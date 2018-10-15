Monday Forum: October 15, 2018

Posted on 2:30 pm, October 15, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
554 Responses to Monday Forum: October 15, 2018

  1. Oh come on
    #2840293, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Do you ever tire of being a worthless carnival barker, MV?

  2. mh
    #2840295, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:19 am

    From Breitbart:

    KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Kanye West has met with Uganda’s president during a visit to the East African nation and given the 74-year-old leader a pair of white sneakers.
    President Yoweri Museveni says he and the American rapper held “fruitful discussions” about promoting tourism and arts.

    West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, have been vacationing in a national park in Uganda. He is said to be recording music in a tent.

    Uganda’s presidency released photos of a hoodie-wearing West meeting Museveni at the State House on Monday and exchanging gifts….

  4. Bill Thompson
    #2840297, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:20 am

    US economist, Jeffrey Sachs, was on Q&A tonight, preaching to Aussies about global warming & how everyone must do their bit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. … Everyone except him, apparently?

    https://youtu.be/TwY300bTeFg

  5. DrBeauGan
    #2840298, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:27 am

    ‘That baby’s gonna look like me!’ How Whoopi Goldberg joked about the baptism of Harry and Meghan’s first child – the day BEFORE the couple announced they are expecting

    You see, sometimes there is a case for abortion.

  7. Steve trickler
    #2840300, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:29 am

    mh
    #2840285, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:06 am
    OMG…

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    1h
    “The only way to shut down the Democrats new Mob Rule strategy is to stop them cold at the Ballot Box. The fight for America’s future is never over!” Ben Shapiro

    Enjoy the ride, Ben.

    All eyes on you.

  8. JC
    #2840301, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Bill, you’re a fucking champion. Good on you for making him speechless.

    You should have asked him how he could show his face for the destruction he caused in the old soviet bloc with his economic shock policies thereby turning those places away from liberalism.

  9. The Beer Whisperer
    #2840302, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:33 am

    OH&S eventually makes any progress too difficult.

    Everything is too risky for the hi-viz clowns. No interstellar colonisation for you!

  10. memoryvault
    #2840303, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:34 am

    OCO, when I was a toddler there were “Reds Under the Bed”.
    Then it was “The Yellow Peril”.
    Then I was conscripted to combat “The Domino Effect”.
    Then threat became economic and we all going to have learn Mandarin.
    Now, apparently, China is going to achieve world domination with their solitary 1972 aircraft carrier.
    Meanwhile, Iran is going to blow us up with nukes they don’t actually have.

    Back in the real world in Turkey there is a real-life homicidal maniac who has made himself Dictator for Life, who is hell-bent on establishing a world wide Caliphate with himself as Head Caliph. And what did the West do about that?

    Why, we gave him 70 -90 medium-yield nuclear bombs so he could feel secure.

  11. None
    #2840305, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Well judging by some of the reviews put up by adults struth, people seem to really enjoy that book. I looked at my usual book haunts but there’s only those three pricey ones from UK booksellers and they look dodgy because they’re not even marked as first editions or even in reasonable nick.

  12. Oh come on
    #2840306, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:47 am

    OCO, when I was a toddler there were “Reds Under the Bed”.
    Then it was “The Yellow Peril”.
    Then I was conscripted to combat “The Domino Effect”.

    Right. Because these weren’t legitimate fears that were effectively combated.

    Then threat became economic and we all going to have learn Mandarin.
    Now, apparently, China is going to achieve world domination with their solitary 1972 aircraft carrier.

    Seriously? You embarrass yourself.

    Meanwhile, Iran is going to blow us up with nukes they don’t actually have.

    They don’t have yet.

    Back in the real world in Turkey there is a real-life homicidal maniac who has made himself Dictator for Life, who is hell-bent on establishing a world wide Caliphate with himself as Head Caliph. And what did the West do about that?

    Why, we gave him 70 -90 medium-yield nuclear bombs so he could feel secure.

    WTF are you talking about?

    Deranged carnival barker.

  13. Makka
    #2840307, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:47 am

    There should be much more of this;

    BIOLOGICAL MALE WINS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN WOMEN’S CYCLING

    “We cannot have a woman legally recognized as a trans woman in society, and not be recognized that way in sports,” McKinnon told USA Today.

    Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue. We shouldn’t be worried about trans people taking over the Olympics. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.”

    McKinnon also compared restrictions on biological males competing in women’s events to racial segregation.

    This is bigger than sports, and it’s about human rights,” McKinnon said to USA Today.

    “By catering to cisgender people’s views, that furthers transgender people’s oppression. When it comes to extending rights to a minority population, why would we ask the majority? I bet a lot of white people were pissed off when we desegregated sports racially and allowed black people. But they had to deal with it.”

    This dude has all the cliches down pat.

    https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/14/biological-male-wins-womens-world-cycling-championship/

  14. Oh come on
    #2840308, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:50 am

    BIOLOGICAL MALE WINS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN WOMEN’S CYCLING

    I (and others) have said it many times before: we need more of this shit. Much more.

  17. calli
    #2840311, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Des Deskperson
    #2839659, posted on October 15, 2018 at 3:46 pm
    Last night’s episode of ‘Pine Gap’ did not disappoint.

    Loved your review, Des. Made me laugh over my cornflakes.

    Steven Curry making Brown look protean? Chortle.

  18. Fisky
    #2840312, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:05 am

    OCO, when I was a toddler there were “Reds Under the Bed”.

    You claimed in a newsletter that Indonesia was going to invade northern Australia and exterminate the aborigines.

  19. memoryvault
    #2840313, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:05 am

    WTF are you talking about?
    Deranged carnival barker.

    OCO, the fact that Turkey has 70 to 90 B61(?) U.S. medium yield nuclear bombs has been reported on, and openly discussed, in the MSM many times over the past decade (Google it).

    The fact that Erdogan threw the Yanks out of that airforce base and stationed his own troops to secure and guard the bombs a couple of years ago, was reported on, and openly discussed, in the MSM at the time (Google it). Both facts have been openly discussed here at the Cat in the past.

    I’m not responsible for your total lack of knowledge of world events that have received significant, open, MSM coverage, and insulting me will not make up for your ignorance.

  20. calli
    #2840314, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:08 am

    This morning’s rising sun is bouncing brightly off the peaks girdling Boulder to the west.

    Yesterday’s dusting of snow has all but disappeared from the streets (thank goodness as today we drive the 600km to Rapid City), but lies heavy in patches on the slopes. The pine trees (or most likely spruce) look as if they’ve been dusted with icing sugar. The sky is a bright blue cap.

    Boulder is highly recommended. Much better than staying in Denver.

  21. zyconoclast
    #2840315, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:10 am

    ‘Concerning’: HSC gender trends have not changed over 20 years

    This year, boys make up 93 per cent of the engineering studies…
    Boys also account for 76 per cent of the physics candidature…
    They make up 64 per cent of students doing the highest-level maths subject offered…

    girls continue to dominate the highest-level English subject,
    comprise 98 per cent of the textiles cohort
    93 per cent of the dance cohort
    Girls also make up 72 per cent of the English extension 2 HSC cohort

  22. None
    #2840316, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:12 am

    So Harry had already knocked up Megan when they were getting married full stop and they couldn’t wait till after their trip to spill the news they spilt it instead on the same day as his cousin got married. And all this pretense by carrying two big purple folders and staring at every camera. Who are these idiots trying to kid? I like the Queen but all her offspring are spoilt morons. If these two so much as squeak about global warming or what we should do with our parks they should be just invited from visiting ever again.

  23. JC
    #2840317, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Hahahahahahaha This is a variation of Alan Bond bullshit thousands of AK47 in his basement. Instead of Bond and the AK47s, it Erdogan stealing American nukes.

  24. None
    #2840318, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:16 am

    You can’t do much with physics and maths degrees unless you spend a decade in poverty to get a PhD and then try to get a university all research position. They are almost as useless as arts degrees. It’s cruel to condemn young men to this path. Of course they can up to become teachers instead but you know how much they love male teachers these days.

  25. None
    #2840319, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:23 am

    It’s a real shame that Trump wasn’t in office when it again went on his Purge after that attempted coup. It’s a bigger pity that that attempted coup failed. I hope to Turkish Lira is still crashing and the entire Turkish economy goes down the toilet.

  26. Oh come on
    #2840320, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:24 am

    You are a carnival barker, MV. The US has long stationed tactical nuclear weapons in Turkey – this is not news. It does not make Turkey a nuclear power. Even if the US lost physical control over their weapons, whoever possesses them is not in operational control of them. They cannot be deployed.

  27. JC
    #2840321, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Look at how easily this loon creates a conspiracy.

    OCO, the fact that Turkey has 70 to 90 B61(?) U.S. medium yield nuclear bombs has been reported on, and openly discussed, in the MSM many times over the past decade (Google it).

    The fact that Erdogan threw the Yanks out of that airforce base and stationed his own troops to secure and guard the bombs a couple of years ago, was reported on, and openly discussed, in the MSM at the time (Google it). Both facts have been openly discussed here at the Cat in the past.

    It’s laughable nonsense. Turkey has never had control of those nuclear weapons and does not. Moreover they are fitted with codes that only the US knows.
    Incredible.

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Paul Quigley has been named as the new commander at the U.S. İncirlik Air Base’s 39th Weapons System Security Group (WSSG) in the southern Turkish province of Adana.

    39th WSSG Commander Col. Quigley took over his mission from 39th Air Base Wing Commander Air Force Colonel David Eaglin with the 39th WSSG change of command ceremony at the İncirlik Air Base on June 7, the official website of the base announced.

    Eaglin presented the guidon to Quigley as a tradition of a change of command ceremony, formally transferring authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

    The İncirlik Air Base serves as a main base for U.S. military operations in the region.

    The base is used by the U.S. Air Force, the Turkish Air Force, the Royal Air Force and the Royal Saudi Air Force. It also houses a stockpile of dozens of American tactical nuclear weapons.

    FMD, just a sad carnival barker.

  28. JC
    #2840322, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:26 am

    The Social Studies Journal needs to be updated.

  29. None
    #2840323, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:29 am

    So as I’ve been saying another blog never tear down a fence until you know why it was put up in the first place. So the catmeat Shiek has come out railing against gay teachers. And so now we know why Gillard passed the laws regarding private religious schools. All I need to wait for now is mention of Tony Burke.

  30. Snoopy
    #2840324, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:32 am

    I (and others) have said it many times before: we need more of this shit. Much more.

    I have said for a couple of years that Lleyton Hewitt should have a crack at the WTA circuit.

  31. Oh come on
    #2840326, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:37 am

    OCO, the fact that Turkey has 70 to 90 B61(?) U.S. medium yield nuclear bombs

    Oh, you remember the “70 to 90” range, but you’re going to pretend you might have got the model number wrong? Pfffffffffft. I don’t need to “Google it” but it’s pretty obvious that you just did. I’d go so far to say that, 45 minutes ago, you knew virtually nothing about what you’re now asserting. “Memoryvault” – you’re nothing of the kind. Sad old git is what you are.

  32. memoryvault
    #2840327, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Oh come on
    #2840320, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:24 am

    I see.
    So in a little less than an hour we’ve managed to go from “WTF What nuclear bombs? What are you talking about?” to yes, they have nuclear bombs, everybody knows that, but they can’t use them, ‘cos a piece of paper (a nuclear arms limitations treaty) says they can’t.

    Fair enough. I guess that’s about all the progress we can hope for in one night.
    Good work, OCO.

  33. struth
    #2840328, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:40 am

    I reckon that black serena Williams is actually shaun with a couple big falsies.

    That’s not female.

    That’s why he’s always wearing those frilly knickers.

  34. Cpt Seahawks
    #2840329, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Got a call and I missed the last half of Qanda blog. Bad one.

  35. JC
    #2840330, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:46 am

    You dissembling piece of dog shit, Faulthead.

    Turkey does not posses nuclear weapons and there have been absolutely zero reports of them confiscating those that the US has stored there. Also, the airbase where the US holds these weapons has been and continues to be in US control.

    Also there has not been any references by people here to suggest otherwise other than groundless speculation at times.

    Now fuck off and go post your worthless comments elsewhere.

  36. Oh come on
    #2840331, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:46 am

    I didn’t have to “Google it” to know that the US has long stationed tactical nuclear weapons in Turkey. Fark. This is common knowledge amongst anyone with a basic knowledge of Cold War history. That does not make Turkey a nuclear power. The Turks can steal all of the US nukes they can get their hands on – they’re no better than boulders flung from catapults if the Turks aren’t able to arm them.

  37. Cpt Seahawks
    #2840332, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:48 am

    I like Trump’s new ocean garbage laws. Hahaha. Brilliant. 5d.

  38. None
    #2840333, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:49 am

    Morrison open to moving Israel embassy to Jerusalem
    Scott Morrison has signalled a ­potential relocation of Australia’s embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in line with a decision by US President Donald Trump earlier this year to formally recognise the city as the legitimate capital of Israel. In a significant shift in the ­Coalition’s Middle East policy, the Prime Minister will also move to a hardline stance against Iran, ­announcing an

    inquiry into whether Australia should abandon support for the Iran nuclear deal, which the US has also walked away from. Mr Morrison will today unveil a foreign policy statement on ­Israel prompted by a decision to vote “no” tomorrow on a UN resolution to recognise the Palestinian Authority as the chair of the G77 group of nations next year.

    https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/foreign-affairs/morrison-open-to-moving-israel-embassy-to-jerusalem/news-story/3ae681558ad2b72d36c4175542cdf883

    Why the hell are we still supporting the Iran deal two years after it was effectively torn by Trump? And why were we stupid enougj to support Obama’s Iran deal in the first place?

  39. JC
    #2840334, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:52 am

    No No no. Turkey has taken control of these weapons by overtaking the air force base and didn’t need the codes. In order that the nukes are safe, Erdegan has stored them in Bond’s and Laurie Connell’s basements. The nukes are now in Perth.

  40. None
    #2840335, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:52 am

    You dissembling piece of dog shit, Faulthead.

    Settle down JC. You’re sounding just like Ginnie.

  42. None
    #2840337, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:57 am

    Haha the Daily Telegraph has prefixed the news of Harry’s baby announcement after their arrival in Australia with “Heir Dinkum”. I’d be almost inclined to say that was a Tim Blair contribution but Blair would know that Harry’s Offspring would be like number 6 squillion in line to the throne.

  44. JC
    #2840339, posted on October 16, 2018 at 1:58 am

    Even your own link says nothing of the sort, you degenerate barker. It says nothing about Turkey taking over the base in 2016.

    You really are a fucking barker, Fault.

    The good thing is that the only person you appear to have recruited here is the Rones and that is nothing special.

  46. Oh come on
    #2840341, posted on October 16, 2018 at 2:00 am

    All jokes aside (and MV is a joke). What more evidence is needed that MV is a know-nothing, blowhard carnival barker? He will seize upon something he knows almost nothing about, will “Google it”, and extrapolates a ridiculous conclusion which he then presents as fact. However, his conclusion betrays the fact he knows nothing about what he is asserting.

    He’s like a 15 year old reading about socialism for the first time. OMG! Shiny thing! It’s just sad.

  47. JC
    #2840342, posted on October 16, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Both reports are referencing the temproary closure of Turkish airspace around the base at the time of the attempted coup and from that you’re peddling the nonsense the base is now in Turkish control along with the weapons.

    You should be sectioned. You should be placed in a psychiatric unit.

  48. calli
    #2840343, posted on October 16, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Dr BG: We live on an unremarkable planet circling an unremarkable star in a pretty average galaxy,

    How can you possibly know this?

    For all we know, we are unique in all the universe.

  49. Oh come on
    #2840344, posted on October 16, 2018 at 2:06 am

    US airmen, nuclear arms still under siege in Turkey’s Incirlik airbase

    America’s Nukes Aren’t Safe in Turkey Anymore

    MV resorts to Google once again to backfill his knowledge deficit. Did you actually read these articlse, MV? Pro tip: they aren’t at all friendly to your claim that the Turks have stolen a bunch of US nukes and could use them.

  51. Mark A
    #2840346, posted on October 16, 2018 at 2:08 am

    If someone is in physical control of a nuclear missile, warhead, fusion material and all, there is no reason they can’t make them operational.

    Only deterrent would be either a booby trap that blows them up, highly unlikely, or the threat of immediate retaliation.

    I’m not aware of the state of these missiles.

  52. JC
    #2840347, posted on October 16, 2018 at 2:08 am

    OCO

    You sound as though you believe the loon does this sort of thing by accident, whereas I don’t think that’s the case. He’s purposefully intentioned to distort something as a way of recruitment. The trouble for him here is that outside of one person, everyone knows he’s talking shit.

  53. JC
    #2840348, posted on October 16, 2018 at 2:13 am

    Mark A

    The US has total control of the base and therefore the bombs under US control. Any other discussion is hypothetical.

  54. Cpt Seahawks
    #2840349, posted on October 16, 2018 at 2:17 am

    Superannuation: When a back packer leaves Australia, they either claim and withdraw their superannuation employer contributions back and pay 65% of it in TAX, or lose it completely. This means a burden of tax that is incomprehensible.

