The Barrier Reef is Rooned.

This news will come as a shock to corals on the Great Barrier Reef which are obliviously living across a range of 2,000 kilometers and a span of five degrees Celsius from 27 to 32°C. But these are magic numbers apparently, and half a degree hotter (which is all we are talking about) it will be 27.5 to 32.5°C which is numerology hell where baby corals go to die.
You and I might think that corals might just emigrate since they shed sperm and eggs in mass spawning events visible from space and have 112 sites known to reseed all damaged areas. But what would we know?
And what would a dumb coral know – possibly something after 200 million years of climate change, most of which was hotter.
As I noted in Jo’s blog, it’s one apocalyptic prediction after another. These witch doctors will keep at it and may have to call upon the Ten Plagues as a last resort when all else fails.
Corals in the Red Sea and New Caledonia are quite attuned to very warm sea conditions.
It’s a mystery how they survive the heat when the Great Barrier Reef is so delicate, like a flower.
Pretty funny how the idea that animals, plants and plankton that either live over a large temperature and latitude range, or that can migrate in 3D, are going to die if the average daily temperature changes by even 1, 2, 3 4 or 5 degrees C.
Compare Lady Elliot Island to Sandy Cape Lighthouse:
(North of GBR to South of GBR in terms of coal growths…)
Lady Elliot Island: Mean max: 21.2 Mean min: 16.7
Sandy Cape Lighthouse: Mean max: 21.2 Mean min: 14.3
Regrettably, it is not only corals that spawn and breed – congenital Leftard idiots do too, which is why the hucksters, fraudsters and pedlars of ‘Humpty Dumpty-science’ have such an ardent following of the devoutly gullible keeping them in Parliamentary seats, salaries, super, lurks, perks, schemes and scams and first class tickets to every taxpayer-funded eco-gob-stuffing contest in the Bahamas, Monaco, Costa-del-Crime and elsewhere around the globe.
Isn’t warm water good for marine life? How do they explain the Coral Triangle being so replete with marine life? Serious questions really.
Just how stupid are the catastrophists?
From this mornings Fairfax:
Ok – what’s that cost us?
Let’s crunch the numbers (T = tera = 1e12 = trillion)
Total cost if we spend $2.4T/yr 2034 – 2100 = 2.4 x 66 = $158T
So for the idiots at Fairfax — the obvious way to save damages of $69 is to spend $158
Many brains ruined.
Sorry – its even worse than that.
Spend $158 to keep it at 1.5C, so we spend $158 to save (69 – 54) = $15
That’s right Duncan. Mitigation has always been a losing proposition.