Serious issues with global temperature data

Who would have thought?

John McLean audited the HadCrut4 global data from 1850 onwards for his PhD thesis, and then continued it on afterwards till it was complete:

“I was aghast to find that nothing was done to remove absurd values… the whole approach to the dataset’s create is careless and amateur, about the standard of a first-year university student.”

– John McLean

His supervisor was Peter Ridd, famously sacked for saying that “the science was not being checked, tested or replicated” and for suggesting we might not be able to trust our institutions.