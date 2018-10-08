The Warmists Are Starting to Sweat

Over the next week the report being finalised at a United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), meeting in Korea, will see an outpouring of alarmist material. Doom-laden factoids and forecasts will be released, all designed to head off an impending collapse in the “consensus” that reached its apogee in the Obama era.
Culminating in the 2015 Paris Agreement, an EU-US axis led policy development on regulatory measures to bear down on the use of coal and other fossil fuels to the electricity supply industry and replacing these sources with wind and solar.
There’s not the slightest evidence any of the claimed adverse outcomes will occur anywhere but in their advocates’ imaginations. Indeed, over the past 40 years, during which time greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere have increased 30%, we have seen the planet greening by 11%, with all this implies for agricultural productivity, Meanwhile, hurricane activity has actually fallen, contrary to what the climate careerists would have us believe.
There has been no increase in drought or warming-induced fires. Slogans about permanently lower rainfall were promoted by the icons of the left. You know the shtick: “the dams will never again fill”, “the Murray Darling will never again flow as it once did” ad nauseam. Professor Ross Garnaut even said the Murray Basin would not support irrigated agriculture 50 years on. All of these are shown, as events unfold, to be just so much hype, but the warmista warriors barely pause for breath before alighting upon the latest weather anomaly, whatever it might be, as being the precursor of a deadly new trend.
If Australia fully abandons the Paris Agreement and the subsidies and regulatory restraints that it encompasses, this would staunch the flow of Australian investment to the US and encourage investment from other countries to these shores. Perhaps of more importance as an electoral play, abandoning all subsidies to all renewables will allow Australia to reclaim the position of the world’s cheapest household electricity supply – a position we held 15 years ago before the renewable energy poison pushed us into becoming the world’s dearest.
Such a strategy is quite possibly the main chance of the Morrison government getting itself re-elected.
see the whole post at Quadrant
Jennifer Oriel has an article in the Oz today headlined “PM’s D-Day on climate change”. The blurb under it says:
This is entirely true. But the only way to seize control of the debate is the Trump method. Boot Paris into touch and unleash industry, small businesses and prosperity.
I don’t know whether this is what Ms Oriel is saying as I’m not a subscriber. But it is clear that if ScoMo tries to fight on Labor’s ground he will lose abjectly. Why would progressives and greens ever vote for the Coalition when they have Shorten and Di Natale for vote for?
Meanwhile we conservatives who can read graphs have no major party representing us.
In our dreams!
Only chance.
Such a strategy is quite possibly the main chance of the Morrison government getting itself re-elected.
They certainly wouldn’t do it because they believed in it.
But do you really think Malicious’s cat’s paw is up for it?
I have said many times that if renewable energy is as cheap or cheaper than traditional power sources, as we are constantly told, get rid of the subsidies and let industry stand on its own two feet.
All Morrison and the Libs need to do is announce that they fully agree with the experts that renewables are cheaper than coal etc (there are many examples from well respected climate scientists and advocates) and that they will now act on those facts by removing subsidies.
The science is settled, the facts are in, and we’ll now move on towards a renewable energy powered Australia.
They are NOT starting to sweat.
They are intent on their progressive program – no matter the evidence, no matter the facts.
The Progressives are out there! They can’t be bargained with. They can’t be reasoned with. They don’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And they absolutely will not stop… ever, until you are dead!
Two years time, another milestone, and in twelve…
We only need to hold out until 2030.
Then the scam can be ended for all time.
More lies being sprouted about the effect of adhering to the Paris agreement on electricity prices.
In today’s Oz.
The scam won’t end without prosecutions.
Obtaining financial advantage by deception – would be a start.
We’ve had global warming tipping points called every years since 1989 and other calamities prior to that, why should 2030 end the alarmism?
But do you really think Malicious’s cat’s paw is up for it?
“7:21AM OCTOBER 8, 2018
Scott Morrison has defended Australia remaining a signatory to the Paris climate change agreement, arguing it has no impact on electricity prices.”
The cat’s paw speaks!
debunker is correct. These people are insane, you cannot reason with them,.
I dunno why maggots get into reasonably good brains and eat them from the inside, but The examples are throughout history, from plenary indulgences and the tulip craze to this.
How crap is the sewer?
Scott Morrison.
Do you believe in Man made Climate change?
You’ll never get a straight answer on that.
He’s a UN boy, through and through.
Claiming leaving Paris and it’s expectations of lower emissions (whatever that bullshit means) will not effect power prices is only true if you, Mr SCO MO UN take us down the same path anyway.
We’ve killed off many PM’s who keep believing this non sense, so it is time Mr SCO MO UN …
Do you believe in Man made climate change?
What’s eight PM’s now gone.
We’re getting quite used to it.
I have two friends. They accept the AGW scam. No amount of discussion can change them. So I don’t bother.
The communist fascists are so stupid they do t realise once you base your religion on a barefaced lie as time passes you will have to concoct even bigger lies to maintain your beliefs ,untill the whole thin becomes a ridiculous embarrassing farce . They become like to boy who cried wolf ,totally disgraced and mistrusted and a totally despicable class . That is why Trump is so refreshing,h tells the Truth ,and we are not used to politicians and media telling the Truth. They do it so rarely they forget is it’s easy . I’m lisen t aTrump speech and are amazed at the Numbe. of truths he brings out ,at te end of the speech you ae fully formed of the subject and you can take further interest in it as time goes by . Unlike pliemupoets and the media who don’t really wan you to know about. Anything ,you a use there to be compelled to vote fr them .
We should form an Institute ofTruth to instruct our young on how to tell it from.commnist crap .
Morrison will never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Here is his response:
Either he is a complete dunce or a liar.
He says that as if it’s a good thing. He should hang his head in shame.
Even if what you have signed us up for is against the national interest? That is treasonous.
Who gives a fuck? The only reason they bang on about their countries getting flooded by “climate change” is because our government pushes that shit. Why wouldn’t they jump on the gravy train?
Are you really that dumb Morrison? You can make electricity cheaper and more reliable, bring manufacturing businesses back and WIN THE FUCKING ELECTION.
What a maroon.
Their ABC quoting the research ? Of what world would be like at 1.5 and 2.5 degrees hotter now an I right in assuming that this is an hypothesis based on another hypothesis?
Another 12 years? The IPCC is already 30 years old. Time is up.
I think he may be and many of them are indeed that stupid. They keep listening to the MSM and keep trying to placate the Left, thinking they’ll gain their support if they dance to their tune, yet none will ever vote for him or his party come the day. This is what completely baffles me.
The Libs keep trying to win over people that will never vote for them, even if they were the only party on the electoral roll, yet they are completely blind to this. The example that Trump has set by not giving a f*ck what the Left and their media goons think is gaining more and more support all the time.
I can’t see Scott Morrison having the political will or the spine to reject the “Climate Change” boondoggle.
Maybe he’ll surprise me, but I’m pretty sure Morrison is not the guy who will face down the Ecofascists and their media shills. I’m certain Dutton would have… Morrison? Not so much.
I’ll put my money on Trump allowing leaders like Morrison to change tack via US policy leading by example…. but until that happens, nothing will change… and the Liberal Coalition is running out of time.
In 2030 though, the ridiculous Nostradamus type predictions of calamity are going to be viewed as falsely as some loon predicting the rapture via a nuclear war in 1989.
Having followed the mythical “climate change/global warming” scam for about 15 years, I am firmly convinced it was, is and always will be the world’s greatest con job. Money laundering on a grand scale like the world has never seen, bonus of multiple guilt inspiring accusations leveled at Australia in particular. None hit the mark with me and I said the day Morrison was appointed PM that he needed to get out of the bogus Paris Accord. I know he is between a rock and a hard place but this, the power prices issues and now fuel prices need some urgent scrutiny. Here on the Gold Coast E10 fuel alone is at $169.9, the highest I have ever seen. Why? Oil isn’t up as far as I know.
From The Oz, here’s the bullsh1t in full if you have the stamina to read it. The graphs didn’t copy over.
56.645 cents per litre of what you are paying Dave is GST and excise.
This is after you’ve paid income tax and your boss has paid payroll tax & superannuation.
It is likely if you need to buy 2hours labour worth of fuel, that you need to actually work for five hours to purchase it!
Luckily fuel is not taxed like tobacco – at an outrageous $1075.36 per kilogram.
It isn’t unprecedented change, Stalin already did it.
Their left simply demand purges and dekulakisation and another Holodomor.
It is in their DNA.
Comrades,
Any statistical population losses can always be replaced by importing more ‘unswervingly Paris treaty compliant’ populations.
What did I say? The goal posts have been moved once again:
We have to do something. Think of the coral reef!
OMG! It’s worse than we thought!
What shall we do Henny Penny?
In a report authored by more than 90 scientists who are desperate to keep the funds flowing, lest their number is reduced to one (1). Or (heaven forbid) none (0).
Oh fucking horseshit.
They can’t even follow their own lies properly. Even if the utterly fraudulent and already discredited Co2 “hypothesis” were real, there aren’t enough hydrocarbons in the ground to raise temperatures that much.
They’ve gotten so used to getting away with deceit that they just keep upping the lies. Kind of like how the Abo’s are now estimated to have been here for over 5 billion years (even though that would technically be impossible.)
While SloMo relies on the Photios Lieborals for support and Photios is lead around by the d1ck by his 3rd trophy wife and her carpetbagging consultancy Lieboral policy on “climate change” ain’t going anywhere – except into Opposition for the foreseeable future.
The Little Reef that Could has spoken.
I always thought coral reefs liked the warmer waters
The nuclear testing on the Pacific reefs didn’t seem to bother them
During the last Ice Age, sea levels were lower by 100+metres – so what were the reefs doing then?
And the sea water temperatures would have been considerably lower as well.
It’s never been about the science
“We only need to hold out until 2030.”
Whoa! Wait. What?
2030?
What about 2020?
Sept 2018 & 2 years …
UN Chief warns of dangerous tipping point on climate change
“If we do not change course by 2020, we risk missing the point where we can avoid runaway climate change,” Mr. Guterres said at United Nations headquarters in New York.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/10/climate/united-nations-climate-change.html
Nov, 2017: Speaking to attendees at the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (shown) warned that the world may have only five years to Doomsday, unless concerted action is taken to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/27410-crying-wolf-again-un-chief-warns-global-warming-is-the-defining-threat-of-our-time
2030?
What a scam.
Liars and dupes. In a kinder, gentler world they would all be in stocks so we can deride them. And throw rotten fruit and ordure and other such things at them.
I don’t engage in debate with them. Mocking them is far more rewarding.