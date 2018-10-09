The anatomy of a smear: demonise then merchandise

How it’s done from an expert. This is the text of what she said:
Pelosi: It’s called the wrap-up smear. . . . You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest and then you merchandise it.
And then you [the media] write it, and they’ll say, see it’s reported in the press – that this, this, this and this – so they have that validation that the press reported the smear, and then it’s called a ‘wrap-up smear.’ And now I’m going to merchandize the press’s report on the smear that we made.
Here, for example, and it is only just an example, are more than enough reasons to understand Christine Ford was not playing straight with the truth, none of which was pointed out in the media that was merchandising all the falsehoods the Democrats could conjure:
She refused to hand over the results of her polygraph
She refused to hand over her 2012 therapist’s notes
She said she was afraid to fly, but has flown dozens of times.
Since she did in fact fly, she offered no other reason for the delay
She said she wanted anonymity but contacted [the Washington Post] multiple times
Said she got advice from “beach friends” but didn’t mention that the primary one was a former FBI lawyer, Monica McLean, who worked for Preet Bharara, a man Trump fired.
She also failed to mention, when talking of her Beach friends at the hearing, that Monica was sitting right behind her.
She had a perfect memory of 1982 but couldn’t remember basic things from the previous 10 weeks
She’d been drinking.
She changed the year of the alleged attack
She named 4 people, but had no backers
She couldn’t remember how she got home even though her story had her escaping the house far from home, pre-cell phone.
She gave no location or any details that could be researched for verification.
She never told anyone and never claimed PTSD prior to Kavanaugh’s name circulating 30 years later.
She said that she put the 2nd door on her house because of PTSD, but evidence shows it was to get around zoning laws to create a rentable apartment.
She said she didn’t know that Grassley offered to come to her, even though it was broadcast nationally.
She feigned no knowledge of polygraphs even though her ex’s sworn statement said she’d coached Monica McLean how to beat it in the 1990s, and in any case her profession should have at least well acquainted her with it.
She co-authored a paper on repressed memory creation years before she claimed to have one
Nothing is known of her pharmacology, but given her past alcoholism, her visits to a therapist and her general presentation, odds are high that it’s extensive.
She scrubbed her social media. We know from a pussy hat photo that she was rabidly anti-Trump.
She had zero family or friends with her, not from the 80s nor from today. She was surrounded only by Democrat Party handlers.
Constant cries of bravery & “nothing to gain” vs a $700,000 GoFundMe and a career boosted a la Anita Hill
Literally all there is her word vs all of the above. Not a shred of evidence.
All that is different this time is that you have seen it before your eyes. The parties of the left in cahoots with the media wilfully warp your perceptions of what is in reality taking place. Without their lies and deceit, they would lose every election in a landslide.
A similar system is being rigorously applied in the climate fear campaign.
Surely that video is out of context!
Steve , the left fascists have never needed evidence to convict their guilty, they create their own version of the truth . The socialist Hitler created evidence to convict his rivals and opponents , Stalin his fellow fascist perfected the method even getting the innoocent to plead guilty to invented crimes that never happened . Today’s fascists persist in trying the same method ,but now it is proving counter productive as people are better informed ,but like all unimaginative people they persist ,the old socialist trick ,you fall in a hole of your ow making then start digging . The Kavanagh attempt will end up biting them in the bum at the mid terms as more and more people understand the evil they represent and always have represented .
Defund all left creations , destroy the fascists .
Listening to Radio National on Monday morning was interesting. Hardly a word about the Ford accusations. Surely Fran Kelly should be running around like her hair was on fire at the thought that a rape-gang organiser was now sitting on the Supreme Court. But no, basically crickets. A cynical person might question whether they ever actually believed ‘Professor’ Ford, or just saw her as a useful and instantly disposable tool.
You know what I find so very, very, sad? We have a friend that only watches Their ABC and reads the Age and firmly believes everything they publish. So naturally they were vehemently against Kavanaugh (on principle though it impacted on their life in no way in Australia) and became enraged when he was confirmed.
The sad thing is that there are so many people in Australia that suffer from exactly the same problem of only reading/listening to the Leftist media and forming a one sided view of the world. And because of that they fill with hate and vitriol towards anyone that is not of that Leftist worldview.
I have those friends too. Was sorely tempted to ask one of them in mid-rant if she could name any of the judges on the Australian High Court, knowing she couldn’t.
Ahh, Pelosi was accusing Republicans of the tactic back in 2017. As usual, look at what the left accuses the other side of doing, and you discover it is actually what they are doing. It’s where they get the idea for the accusation in the first place.
Maybe the representative for 12th District San Francisco could do a wrap-up smear with the street-bum poop. Then hand it to CNN.
Many of these ‘lies’ were directly address by Ford in her testimony. And quite convincingly in my view. The only ones that don’t ring true to me are the ones about flying and her contact with the Democrats/Media when she decided to come forward. They do call into question her honesty, but don’t mean that her statements about the alleged assault were also lies.
If she’s dishonest she’s credible?
I don’t think Bush-era White House attorney is a great pick, but the accusations are totally bogus and Ford perjured herself.
Can she explain why her witnesses contradict her or refuse to testify?
Or her bizarre paper trail re: leaking and “passing on a letter to Ford”?
No.
but don’t mean that her statements about the alleged assault were also lies.
I think there was some assault in her early adulthood, given a young woman drinking a lot and partying puts herself in a vulnerable situation to an opportunistic creepy male, or she knew someone who was assaulted and she has mimicked the story, but why she picked Kavanaugh as the perpetrator seems quite malicious. Only she can explain that one.
Leftists can always rely on gullible voters.
Anthony Weiner to Get Early Release in May
Avanetti/Weiner 2020?!?
It’s only going to get worse with the filter bubble bias of social media and Google. Leftists can be completely self-contained in leftist knowledge with no contrary facts ever to pierce the bubble.
@mh
There is a Weiner/Holder 2020 ticket meme going around.
Really? Many of Ford’s statements in her testimony were convincing? All whom she named as witnesses denied that the event ever occurred. If fact Ford’s long time friend, Ms Leyland, even went to the extent to state that she never knew Kavanaugh, let alone met at a party. We also understand that Ford’s best friend and ex-FBI employee Monica Ms McLean sent a message to Ms Leyland asking her to change her witness statement. How could one assert that Ford’s testimony was credible. This is a case of the emperor without clothes.