Datagate at the Hadley Centre

Posted on 10:46 pm, October 15, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Evasion and obfuscation over climate data at the Hadley Centre.

Finally the Hadley Met Centre team have replied to Graham Lloyd regarding John McLean’s audit. Without specifically admitting he has found serious errors, they acknowledge his previous notifications were useful in 2016, and promise “errors will be fixed in the next update.” That’s nice to know, but begs the question of why a PhD student working from home can find mistakes that the £226 million institute with 2,100 employees could not. Significantly, they do not disagree with any of his claims.

One Response to Datagate at the Hadley Centre

  1. NB
    #2840253, posted on October 15, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    “errors will be fixed”
    Elections can be fixed.
    Fixers can be found for almost anything.
    I look forward to how the figures look after they have been ‘fixed’.

