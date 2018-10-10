Wednesday Forum: October 10, 2018

Posted on 11:30 am, October 10, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

303 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 10, 2018

1 2
  1. Rae
    #2836182, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    There is no State election upcoming

    There most certainly is. Gladys will face the people on 23 March 2019. As mandated.

  2. Roger
    #2836183, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    There is no State election upcoming but there is a Federal election and a Federal by-election yet sooner.

    She’s been told to say something to stop the LNP bleeding votes.

    Then why did SloMo immediately slap her down?

  3. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2836184, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Build a nice little space colony on an asteroid and see how long it takes before reffos start demanding a share of the good life.

  4. Makka
    #2836185, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Remember that viral video of a feminist pouring bleach on men’s crotches? Yeah, that was staged

    Said as much at the time. The MSM is so fkn stupid.

    https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/social/remember-that-viral-video-of-a-feminist-pouring-bleach-on-mens-crotches-yeah-that-was-staged/news-story/dc672eaad250f80cba886f2dd95f96f8

  5. Snoopy
    #2836189, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    TheirABC:

    Taylor Swift: Registration surges after singer’s Instagram post urging fans to vote in mid-terms
    >
    >
    In her post on Sunday, which garnered 1.5 million likes, Swift said she was a supporter of gay rights and women’s rights and would vote for two Democrats: Phil Bredesen for the Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives.

    Was there anything else that happened at the end of last week which could have induced people to register to vote?

  6. DrBeauGan
    #2836191, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant
    #2836184, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:28 pm
    Build a nice little space colony on an asteroid and see how long it takes before reffos start demanding a share of the good life.

    Tell them a space habitat is a very dangerous environment and has to be declared a fuckwit free zone.

  7. Death Giraffe
    #2836192, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Attention. Attention.
    Standby for a Model A update.

  8. I am bespoke
    #2836194, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    JC

    My point was its near impossible to build a competitive system in this circumstance. Its like Ford controlling fuel outlets and refusing to sell to other competitors. Look I do not want government intervention and prefer consumer pressure because eco chambers and manipulation should bother every one.

  9. Delta A
    #2836196, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Remember that viral video of a feminist pouring bleach on men’s crotches? Yeah, that was staged

    Well done all the Clever Cats who immediately picked this as fake.

  10. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2836197, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    In the doctors waiting room, the ABC is on, lots of chatter about religious schools and gays. They have lots of long shots of a statue of Mary. They never stop.

    Is that all Nick? They’re slipping. When they were running their hate Pell campaign, it was rosary beads, crosses affixed to various structures, stained glass, identifiable churches, and other liturgical symbols. Pan in pan out, their zooms were in overdrive. And as you say, it was night after night.

  13. JC
    #2836201, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    JC

    My point was its near impossible to build a competitive system in this circumstance.

    20-25 years ago, Microsoft and IBM’s position in the markets they were involved in appeared unassailable. Microsoft’s enormous now income comes from selling standardized software to businesses. This has taken IBM’s business away from them.

    IBM was the go to for lap tops. Outside of Apple these days, lap tops etc are like commodity products.

    Apple was going broke. Remember that?

    Nokia was the go to for phones along with Blackberry. Are they still around?

    You’re assuming market stasis which is not long sighted.

    15 years ago Google was a baby trying to take on the major search engines of the time. Do you even recall their names?

    Markets are very fluid.

    What comes next? Don’t know, but my hunch is that it will be a distributed type network with top players being very different to what’s there now.

  14. Nick
    #2836202, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Strangely, GM, Mary featured so often and lovingly that she could almost have been an interviewee.

  15. Death Giraffe
    #2836203, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    15 years ago Google was a baby trying to take on the major search engines of the time. Do you even recall their names?

    ..
    Alta Vista, Ask Jeeves, Bing

  16. JC
    #2836205, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    I think Bing is recent, no?

    Recall how useless the other two were compared to Google?

  17. dover_beach
    #2836206, posted on October 10, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    In the doctors waiting room, the ABC is on, lots of chatter about religious schools and gays. They have lots of long shots of a statue of Mary. They never stop.

    Isn’t that a little parochial? Almost like they’re attempting to incite hatred of a particular group. Commissioner?

  18. Death Giraffe
    #2836211, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I think this deplatforming will probably eventually fuck these tech companies, without anything else happening.
    But let us not pretend these Marxist, globalist xunts deserve you lot white knighting for them in the name of property rights.
    If they get to build the world they want the first thing they would do is steal all your shit.

  19. Delta A
    #2836213, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Coming along nicely, Arky. (The sandblasting didn’t affect the wood in the doors?)

    And where was your doggie?

  20. .
    #2836215, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    You’re basically arguing for President Kamala Harris to regulate Gab, BitChute and Breitbart.

    Not good, Arky.

  21. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2836216, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    O, let me not be mad, not mad, sweet heaven
    Keep me in temper: I would not be mad!

    They say the Mistral sends people off the deep-end in southern France. If anything is likely to unhinge me it’s this south easterly sub-gale, which come spring and summer can blow non-stop without hindrance for days and nights. One last howl, before neighbours alert the men with the van.

    Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks! rage! blow!

  22. JC
    #2836217, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Continued.

    I think Google’s biggest vulnerability is the perception of bias and it increasingly looks like it is. Is time, that far off, where you will be able to make tailored searches according to your political bias?

    I could not believe the video I saw of those shitheads getting together in a giant meeting discussing the election results and moping about it. The speakers volunteered their vote and it was wall to wall Crooked.

    That to me, it doesn’t show an unassailable position in the market space, it shows fucking arrogance. Total arrogance. I’ve seen that sort of behavior before from Reuters and their trading systems. The arseholes became so arrogant their clients wanted to see the end of them. The result was that the banks got together and created a dealing system of their own. Reuters refused to believe this at the beginning and then it was too late.

    We’re seeing the same thing with the big techs. They hate a large portion of their clients and the clients hate them back doubly. Someone is working to make something clients like.

  23. Death Giraffe
    #2836219, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    And where was your doggie?

    ..
    Mr and Mrs Dog are waiting for their walk.

  24. Nick
    #2836220, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Lol. Watching the news concerning the Opera House protestors, a lot of white people there, men too. Strange how the usual snort of derision about skin colour and gender got a miss this time.

  25. JC
    #2836221, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    I think this deplatforming will probably eventually fuck these tech companies, without anything else happening.
    But let us not pretend these Marxist, globalist xunts deserve you lot white knighting for them in the name of property rights.
    If they get to build the world they want the first thing they would do is steal all your shit.

    You realize that works both ways, right?

  26. .
    #2836222, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Google is becoming very poor as a search engine too. Why is this so?

    It was a lot better 5 years ago, 5 years before that and I noticed a real decline after 2006.

  27. Nick
    #2836223, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Mr and Mrs Dog are waiting for their walk.

    You’re still in Taiwan?

  28. Death Giraffe
    #2836224, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    You’re basically arguing for President Kamala Harris to regulate Gab, BitChute and Breitbart.

    ..
    Where?
    Quote where I say that or anything that even implies that, anywhere on any thread.

  29. Roger
    #2836225, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Watching the news concerning the Opera House protestors, a lot of white people there, men too.

    Are they protesting the Opera House’s 20 odd corporate sponsorship deals as well as the racing ad?

  30. Farmer Gez
    #2836226, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Flucloxacillin

    Be careful if you’re prescribed this for skin issues.
    My wife went yellow from hepatitis like symptoms caused by this stuff.

  31. Death Giraffe
    #2836227, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    You’re still in Taiwan?

    ..
    Back in Hi-visistan.

  32. Rae
    #2836228, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    In the doctors waiting room, the ABC is on, lots of chatter about religious schools and gays. They have lots of long shots of a statue of Mary. They never stop.

    Isn’t that a little parochial? Almost like they’re attempting to incite hatred of a particular group. Commissioner?

    Meh, it’s no biggie. At 20% of the schools sector we tykes do have the biggest share. Almost double that of the other religious and independent schools combined.

  33. Nick
    #2836229, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Roger, for some reason, such commercial arrangements haven’t been mentioned.
    As I said earlier, Earth Hour is a construct of the Fairfax company. I await howls when it is advertised on any public space in future.

  34. Nick
    #2836230, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Back in Hi-visistan.

    Ahh ok. I thought Mr and Mrs dog was code for the in-laws.

  35. rickw
    #2836231, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    JLP, 2nd Amendment, hilarious watching white liberals crapping themselves at arguing with a black man:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3I-_Ph6mbTA

  36. JC
    #2836232, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Where?
    Quote where I say that or anything that even implies that, anywhere on any thread.

    You’re making that argument by suggesting government should take control of these big techs. Dot is pointing out that the moment control passes to the government you’ve formalized partisanship.

    In any event, they aren’t very successful at muzzling people, because they haven’t been able to as we’ve heard and read what they’re up to and well aware of it. Their attempts at censorship has been woeful because successful censorship means we wouldn’t hear about it.

  37. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2836234, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Another about Goolag today:

    “Fu*k. You. All. To. Hell”: Google Exec Threatens GOP Over Kavanaugh Confirmation

    “You are finished, @GOP. You polished the final nail for your own coffins. FUCK. YOU. ALL. TO. HELL,” tweeted design lead David Hogue, adding “I hope the last images burned into your slimy, evil, treasonous retinas are millions of women laughing and clapping and celebrating as your souls descend into the flames.”

    In a just world this guy would be show to the door by a security guard and told “we’ll send you your stuff by pack camel”.

  39. Roger
    #2836236, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Roger, for some reason, such commercial arrangements haven’t been mentioned.

    I didn’t think so, Nick. The usual double standards are at play here.

    (I’ve nothing against the sponsorship deals, per se, btw, especially since the Opera House uses the funds to subsidise open events.)

  40. Rae
    #2836238, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Roger, for some reason, such commercial arrangements haven’t been mentioned.

    I didn’t think so, Nick. The usual double standards are at play here.

    (I’ve nothing against the sponsorship deals, per se, btw, especially since the Opera House uses the funds to subsidise open events.)

    Then, the only double standards at play here are your own.

  41. .
    #2836239, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Then, the only double standards at play here are your own.

    No, totally wrong as usual.

    Stop wasting your time here and spend it with loved ones.

  42. Nick
    #2836240, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Roger, same. It comes down to ‘things that Telegraph readers would like’. Our chattering betters would ban the Bathurst races if they could.

  43. Zaan
    #2836241, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    My God, can Peta Credlin please come back from holiday.
    Shari Marksen is a twit

  44. bundyrum
    #2836242, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    To say it again, this site posters should concentrate on our political horror, not the USA.
    Yes it is in our interests to follow it but Trump isn’t coming to our rescue, he hasn’t even appointed an Ambassador here.
    A lot of you would do well to listen to Struth & Cassie.
    We have major political problems here & Trump isn’t coming to our rescue, only the Australian public can fix the shit we are in.

  45. Spider
    #2836243, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Amazing that the Ruddock review has now been leaked ahead of the Wentworth Bielection when one of the candidates is a prominent same sex attracted advocate.

    Coincidence or not?

  46. Death Giraffe
    #2836244, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    You’re making that argument by suggesting government should take control of these big techs.

    ..
    No.
    I never did.
    In fact I have repeatedly when this is brought up on previous threads said I don’t know what should be done or by whom.
    If you are going to mention government, which I never did: which government?
    The EU?
    Our pissy, tiny government?
    The USA?
    The Chinese Communist Party?
    If they want in on a billion Chinese social media accounts they will have to comply with the Chicoms.

  47. I am bespoke
    #2836245, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    You’re assuming market stasis which is not long sighted.

    No, but the conditions are very different now.

    Nokia was the go to for phones along with Blackberry. Are they still around?

    Yes. they just sold off the mobile division to MS but are selling phones again.

  48. Makka
    #2836246, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    To say it again, this site posters should concentrate on our political horror, not the USA.

    bundy, go read Sinc’s rules. This an Open Thread so posters are free to comment all kinds of issues. What you don’t want to engage in then scroll. You aren’t here to tell us what to think, read and post.

  49. Atoms for Peace
    #2836247, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Solid.inrupt is worth a look

  50. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2836248, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Rat of Tobruk William Corey dies at 101

    By Tim Dornin
    Australian Associated Press
    49 minutes ago October 10, 2018

    He survived the siege of Tobruk and campaigns at El Alamein and in Papua New Guinea during World War II but now Bill Corey, one of the last Rats of Tobruk, has died in Adelaide aged 101.

    Mr Corey’s passing was announced by the RSL on Wednesday, with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall saying he typified the selflessness of nation’s diggers.

    Mr Corey enlisted in 1940 aged 22, becoming one of the original members of the 2nd/43rd battalion.

    In 1941 in the Libyan port of Tobruk, the then private was among the estimated 14,000 Australian soldiers besieged by German-Italian forces commanded by General Erwin Rommel.

    From the Oz. Lest we forget.

  51. .
    #2836249, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    It is a corollary, DG.

    There is no exemption you can claim either.

  52. Baldrick
    #2836250, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Looking good Arky. 👍

  53. Atoms for Peace
    #2836251, posted on October 10, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Another thing with big tech that has crossed my mind is how do they data mine searches beyond advertising targeting. With AI coming, I’d be tad leary of open searching about a new patentable widget for example .

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.