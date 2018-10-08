Liberty Quote
Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duty, and so bear ourselves that if the British Empire and its Commonwealth last for a thousand years, men will still say, ”This was their finest hour.”— Winston Churchill
-
-
Q&A Forum: October 8, 2018
Ichi Ban
Konbanwa Troops
Interruption Lotto is open
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Carpe,
Please place my chips on 37
Huh,daylight saving.
May I have 25 please, Carpe?
11 please Carpe.
Eddie Woo – Internet math shill
Pasi Sahlberg – Offshore Shill
Cindy Berwick – morbidly obese shill
Gabbie Stroud – whiny shill
Jennifer Buckingham – Meh
19, please, Carpe.
21 please Carpe.
What does This do
I get it.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
YT 37
Vic in Prossy
25
Cpt Seahawks 11
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
YT 37
Vic in Prossy 25
Cpt Seahawks 11
ZK2A 19
Elle 21
Ah, the only up-side to daylight saving – I don’t have to sit up to all hours to play Interruption Lotto!
May I please have 23 tonight, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
YT 37
Vic in Prossy 25
Cpt Seahawks 11
ZK2A 19
Elle 21
Bushkid 23
9 please. Looks like a dead wicket.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
YT 37
Vic in Prossy 25
Cpt Seahawks 11
ZK2A 19
Elle 21
Bushkid 23
Dopey 9
Ok Troops
It’s Time, so put your brain into neutral, smear your body in custard and roll in biscuit crumbs and;
llllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrruuuuummmbbllleeee
Onto snowcone tone and the panel of shame.
FFS …. teachers !!! I am out … split the bill !!
1st question – not ok to say can’t read, not ok tonsay cant do maths
Personally didn’t have a good grasp on math and physics until after i went to work and then 5 years later, Uni.
Lowball it and give me a number.
oh dear …… the boomerang led to the invention of flight and drones …..
Fauxboringinal claims the boomerang led to the invention of the propellor, the drone et al
FMD this is weapons grade stupid, and no one called bullshit.
Snap.
Carpe …. I guess that with a panel full of teachers they will interrupt each other … Otherwise put me down for 15 … and thank you for your work at making this almost bearable
revise my lotto guess …… I am changing it to 3
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
YT 37
Vic in Prossy 25
Cpt Seahawks 11
ZK2A 19
Elle 21
Bushkid 23
Dopey 9
Marcus 3
53 please Carpe. Daylight savings caught me out!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
YT 37
Vic in Prossy 25
Cpt Seahawks 11
ZK2A 19
Elle 21
Bushkid 23
Dopey 9
Marcus 3
Custard 53
These people could put valium to sleep
Eddie is passionate about maths, all good, but a lot of kids aren’t.
Onto the student who is bitching about the stress and boredom of doing the same texts.
Wait until you hit the job market sweetpea.
Curlylox apologises to a student because she is bored, that is why they fail you dumbass.
Inspire them, motivate them you second rate hack.
Carpe … the consensus on tonight’s panel is MORE FUNDING !!
Hmmm, education. My own experience is that apart from the necessities like reading, spelling, grammar and maths, much of the rest of it is wasted on the young. Either that or I had some seriously boring teachers. Except in the areas I was really interested in in senior high school – geography (geology), zoology and languages.
It’s only in my more adult years that I really appreciated the likes of Shakespeare, and discovered why I’d been tortured with trigonometry.
Why do these people bang on about getting an atar (whatever the fvk that is), try telling your students to look at the trades. My son did and he is nearly 25 on six figures (fine really low six figures, but WTF, he is still 24 for 4 weeks).
Yep, boredom with any subject will see a student just not try. Inspiring teachers do make a difference.
You are spot on bushkid …. how they made something that turns out to be interesting into an hour of boredom
Wait – WHAT? – shills want more OPM, never saw that coming.
Entertainment double plus!
No one is game to muzzle the bullsh1t pouring forth from teh Abo Industry?
Traditional drones?
LMFAO!
Naplan ….OMG !! no one should ever be assessed about their effectiveness …… Oh … except in the real world
I remember clearly 2 from my high school years – Ag with Pop Jury and Commerce with Mr Rufo, both of them could make folding a hanky seem interesting.
Im still waiting for a new power supply board for my satellite decoder to arrive in the mail. Sounds like I’m not missing a lot. Keep up the charitable work everyone.
Having seen a lot of the Oz education system graduates fail in offshore work, i’m not surprised. Accountability for your work and work ethic seems to escape them.
Yes Carpe ….. my old principal Wes Muir …. “work ,force and energy “…physics explained for nuffies like me … a fantastic class … everyone shut up because he taught us interesting things and helped develop my lifelong interest in engineering …..The rest were crap
My Ag teacher taught us to make bubblegum, best 3 classes ever. It was floury crap that tasted of mint sauce, but it was wonderful.
Ms Curly sooks up because she works hard for nearly 6 hour a day ( with 12 weeks annual leave and pretty much unsackable)
Actually I think that boredom is an essential part of educating school students.
Make them stick to a dull task till it’s finished and done properly.
Do it again next day, and the day after…
That’s about the most important skill that can be drilled into them.
Tim you just described my day
Yes Tim , but … Holden and Ford have closed down so the need for people to put wheelnuts on for an 8 hour shift is diminishing
So, the Abo Industry’s standard blurb on Q&A is a sugar coated “white can’ts!”?
Next question should the Oz model of education be like Finlands?
Answer – No
aaaaahahahahahahahaha
Just saw the 1st ACTU ad saying what filthy capitalist bastards bosses and companies are.
Marcus, our English lit teacher made Julius Caesar so boring it put me off Shakespeare totally until my hubby, decades later, convinced me to watch the Brannagh version of Henry V. I was hooked from then on, of course. Saw the John Bell production of JC a few years ago (not the current one), and loved it.
Onto the beat up on Catholic private Schools
Snowcone – “when the students see inequity”
Fuck off, those kids are full of hormones, soda and fried food.
Their idea of inequity is who has more chips than the next guy.
I do love the private vs, Govt funding argument ….I have read the propaganda , but then found out that taxpayers tip in half as much to educate a kid at a private school than we do for a public student .
Yes Tim , but … Holden and Ford have closed down so the need for people to put wheelnuts on for an 8 hour shift is diminishing
It’s not just low level jobs where boredom could kick in dangerously.
Do you think that dentists get a thrill every time they have to do the whole routine meticulously to put in a proper filling?
I hope that the maintenance crews on aircraft don’t have a short attention span.
Have you ever tried reading a 200 page share sale agreement or lending document and make absolutely sure you don’t miss something that could cost your client millions?
Schools – 2 systems exist side by side – except private gets 8K whilst public gets 12K
Sod.Off.Swampies.
Funny how the continual pouring of ever-increasing amounts of money into “edumkashun” doesn’t seem to be producing corresponding increase in achievements……….
Curlylox wants more OPM for – “needs based funding”
Has a moment of clarity about school funding
And back to shilling for more OPM
Bushkid … I agree … shakespeare was a class to sleep through … recently I fell in love with “taming of the shrew ” Shakespeare retold , a BBC one of about 10 years ago …. I cry every time I see it ….fantastic rendition …. sorry , I digress
Their idea of inequity is who has more chips than the next guy.
Nailed it, Carpe!
All this adult gobbledegook double-speak shit means nothing to school kids, or huniversity ones either. Just teach the kids what they need to know to get by, to be able to think for themselves.
I’m curious why is it that Oz is throwing a ton of cash at education, and they still want more, but your students are getting dumber?
Riddle me that Batman
My English Literature teacher made “Romeo and Juliet” so boring that it wasn’t until the school screened the Zeferilli film that I understood the themes – two drippy kids in love, against a monumental feud between their families.
I apologise Tim , you are quite correct … I am so lucky to have a job that jumps around all over the place , it suits my ADHD quite well . I have the utmost respect for those that can maintaing concentration for longer that 10 minutes .
I did Julius Caesar in 4th Form – i loved it, but in my defense i came from a family of readers not TV heads.