It’s more difficult to understand why socialism doesn’t work than you might think

The reasons are explicable but they are very difficult to understand without a thorough knowledge of how economies work.
From Instapundit
GLORIA ALVAREZ ON REASON TV: Socialism Fails Every Time (Video):
.
It certainly has a lot of bad luck associated with it, for some inexplicable reason.
For an explanation, you need to go to what is known as the Socialist Calculation Debate, and then be prepared to spend a long time thinking it through. You can easily see that all such experiments have failed in the past, but that is empirical, and never convinces since it is always different next time, at least when it all begins. The end point is always The Soviet Union, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, and never Denmark or Sweden, but why?
Socialism the dream that always end as a nightmare.
The end point is always The Soviet Union, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, and never Denmark or Sweden, but why?
Give Denmark and Sweden time. They’ve been running down the reserves they built up in their free market era for a while. Sure they still look ok (apart from the gang [email protected], but then again we’ve got so much to learn from non-western cultures) but then again Venezuela looked good not that long ago.
The end point is always The Soviet Union, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, and never Denmark or Sweden, but why?
1. Envy is not a good starting point for a political system.
2. Human beings are not perfectible; wise political systems take account of this.
And what Tim said re Denmark & Sweden; they are living off considerable reserves – not just of reserves of wealth but of a culture and morality that exhorted to hard work & deferred gratification for the preservation of family and nation.
‘Some animals are more equal than others’ is likely a big hint.
Liberty Quote
The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of the blessings. The inherent blessing of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.
— Winston Churchill
Alas, Churchill was somewhat mistaken – Socialism doesn’t share misery equally, the ruling elites do quite well out of it, while the masses are left in misery.
In the words of Yoda, “THIS is why you fail”.
The reason socialism fails is not that complicated and requires ZERO knowledge of economics.
What it requires is knowing how to think, which in turn allows you to know how the world works, which in turn let’s you answer questions like this in one sentence.
Here goes:
Socialism fails because it is altruistic, which means it is immoral and immoral ideas don’t work in practice.
That’s it. If you’ve let the debate move into economic arguments then you’ve already lost the debate.
Which is of course what everyone does and is why socialism is still around today.
Roger, Winston was actually right- the elites don’t enjoy being forced to rule, but someone has to sacrifice their time to make decisions, and would you want the ignorant masses doing it? They wouldn’t know what to do! Look at Brexit, as an example of democracy. Who needs this ‘freedom’?
To create equity and reduce freedom requires force. Force requires a police state and significant resources which is only held in check by the limit to the resources it can consume to perform the force required.
All political systems require a hierarchy, since socialism destroys a hierarchy based on merit it instead creates one based on a combination of force and popularity. This then only consumes resources as it has no function based on competent resource allocation.
Removing the incentive to perform better necessarily removes everyone’s motivation and drive to perform even at an average level, especially considering most productivity resides in a fraction of the population (see Price’s Law).
It should be possible to demonstrate one or all of these things to people.
I think that Socialism is popular because our genes are disposed that way. For years, humans lived in small family groups, and decided things communally. The Aborigines did this. It’s only recently that we have broken away from the idea that there is no alternative. Socialism is the belief that we should all be one big family, even if we aren’t.
We might never stop people reacting this way, and some degree of compassion is good, but I object to the attempt to make it compulsory.
Margaret Thatcher said it best, “The trouble with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.”
No, totally wrong. Go back to the factory boy.
Explain why the mafia has existed for at least 350 years.
Explain why socialism wins politically.
Explain why the Plantagenants and their heirs ruled England for over 4o0 years with no goal other than amassing dynastic or personal wealth.
It’s only recently that we have broken away from the idea that there is no alternative.
Define ‘recently’.
The right to private property was enshrined in the Mosaic law.
Social justice = everyone is equally poor and poorly off.
Because socialism requires altruism to exist in reality and not just in the imagination.
There is always that little real world practical problem of “what’s in it for me?”
The brilliant Dinesh D’Souza on the hypocrisy of the SJWs and so called white privilege campaigners (see from about 10:00 onwards in his response to a student question).
Because socialism requires altruism to exist in reality and not just in the imagination.
But altruism does exist in reality, NuThink.
The problem is it can’t be compelled.
Therefore Socialism must resort to state sponsored theft.