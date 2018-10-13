Open Forum: October 13, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, October 13, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  4. Mindfree
    #2837698, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:09 am

    yes i’m back from eastern Canada Atlantic provinces – what a place!!

  5. .
    #2837700, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:10 am

    We will Make America Metal Again

  7. mh
    #2837704, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Dot, you’ve stuffed the first page already.

    💩💩💩

  8. .
    #2837705, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The nonsense of mixing different races is too self-evident to even discuss it so much so that historical record proves that such mixtures unavoidably end up in one of the following or a mixture of them:

    stratification of the society into a caste system (India, United States, Brazil) with ubiquitous ghettos and no-go zones;
    miscegenation that changes the host nation beyond recognition (present-day Egypt as opposed to ancient Egypt; the Ottoman in place of the Byzantine Empire; present-day Mexico and pre-Columbian Mexico);
    civil unrest and civil war with mass butchering (Polish-Ukrainian or Armenian–Turkish borderlands; Tutsi and Hutu in Africa).

    No, just no.

    Let’s not rely on these terrible, stupid arguments.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2837706, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Ek eis hierdie draad in die naam van die Boer kommando’s

  11. Rossini
    #2837714, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Quiet night. So I’m off to sleep for a change. Good night those still reading!

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2837716, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:44 am

    As a young Two Alpha, I spent a lot of money on Scotch whisky, fast cars and separating young ladies, and some who wern’t so young, from the odious burden of their chastity.

    I now spend a lot of of money on pain killers, comfortable walking shoes, and scratch resistant reading glasses.

    There is something going on here, I’m not sure what it is.

  13. Oh come on
    #2837717, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:47 am

    There is something going on here, I’m not sure what it is.

    Blowhardery?

  14. Mark A
    #2837718, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:54 am

    14th avoided the unlucky 13

    sheeesh, must be late and after a few, judging by some posts.

  15. mizaris
    #2837720, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2837716, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:44 am

    One of my very old favourites, along with “I am Pegasus”.

    Lots of interesting memories of the old Channel 9 Studio in Tuart Hill.

  16. mizaris
    #2837721, posted on October 13, 2018 at 1:01 am

    And “Orchestra Ladies”

  18. C.L.
    #2837724, posted on October 13, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Scott the ‘Christian’ – and the Liberal Party – formally embrace the Safe Schools gimp …
    Daniel Andrews won.
    Morrison to crack down on private schools that do not obey the homosexual lobby:

    In The Australian: Morrison bid to protect gay kids

    Protect them from what? Christians, of course.

    Scott Morrison will move to ­legislate protections for gay and trans students and ensure non-state schools do not expel them on the “basis of their sexuality”.

    Ahead of a crucial by-election in Wentworth, which has one of the largest LGBTI communities in Australia, the Prime Minister will today announce changes to laws introduced under Julia Gillard in 2013 to offer more protections for gay students against discrimination.

    Mr Morrison told The Weekend Australian that “misrepresentations” of proposals outlined in the Ruddock review into religious freedom, which supported strengthening protections for students, had created “unnecessary confusion and anxiety for parents and students”.

    Mr Morrison will move to ­introduce amendments to parliament “as soon as practicable to make it clear that no student of a non-state school should be ­expelled on the basis of their ­sexuality”.

    The Weekend Australian understands Mr Morrison discussed the issue with Liberal Wentworth candidate Dave Sharma, who is fighting to retain the government’s majority in a hotly contested by-election next Saturday.

    “I believe this view is shared across the parliament and we should use the next fortnight to ensure this matter is addressed,” Mr Morrison said. “To this end, I have asked the Attorney-General to prepare amendments and consult with the opposition.”

    Mr Morrison, a proud Christian, said amending the legislation would “give all students and parents the certainty they require”.

    “Any changes in this area should always take into account the best interests of children. Given recent misreporting, we have an opportunity here to bring forward a simple amendment to end the confusion,” he said.

    First a mysterious, probably orchestrated ‘leak’; then Scotty comes to the rescue of gays – slandering and demonising Christian schools by legislating against a fake threat to allegedly ‘gay’ children.

  19. None
    #2837725, posted on October 13, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Wholeheartedly agree C.L. first we had the line media hello Fairfax and then the knee jerk is hello Andrew Bolt and then the cows hello Morrison – but I have warned you and warned you for years and Morrison is a policy free zone and gutless to boot – so now we’re going to legislate that kids can be gay and lock them into that label potentially for life at an age with our way too young to give consent or work out their own identity. As I said on Bolt’s blog but which I doubt will be published, way to go all you stupid people. Bolt himself once used to say it is cruel to lock kids into labels such as gay – a gay man on his blog said the same – but Bolt can take credit for his pants wetting. By the way red ox recommendation for schools to have a stated policy on conditions for attendance or conditions for employment has been kaw in South Australia for years. I don’t think any school has a policy of no gays allowed and I’m not aware of any school well no Christian School at least the has expelled a kids are being gay. Sensible schools don’t play along with teenage angst about sexuality.

  20. None
    #2837726, posted on October 13, 2018 at 1:49 am

    first we had the lying media hello Fairfax and then the knee jerkers hello Andrew Bolt and then the cowards hello Morrison 

    Stupid phone

  21. None
    #2837727, posted on October 13, 2018 at 1:54 am

    I am now no longer surprised bythathe police released a man who was charged with raping a 13 year old boy in his front yard after only charging him with having sex without consent, as if a 13-year-old boy is now over the age of consent and is capable of giving consent to being sodomized by some f****** stranger in his front yard. We’re back to The Cult of Anton is and the same immorality that took Christians several hundred years to change. All those Christians i antiquity who constantly constantly exhorted people not to molest boys, not to beat their wives, not to abandon their husbands, not to mistreat slaves. Heck let’s go back to barbarity. I’m pretty sure that girls will soon be forced to do work experience in brothels.

  22. None
    #2837728, posted on October 13, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Atlas is both impressive and also mildly creepy.

  23. None
    #2837729, posted on October 13, 2018 at 2:06 am

    There is something going on here, I’m not sure what it is.

    as long as it’s not incontinence, Zulu, and just the dog licking your toes.

