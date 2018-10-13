Believe some women

From my home city, once again in the news. An example of another male oppressor. And as it says at the link: “If you didn’t notice this video was satirical, that’s a commentary on you.” Even has an Australian angle towards the end. And below, a bit more from the Old Dominion, the incomparable Janice Fiamengo.
Comes with this in the comments which is an issue all on its own:
YouTube is demonetizing videos that are critical of the Left. This makes it nearly impossible for critics of feminism to survive off of their work. A viral video like this one would normally gather $2,000 per day in ad revenue, but because it criticizes a feminist position this revenue is denied. This is part of the bias that we are fighting.
Male feminists are a danger to all women.
I posted the Flamingo vid link for JC the other night because it’s very good. I didn’t realise they were also victim to you tubes e paternalism. Thanks for posting.
Bill Clinton male feminist.
What is their theme song?
Smack my bitch up by the prodigy would get a run
The only solution is for the US to declare Facebook and YouTube either publishers or common carriers. Google (YouTube owner) itself is an interesting one as they claim to be a search engine only, yet determine what is actually displayed in searches (full of bias).
There is beginning to be a very strong push for a complete review because of the monopoly powers these organisations have. Microsoft was investigated and hounded to the ends of the earth over nothing more than a web browser, with it being claimed to be monopolising the industry and stifling competition. Methinks Facebook, YouTube and Google are magnitudes worse.
Looks like ‘She had it coming’ is making a comeback…
There is a way around this:
But first, let me tell you about Blue Apron dot com!
How do we know that the threatening, aggressive fist in the top photo actually belongs to a male, and not in fact to a Leftard muscle-bound, typically demure, hairy-legged, tattooed bull-dyke who kick-starts Jumbo Jets for a living?
All you Sexists and Misandrists – you should be ashamed of yourselves!
Delingpole’s latest podcast with a Yaron Brook is interesting in this respect. Towards the end of the hour Brook talks about Microsoft’s troubles only beginning after they told Washington they were OK keeping on with what they were doing. Orin Hatch (R) ‘invited’ them to come to the Capital, build a flash HQ and start spreading the money around.
Moving to the present day and I’ve already forgotten if it was Google or FB he mentioned but they have a beautiful new building just being the Cato Institute.
Worth a listen