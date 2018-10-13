Liberty Quote
There is no such thing as “a right to a job”—there is only the right of free trade, that is: a man’s right to take a job if another man chooses to hire him. There is no “right to a home,” only the right of free trade: the right to build a home or to buy it. There are no “rights to a ‘fair’ wage or a ‘fair’ price” if no one chooses to pay it, to hire a man or to buy his product.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Open Forum: October 13, 2018
1
wow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeUfDTn5huM&list=RDgQ8O9SidZbs&index=2
and the guy died only at 39 from a heart attack
The myth of the beneficial influence of immigration
yes i’m back from eastern Canada Atlantic provinces – what a place!!
We will Make America Metal Again
M&S criticised for selling hijabs for schoolgirls as young as nine
Dot, you’ve stuffed the first page already.
💩💩💩
No, just no.
Let’s not rely on these terrible, stupid arguments.
Ek eis hierdie draad in die naam van die Boer kommando’s
Top 10?
Quiet night. So I’m off to sleep for a change. Good night those still reading!
As a young Two Alpha, I spent a lot of money on Scotch whisky, fast cars and separating young ladies, and some who wern’t so young, from the odious burden of their chastity.
I now spend a lot of of money on pain killers, comfortable walking shoes, and scratch resistant reading glasses.
There is something going on here, I’m not sure what it is.
Blowhardery?
14th avoided the unlucky 13
sheeesh, must be late and after a few, judging by some posts.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2837716, posted on October 13, 2018 at 12:44 am
One of my very old favourites, along with “I am Pegasus”.
Lots of interesting memories of the old Channel 9 Studio in Tuart Hill.
And “Orchestra Ladies”
Atlas is now more coordinated than women’s football players.
Scott the ‘Christian’ – and the Liberal Party – formally embrace the Safe Schools gimp …
Daniel Andrews won.
Morrison to crack down on private schools that do not obey the homosexual lobby:
In The Australian: Morrison bid to protect gay kids
Protect them from what? Christians, of course.
First a mysterious, probably orchestrated ‘leak’; then Scotty comes to the rescue of gays – slandering and demonising Christian schools by legislating against a fake threat to allegedly ‘gay’ children.
Wholeheartedly agree C.L. first we had the line media hello Fairfax and then the knee jerk is hello Andrew Bolt and then the cows hello Morrison – but I have warned you and warned you for years and Morrison is a policy free zone and gutless to boot – so now we’re going to legislate that kids can be gay and lock them into that label potentially for life at an age with our way too young to give consent or work out their own identity. As I said on Bolt’s blog but which I doubt will be published, way to go all you stupid people. Bolt himself once used to say it is cruel to lock kids into labels such as gay – a gay man on his blog said the same – but Bolt can take credit for his pants wetting. By the way red ox recommendation for schools to have a stated policy on conditions for attendance or conditions for employment has been kaw in South Australia for years. I don’t think any school has a policy of no gays allowed and I’m not aware of any school well no Christian School at least the has expelled a kids are being gay. Sensible schools don’t play along with teenage angst about sexuality.
first we had the lying media hello Fairfax and then the knee jerkers hello Andrew Bolt and then the cowards hello Morrison
Stupid phone
I am now no longer surprised bythathe police released a man who was charged with raping a 13 year old boy in his front yard after only charging him with having sex without consent, as if a 13-year-old boy is now over the age of consent and is capable of giving consent to being sodomized by some f****** stranger in his front yard. We’re back to The Cult of Anton is and the same immorality that took Christians several hundred years to change. All those Christians i antiquity who constantly constantly exhorted people not to molest boys, not to beat their wives, not to abandon their husbands, not to mistreat slaves. Heck let’s go back to barbarity. I’m pretty sure that girls will soon be forced to do work experience in brothels.
Atlas is both impressive and also mildly creepy.
as long as it’s not incontinence, Zulu, and just the dog licking your toes.