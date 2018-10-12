The incredibility of the scientific academies

An interesting comment has turned up on a previous thread listing 200 academies that appear to support the climate fraud. They range from Academia Chilena de Ciencias (Chile) to Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences.

Who knewth there were so many socialist fools in the world? And the American science bodies that agree, via NASA.

Fools all, according to Dear Rafe?

A sample:

Academia Chilena de Ciencias (Chile)

Australian Medical Association

Cameroon Academy of Sciences

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Islamic World Academy of Sciences

Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities

Pakistan Academy of Sciences

Palestine Academy for Science and Technology

Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences

I don’t know how much credence to ascribe to support from medical doctors and nurses, teachers and the humanities but there are enough supposedly reputable hard science bodies there to carry conviction to the casual onlooker.

It is important to be more critical than the casual onlooker. First up, there is a paper in the literature that that reported a close examination of the survey of the major scientific bodies to see what kind of response they really gave to a loaded question regarding their position. It seems that some organizations that are claimed to support the fraud actually hedged and qualified their position because they were clearly unwilling to give offence but they were also unwilling to go all the way.

The executive of one the more important bodies (The Institute of Physics? someone will know) had to redraft their position after the membership revolted against the “executive decision” and demanded a proper discussion of the scientific issues.

That points up the disconnect between the boards/administrators of the academies and the world of critical/sceptical scientific investigation. The typical example is the head of the Australian Academy of Science who is a Labor Party hack, pure and simple.

The overwhelming priority of the academies is to keep the money rolling in. They are PR agents and lobbyists and their KPIs are measured in government dollars. What more need to be said? Of course a lot of good work gets done, you can’t have that many bright, hard-working and well resourced people working for years without finding something, at least in medicine, science and engineering where there are tests in practice. Even there you will find serious concerns about a lot of the work. That also goes without saying when you consider the motivation of researchers, as described by Gordon Tullock (1965).

There is more to be said in another post and I welcome an ongoing exchange to explore the issues that arise here in appealing to the authority of the academies.

Just to finish with a comment on the credibility of NASA, about 40 retired astronauts wrote an open letter to deplore the politicisation of the organisation since they were at work.