From the academic critique of central planning Hayek moved to more direct political engagement with the socialists in The Road to Serfdom (1944). Some of this was written in Cambridge where Keynes offered his great intellectual opponent sanctuary from the hazards of London in his college (Kings College) that once housed Isaac Newton and a galaxy of other notables. He and Keynes actually spent some time together on the roof of the college fire-watching when the Germans switched their strategy to “Baekeker bombing” to undermine British morale by attacking major cultural items like the Cambridge colleges. This lends some credence to the alleged statement of an Oxbridge don who was asked what he did in the war and replied “I am what the war was about”. That was when there was free speech on the campus.

To be continued after breakfast.