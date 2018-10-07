University problems, more than just too many students

Important message from Grace Collier in the paper yesterday, reprinted by Old Ozzie in comments on the open thread in case you can’t access the original.
The Business Council is concerned but their concern with bad course selection, time for completion, employment problems etc is only half the problem. The other half is the number of students who come out more stupid then they went in and the radical politicisation of the campuses. They might like to speak up about that, and free speech.
I have been saying for a while that the higher education sector has become a predatory institution, as much a subsidy farmer as the worst of the green energy scams.
They dont care if the money comes from student loans or demand-funded seats, and they don’t care if the golden dream of high-paid employment or post-grad exploitation leading to tenured academic position is as stupid as that boxer’s dream built on ‘lies and jests’ in Simon and Garfunkel.
The damage that they are doing to rationality is collossal, and is already at the level of major sabotage against society. That is incidental to the admins and business managers who drive the enterprises, but integral to the funding of complete fruitcake ideas in those that teach teachers to teach.
And the fact that they fund their magical education by low interest loans which most will never repay, because they have no marketable skills, and they believe that all fees will be waived someday.
Their abc had an enraged wymynsys on air radio presenter launch into on-air hysterics in defence of Australian university politics courses.
Claimed that without personally going through a university politics course she could have ended up thinking anything, like her family always had, instead of being shown the right way to think by the lecturers.
Too many snowflakes among our young these days I would recommend that all young people be introduced to Jordan Peterson to learn a few hard facts of life ,even more so because most have never read the classics .
Having said that ,I probably know more young Uni students than average for apart from grandchildren ,where I live has many students working here. We often laugh at how highly qualified our barristas are here budding PHDs ,hardworking , dealing with older independently living people ,including some who have lost the plot. This too will happen to you.
No Uni places until age 25. No teaching positions until age 30. Learn about real life in the interim.
If they eventually become sufficiently stupid, they are guaranteed a lifetime of vastly lucrative employment with truckloads of O.P.M to spend, as A.L.P./Green spruikers of apocalyptic catastrophism, pushing concepts of gerbil worming, rising sea levels, prohibitively expensive unreliable sun and wind power, stolen generations, prohibition of free speech, abolition of a free press, importation of terrorists, home invaders and car-jackers, corruption of the Police Leadership and Judiciary and other such good, clean, harmless Leftard amusements.
Chris at 8.26 – spot on. Universities are now just vast, non-value adding businesses, propped up by government debt and the foreign student degree-for-citizenship population Ponzi. The Federal government is holding at least $3bn in worthless HECS debt that will never be repaid. For every dollar of new debt about 25c will never be repaid.
Unless you are studying STEM or one of the “hard” professions at Uni you are wasting your time and just ticking boxes to get an entry level job, most of which do not require a university education and didn’t 20 or 30 years ago before the massive expansion of the tertiary education sector and job credentialism took place. The oversupply of graduates means much of the premium obtained by graduates has been lost anyway.
I actively encourage as many young people as I can to bypass university and get a trade or equivalent.
The graduates at my workplace get dumber every year.
I admit I wasn’t amazing but I had proper learning and leadership skills and picked it up quickly.
Half the people coming in now shouldn’t get a job at the local supermarket.
The BCA has nothing worthwhile to say about anything. It’s a hive of corporatist grubs.
Taking up some of the comments above, the damage to the intellectual infrastructure of the nation is incalculable. It works in two ways, in the first way it corrupts the students who take the rubbish on board and the second way is to make the others into anti-intellectuals who reject the whole shooting match as though what they experienced is the real higher learning and the life of the mind.
Many academics (those in social science and humanities faculties anyway) would dispute that the tuition and learning outcomes they provide is for job and career purposes. They seem to believe young people will volunteer 4 and more years of their life simply to be imbued with wonderful theories and other brainwashing outcomes that won’t be recognised by employers but that does not matter as they will be ‘educated’. How many of the student guinea pigs know that their future is being ignored?
John Constantine at #2833415, October 7, 2018 at 8:30 am says:
Of course. Self-education would be out of the question. Just like now. A true follower. Just as she imagines her audience.
Radical activist uni recruited freedom fighters need to do an education course touching upon the murderous purge that killed all the original Bolsheviks that carried out the Russian revolution.
Killed by other commos.
Comrades.
Something that is not unnoticed by some overseas students from traditional societies that value education who come here for advanced degrees. Some of the less ideologically motivated academics are starting to worry for the reputation of Australian universities in Asia, where most of our foreign students come from.