It’s by David Solway and about my erstwhile home and native land: The Canadian Mind. We’re not there yet but enough of it applies to Australia to make you worry, and there is plenty of our own political meanderings to make you worry without such comparisons. A sample, but the whole of it is worth reading through.
Any nation the preponderance of whose citizens regularly elects left-wing political parties; accepts single-payer healthcare; believes in the efficacy of the welfare state; endorses the hoax of global warming; accommodates swarms of third-world immigrants and refugees who have no love for or understanding of a country becoming an open-to-all multicultural tombola with the highest proportionate rate of immigrants in the Western world; has allowed its educational industry, from pre-school to graduate school, to be corrupted possibly beyond retrieval by lockstep Leftism, “diversity and inclusion,” and “social justice” claptrap; has caved to the feminist and campus-rape fable; dutifully takes CBC Leftist propaganda as gospel; has fallen for the 16th Century meme of the “Noble Savage” in its dealings with the aboriginal peoples; extravagantly celebrates a second-rate rock band like The Tragically Hip and names a street after it; reads (when it does read) tedious scribblers like the acclaimed Joseph Boyden and Ann-Marie MacDonald; and gives a complete ignoramus like Justin Trudeau a majority government on the strength of name and coiffure, cannot be regarded as informed, well-educated or in any way distinguished. Unlike the U.S., there are no cracks, to quote Leonard Cohen, where the light gets in. The Canadian political, cultural and academic spectrum has gone dark from end to end.
Safe for now breeds cheap sentimentality and a lack of cautious good sense, but the way we are going, we wont’t be safe for long.
I thought they were talking about Australia until we got to the Bouffant Emperor.
It is every bit as dark here in Australia as it is in Canada. We are well past being safe.
In the English-speaking world outside the USA, it’s only the hue that describes the ruling parties in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand: they’re either pink or bright red. And imagine what Canada would be like with Crooked Hillary in power in the US. It would be a cold-climate Cuba. Despite the Trumpian handbrake, that’s what it’s trying to be.
You”re late the the wake Steve. Posted this the same day it was released on PJM.
The tragedy of it is the truth of it.
It will be interesting to see which western country will the first to fall.
As ever, dramatic and disastrous change comes slowly at first, then all at once. Virtually the only thing left is for us to wonder what will mark that final collapse.
Bemused – by the time they fall they are no longer Western. We need a new description for former first world western nations where the elites committed cultural suicide.
Wouldn’t you give that gong to Argentina or are those crazy Latins not really Western?
MPH
#2838780, posted on October 14, 2018 at 3:35 pm
What is ‘the erasure of history’ in Latin?