James Bartholomew and the communist museum of terror

James Bartholomew is best known these days as the man who popularised the term virtue signalling by using it to describe left wing posturing and posing in their support of “good causes” like saving the planet from carbon dioxide.

He is spending this month as a resident scholar at the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney and one of his concerns is to conduct interviews with survivors and refugees from communist regimes. These will end up in the Museum of Communist Terror in London.

The Museum of Communist Terror aims to keep alive knowledge and understanding of the deaths, terror and economic failure that took place under Communist regimes, primarily in the 20th century. The strategy is to do this through social media, this website, talks and films for schools and universities, lobbying for improvements in the teaching of the history of Communist regimes, events and the creation of one or more small museums leading up to the development of a full-size museum in London. Video interviews are being made with people who have survived Communist oppression or whose lives have been affected. We are seeking to acquire artefacts for the Museum.