save the world. In their most recent example of comprehensive journalism (only joking) their intrepid girl reporter stated:

    Deaths from air pollution would be prevented and the Morrison government would meet its pledge to make electricity more reliable and affordable if more Australians drove electric cars, but a lack of political will is holding back the benefits.

    That is the widespread view expressed to a Senate probe into electric vehicles in Australia. Electric car maker Tesla, headed by controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk, is among those who assert that “government leadership” is the main barrier to increasing electric vehicle uptake in Australia, while the government’s own infrastructure adviser warned that Australians “risk being left behind” in the global transition.

    As I wrote elsewhere:

    The solution for these writers and their supporters is always more government intervention into people’s lives and subsidies for the wealthy, no matter what the consequences. And their arguments are always predicated on selective statistics (no surprise) that if analysed fully have more holes than a shark net. Note that in the totality of the European Union, 287,000 electric cars were sold in 2017 and yes, Norway was in first place. But that figure represents 0.15% of total European Union vehicle manufacture in 2017.

    You could easily pull apart every so-called fact stated in the article.

  3. cohenite
    #2833880, posted on October 7, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    McLean has been doing great work for yonks; for instance this early piece on the temp record around the GBR which completely contradicts alarmism:

    http://joannenova.com.au/2012/08/john-mclean-enso-drives-sea-surface-temperatures-on-the-great-barrier-reef/#comments

  4. jupes
    #2833885, posted on October 7, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Deaths from air pollution would be prevented and the Morrison government would meet its pledge to make electricity more reliable and affordable if more Australians drove electric cars, but a lack of political will is holding back the benefits.

    This is fraudulent reporting on many levels.

    I doubt air pollution causes any deaths in Australia at all.
    In any case CO2 is not pollution.
    There is no correlation between electric cars and reliable and affordable electricity. The car can be recharged by coal or intermittents*.

    * But not on a calm night.

  5. Fat Tony
    #2833904, posted on October 7, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    It’s never been about the science……

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2833905, posted on October 7, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Many, if not most, terrestrial temperature records come from airports.
    That is because airports legally must collect weather data for pilots.
    So governments get the data for no cost.
    Paying for a weather station in woop woop is expensive.
    Unfortunately airports have lots and lots of asphalt and hot jet exhausts.
    So the data is crap.
    You know what they say about getting stuff for nothing.

  7. Entropy
    #2833944, posted on October 7, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    And the bureau is closing down met stations in whoop whoop places like Quilpie, interpolated model data grids will do!

    That said, observations rule, so I am not quite on board with what Maclean is saying either.

