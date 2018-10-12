The incredibility of the scientific academies

An interesting comment has turned up on a previous thread listing 200 academies that appear to support the climate fraud. They range from Academia Chilena de Ciencias (Chile) to Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences.
Who knewth there were so many socialist fools in the world? And the American science bodies that agree, via NASA.
Fools all, according to Dear Rafe?
A sample:
I don’t know how much credence to ascribe to support from medical doctors and nurses, teachers and the humanities but there are enough supposedly reputable hard science bodies there to carry conviction to the casual onlooker.
It is important to be more critical than the casual onlooker. First up, there is a paper in the literature that that reported a close examination of the survey of the major scientific bodies to see what kind of response they really gave to a loaded question regarding their position. It seems that some organizations that are claimed to support the fraud actually hedged and qualified their position because they were clearly unwilling to give offence but they were also unwilling to go all the way.
The executive of one the more important bodies (The Institute of Physics? someone will know) had to redraft their position after the membership revolted against the “executive decision” and demanded a proper discussion of the scientific issues.
That points up the disconnect between the boards/administrators of the academies and the world of critical/sceptical scientific investigation. The typical example is the head of the Australian Academy of Science who is a Labor Party hack, pure and simple.
The overwhelming priority of the academies is to keep the money rolling in. They are PR agents and lobbyists and their KPIs are measured in government dollars. What more need to be said? Of course a lot of good work gets done, you can’t have that many bright, hard-working and well resourced people working for years without finding something, at least in medicine, science and engineering where there are tests in practice. Even there you will find serious concerns about a lot of the work. That also goes without saying when you consider the motivation of researchers, as described by Gordon Tullock (1965).
There is more to be said in another post and I welcome an ongoing exchange to explore the issues that arise here in appealing to the authority of the academies.
Just to finish with a comment on the credibility of NASA, about 40 retired astronauts wrote an open letter to deplore the politicisation of the organisation since they were at work.
Yes I was going to rebuke you about NASA until I read you last paragraph.
Follow the money? The best opinion can buy?
Clive Palmer might be able to shed some light on the persuasive power of the likes of Al Gore. Its a mystery how a nation’s fortune can be swayed by a meal. Clive has a lot of work to do on bis credibility. The same persuasive power permeates NGOs and QONGOs.
One is reminded of the observation made by King Henry of France circa 1600.
It was in relation to King James II of England.
King James was regarded ’round the world as an authority on witches, demons, goblins and all of the other entities of which he spoke in his book “Daemonologie”.
King Henry noted that he was “the wisest fool in Christendom”.
The phenomenon is exactly the same. As Earth continues to cool as it has for 9000 years, such nonsense as ‘global warming’, sea level rise, ‘greenhouse gases’, ‘carbon footprint’ are no more part of this earthly realm than witches, goblins, and werewolves.
It’s fashionable for Doctors Wives to believe in CAGW?
It is the traditional way of academies to betray truth to power- and why they are named after the mythological Academus who betrayed Helen to the Dioskouroi in the belief that wisdom lay in protecting his landed interest.
I saw first hand, prior to my retirement, how these organisations have transformed from the world of pure science to that of hucksters.
It was the board and members of the American Physical Society that kicked back against the politically correct 2007 position statement published to coincide with (and support) the IPCC AR4.
The 2007 APS policy statement ran:
The political ‘certainty’ and scientific gibberish offended the majority of the APS’s 50,000 worldwide members. The upshot was outrageous outrage, resignations, hissy fits, threats of legal action – and a revised statement approved by the whole membership in 2015 that better reflects the massive uncertainty in climate science and all its predictions:
Never believe anyone who claims the science is settled, or that 97% of scientists agree with the IPCC’s analysis. So much of ‘climate science’ consists of ‘unknown unknowns’ that the uncertainty chokes modelling and prediction.
Galileo Galilei,
We write to inform you
the science is settled,
your trial starts tomorrow.
Signed/The Inquisition.
But as Randall Carson notes – a very stable climate for the last 7000 years – which is actually unusual in itself.