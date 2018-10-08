Liberty Quote
It is a free market that makes monopolies impossible.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- vr on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- calli on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- calli on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- bundyrum on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- calli on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- vr on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Empire 5:5 on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Roger on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Roger on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Black Ball on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- jupes on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- vr on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- RobK on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Jo Smyth on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- bundyrum on Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
- Baedeker bombing
- The Warmists Are Starting to Sweat
- Hayek on The False Promise of Socialism and The Road to Serfdom
- Serious issues with global temperature data
- A Kavanaugh post mortem
- University problems, more than just too many students
- Boettke on Hayek and Market Socialism
- A political horror story from Bob Carr of all people
- Lets unite on affordable and reliable power
- Picking up a vote or two
- More warming worries
- Open Forum: October 6, 2018
- Rite-On! New conservative kid on the block
- Only in open dialogue is there any hope that truth can be discovered
- “With all my love, Eve”
- Greed is a deadly sin perhaps, but it helps drive our economy
- Always believe the victim
- The Sokal hoax repeated
- If this is the standard of evidence required to ruin a life no one is safe
- Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- The Last Post
- Super Trouper
- Galbraith’s cow
- Knowledge, expert opinion and democracy
- What’s evidence got to do with it?
- Structurally Separate the ABC
- Wasteful investment in wind/solar has a negative value
- David Leyonhjelm to the PM: “Drive the agenda!”
- You can hardly believe how ignorant some people are
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: October 8, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hello!
It Says Leave a Comment
I was first Indolent.
Outsiders is moving to 11:00 p.m. Monday to Friday (as well as the 9:00 a.m. Sunday show).
Sorry, Monday to Thursday.
Who’s going to watch at that time? I’ll be recording.
You want a comment –
Drop the Paris Agreement!
Afternoon. Top ten.
When is the next Newspoll?
Afternoon troops
top ten!
How to be a Prime Minister. 1 Key Phrases:-
The UN report is bollo cks.
The science is bollo cks.
If it’s on Four Corners it’s bollo cks.
Q&A? Load of bollo cks.
If Bill Shorten said it it’s bollo cks.
Multiculturism is our strength? Bollo cks.
Feminism? Bollo cks without the bollo cks.
Greens policies? Bollo cks with a capital B.
Renewables are cheaper? All together now, absolute bollo cks.
Hope you’re reading this Scott. You can practice on your advisors.
REAL TALK
“Do You Love White People & Trump?” Blacks in the Ghetto Talk to Jesse Lee Peterson (Full Episode)
No roasting rats on your carBQs, banlieuites.
Rats have feelings too, says Paris metro ad campaign (via BCF)
So if they like rats what do they think of cats? Cats have feelings too.
Rafe , it will be interesting to see if scomo picks up a higher number compared with the toxic Shorten and the deceitful Guardian alpbc lover turnbull . Surely anyone with a modicum of morality woukd score higher than those two maggots . Dump Paris and stop subsidies to carpetbaggers and you will shoo it in everyone knows the gangrene alp is toxic ,do those two things and you are in . You only have to beat the three socialist gangs. The union mafia thegangrenes and the turnbull left of your own party , easy beats.
SCOTUS numbers on old Fred.
It’s great to read some of the blogs that carry the whining emanations from the loons of the left.
The only thing I worry about is that they will use their posting history as an entry into NDIS.
Horrible move.
However, we are always a week behind, watching on record so we can be together and discussing at the same time, takes 2 hours to get through a one hour show – great fun for us both.
Last Monday night (1 Oct) with John Stone was excellent watching, cheers all round.
Time of airing however should stay constant enough for followers to build a HABIT – 11pm is a shocking time spot for every country person, maybe a repeat at noon or 1pm the next day would reach more viewers, should the channel actually want viewers?
Good one Dot those blacks are entitled welfareist nonenities , Black love matter wont be leading them back to Africa to escape the racism they wouldn’t go ,there’s no welfare there strangely they don’t like the decromats either but vote for a half white one,
For Cat Older Movie Lovers
The Best Circus Movie ever made based on Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus in the USA before PC screwed Circuses
The Greatest Show on Earth 1952
James Stewart, Charlton Heston, Betty Hutton, Dorothy Lamour, Cornel Wilde, Gloria Grahame
Fred Lenin;
The best advice my mother gave me was to separate the coloured from the whites.
She may have been talking about the washing, but I’m not sure.
OO – CD De Mille.
Carpe.
Q&A tonight.
What’s right and wrong with our schools? What makes a great teacher? Are we over-testing our kids? Tony Jones is joined by Eddie Woo, Pasi Sahlberg, Cindy Berwick, Gabbie Stroud and Jennifer Buckingham for a teaching special.
I will likely be asleep by 9:30pm. Early start tomorrow. I predict limited interruptions. Please put me down for 21, Carpe. Many thanks. I want those chaps!
Day off. Catching up on Bold and the Beautiful. They’re all still rooting each other. Incestuous viewing. So much botox too. And the lashes! Watching them cry with lash extensions and still looking puurfect? Nup, can’t happen. I have them and tears are lash extensions worst enemy.
Now, continue with your intelligent verbal intercourse.
Back to Bold and the Beautiful.
Jessie #2834335, posted on October 8, 2018 at 2:57 pm Shy Ted, thanks for the research tips.
Clementine Ford is referred to in CF posts, never heard of her, looked up her story. The 2016/2017 Adelaide University Fay Gale Centre for Research on Gender was an interesting read on Clementine, and also the Centre’s view on Trump and US politics. The pdf is up on their website. Says it all really. + Gillard is active aat the uni and internationally.
Good post, Jessie. Went to the Fay Gale site and counted the academics – 59 women, 4 men. So the gender balance is 93.2% female. And if you look at the pics of the “men” it’s 100% female. Eat your heart out Palo Alto.
P.S. If you look at the pics of the women it’s like an internet dating site in Adelaide. The only thing missing is “Do you have pets?” question. “I have some cats”.
CB De Mille
I’m a bit late today, but still top 40.
stackja
#2834397, posted on October 8, 2018 at 4:15 pm
CB De Mille
Agreed – Producer and Director Cecil B De.Mille made a Great Movie here in The Greatest Show on Earth
Rats have feelings too, says Paris metro ad campaign
What about cockroaches?
Won’t someone think of the roaches?
OO – De Mille started with silent movies. Probably created Hollywood.
Telegraph story ‘war on women’.
Oops forgot to add a couple of links to the better-looking women at the Adelaide University Fay Gale Centre for Research on Gender. She’s hot.
Definite marriage material. Sorry if I’ve ruined your day.
I hit the moderation wall…
Elle, I’ve heard of hair extensions, but eyelash extensions?
You’re not talking about the glue on ones that were de rigueur in the sixties are you?
How on earth does one extend an individual eyelash?
Asking for a perplexed friend.
ps: You mentioned you were Chewish, and I wondered if you were able to do your National Service in Israel? Were you one of the weapon toting IDF hotties?
Piccies?
So many questions!
Telegraph story – Far western suburbs Sydney flood plain report.
Winston
I don’t think you should ask people about service in certain militaries. This is ‘problematic’ I believe.
Were you one of the weapon toting IDF hotties?
No idea about the weapon toting stuff, but Elle is definitely a hottie.
Sco Mo’s a hypocrite of the first order.
Won’t bring Australians out of power poverty and old people will die in the depths of winter and the searing heat of summer, due entirely to his lack of real integrity and principle, a traitor to his people, yet he stands in a church, in front of everyone leading a prayer.
Spare me.
I see it on Sky news.ournalists taken in by the “blokey act”.
Very dangerous is our Sco Mo.
He is dangerous because, generally speaking, we are dumb.
Fucking snake oil salesman.
Hi all. Long time lurker, first time commenter on an open forum. This place is where I come for the real news, not the confected rubbish on offer on the tube. All I can say as an amateur at this level is keep up the good work.
Welcome Black Ball, get stuck in.
Vent………………………..
Looks like Malcolm Morrison is trying to curry up favour with the petrol heads – at least in comparison his predecessor probably doesn’t even know where Bathurst is let alone the race
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/blogs/tim-blair/morrisons-go-to-the-mountain/news-story/2042cadda28dd78af7356e688e05ccda
Telegraph story – drug users want purer ecstasy.
just made the top 40!
If there is, they started it.
So, you love her for her mind?
Their ABC, at it again:
But as of 5 minutes ago, no mention anywhere on the ABC website of this:
The report was by PhD candidate John McLean:
It will be interesting to see if the ABC ever covers this.
PS Mrs. Rambler said she would throw me out, if I ever said that to her.
Winston, you’re very inquisitive. I like that. Love your early morning achievements, by the way. You’re a hoot!
Having lash extensions is a process. Costs about $100 for a full set. Infills every two weeks cost about $50. Every eight weeks or so you have them removed and a new full set attached.
They attach individual lashes to each one of your own lashes. And yes, with a special glue. Applying a full set can take up to two hours. You can’t open your eyes during the whole process and have to lay still on your back for the whole time.
As to National Service, I know how to clean, load and shoot (with) an M16. Learnt to do it at age 17.
Black Ball
Beware after about 9pm. It can be brutal and by 10pm+, it is a free-for-all. Know your subject or be thrashed senseless.
Otherwise, welcome.
Sco Mo U.N. has been swanning about the country kicking footies and riding in race cars.
He may have a slightly mixed up idea of what a PM who’s country is in deep shit, should be doing.
Wivenhoe, you peeked at my FB pic. You’re very kind. Thank you.
struth – women today want what? They create situation then can’t handle consequences.
Stop it, you’re scaring me.
but Elle is definitely a hottie.
So, you love her for her mind?
Most definitely, and an amazing mind it is, too.
An age old question.
Only those of us who have achieved true enlightenment know the answer.
Um…
So did this just actually happen?
Great news if so…
Well struth I have been watching the Kavanaugh witch hunt and I am pleased he has succeeded in getting onto the bench of the Supreme Court. Won’t hear that in the media here however, according to Channel 7 blurbs for the upcoming news bulletin, Justice Kavanaugh is ‘controversial’ and all other cliches that our news hounds bandy about. Despite the fact 7 investigations by the FBI have found nothing on him. Where is Australia’s Trump? Will I see him in my lifetime?
*little girl voice*
First!
Death Threats ™ made me slow, plus I can’t go home.
I know men and women can be thrashed mercilessly Speedbox, I find this forum to be excellent to discuss the issues of the day.
On the box I saw Morrison at Bathurst. He looked uncomfortable with his surroundings (or maybe contrived is more accurate).
Mark Skaife took him for a ride around the track (road car, only moderate speed so no helmets) and he looked very uncomfortable.
Hey calli. Head down to the local boozer with the other sheelas.
A few sherries and you will feel much better.
Stop it, you’re scaring me.
cough, cough, splutter……but struth…..splutter….you’re…..splutter, cough, cough
Malcolm Morrison needs to do the following
1. Quit Paris
2. Quit these devastating UN global compacts
3. Sack incompetent tub of lard Marise Payne
4. Sack overpaid overrated man with conscious bias mental disease Martin Parkinson
5. Tell Freudenberg to slash spending by 50%
6. Sell off or pull the funding from ABC (or at least follow dommlord’s idea of a management buyout
That’s just a start
If he does that the stupid LP are in with a winning chance and I’ll stop referring to him as Malcolm however, chances are though he won’t just like Sir Robin
Morrison’s 11 year old daughter was in the back seat. That’s how dangerous it was.
I fear thrown ice. And beer.
Champagning in the BusLounge at SYD. Hang on…don’t I fear flying too?
Geez it’s hard to keep up with all the lies.
Sorry – My lack of social etiquette is showing.
Genuinely.
🙂
To understand women is to understand that they want a war, and they want to lose it.
They do not want to lead, they don’t want the responsibility of their civilisations places squarely on their shoulders, they in fact want to be ironing at home while watching terrible female bile soap operas and complaining about it.
Here in, is Struth Wisdom.
I too, was once a fighter for women’s equality.
Couldn’t have been more wrong.
Unfortunately the proof is demonstrably evident.
Women uncontrolled are women who will go insane.
Do things like march down the streets with pussies on their heads, and generally speaking fall for Marxism without a question entering their methodically vacant emotion filled scones.
I really wish it wasn’t true, but apart from the few sane ones we get here, we have just got to admit it.
The Mussies have the right idea to some respect.
I only seek to advise.
Posters can rabbit on about slomo, we all on this site know he only has to stop mass migration, tell the Paris mob to foxtrot oscar & start building real power stations & he will sail in.
He won’t, so forget the pos.
SOG at 1643
It will be interesting to see if the ABC ever covers this.
Don’t hold your breath waiting, purple is not an attractive facial colour.
They did, about two years ago. Apparently roach milk is more nutritious than cows milk according to scientists.
SOG – so Skaife would have been doing “the speed limit” which (if I recall correctly) is only 60km/h during normal times. Then why did he look so uncomfortable? Maybe it was through the Esses or the Dipper.
No.
However, stock up on crap wrap.
It’s one of the first things they ran out of in Venezuela.
The Struth Book of Truth
Here endeth Lesson One.
Could be onto something here.
Just received this from the Australian Taxpayers Alliance.
After months of lobbying and advocacy by the ATA, backed by our Cheap Energy Guarantee policy report and the support of tens of thousands of civic-minded Australians like you, PM Scott Morrison today flagged an end to Australia’s nonsensical ban on cheap nuclear power generation.
An end to the ban will ensure that Australian families and businesses are well placed to benefit from cheap and reliable nuclear energy in the long-term.
Nuclear power is expanding throughout the world in nations ranging from Russia to the UAE, China and Japan.
Yet, while we’re a world-leading exporter of uranium with vast reserves beneath our feet- Australia remains alone amongst the world’s top-25 advanced economies to ban nuclear power for our own use. The ban has remained despite repeated scientific inquiries which have found that Australia is ideal for safe, cheap and reliable nuclear power generation within a smart regulatory framework.
Australia has more natural resources than anywhere else in the world – and we still have the worlds highest power prices. This is just insane, and today’s announcement lays the groundwork for this perverse state of affairs to come to an end.
struth – one woman, Margaret Thatcher. Could she handle today?
Royal commission into why twice as many women as men are drugged for misery and melancholy.
Why are nearly all leftist wymynsys full of pills?.
Does leftist wymynsysness come first, or does the medication cause it?.
Most valuable thing we can do for our society, don’t hold your hand over distraught wymynsys mouths, let them unbottle it all in front of a televised royal commission.
[ these stories must be seen and heard.]
Comrades.
Speedbox….wish in one hand & shit in the other….see which hand fills the quickest.
Never will happen ….too many fuckwits here.
Speedbox:
What were the caveats?
I’ll bet you I won’t see a new nuke actually generating baseload power in my lifetime in Australia.
The Struth book of Truth
Women want security to build their nests.
If they don’t get it from men they’ll get it from government (who use men with guns).
If a women tells you she knows what she wants, 96.765% of the time she is unfortunately lying to you and herself.
Statistically, your chances of meeting a women who knows exactly who she is and is comfortable in her own skin, with no concern about the opinions other women hold of her, is about the same as winning x lotto.
Here endeth the hard learned Lesson one.
I am mindful of calls made about Brian of Moorabbin and the potential for what appears to be an active ‘Cat Watch’ to ring the AFP and report someone for unauthorised service as an Australian citizen in a foreign military.
Colleagues of the Mosaic Faith I have previously worked with suggest circumspection is merited on this subject.
The whole point of dekulakisation through a Holodomor like stalin did, is that everybody with the forsight to stock up on supplies becomes an Enemy of the State, and when the death squads ask your neighbors to tell them who is hoarding, or be killed themselves, they cough up your name.
Starving with rattling dags is the only way to be safe from the crushing power of the State.
Comrades.
The Sea of Galillee: also known as Tiberius Lake, as unlike The Dead Sea, it is not a sea at all. This is the area of the childhood and later preaching areas of Jesus. Our tour took us first to Nazareth and the very solemn, modernist and beautiful Church of the Annunciation, where various Christian nations have sent celebratory artworks to line the walls. I was absolutely and complely knocked-out by the work from America. Against a backdrop of a swirling confusion of reds and darkness a woman emerges, her face stark, bronzed, her expression combining terror and amazement, her garment a tour-de-force of folded angled aluminium in three dimensions jumping out of the picture for you, hardening your vision, emphasising the moment of transfiguration, of realisation, dread and knowledge.
Compared to the other works, many charming, especially the one from Japan in her kimino, and many in a form of National dress, this American one was stood out for me as intensely spiritual, an ecstasis. Lettered on the front of this fine church:
Verbum Caro Factum Est Et Habitat In Noris.
We saw many sites by tradition, and of course with churches now attached, that were associated with the biblical Jesus. The level of religious tourism, and its associated marketing efforts, was intense, but also somewhat reassuring. Christianity is not dead yet. It was fascinating just to be there, at Cana’s famous wedding site, then at the site of ‘the multiplication of the loaves and fishes’, and especially at ancient Capernaum, where a time authenticated ‘House of Peter’ is on archaeological display in the biblically nominated ‘Town Where Jesus Lived’ and walked upon the waters of Galillee.
After a lakeside lunch at, you guessed it, St Peter’s Fish Restaurant, we continued on to Yardenit on the Jordan River, a John the Baptist site where John baptised Jesus, and where, for a consideration, you may buy a mandatory white garment and ‘self baptise’ or pay for two priests to fully immerse you backwards, as many were doing, to applause from the watchers on the banks. The atmosphere was both friendly, with song here and there, and at times growing exultant. Obviously very serious for some. I settled on a paddle in the murky Jordan waters and Hairy then complimented me on my newly holy feet. Your turn, I replied, and very refreshing we both found it on our travel worn toes.
It all finished off with a scenic view of Mt. Tabor, the reputed sie of Christ’s transfiguration. As in Jerusalem itself, the countryside is alive with biblical referencing, inviting both imagination and in Jerusalem in particular, with spectacular memorialusing architecture. The Mound of Olives with its multitude of J3wish graves overlooking the Golden Gate by which all three religions believe their Messiah will re-enter the city at the End of Days, is especially well served with magnificent Christian Memorial Churches. The Garden of Gesthemine, featuring critically old living olive trees, one dating back to the time of Christ, is a real and living link to wonder on. Our taxi driver tells us that these J3wish grave spots in the extensive cemetary, where one is ready first in line for salvation when the time is ripe, may be purchased still, for a price, starting at US$100,000.
Margaret Thatcher was an extremely rare species, and like the thylacine, now extinct.
So now Scummo lies to hold on to the Paris Accord, proud to straight jacket Australians into the worlds highest energy prices:;
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/scott-morrison-defends-australia-remaining-in-paris-agreement/news-story/6b38cbadf032d3ee4df8bcd6fd61154c
The only chance of australia having a functioning nuclear power plant is if a billionaire chicom overlord builds one to go mining Bitcoin.
PM Scott Morrison today flagged an end to Australia’s nonsensical ban on cheap nuclear power generation.
?
Speaking to Alan Jones, he said he personally had no issues with nuclear but as an investment it “doesn’t stack up” compared with, for e.g., pumped hydro from Tasmania.
Not sure if Alan Jones’s producer has a laugh track on hand but if so he should have played it.
I should live long enough to see a real nuclear power plant in Australia.
I think scomo is twisting melons but I’ll reserve judgment until Wentworth. If the libs win and scomo still prevaricates on paris and renewables then he’s shit.
struth – women in 1940s/1950s knew how to live. Then came 1960s confusion.
Now, I’d like to stay here pontificating about the fairer sex, but unfortunately, Mrs Struth has ordered me from the computer, (lunch is over) and I must go and do the chores she has allocated me.
Wow. “The world’s most authoritative climate science body” reckons that if we are still using coal in 22 years (2040), then NONE of the Great Barrier Reef will exist.
How moronic do you have to be to believe this garbage?
The alarmists are betting that the majority of Australia’s population is actually that moronic. Sadly they are probably right.
Odd our political elite….most of whom have insulted Trump, piss off to NY, leaving us all in the shit, they also get handouts to live there & nothing is said.
I wish Trump would cancel their visas.
Myrrdin;
Shit. I never thought about the service in a foreign military.
Ta.
Even Cynical Me was surprised by some statistic posted here recently about the vast gap in Global Warming Alarmism between females and patriarchs at US colleges ( or a college – singular ? ).
Anything that is even a whisker of a potential threat or even impurity ( CO2 ) is seemingly cause for outrage, protest and calls for sanctions by the Feministas. Greens politics is infested by Wymynses and soy-betas like DiNatale.
There definitely seems to be a gap in what constitutes a ‘threat’ happening.
SloMo giving the Liars a run for their money on renewables lies. And then they expect to be able to turn around and campaign against the Liars as soon as the election is announced.
Why do they bother?
Scummo is talking up a storm to fool the gullible into believing he’s a man of the sheeple.
It’s all bullshit. He’s changed NOTHING that matters.
Still in the Paris Accord, no changes to the RET and immigration Big ‘Straya policies. UNiparty firmly in control while Scummo hands out beds and mirrors to the natives.
I was under that impression too, Lizzie, until I was corrected.
John was baptising in the Jordan east of Jericho, not Galilee. Worth a bit of research if you’re interested.
Yardenit appears to be a bit of a trap.
UNiparty firmly in control while Scummo hands out beads and mirrors to the natives.
Can anyone explain to me any difference between slomo & trumble?
Sure, the courts here may be a little less impetuous and capricious, but not by much.
It’s even simpler than that.
When women don’t have enough to do they start busybodying and queenbeeing.
I blame men, particularly the inventor of the washing machine. 😀
Yardenit appears to be a bit of a trap.
The “two priests” taking money to baptise the gullible is a bit of a give away.
About $80m and a narcissistic personality disorder.
Just one more quick post.
Sco Mo will not have Nuclear power here, and anyone thinking he is for it is as gullible as hell.
He’ll do or say anything to get over the line at the next election.
However he will not entertain the idea of pulling out of Paris.
This is pure theatre, to take up time.
The 24 hour news cycle today.
Something else tomorrow.
White noise to keep us off the UN track.
Dot says this is great if it could be believed.
Oh how dot wants to believe it.
We are getting side shows and no policy change from the Turnbull UN agenda.
This guy is just what Australia does not need now.
A guy people want to believe is different.
A guy who is telling them he is different, while continuing on the same international socialist UN destruction of Australia.
FMD.
Look at the influences of China, Soros and the UN and the reach of their tenticles, and the depth of their wallets.
Our money handed to the Clinton Crime Cartel in the millions.
Australia’s raging Marxist public service, designing Australia’s destruction from within, paid for by us and the likes of Soros, in DFAT especially in this regard, and tell me anything has changed or will change.
Look at the level of paid corruption in the US’s deep state and then wonder how easy it would be to penetrate ours.
When you put this all together, this fucking hypocritical “blokey” snake oil salesman would have the corrupt elites laughing their tits off AT us.
I take that Scott Morrison doesn’t look across the Pacific to see how things should be done. He may have stopped the boats but how about looking after Australia and her interests first? The more you speak of the UN totalitarian regime struth the more it makes sense. Unelected swine that Morrison would do well to rid Australia of.
calli – non-ironing clothes?
Got to be greener than the greens until the turnbull landmine of the wentworth by-election passes.
The godless commos are going to vote for the vegynsys lysbynsys wymynsys anyway, because she is angry.
Don’t want it to look like sensible policy is a failure.
Sorry bear, i can go with the money, but the personality disorder not so much.
Winston et al
Nothing mentioned about caveats. But I agree, the likelihood is sooo remote as to be about as visible as the atom.
Australia is far too immature to have any reasonable debate about nuclear. Any discussion will be hijacked by the hysterical Left aided and abetted by the meeja. All of us on the Cat today will be long dead before the possibility of a nuclear power station operating in this country becomes a reality.
Unless John is correct….
The only chance of australia having a functioning nuclear power plant is if a billionaire chicom overlord builds one to go mining Bitcoin.
haha, yes, that’s funny.
ScoMo is in danger of turning into Kevin Rudd Mark 2. Remember when Rudd burst onto the scene, trying to be all things to all people, promising everything with that cheeky grin on his face. His personality won the election then we soon found out he was a load of crap. Are we ready to be fooled again?
Then came the Frankfurt school, Alinsky and Marxism and Socialism’s first domestic culture attacks after WW2.
Of course, if we want to be. Some here seem to be taken it with Scummo’s bs. Just like when Turdball overthrew Abbott, he was going to be the saviour of the Libs and the Right.
Jo Smyth….we have never stopped being fooled.
Until the media here is shown for what it is….lying bastards & the ALPBC is shut down & the sheeple begin to wake up we are fkd.
Another to stop is compulsory voting.
I had the privilege to see the Madaba Map in Jordan. It’s Byzantine, so very early and shows the approximate location across from Jericho.
Yardenit was fun though. I climbed down the slimy steps and had the fish nibbling my toes.
As for any “spiritual” nuance, I might as well have been at the footy. The place where it hit me like a sledgehammer was an unlikely spot. In the middle of the bustling Jerusalem market on the Via Dolorosa the guide stopped and looked straight at me – this is where you step outside the old city wall.
It was like travelling back two thousand years and beyond – to the crucifixion, to the second and first temple and on to Abraham and Isaac and that ram caught in the thicket. All in that tiny few acres of earth.
Not to do with politics, but my father has been on death’s door the last few days, and we thought he was gone this time for sure, but he has pulled through after an epic nine hour operation, and spoke to me on the phone the first time this morning.
I still have him for a while longer yet.
God bless those surgeons and the terrible white man’s western culture that saved my father’s life, again.
What our civilisation is capable of, is nothing but a pure miracle born of decent humanity, and we must defend it with all our might.
Red China says Interpol chief corrupt.
This shit about Kavanaugh being ‘controversial’ is just typical lazy j’ism.
Seriously – how controversial? The man has an unblemished judicial record, which in any reasonable weighting should be overwhelmingly the main issue.
And why did anyone seriously entertain those delusional claims.
We are supposed to believe he possessed some radar that enabled him to assault only women who would not report it for 30 years plus, and no one else apparently since.
The controversy surrounding the appointment was not his.
I really hope Trump takes a flensing blade to the motley fares behind this.
When that wretched tangle of limbs that looks like a marionette with its string cut, RBG, is replaced, the Democrats will turn this performance up to eleventy if they think they have a chance of prevailing.
The trick is (and I am pretty sure Trump knows this) is to make the risk more than the reward – not one of those vile primordial botched old birds lobbing shit at Kavanaugh really has the conviction to risk their own welfare for a bigger cause while a single one else of their croaking brethren would benefit unscathed.
Can anyone explain to me any difference between slomo & trumble?
See my post at 4:41
Malcolm Morrison knows where Bathurst is
Malcolm Turnbull would be hard pressed to nominate the Oz state Bathurst is in (unless it’s in New York state)
Apart from that no difference
Seems this rooster is a New Zealander.
The insane (literally) Left:
https://pjmedia.com/jchristianadams/kavanaugh-foes-fill-senate-gallery-with-sounds-of-the-insane/
I was in the Senate gallery this afternoon when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed. You would have thought I was at an exorcism in an insane asylum.
Perhaps you were watching on television and heard the disruptions, though you certainly didn’t see them. The attenuated audio probably didn’t catch the frightening, incoherent shrieking – including the lingering screaming and howling as they were being dragged down the hallways outside the gallery.
If there was any doubt that the opposition to Kavanaugh was unhinged, uncivil, disruptive, rude, and borderline nuts, my experience in the gallery made it clear.
The first example came when Senator Cornyn rightfully railed against the mobs who spent the last three weeks assaulting and assailing Kavanaugh supporters.
“Mob rule is necessary,” one shrieking woman shouted before security personnel could settle her down.
At least she was honest. It did not appear that Capitol Police removed her for her crime, unfortunately. That would soon change.
Another crazed woman later screamed, “I will not consent, I will not consent, I will not consent, I will not consent.” She was like a feminist automaton: “I will not consent, I will not consent.” Capitol Police were less forgiving and dragged her out the doors and down the hallway.
I have visited hospitals for the seriously mentally ill, and the shrieks from this woman were as odd and unearthly as anything I ever heard inside a mental hospital. They echoed off the halls and ceilings outside the gallery in decreasing but astonishing amplitude.
Then the roll was called, and it sounded like the gates of hell opened up.
Nearly a dozen women erupted in unison, shouting, howling, screaming, in an unrecognizable venomous wail. They wouldn’t stop. There was fury, rage, hate, poison in the noise.
It wasn’t prose. It wasn’t song. It was a swarming, shrill, swirling noise.
I leaned over to someone and whispered, “Pay attention, that’s what the Left sounds like.”
Nothing they were yelling and howling could be heard. It was the sound of all of them, in discordant, rage-fueled, wild fury, that was so unearthly. I have never heard a sound like it before.
Senator Dick Durbin said a few weeks ago in response to the committee that these were the sounds of democracy.
No they weren’t. They were the sounds of a group of people tinkering with madness. They were the sounds of irrational, unhinged, and unmoored lunatics. These were the people who opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination. They were an embarrassment to themselves.
Some of us were not fooled the first time. He was a classic narcissist.
Not to do with politics, but my father has been on death’s door the last few days, and we thought he was gone this time for sure, but he has pulled through after an epic nine hour operation, and spoke to me on the phone the first time this morning.
Lost my mum in April this year after a hideous battle with cancer. Enjoy the time you have left with your dad, struth. And, yes, What our civilisation is capable of, is nothing but a pure miracle born of decent humanity, and we must defend it with all our might.
Hear, hear!
Bless.
Gab – Dick pretends he doesn’t recognize insanity.
SloMo isn’t a narcissist, he’s a plodding middle manager who is so beige he merges into the low budget office furniture like a chameleon.
Tonights prayer.
Please President Trump throw all Australian politicians out of the USA.
Just dont send the thieving bastards back here.
Amen
I am not a conspiracy theorist, although sometimes I feel like it.
You look up the secretary general and he is an out and proud International socialist and was president of that organisation.
He then went on to be in charge of UN migration when the UN decided that anyone who hated the west and believed in Allah, was a refugee..
Please tell me where I am wrong here, but the UN cannot possibly be worried about Climate Change when non western Countries and assorted socialist corruptocracies are allowed to build and are building, hundreds of coal powered stations.
It seems that only western emissions cause climate change, and even if socialist shit holes like China are increasing their emissions by one Australia every week, it just doesn’t count…………………..nothing to see here folks.
How absolutely predictable, that socialists would try to pull this stunt, yet our media, our paid off pollies and rabid western hating socialist public service, have been covering this up with blankets of bullshit.
Senile Old Guy, some of us were not fooled but enough people were and Labor won and in the next 7 years the country turned to mush and has never recovered.
Wait till we get to 6/3. 7/2 would send them to the Hotline.
Ginsberg isn’t yet officially dead. Kagan or Sotomayor (forget which one) has serious issue with diabetes.
Jo S, i mostly agre but it has been 11 years not 7.
I am assuming this translates as:
“Did not organise for Interpol to arrest all anti-CPC dissidents !”
Where’s monster?
Mons, get here and explain yourself.
Scooby, is he not next to you chomping on a steak.
Asking for a friend.
Condolences Elle.
It’s a bugger this death thing.
Everyone else’s takes it out of you as well.
I’ll be dead as well, if Mrs Struth catches me still here.
Graham Lloyd summarises the latest commie IPCC report: speaking of the insane, an excerpt:
Canadell is a typical alarmist scientist, in short an activist whose work has no semblance to or connection with reality. Canadell’s specialty is the carbon budget; he is a loon who advocates, apart from the concentration camp conditions above, that you can actually measure CO2, even from human sources. You can’t.
Anyway soy beans all round and Soylent Green for breakfast.
Bwahahahahaha! Love that line, JC.
Chin up Struth….hard times….best of luck.
Some of us were not fooled the first time. He was a classic narcissist.
The “Potentially Great” narcissist sucked Sinc right in!
Anyone else seeing this accident in the US about a limousine going through a red light, killing 20 people? Looked to me that it was a T intersection judging by the graphic.
Heh. Today Sydney trains were disrupted by an inordinate number of drivers calling in “sick”. It’s Monday and school holidays, natch.
But it’s something more. Elections are coming up. And surprise, surprise! The odious Luke Foley tries to capitalise on the Clayton’s strike by opining that “we’ve had enough” (and vote for meeeeee).
Prepare for more organised disruption. Including infrastructure due to be finished soon that suddenly blows out. After sixteen years of these despicable buggers, nothing would surprise me.
I am wondering if Australia’s political and diplomatic elites are the least bit curious as to why no U.S. Ambassador has been appointed to Canberra in – what – over two years ?
Maybe the same treacherous xunts who had no idea of how to ‘congratulate’ POTUS Trump in 2016, and had to get Joe Hockey to dig up a phone number from Greg Norman, are a bit worried about what the real reply might be ?
Maybe we should ask Alexander Downer ? He seems to have some ideas on US politics.
bundyrum, I was talking about the 7 years Labor was there, the Liberals were supposed to fix the mess but they failed.
Daily Mail is running with the story – four sisters among the dead.
Thanks mate, but it’s all good.
My old man has pulled through a massive op again and all looks well for a while.
It was Elle who lost her mum.
Jo….i know….but the real sad thing is can you ever see this shit caused by both parties being fixed?
More strikes right before an election, that makes perfect sense. People will helpfully be reminded of why they got fed up with unions running the country back in the 80’s.
Dang.
Cohenite camped on the Soylent Green meme first.
Anyway – in terms of the Green Elites’ rampant misanthropy – at least remember where the Soylent Green was sourced from ?
These are a group of people who go to see the Hunger Games and wonder why everyone is cheering for that nasty girl in black, instead of nice President Snow in white ?? Look what a great job he did in re-wilding most of Panem, with just a few small ecologically sustainable communities of worker Proles doing some sustenance gathering. Literally the Green Dream.
Oh they know alright.
Trump wants the declassified FISA docs out first. A show and tell. Nunes is saying they’ll show collusion between UK and Australian intel agencies to aid the fabrications used by Fusion GPS and the Dems for the corrupt FBI to get the Mueller investigation kicked off.
We aren’t flavour of the month in the WH.
, and when Australia puts its word to something, it means something
Sounds like old mutton-dressed-up-as-lamb. So keeping their work to the global marxists is more important than affordable and reliable electricity for the households and industry. Is ScoMo’s office full of Trumble hold overs?
M Seren.
Prayer addendum.
Mr President please lock Alexander Downer in Gitmo.
Amen
Hill. T-intersection. Stop Sign.
Fox News quoted the store owners as saying they had counted five semi-trailers fail to stop at the bottom of the hill and roll straight through the car park before yesterday.
Limo driver must have been punting along to meet a schedule or brakes failed. Horrible tragedy. Want to bet the cops are picking up everyone’s phone and asking rels for access to social media for any posts from the back of the stretch before the accident ?
Struth…i understand, i have lost both of mine, but in my heart they still live.
I am never able to describe the loss, but again i wish your father all the best.
bundyrum, not a chance with all this current mob. Don’t laugh, but the flicker of hope is if Cory Bernardi can get enough seats in the Senate and he and his Party can become the disrupters with a bit of help from Hanson. Something has got to change.
Death to the Liberal Party.
Death to the Traitorous liberal party.
May it’s dead carcass rot in the sun , bloated as it already is.
It is not over the top to wish this.
I am not wishing the death of the actual politicians, but it seems they hold no regard for the thousands of Australians who gave their lives for this country.
Traitors all.
Including Abbott and anyone who stays in this party.
They have an alternative.
They can switch parties anytime they like.
Anyone else seeing this accident in the US about a limousine going through a red light, killing 20 people? Looked to me that it was a T intersection judging by the graphic.
As vehicles become increasingly connected to IT, even to the extent of becoming autonomous, a suspicious person might question if vehicles are becomming a tool of clandestine murder via hacking.
Thank you, Bundy Rum
I need some advice. Thanks in advance.
I got an infringement notice because of failure “to obey traffic lights”. According to the notice, the elapsed time on red is 1.2 secs. The penalty is $403.
What is the probability of success of appealing this? the lights were amber when I was at the intersection and turned red as turing. Stopping would have been impossible.
The Chicoms have been exposed doing exactly this , hacking drones, warships and aircraft.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-04/the-big-hack-how-china-used-a-tiny-chip-to-infiltrate-america-s-top-companies
This cannot happen soon enough.
Well, as I noted Calli, many of these sites require faith alone, and are often contentious, so here I am reporting on tourism not history. In fact, I had read that John was thought to have baptised in another part of the Jordan, but that the water quality there did not favour mass religious tourism. 🙂
Which reminds me – I must put in a commentary on tour guides when I have more time than now. I have put my impressions of Masada at 11.12pm on the end of Ye Olde Threade. Much amvivalence re the actual history there too. And something perhaps important about the so-called Tombs of King David.
Off to Athens later today.
Limo driver must have been punting along to meet a schedule or brakes failed. Horrible tragedy. Want to bet the cops are picking up everyone’s phone and asking rels for access to social media for any posts from the back of the stretch before the accident ?
Background check of driver
But he said it would require the “almost immediate establishment of a global carbon market, carbon pricing across all sectors of the economy, massive energy efficiency gains, significant consumer changes in diets, actions to reduce peak global population, and the immediate and growing deployment of options for the direct removal of CO2 from the atmosphere, including the pervasive need for carbon capture and storage in most cases.“
Why, you’d need one world government to effect all that.
This is Australia.
Start off with petty crimes like bank robbery and murder.
Do not attempt this sort of thing immediately.
If you are white and male, well you deserve all you have coming to you.
If you can get away with it, grow a beard and enter the court praising Allah.
It really is your only hope.
Ps Calli, best for your own upcoming trip to the US.
What is the probability of success of appealing this? the lights were amber when I was at the intersection and turned red as turing. Stopping would have been impossible.
Your rear wheels need be passed the stop line to turn on a red without committing a traffic offence, vr.
The means by which the hacking has been achieved is a point of contention. The “grain of rice” claim doesn’t stack up according to many credible hardware dudes, but it seems there are other ways to comp the processing that would more difficult to detect.
How does one check this? Should I ask to view the photo? Thanks, Roger.
Pseudo climate scientist apparently knows what politics is required to fix this, therefore offers his unqualified advice on something he knows nothing about.
Am I then wrong for dismissing the entirety of his bullshit?
True. I felt a little crushed when our Jordanian guide told me. So I had a quick look in my Bible.
I was wrong. Horrors! 🤣
They’re total fucking dicks. vr.
I stopped for exactly 5 mins running an errand and parked in a loading zone. I was ticketed. They’re arseholes. Ticket scum bags are all going to hell.
Jo, things will not change until the sheeple begin to see through it, most of the voters in Australia look to the TV & see shit that they think is true….social media has made most of them brainwashed.
The education system has dumbed them down & infected their brains.
Most (i think) on this site are a bit older & have seen actions mean consequences….these people coming througb have no idea of critical thinking & they will be the future leaders.
My wife & I experienced one of those wonderful teenage pregnancies & had the full force of the family court put on us……not a bag of laughs.
That granddaughter has now been through the wonderful educational system here in Queensland & is full blooded communist & a lesbian to boot.
Fuck Australia.
Always ask for the photo.
I may be wrong but I believe it is your FRONT wheels that need to be already over the line.
I have had photos of the rear of b doubles and road trains photographed as it sometimes takes too long when loaded to get the whole thing across the line from a standing start.
I’ve got out of all of those fines.
zip. A mate braked hard for bicycle red light runner and stalled.
Left the intersection on red (after entering on green).
Infringement notice challenge failed. Just cost him more money.
Part of the problem is the drying up of the Jordan because industry and irrigation. Jordan blames Israel (natch). Archeological sites once covered in water are now exposed.
Which leads me to the obvious – the flow into the Dead Sea was once much less than it is today.
The point is, the Chicoms are devoting considerable resources to this and by the time it’s discovered it’s way too late.
Dont think so. I queried that when only the tail of my vehicle saw red. (I never saw a red light)
Or….the land itself could be changing. The Jordan lies on an intersection of continental plates. It’s part of the African Rift.
Incoming – take cover:
On Air is Mike Carlton’s story, no holds barred.
Mike Carlton was born to controversy. His father Jimmy, a renowned Olympic athlete and later a Catholic priest, married his mother after a whirlwind wartime courtship. This scandal was hushed up at first, but eventually it made headlines. Six years later, Jimmy Carlton died in his wife’s arms, felled by asthma.
It was a tough beginning. Mike would have a Sydney suburban childhood where every penny counted. Unable to afford a university education, he left school at sixteen to begin a life in journalism that would propel him to the top, as one of Australia’s best-known media figures. In an often turbulent career of more than fifty years he has been a war correspondent, political reporter, a TV news and current affairs reporter, an award-winning radio presenter in both Sydney and London, an outspoken newspaper columnist and a biting satirist.
The gushing endorsement at the link from Kathy Lette is so awful a trigger warning is necessary.
Looks like he is on the road in Victoria and SA.
JC — I feel your pain.
In the past, I have just paid the fine. But, this seems so egregious. I was following other cars and no way could have stopped.
Look, you may be right, but don’t believe what you are told by the likes of cops.
Take it to court.
Always.
Cops wouldn’t know a law if they fell over one, they just make bullshit up, write it on the ticket, especially if they sniff an idiot.
The judge will do the same, if he thinks he can.
(not calling you an idiot, just saying they will always try it on)
I’ll put it on the shelf next to Shah Hanson Young’s literary efforts.