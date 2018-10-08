Q&A Forum: October 8, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 8, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834707, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Ichi Ban

    Konbanwa Troops

    Interruption Lotto is open

  2. YT
    #2834710, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Carpe,

    Please place my chips on 37

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #2834712, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Huh,daylight saving.
    May I have 25 please, Carpe?

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834714, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Eddie Woo – Internet math shill
    Pasi Sahlberg – Offshore Shill
    Cindy Berwick – morbidly obese shill
    Gabbie Stroud – whiny shill
    Jennifer Buckingham – Meh

  6. Cpt Seahawks
    #2834716, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    What does This do

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2834717, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    19, please, Carpe.

  9. Cpt Seahawks
    #2834721, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    What does This do

    I get it.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834722, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:11 pm

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834723, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:13 pm

  12. Bushkid
    #2834725, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Ah, the only up-side to daylight saving – I don’t have to sit up to all hours to play Interruption Lotto!

    May I please have 23 tonight, Carpe.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834727, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:18 pm

  14. dopey
    #2834728, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    9 please. Looks like a dead wicket.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834729, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:19 pm

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834742, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops

    It’s Time, so put your brain into neutral, smear your body in custard and roll in biscuit crumbs and;

    llllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrruuuuummmbbllleeee

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834744, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Onto snowcone tone and the panel of shame.

  18. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834745, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    FFS …. teachers !!! I am out … split the bill !!

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834747, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    1st question – not ok to say can’t read, not ok tonsay cant do maths

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834748, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Personally didn’t have a good grasp on math and physics until after i went to work and then 5 years later, Uni.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834750, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Lowball it and give me a number.

  22. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834753, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    oh dear …… the boomerang led to the invention of flight and drones …..

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834754, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Fauxboringinal claims the boomerang led to the invention of the propellor, the drone et al

    FMD this is weapons grade stupid, and no one called bullshit.

  25. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834756, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Carpe …. I guess that with a panel full of teachers they will interrupt each other … Otherwise put me down for 15 … and thank you for your work at making this almost bearable

  26. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834757, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    revise my lotto guess …… I am changing it to 3

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834758, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:45 pm

  28. Peter Castieau
    #2834759, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    53 please Carpe. Daylight savings caught me out!

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834762, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:45 pm

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834765, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    These people could put valium to sleep

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834770, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Eddie is passionate about maths, all good, but a lot of kids aren’t.

    Onto the student who is bitching about the stress and boredom of doing the same texts.

    Wait until you hit the job market sweetpea.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834773, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Curlylox apologises to a student because she is bored, that is why they fail you dumbass.

    Inspire them, motivate them you second rate hack.

  33. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834777, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Carpe … the consensus on tonight’s panel is MORE FUNDING !!

  34. Bushkid
    #2834778, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Hmmm, education. My own experience is that apart from the necessities like reading, spelling, grammar and maths, much of the rest of it is wasted on the young. Either that or I had some seriously boring teachers. Except in the areas I was really interested in in senior high school – geography (geology), zoology and languages.

    It’s only in my more adult years that I really appreciated the likes of Shakespeare, and discovered why I’d been tortured with trigonometry.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834779, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Why do these people bang on about getting an atar (whatever the fvk that is), try telling your students to look at the trades. My son did and he is nearly 25 on six figures (fine really low six figures, but WTF, he is still 24 for 4 weeks).

  36. Bushkid
    #2834780, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Yep, boredom with any subject will see a student just not try. Inspiring teachers do make a difference.

  37. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834781, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    You are spot on bushkid …. how they made something that turns out to be interesting into an hour of boredom

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834782, posted on October 8, 2018 at 9:58 pm

  39. egg_
    #2834784, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Fauxboringinal claims the boomerang led to the invention of the propellor, the drone et al

    Entertainment double plus!
    No one is game to muzzle the bullsh1t pouring forth from teh Abo Industry?
    Traditional drones?
    LMFAO!

  40. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834786, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Naplan ….OMG !! no one should ever be assessed about their effectiveness …… Oh … except in the real world

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834788, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Inspiring teachers do make a difference.

    I remember clearly 2 from my high school years – Ag with Pop Jury and Commerce with Mr Rufo, both of them could make folding a hanky seem interesting.

  42. RobK
    #2834789, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Im still waiting for a new power supply board for my satellite decoder to arrive in the mail. Sounds like I’m not missing a lot. Keep up the charitable work everyone.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834790, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Naplan ….OMG !! no one should ever be assessed about their effectiveness …… Oh … except in the real world

    Having seen a lot of the Oz education system graduates fail in offshore work, i’m not surprised. Accountability for your work and work ethic seems to escape them.

  44. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834791, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Yes Carpe ….. my old principal Wes Muir …. “work ,force and energy “…physics explained for nuffies like me … a fantastic class … everyone shut up because he taught us interesting things and helped develop my lifelong interest in engineering …..The rest were crap

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834794, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Yes Carpe ….. my old principal Wes Muir

    My Ag teacher taught us to make bubblegum, best 3 classes ever. It was floury crap that tasted of mint sauce, but it was wonderful.

  46. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834795, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Ms Curly sooks up because she works hard for nearly 6 hour a day ( with 12 weeks annual leave and pretty much unsackable)

  47. Tim Neilson
    #2834796, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Actually I think that boredom is an essential part of educating school students.
    Make them stick to a dull task till it’s finished and done properly.
    Do it again next day, and the day after…
    That’s about the most important skill that can be drilled into them.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834798, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Actually I think that boredom is an essential part of educating school students.
    Make them stick to a dull task till it’s finished and done properly.

    Tim you just described my day

  49. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834799, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Yes Tim , but … Holden and Ford have closed down so the need for people to put wheelnuts on for an 8 hour shift is diminishing

  50. egg_
    #2834800, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    So, the Abo Industry’s standard blurb on Q&A is a sugar coated “white can’ts!”?

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834801, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Next question should the Oz model of education be like Finlands?

    Answer – No

    aaaaahahahahahahahaha

  52. Pete of Perth
    #2834806, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Just saw the 1st ACTU ad saying what filthy capitalist bastards bosses and companies are.

  53. Bushkid
    #2834807, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Marcus, our English lit teacher made Julius Caesar so boring it put me off Shakespeare totally until my hubby, decades later, convinced me to watch the Brannagh version of Henry V. I was hooked from then on, of course. Saw the John Bell production of JC a few years ago (not the current one), and loved it.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834808, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Onto the beat up on Catholic private Schools

    Snowcone – “when the students see inequity”

    Fuck off, those kids are full of hormones, soda and fried food.

    Their idea of inequity is who has more chips than the next guy.

  55. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834809, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I do love the private vs, Govt funding argument ….I have read the propaganda , but then found out that taxpayers tip in half as much to educate a kid at a private school than we do for a public student .

  56. Tim Neilson
    #2834810, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Yes Tim , but … Holden and Ford have closed down so the need for people to put wheelnuts on for an 8 hour shift is diminishing

    It’s not just low level jobs where boredom could kick in dangerously.

    Do you think that dentists get a thrill every time they have to do the whole routine meticulously to put in a proper filling?

    I hope that the maintenance crews on aircraft don’t have a short attention span.

    Have you ever tried reading a 200 page share sale agreement or lending document and make absolutely sure you don’t miss something that could cost your client millions?

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834811, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Schools – 2 systems exist side by side – except private gets 8K whilst public gets 12K

    Sod.Off.Swampies.

  58. Bushkid
    #2834815, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Funny how the continual pouring of ever-increasing amounts of money into “edumkashun” doesn’t seem to be producing corresponding increase in achievements……….

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834816, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Curlylox wants more OPM for – “needs based funding”

    Has a moment of clarity about school funding

    And back to shilling for more OPM

  60. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834817, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Bushkid … I agree … shakespeare was a class to sleep through … recently I fell in love with “taming of the shrew ” Shakespeare retold , a BBC one of about 10 years ago …. I cry every time I see it ….fantastic rendition …. sorry , I digress

  61. Bushkid
    #2834819, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Their idea of inequity is who has more chips than the next guy.

    Nailed it, Carpe!

    All this adult gobbledegook double-speak shit means nothing to school kids, or huniversity ones either. Just teach the kids what they need to know to get by, to be able to think for themselves.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834820, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    I’m curious why is it that Oz is throwing a ton of cash at education, and they still want more, but your students are getting dumber?

    Riddle me that Batman

  63. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2834822, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Marcus, our English lit teacher made Julius Caesar so boring it put me off Shakespeare totally until my hubby, decades later, convinced me to watch the Brannagh version of Henry V

    My English Literature teacher made “Romeo and Juliet” so boring that it wasn’t until the school screened the Zeferilli film that I understood the themes – two drippy kids in love, against a monumental feud between their families.

  64. the not very bright Marcus
    #2834824, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    I apologise Tim , you are quite correct … I am so lucky to have a job that jumps around all over the place , it suits my ADHD quite well . I have the utmost respect for those that can maintaing concentration for longer that 10 minutes .

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2834825, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Bushkid … I agree … shakespeare was a class to sleep through

    I did Julius Caesar in 4th Form – i loved it, but in my defense i came from a family of readers not TV heads.

