Facebook vs alternative media

A warning from We Are Change.
It is with deep sadness and justified anger that we must report that Facebook has now unpublished some of the largest alternative media pages around! Included in this Orwellian information purge are Press For Truth, The Anti-Media, and The Free Thought Project just to name a few in a move that took down 599 pages and 251 accounts. We have had a close working relationship with many of these organizations.
What do we know about these organisations? This is We Are Change and this is The Free Thought Project.
Wall Street calls Facebook one of FANG. They aren’t interested in alternatives.