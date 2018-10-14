Fake news in The Australian?

We expect fake news in the Sydney Morning Herald and we are not surprised by the headline last Monday Eliminate coal or lose the reef, says IPCC. Underneath we read that the report “distils more than 6,000 scientific references”. Elsewhere we read that the report is the work of thousands of scientists.

We expect better from The Australian but Primrose Riordan reported

The IPCC report was written by over 90 scientists and said global emissions of greenhouse gas pollution must reach zero by about 2050 in order to stop global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

She is a political reporter but that is no excuse for being so badly informed about the organisation that is doing so much damage. Can anyone contact her and any other journalists who they can find to warn them to read the Laframboise story.