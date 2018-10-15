Liberty Quote
Government has lost its way. Since abandoning its role as an impartial player in society it has taken to abusing the trust civil society invests in government. The corresponding abuse of evidence based policy should alarm everyone with an interest in good policy.— Sinclair Davidson
-
Recent Comments
- Cpt Seahawks on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Mark A on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- calli on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Chris on Tony Thomas is on fire!
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- None on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Datagate at the Hadley Centre
- Tony Thomas is on fire!
- Q&A Forum: October 15, 2018
- Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
- Jordan Peterson and Brett Kavanaugh
- Fake news in The Australian?
- Gone dark from end to end
- Lomborg: spend on TB not unreliable energy
- Believe some women
- Boettke on Hayek’s legacy part 2
- Laframboise and the IPCC “solutioneers” at work
- Lies, damned lies and media reports
- Open Forum: October 13, 2018
- What is the authority of climate scientists?
- The incredibility of the scientific academies
- A dark age coming
- Facebook vs alternative media
- Laframboise on the IPCC rule-bending
- Carbon taxes: many losers, some winners
- Laframboise on the IPCC revisited
- Boettke on the Hayekian legacy
- Tell that to ASIC
- Paul Johnson on universities
- It’s more difficult to understand why socialism doesn’t work than you might think
- Wednesday Forum: October 10, 2018
- Boettke on Hayek and the populist revolt
- James Bartholomew and the communist museum of terror
- The bang-your-head-against-a-wall theory of economic policy
- The anatomy of a smear: demonise then merchandise
- The Barrier Reef is Rooned.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
554 Responses to Monday Forum: October 15, 2018
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
Do you ever tire of being a worthless carnival barker, MV?
From Breitbart:
‘That baby’s gonna look like me!’ How Whoopi Goldberg joked about the baptism of Harry and Meghan’s first child – the day BEFORE the couple announced they are expecting
US economist, Jeffrey Sachs, was on Q&A tonight, preaching to Aussies about global warming & how everyone must do their bit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. … Everyone except him, apparently?
https://youtu.be/TwY300bTeFg
You see, sometimes there is a case for abortion.
Canadian taxpayers are giving $50,000 to each Muslim migrant family – and they don’t even know it
mh
#2840285, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:06 am
OMG…
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
·
1h
“The only way to shut down the Democrats new Mob Rule strategy is to stop them cold at the Ballot Box. The fight for America’s future is never over!” Ben Shapiro
—
Enjoy the ride, Ben.
All eyes on you.
Bill, you’re a fucking champion. Good on you for making him speechless.
You should have asked him how he could show his face for the destruction he caused in the old soviet bloc with his economic shock policies thereby turning those places away from liberalism.
Everything is too risky for the hi-viz clowns. No interstellar colonisation for you!
OCO, when I was a toddler there were “Reds Under the Bed”.
Then it was “The Yellow Peril”.
Then I was conscripted to combat “The Domino Effect”.
Then threat became economic and we all going to have learn Mandarin.
Now, apparently, China is going to achieve world domination with their solitary 1972 aircraft carrier.
Meanwhile, Iran is going to blow us up with nukes they don’t actually have.
Back in the real world in Turkey there is a real-life homicidal maniac who has made himself Dictator for Life, who is hell-bent on establishing a world wide Caliphate with himself as Head Caliph. And what did the West do about that?
Why, we gave him 70 -90 medium-yield nuclear bombs so he could feel secure.
Well judging by some of the reviews put up by adults struth, people seem to really enjoy that book. I looked at my usual book haunts but there’s only those three pricey ones from UK booksellers and they look dodgy because they’re not even marked as first editions or even in reasonable nick.
Right. Because these weren’t legitimate fears that were effectively combated.
Seriously? You embarrass yourself.
They don’t have yet.
WTF are you talking about?
Deranged carnival barker.
There should be much more of this;
BIOLOGICAL MALE WINS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN WOMEN’S CYCLING
This dude has all the cliches down pat.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/14/biological-male-wins-womens-world-cycling-championship/
I (and others) have said it many times before: we need more of this shit. Much more.
You have to laugh. Loonies everywhere.
Lol.
Loved your review, Des. Made me laugh over my cornflakes.
Steven Curry making Brown look protean? Chortle.
You claimed in a newsletter that Indonesia was going to invade northern Australia and exterminate the aborigines.
OCO, the fact that Turkey has 70 to 90 B61(?) U.S. medium yield nuclear bombs has been reported on, and openly discussed, in the MSM many times over the past decade (Google it).
The fact that Erdogan threw the Yanks out of that airforce base and stationed his own troops to secure and guard the bombs a couple of years ago, was reported on, and openly discussed, in the MSM at the time (Google it). Both facts have been openly discussed here at the Cat in the past.
I’m not responsible for your total lack of knowledge of world events that have received significant, open, MSM coverage, and insulting me will not make up for your ignorance.
This morning’s rising sun is bouncing brightly off the peaks girdling Boulder to the west.
Yesterday’s dusting of snow has all but disappeared from the streets (thank goodness as today we drive the 600km to Rapid City), but lies heavy in patches on the slopes. The pine trees (or most likely spruce) look as if they’ve been dusted with icing sugar. The sky is a bright blue cap.
Boulder is highly recommended. Much better than staying in Denver.
‘Concerning’: HSC gender trends have not changed over 20 years
This year, boys make up 93 per cent of the engineering studies…
Boys also account for 76 per cent of the physics candidature…
They make up 64 per cent of students doing the highest-level maths subject offered…
girls continue to dominate the highest-level English subject,
comprise 98 per cent of the textiles cohort
93 per cent of the dance cohort
Girls also make up 72 per cent of the English extension 2 HSC cohort
So Harry had already knocked up Megan when they were getting married full stop and they couldn’t wait till after their trip to spill the news they spilt it instead on the same day as his cousin got married. And all this pretense by carrying two big purple folders and staring at every camera. Who are these idiots trying to kid? I like the Queen but all her offspring are spoilt morons. If these two so much as squeak about global warming or what we should do with our parks they should be just invited from visiting ever again.
Hahahahahahaha This is a variation of Alan Bond bullshit thousands of AK47 in his basement. Instead of Bond and the AK47s, it Erdogan stealing American nukes.
You can’t do much with physics and maths degrees unless you spend a decade in poverty to get a PhD and then try to get a university all research position. They are almost as useless as arts degrees. It’s cruel to condemn young men to this path. Of course they can up to become teachers instead but you know how much they love male teachers these days.
It’s a real shame that Trump wasn’t in office when it again went on his Purge after that attempted coup. It’s a bigger pity that that attempted coup failed. I hope to Turkish Lira is still crashing and the entire Turkish economy goes down the toilet.
You are a carnival barker, MV. The US has long stationed tactical nuclear weapons in Turkey – this is not news. It does not make Turkey a nuclear power. Even if the US lost physical control over their weapons, whoever possesses them is not in operational control of them. They cannot be deployed.
Look at how easily this loon creates a conspiracy.
It’s laughable nonsense. Turkey has never had control of those nuclear weapons and does not. Moreover they are fitted with codes that only the US knows.
Incredible.
FMD, just a sad carnival barker.
The Social Studies Journal needs to be updated.
So as I’ve been saying another blog never tear down a fence until you know why it was put up in the first place. So the catmeat Shiek has come out railing against gay teachers. And so now we know why Gillard passed the laws regarding private religious schools. All I need to wait for now is mention of Tony Burke.
I have said for a couple of years that Lleyton Hewitt should have a crack at the WTA circuit.
Oh, you remember the “70 to 90” range, but you’re going to pretend you might have got the model number wrong? Pfffffffffft. I don’t need to “Google it” but it’s pretty obvious that you just did. I’d go so far to say that, 45 minutes ago, you knew virtually nothing about what you’re now asserting. “Memoryvault” – you’re nothing of the kind. Sad old git is what you are.
I see.
So in a little less than an hour we’ve managed to go from “WTF What nuclear bombs? What are you talking about?” to yes, they have nuclear bombs, everybody knows that, but they can’t use them, ‘cos a piece of paper (a nuclear arms limitations treaty) says they can’t.
Fair enough. I guess that’s about all the progress we can hope for in one night.
Good work, OCO.
I reckon that black serena Williams is actually shaun with a couple big falsies.
That’s not female.
That’s why he’s always wearing those frilly knickers.
Got a call and I missed the last half of Qanda blog. Bad one.
You dissembling piece of dog shit, Faulthead.
Turkey does not posses nuclear weapons and there have been absolutely zero reports of them confiscating those that the US has stored there. Also, the airbase where the US holds these weapons has been and continues to be in US control.
Also there has not been any references by people here to suggest otherwise other than groundless speculation at times.
Now fuck off and go post your worthless comments elsewhere.
I didn’t have to “Google it” to know that the US has long stationed tactical nuclear weapons in Turkey. Fark. This is common knowledge amongst anyone with a basic knowledge of Cold War history. That does not make Turkey a nuclear power. The Turks can steal all of the US nukes they can get their hands on – they’re no better than boulders flung from catapults if the Turks aren’t able to arm them.
I like Trump’s new ocean garbage laws. Hahaha. Brilliant. 5d.
Morrison open to moving Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Scott Morrison has signalled a potential relocation of Australia’s embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in line with a decision by US President Donald Trump earlier this year to formally recognise the city as the legitimate capital of Israel. In a significant shift in the Coalition’s Middle East policy, the Prime Minister will also move to a hardline stance against Iran, announcing an
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/foreign-affairs/morrison-open-to-moving-israel-embassy-to-jerusalem/news-story/3ae681558ad2b72d36c4175542cdf883
Why the hell are we still supporting the Iran deal two years after it was effectively torn by Trump? And why were we stupid enougj to support Obama’s Iran deal in the first place?
No No no. Turkey has taken control of these weapons by overtaking the air force base and didn’t need the codes. In order that the nukes are safe, Erdegan has stored them in Bond’s and Laurie Connell’s basements. The nukes are now in Perth.
Settle down JC. You’re sounding just like Ginnie.
Turkey Seizes control at Incirlik
Haha the Daily Telegraph has prefixed the news of Harry’s baby announcement after their arrival in Australia with “Heir Dinkum”. I’d be almost inclined to say that was a Tim Blair contribution but Blair would know that Harry’s Offspring would be like number 6 squillion in line to the throne.
US Airmen, nuclear arms under siege at Incirlik Air Base
Even your own link says nothing of the sort, you degenerate barker. It says nothing about Turkey taking over the base in 2016.
You really are a fucking barker, Fault.
The good thing is that the only person you appear to have recruited here is the Rones and that is nothing special.
America’s Nukes Aren’t Safe in Turkey Anymore
All jokes aside (and MV is a joke). What more evidence is needed that MV is a know-nothing, blowhard carnival barker? He will seize upon something he knows almost nothing about, will “Google it”, and extrapolates a ridiculous conclusion which he then presents as fact. However, his conclusion betrays the fact he knows nothing about what he is asserting.
He’s like a 15 year old reading about socialism for the first time. OMG! Shiny thing! It’s just sad.
Both reports are referencing the temproary closure of Turkish airspace around the base at the time of the attempted coup and from that you’re peddling the nonsense the base is now in Turkish control along with the weapons.
You should be sectioned. You should be placed in a psychiatric unit.
How can you possibly know this?
For all we know, we are unique in all the universe.
MV resorts to Google once again to backfill his knowledge deficit. Did you actually read these articlse, MV? Pro tip: they aren’t at all friendly to your claim that the Turks have stolen a bunch of US nukes and could use them.
articles, even
If someone is in physical control of a nuclear missile, warhead, fusion material and all, there is no reason they can’t make them operational.
Only deterrent would be either a booby trap that blows them up, highly unlikely, or the threat of immediate retaliation.
I’m not aware of the state of these missiles.
OCO
You sound as though you believe the loon does this sort of thing by accident, whereas I don’t think that’s the case. He’s purposefully intentioned to distort something as a way of recruitment. The trouble for him here is that outside of one person, everyone knows he’s talking shit.
Mark A
The US has total control of the base and therefore the bombs under US control. Any other discussion is hypothetical.
Superannuation: When a back packer leaves Australia, they either claim and withdraw their superannuation employer contributions back and pay 65% of it in TAX, or lose it completely. This means a burden of tax that is incomprehensible.