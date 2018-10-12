A dark age coming

The headline story in The AFR today begins:
The federal government has slammed plans by business to go it alone on climate and energy policy but industry leaders are holding their ground and have the backing of Labor and the Greens.
It’s a new world out there.
Meanwhile, in the US: Is The Fed Trying To Tank The Trump Economy Before The Midterms? Want to breed uncertainty? Try this on for size:
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he still favors the central bank raising short-term interest rates three more times before deciding whether more increases will be necessary to keep the economy on an even keel.
This suggests the Federal Reserve should lift rates at its December, March and June policy meetings “unless something changes,” Mr. Kaplan said Tuesday in a Wall Street Journal interview.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said then that rates remain low enough to continue stimulating economic growth. But according to the Wall Street Journal other officials have expressed a range of views, and some uncertainty, about how high rates would have to go to reach a so-called neutral level that neither spurs nor slows growth.
This is Wall Street fighting back against Main Street. They will lose.
HRC revenge?
The mid-terms are less than a month away – hard for the Fed to tank the economy at this late stage.
Their focus ought to be on the low term, with predictable & stable (preferably zero) inflation, and within a band of variance in the short term.
It always works better when MP and FP is coordinated. [JC – I hadn’t considered this morning in full] “Rubinomics” follows the Mundell-Fleming IS-LM-BOP model. Rubin reckoned that government spending determined the price level. At face value this appears to not be correct. The Fed could actually just be keeping money creation up with the fiscal effect which leads the MP (which is arguably ultimately more important). A lack of accommodation might lead to a banking crisis of sorts, but a very subtle, cancerous one.