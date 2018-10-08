The Warmists Are Starting to Sweat

Posted on 10:05 am, October 8, 2018 by Alan Moran

Over the next week the report being finalised at a United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), meeting in Korea, will see an outpouring of alarmist material.  Doom-laden factoids and forecasts will be released, all designed to head off an impending collapse in the “consensus” that reached its apogee in the Obama era.

Culminating in the 2015 Paris Agreement, an EU-US axis led policy development on regulatory measures to bear down on the use of coal and other fossil fuels to the electricity supply industry and replacing these sources with wind and solar.

There’s not the slightest evidence any of the claimed adverse outcomes will occur anywhere but in their advocates’ imaginations. Indeed, over the past 40 years, during which time greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere have increased 30%, we have seen the planet greening by 11%, with all this implies for agricultural productivity, Meanwhile, hurricane activity has actually fallen, contrary to what the climate careerists would have us believe.

There has been no increase in drought or warming-induced fires.  Slogans about permanently lower rainfall were promoted by the icons of the left. You know the shtick: “the dams will never again fill”, “the Murray Darling will never again flow as it once did” ad nauseam. Professor Ross Garnaut even said the Murray Basin would not support irrigated agriculture 50 years on.  All of these are shown, as events unfold, to be just so much hype, but the warmista warriors barely pause for breath before alighting upon the latest weather anomaly, whatever it might be, as being the precursor of a deadly new trend.

If Australia fully abandons the Paris Agreement and the subsidies and regulatory restraints that it encompasses, this would staunch the flow of Australian investment to the US and encourage investment from other countries to these shores. Perhaps of more importance as an electoral play, abandoning all subsidies to all renewables will allow Australia to reclaim the position of the world’s cheapest household electricity supply – a position we held 15 years ago before the renewable energy poison pushed us into becoming the world’s dearest.

Such a strategy is quite possibly the main chance of the Morrison government getting itself re-elected.

see the whole post at Quadrant

33 Responses to The Warmists Are Starting to Sweat

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2834188, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Jennifer Oriel has an article in the Oz today headlined “PM’s D-Day on climate change”. The blurb under it says:

    The climate change wars will return this week; if the Coalition fails to seize control of the debate, Labor will take the lead.

    This is entirely true. But the only way to seize control of the debate is the Trump method. Boot Paris into touch and unleash industry, small businesses and prosperity.

    I don’t know whether this is what Ms Oriel is saying as I’m not a subscriber. But it is clear that if ScoMo tries to fight on Labor’s ground he will lose abjectly. Why would progressives and greens ever vote for the Coalition when they have Shorten and Di Natale for vote for?

    Meanwhile we conservatives who can read graphs have no major party representing us.

  2. incoherent rambler
    #2834189, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:19 am

    If Australia fully abandons the Paris Agreement and the subsidies and regulatory restraints that it encompasses,

    In our dreams!

    Such a strategy is quite possibly the main chance of the Morrison government getting itself re-elected.

    Only chance.

  3. Roger
    #2834193, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Such a strategy is quite possibly the main chance of the Morrison government getting itself re-elected.

    They certainly wouldn’t do it because they believed in it.

    But do you really think Malicious’s cat’s paw is up for it?

  4. bemused
    #2834194, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I have said many times that if renewable energy is as cheap or cheaper than traditional power sources, as we are constantly told, get rid of the subsidies and let industry stand on its own two feet.

    All Morrison and the Libs need to do is announce that they fully agree with the experts that renewables are cheaper than coal etc (there are many examples from well respected climate scientists and advocates) and that they will now act on those facts by removing subsidies.

    The science is settled, the facts are in, and we’ll now move on towards a renewable energy powered Australia.

  5. a happy little debunker
    #2834198, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:34 am

    They are NOT starting to sweat.

    They are intent on their progressive program – no matter the evidence, no matter the facts.

    The Progressives are out there! They can’t be bargained with. They can’t be reasoned with. They don’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And they absolutely will not stop… ever, until you are dead!

  6. .
    #2834200, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Two years time, another milestone, and in twelve…

    We only need to hold out until 2030.

    Then the scam can be ended for all time.

  7. Mak Siccar
    #2834204, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:38 am

    More lies being sprouted about the effect of adhering to the Paris agreement on electricity prices.

    In today’s Oz.

    Scott Morrison defends Australia remaining in Paris agreement

    RACHEL BAXENDALE
    REPORTER

    7:21AM OCTOBER 8, 2018
    Scott Morrison has defended Australia remaining a signatory to the Paris climate change agreement, arguing it has no impact on electricity prices.

    Ahead of an Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change report on action required to meet the Paris Agreement target due to be handed down today, the Prime Minister maintained Australia was set to meet its target “at a canter”.

    Mr Morrison said Australia would not be held to any of the conclusions of the IPCC report.

    “We’re not held to any of them at all, and nor are we bound to go and tip money into that big climate fund,” he told 2GB.

    “We’re not going to do that either. I’m not going to spend money on global climate conferences and all that sort of nonsense.”

    Mr Morrison said it was the Coalition government, not Labor, which had signed up to the 26 per cent target.

    In 2015, then prime minister Tony Abbott signed Australia up to a Paris target of a 26 to 28 per cent emissions reduction on 2005 levels by 2030.

    “When Australia signs up to something, and it wasn’t the previous Labor government who signed up to this, it wasn’t the previous Labor government that committed us to a 26 per cent target, that was actually our government that did that, and I was part of that government, and when Australia puts its word to something, it means something,” Mr Morrison said.

    “As I’ve said on your program before, that this is an enormously important issue to our partners in the Pacific, who are strategic partners in the Pacific.

    “So my question is what’s to be gained from ripping it up? I don’t think there’s much to be gained from ripping it up.

    “I mean it’s not going to affect electricity prices. (Energy Minister) Angus Taylor has already told you that and that’s my view as well, so as long as we’re not throwing money into some global climate fund and getting pulled around by the nose by all these international agencies when it comes to these other reports, I mean the same report that’s coming out today said a year ago that policies were fine, but we’re investing in the reef to ensure that’s secure, we’re taking the practical action that you need to take, but we don’t get led around by the nose by these international associations.

    Mr Morrison said the 26-28 per cent target would not “touch” electricity prices or jobs.

    He highlighted hydro-electric power in Tasmania as a means of boosting renewable energy.

    “I was down in Tasmania last week, and I was down there at the battery of the nation project, now this is exciting: 2500 megawatts of hydro, currently, built between 1910 and the early 1990s in Tasmania, basically one of the biggest engineering projects Australia has ever seen over that period of time,” he said.

    “(Tasmanian Premier) Will Hodgman has a plan to double that capacity, put an interconnector between Tasmania and the mainland, and that will double what Tasmania does in terms of reliable, fair dinkum power coming into the energy markets on the east coast of Australia.

    “Now that’s another great project, and I’ve talked about how excited I am about that project.

    “The interconnector, there’s the pumped hydro assets that go right across Tasmania.

    “I mean Tasmania is the capital of hydro in Australia, and it can be the nation’s battery.”

  8. incoherent rambler
    #2834207, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Then the scam can be ended for all time.

    The scam won’t end without prosecutions.

    Obtaining financial advantage by deception – would be a start.

  9. bemused
    #2834209, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:42 am

    We’ve had global warming tipping points called every years since 1989 and other calamities prior to that, why should 2030 end the alarmism?

  10. Roger
    #2834210, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:44 am

    But do you really think Malicious’s cat’s paw is up for it?

    “7:21AM OCTOBER 8, 2018
    Scott Morrison has defended Australia remaining a signatory to the Paris climate change agreement, arguing it has no impact on electricity prices.”

    The cat’s paw speaks!

  11. mareeS
    #2834214, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:47 am

    debunker is correct. These people are insane, you cannot reason with them,.

    I dunno why maggots get into reasonably good brains and eat them from the inside, but The examples are throughout history, from plenary indulgences and the tulip craze to this.

    How crap is the sewer?

  12. struth
    #2834222, posted on October 8, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Scott Morrison.
    Do you believe in Man made Climate change?

    You’ll never get a straight answer on that.

    He’s a UN boy, through and through.
    Claiming leaving Paris and it’s expectations of lower emissions (whatever that bullshit means) will not effect power prices is only true if you, Mr SCO MO UN take us down the same path anyway.

    We’ve killed off many PM’s who keep believing this non sense, so it is time Mr SCO MO UN …
    Do you believe in Man made climate change?

    What’s eight PM’s now gone.
    We’re getting quite used to it.

  13. stackja
    #2834241, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I have two friends. They accept the AGW scam. No amount of discussion can change them. So I don’t bother.

  14. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2834243, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:17 am

    The communist fascists are so stupid they do t realise once you base your religion on a barefaced lie as time passes you will have to concoct even bigger lies to maintain your beliefs ,untill the whole thin becomes a ridiculous embarrassing farce . They become like to boy who cried wolf ,totally disgraced and mistrusted and a totally despicable class . That is why Trump is so refreshing,h tells the Truth ,and we are not used to politicians and media telling the Truth. They do it so rarely they forget is it’s easy . I’m lisen t aTrump speech and are amazed at the Numbe. of truths he brings out ,at te end of the speech you ae fully formed of the subject and you can take further interest in it as time goes by . Unlike pliemupoets and the media who don’t really wan you to know about. Anything ,you a use there to be compelled to vote fr them .
    We should form an Institute ofTruth to instruct our young on how to tell it from.commnist crap .

  15. jupes
    #2834251, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Such a strategy is quite possibly the main chance of the Morrison government getting itself re-elected.

    Morrison will never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Here is his response:

    Scott Morrison has defended Australia remaining a signatory to the Paris climate change agreement, arguing it has no impact on electricity prices.

    Either he is a complete dunce or a liar.

    Mr Morrison said it was the Coalition government, not Labor, which had signed up to the 26 per cent target.

    He says that as if it’s a good thing. He should hang his head in shame.

    “When Australia signs up to something … and when Australia puts its word to something, it means something,” Mr Morrison said.

    Even if what you have signed us up for is against the national interest? That is treasonous.

    “As I’ve said on your program before, that this is an enormously important issue to our partners in the Pacific, who are strategic partners in the Pacific.

    Who gives a fuck? The only reason they bang on about their countries getting flooded by “climate change” is because our government pushes that shit. Why wouldn’t they jump on the gravy train?

    “So my question is what’s to be gained from ripping it up? I don’t think there’s much to be gained from ripping it up.

    Are you really that dumb Morrison? You can make electricity cheaper and more reliable, bring manufacturing businesses back and WIN THE FUCKING ELECTION.

    What a maroon.

  16. min
    #2834252, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Their ABC quoting the research ? Of what world would be like at 1.5 and 2.5 degrees hotter now an I right in assuming that this is an hypothesis based on another hypothesis?

  17. Rebel with cause
    #2834253, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:29 am

    We only need to hold out until 2030.

    Another 12 years? The IPCC is already 30 years old. Time is up.

  18. bemused
    #2834259, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Are you really that dumb Morrison?

    I think he may be and many of them are indeed that stupid. They keep listening to the MSM and keep trying to placate the Left, thinking they’ll gain their support if they dance to their tune, yet none will ever vote for him or his party come the day. This is what completely baffles me.

    The Libs keep trying to win over people that will never vote for them, even if they were the only party on the electoral roll, yet they are completely blind to this. The example that Trump has set by not giving a f*ck what the Left and their media goons think is gaining more and more support all the time.

  19. J.H.
    #2834262, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:42 am

    I can’t see Scott Morrison having the political will or the spine to reject the “Climate Change” boondoggle.

    Maybe he’ll surprise me, but I’m pretty sure Morrison is not the guy who will face down the Ecofascists and their media shills. I’m certain Dutton would have… Morrison? Not so much.

    I’ll put my money on Trump allowing leaders like Morrison to change tack via US policy leading by example…. but until that happens, nothing will change… and the Liberal Coalition is running out of time.

  20. .
    #2834266, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:54 am

    In 2030 though, the ridiculous Nostradamus type predictions of calamity are going to be viewed as falsely as some loon predicting the rapture via a nuclear war in 1989.

  21. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld
    #2834269, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Having followed the mythical “climate change/global warming” scam for about 15 years, I am firmly convinced it was, is and always will be the world’s greatest con job. Money laundering on a grand scale like the world has never seen, bonus of multiple guilt inspiring accusations leveled at Australia in particular. None hit the mark with me and I said the day Morrison was appointed PM that he needed to get out of the bogus Paris Accord. I know he is between a rock and a hard place but this, the power prices issues and now fuel prices need some urgent scrutiny. Here on the Gold Coast E10 fuel alone is at $169.9, the highest I have ever seen. Why? Oil isn’t up as far as I know.

  22. Mak Siccar
    #2834273, posted on October 8, 2018 at 11:59 am

    From The Oz, here’s the bullsh1t in full if you have the stamina to read it. The graphs didn’t copy over.

    Unprecedented changes in all aspects of society needed to meet global warming target: IPCC report
    The IPCC said limiting global warming to 1.5C compared to 2C would “go hand-in-hand with ensuring a more sustainable and equitable society”.

    GRAHAM LLOYD
    ENVIRONMENT EDITOR

    44 MINUTES AGO OCTOBER 8, 201897 COMMENTS
    Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels was possible but would require “rapid, far reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society”, the world’s main climate change body has said.

    A special report released today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said meeting the lower target would result in much better environmental and social outcomes.

    But scientists have said the true extent of the efforts required were detailed in the 6000 papers analysed rather than the summary for policy makers thrashed out in South Korea over the past week.

    CSIRO research scientist and executive director of the Global Carbon Project, Dr Pep Canadell, said the special report was probably the last reminder that there were no insolvable biophysical or technical impediments to meet the lowest temperature targets in the Paris Agreement.

    Global warming relative to 1850-1900

    But he said it would require the “almost immediate establishment of a global carbon market, carbon pricing across all sectors of the economy, massive energy efficiency gains, significant consumer changes in diets, actions to reduce peak global population, and the immediate and growing deployment of options for the direct removal of CO2 from the atmosphere, including the pervasive need for carbon capture and storage in most cases.

    To meet the target, the use of coal for electricity would be ruled out from 2050.

    There would be drastic changes in land use, including reforestation and planting crops for energy to suck CO2 from the atmosphere and burying emissions when they were burnt.

    A shift in diet towards less meat was described in the summary for policy makers as the need for “healthy consumption patterns”, “responsible consumption” and “sustainable diets”.

    The provision of billions of dollars in finance to help developing nations would be crucial.

    The IPCC said limiting global warming to 1.5C compared to 2C could “go hand-in-hand with ensuring a more sustainable and equitable society.”

    To meet the target, the use of coal for electricity would be ruled out from 2050.
    The latest report will be a key scientific input into the Katowice Climate Change Conference in Poland in December where governments are tasked with finalising the rule book to bring the Paris Agreement into effect.

    “One of the key messages that comes out very strongly from this report is that we are already seeing the consequences of 1°C of global warming through more extreme weather, rising sea levels and diminishing Arctic sea ice, among other changes,” IPCC working group co-chair Panmao Zhai said.

    The advantages of meeting a 1.5C target rather than 2C were detailed in the report.

    Global sea level rise would be 10cm lower by 2100, the report said.

    The likelihood of Arctic Ocean free of sea ice in summer would be once per century compared with at least once per decade.

    Coral reefs would decline by 70 to 90 per cent with warming of 1.5C, whereas more than 99 per cent would be lost with 2C.

    Another key IPCC official said while limiting warming to 1.5C is possible within the laws of chemistry and physics doing so would require unprecedented changes.

    According to the summary for policy makers, human activities were estimated to have caused about 1.0C of global warming above pre industrial levels, with a likely range of 0.8 to 1.2C.

    There is high confidence global warming is likely to reach 1.5C between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate.

    Trends in intensity and frequency of some climate and weather extremes had been detected over time spans during which about 0.5C of global warming occurred.

    Warming from past emissions would continue but there was medium confidence these alone were unlikely to cause global warming of 1.5C.

    There was high confidence that reaching and sustaining net-zero global human CO2 emissions would halt human caused global warming on multi-decadal timescales.

    To meet a target of 1.5C warming, global net human C02 emissions would need to decline by about 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching net zero around 2050.

    To reach a 2C target, emissions were projected to fall by about 20 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero around 2075.

    For energy, to meet a 1.5C target, renewables were projected to supply 70 to 85 per cent of electricity in 2050.

    Nuclear and fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage were modelled to increase in most 1.5C pathways.

    The use of CCS would allow the electricity generation share of gas to be approximately eight per cent of global electricity in 2050.

    “The use of coal shows a steep reduction in all pathways and would be reduced to close to zero per cent of electricity (in 2050),” the report said.

    All pathways that limit global warming to 1.5°C with limited or no overshoot project the use of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) on the order of 100—1000 GtCO2 over the 21st century.

    Existing methods of carbon dioxide removal afforestation and reforestation, land restoration and soil carbon sequestration, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), direct air carbon capture and storage (DACCS).

    Dr Canadell said negative emissions need to be used not as an excuse to defer action now, but as a need that has emerged largely from the slow climate change action over the past two decades.

  23. .
    #2834276, posted on October 8, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    56.645 cents per litre of what you are paying Dave is GST and excise.

    This is after you’ve paid income tax and your boss has paid payroll tax & superannuation.

    It is likely if you need to buy 2hours labour worth of fuel, that you need to actually work for five hours to purchase it!

    Luckily fuel is not taxed like tobacco – at an outrageous $1075.36 per kilogram.

  24. John Constantine
    #2834286, posted on October 8, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    It isn’t unprecedented change, Stalin already did it.

    Their left simply demand purges and dekulakisation and another Holodomor.

    It is in their DNA.

    Comrades,

    Any statistical population losses can always be replaced by importing more ‘unswervingly Paris treaty compliant’ populations.

  25. bemused
    #2834290, posted on October 8, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    What did I say? The goal posts have been moved once again:

    Australia and the rest of the world must virtually eliminate the use of coal for electricity within 22 years if there is to be a chance to save even some of the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s most authoritative climate science body has warned.

    In a report authored by more than 90 scientists, and pulling together thousands of pieces of climate research, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said global emissions of greenhouse gas pollution must reach zero by about 2050 in order to stop global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

    At current rates, they said 1.5C would be breached as early as 2040, and 2C would be breached in the 2060s.

    If that happens, temperatures over many land regions would increase by double that amount. And at 2C of warming, experts said the world would risk hitting “tipping points”, setting the world to uncontrollable temperatures.

    With the world already 1C warmer than pre-industrial times, experts said this report, released by the IPCC in Incheon, Korea today, was likely the last warning before it would be impossible to keep warming at 1.5C.

    “We’re not on track, we’re currently heading for about 3 degrees to 4 degrees of warming by 2100,” report contributor Professor Mark Howden from ANU said.

    We have to do something. Think of the coral reef!

  26. incoherent rambler
    #2834294, posted on October 8, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Australia and the rest of the world must virtually eliminate the use of coal for electricity …

    OMG! It’s worse than we thought!

    What shall we do Henny Penny?

  27. incoherent rambler
    #2834298, posted on October 8, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    In a report authored by more than 90 scientists who are desperate to keep the funds flowing, lest their number is reduced to one (1). Or (heaven forbid) none (0).

  28. Mr Rusty
    #2834308, posted on October 8, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    “We’re not on track, we’re currently heading for about 3 degrees to 4 degrees of warming by 2100,” report contributor Professor Mark Howden from ANU said.

    Oh fucking horseshit.
    They can’t even follow their own lies properly. Even if the utterly fraudulent and already discredited Co2 “hypothesis” were real, there aren’t enough hydrocarbons in the ground to raise temperatures that much.

    They’ve gotten so used to getting away with deceit that they just keep upping the lies. Kind of like how the Abo’s are now estimated to have been here for over 5 billion years (even though that would technically be impossible.)

  29. H B Bear
    #2834311, posted on October 8, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    While SloMo relies on the Photios Lieborals for support and Photios is lead around by the d1ck by his 3rd trophy wife and her carpetbagging consultancy Lieboral policy on “climate change” ain’t going anywhere – except into Opposition for the foreseeable future.

  30. H B Bear
    #2834312, posted on October 8, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    The Little Reef that Could has spoken.

  31. Fat Tony
    #2834313, posted on October 8, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I always thought coral reefs liked the warmer waters

    The nuclear testing on the Pacific reefs didn’t seem to bother them

    During the last Ice Age, sea levels were lower by 100+metres – so what were the reefs doing then?
    And the sea water temperatures would have been considerably lower as well.

    It’s never been about the science

  32. Mark M
    #2834314, posted on October 8, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    “We only need to hold out until 2030.”

    Whoa! Wait. What?

    2030?

    What about 2020?

    Sept 2018 & 2 years …
    UN Chief warns of dangerous tipping point on climate change

    “If we do not change course by 2020, we risk missing the point where we can avoid runaway climate change,” Mr. Guterres said at United Nations headquarters in New York.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/10/climate/united-nations-climate-change.html

    Nov, 2017: Speaking to attendees at the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (shown) warned that the world may have only five years to Doomsday, unless concerted action is taken to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

    https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/27410-crying-wolf-again-un-chief-warns-global-warming-is-the-defining-threat-of-our-time

    2030?
    What a scam.

  33. Hay Stockard
    #2834315, posted on October 8, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Liars and dupes. In a kinder, gentler world they would all be in stocks so we can deride them. And throw rotten fruit and ordure and other such things at them.
    I don’t engage in debate with them. Mocking them is far more rewarding.

