Fake news in The Australian?

We expect fake news in the Sydney Morning Herald and we are not surprised by the headline last Monday Eliminate coal or lose the reef, says IPCC. Underneath we read that the report “distils more than 6,000 scientific references”. Elsewhere we read that the report is the work of thousands of scientists.
We expect better from The Australian but Primrose Riordan reported
The IPCC report was written by over 90 scientists and said global emissions of greenhouse gas pollution must reach zero by about 2050 in order to stop global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.
She is a political reporter but that is no excuse for being so badly informed about the organisation that is doing so much damage. Can anyone contact her and any other journalists who they can find to warn them to read the Laframboise story.
How many reporters are not badly informed?
The Australian has fallen to the MSM malaise. And they want people to subscribe? Where is Australia’s Breitbart?
The IPCC Reports are their Holy Texts. Questioning is heretical.
Why the surprise Rafe? The Australian has been on board with the whole global warming claptrap from the beginning.
The 90 weavers of the science that is claimed to be invisible to those people who are unfit for their positions?
This isn’t about science. The globalists have that market cornered. We’re not going to win the science debate because they have FULL CONTROL of the data.
There is one chance and one chance only. We need another period like when Thatcher and Reagen came to power at about the same time.
We need a Trump in the USA, another hard core sceptic and conservative in the UK as well as ones in Oz and Canada to have any chance of exposing this fraud and reversing its damage.
With a name like Primrose, I suspect that she has been indoctrinated from birth.
Snooooooooooort
Sorry, suppressed hysterical laughter came out that way.
Murdoch announced his support of the Global Warming swindle some years back. Why the surprise? Murdoch and co. look after their own little club and we ain’t in it.
Hark! Dedicated Fraud Finders have been beavering in their tool sheds/studies for decades now. One said he would follow the Truth as revealed by an independent, brand new calculation of temperature increase conducted by a Prof who sounded like he might be on side – but when it showed what every other group of underpaid scientists had, was it accepted? You know how the story ends.
Denialism to stay even half way respectable has had to retreat to lukewarmer arguments – putting faith in the magic power of “you can put however much greenhouse gas you like in the air, and temperatures will stop just before it becomes too inconvenient“. We angels say that it’s the biggest case of misplaced faith since Melania heard her Golden Hair’s marriage vows.
As long as I’ve been alive the Great Barrier Reef has been near death.
LOL Who’s the denialist? Please explain the scientific position on the following.
How will a 26 % drop in Australia’s CO2 emissions effect the weather?
How will a 100% drop in Australia’s CO2 emissions effect the weather?
Answers in degrees Celcius please.
Hang on — is this fake ‘fake news’ from Rafe?
From the first para of the article:
I don’t disbelieve that
The reef is overrated anyway, it’s freezing, 1.5C would be more than welcomed. Let’s strive for 3C!
Did Catallaxy ban the village idiot and he’s now come back in a new guise? Or has he just gotten a new guise? The writing style, tone and level is exactly the same as that of the village idiot.
The fake news is the implication that the report is written by a large number of credible scientists.
This is the meme that has to be planted in everyones brain to make the polotical spin sound like science.