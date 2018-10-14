Lomborg: spend on TB not unreliable energy

Bjorn Lomborg has a really important piece in the Weekend Australian so retrieve it from the bin and have a look. Then circulate to your green friends and relations.

I don’t have time to do justice to the amount of content, simply to say that he produces the numbers to prove that the Paris farce is absurd even on its own terms, while a fraction of the money could generate massive cost benefits (in addition to reducing suffering) by addressing TB. Didn’t realise TB is an issue? Find out more!