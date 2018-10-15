Q&A Forum: October 15, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 15, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
159 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 15, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2839969, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Konbanwa

    The bidding is open

    Carpe 56

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2839975, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    24. if you please, Carpe.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2839979, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    The Panel

    Jeffrey Sachs – Gerbil Warmening Shill
    James Bartholomew – Anti Communist
    James Paterson – Tonights ritual sacrifice
    Terri Butler – Dumb as a box of hammers
    Peoples panellist – science geekess

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2839981, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24

  5. Elle
    #2839982, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Tony Jones is joined in Melbourne by world-renowned economist, Jeffrey Sachs; British commentator, James Bartholomew; Victorian Liberal Senator, James Paterson; Labor frontbencher, Terri Butler; and people’s panellist, Linda McIver.

    Hmm. 25 please Carpe.

  6. Vic in Prossy
    #2839983, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    May I have 21, please Carpe?

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2839984, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Elle 25

  9. Bushkid
    #2839989, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    “Evenin’ all.

    May I have 18 tonight please Carpe.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2839992, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Elle 25
    Vic in Prossy 21

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2839994, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Elle 25
    Vic in Prossy 21
    Bushkid 18
    RobK 12

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2839996, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Elle 25
    Vic in Prossy 21
    Bushkid 18
    RobK 12
    Dopey 16

  15. Hay Stockard
    #2840001, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Long time lurker. Waited for this .
    68 please

  16. Elle
    #2840002, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Media Watch – Paul Barry has a new hair colour. His verbal diarrhea on climate change is as dark as his fake hair colour.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840003, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Elle 25
    Vic in Prossy 21
    Bushkid 18
    RobK 12
    Dopey 16
    Hay Stockard 68

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840004, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Hay Stockard
    #2840001, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Long time lurker. Waited for this .

    Welcome to the mosh pit

    We have cake.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840020, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Elle 25
    Vic in Prossy 21
    Bushkid 18
    RobK 12
    Dopey 16
    Hay Stockard 68
    Cpt Seahawks 20
    Beertruk 46

  23. Elle
    #2840021, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    My love interest, Alan Jones, has to be a topic of discussion tonight. ❤

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840023, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Ok Troops – It’s time

    So clench your buttocks, look for the golden spike and;

    llllleeetttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbbllleeee

  25. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840024, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Too many right wingers (2) …. Good evening Carpe et al. … may I have 31 thanks

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840027, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    My love interest, Alan Jones, has to be a topic of discussion tonight. ❤

    I think he is batting for a different team.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840029, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    1st question about Christian Schools – from a Christian Principal

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840032, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Terri Butler – proof that village idiots exist

  31. Beertruk
    #2840033, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    LaborLaborLaborblablabla.

  32. Elle
    #2840034, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    I think he is batting for a different team
    I know. Sigh.

    Snap. The first topic is about sexuality!

  33. YT
    #2840036, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Carpe,

    37 please. Feeling lucky.

  34. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840037, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Where is the headmaster from the local islamic school .? would love to hear their policy .

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840038, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Butler attempting to be a theologian

    Peoples panellest – queer bait booster.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840041, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Elle 25
    Vic in Prossy 21
    Bushkid 18
    RobK 12
    Dopey 16
    Hay Stockard 68
    Cpt Seahawks 20
    Beertruk 46
    YT 37

  37. Elle
    #2840043, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Ahh. The clap, at the drop of a hat! Do they know why they are clapping? Nup.

  38. Beertruk
    #2840045, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Love thy neighbour also means pointing out to them that the decisions they are making are going to shite.

  39. RobK
    #2840046, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I fixed my satellite decoder for this?

  40. Dave in Marybrook
    #2840050, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Terri Butler… does she use Botox, or does the Mogadon take care of facial expressions too?

  41. RobK
    #2840052, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    More funding will fix sexuality.

  42. Beertruk
    #2840053, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Fvkn please Snowcone. Parents who send their kids to private schools pay taxes as well. Fvckwitts.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840054, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    And onto da Klimate Katastrophe

    Geoff gets are hardon

  44. Elle
    #2840056, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Terri Butler was hot at one stage. Leftism has enveloped her. Sad.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840057, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Geoffs keywords

    governments are irresponsible
    Massive hurricanes
    Corrupt, taking oil monbey
    Planet facing profound dangers

    This man is a shriek at the moon nuter

  46. RobK
    #2840059, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    More funding will fix the weather.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840061, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Geoff is an acolyte at the church of gaia

    And he doesn’t like TrumpSatan666

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840062, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Terri Butler… does she use Botox, or does the Mogadon take care of facial expressions too?

    Spak filler

  49. Elle
    #2840063, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Leftist head-tilts in the audience.

  50. RobK
    #2840064, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Extreme head tilting audience.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840065, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Geoff is a big oil truther

    Did i mention he is also a nutter

  52. RobK
    #2840069, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Yeah, we have bad weather and it’s our fault cos it never happened before.

  53. Peter Castieau
    #2840072, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    53 please Carpe

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840075, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    James starts to call them on their hyperbole, snowcone intervenes

    Geoff won’t be swayed from his reigion, now blames Ruperdink Mudrock

  55. Elle
    #2840076, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Has Flannery drowned in his water front home?

  56. Cpt Seahawks
    #2840077, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    All big companies are climatetards and follow the basic agenda. What is he blabbering about.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840079, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Interruption :Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 24
    Elle 25
    Vic in Prossy 21
    Bushkid 18
    RobK 12
    Dopey 16
    Hay Stockard 68
    Cpt Seahawks 20
    Beertruk 46
    YT 37
    Custard 53

  58. Cpt Seahawks
    #2840080, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    It’s real! My students drew stuff after I terrified them.

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840081, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Geoff the truther is on a waffle fest.

  60. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2840083, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Terri Butler – proof that village idiots exist

    Didn’t she beclown herself, fairly monumentally, over the issue of separate computer rooms, for Aboriginal students, at Queensland uni?

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840086, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    One of the cats in Oz should try to be a “peoples panellist”.

  62. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840088, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    OK seppo … what is your plan ? and will it work ?

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840089, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    butler gives blowies to the Klimate believers

  64. Cpt Seahawks
    #2840091, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    These kids thrive on anxiety.

  65. Elle
    #2840092, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    The random member from the public on the panel is very loud and shouty.

  66. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840093, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    No chance Carpe …None of us are teachers

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840096, posted on October 15, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    No chance Carpe …None of us are teachers

    Do what new graduates do – lie on their CV

  68. Elle
    #2840098, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    The clap sign just went up. Idiots!

  69. Beertruk
    #2840099, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Latest ICCP report has been canned:
    But according to a groundbreaking analysis by Australian researcher John McLean, it’s far too sloppy to be taken seriously even by climate scientists, let alone a body as influential as the IPCC or by the governments of the world.
    “It’s very careless and amateur,” he says. “About the standard of a first-year university student.”

  70. RobK
    #2840100, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Our civilization has its sacrificial god.

  71. Cpt Seahawks
    #2840102, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    The peoples panelist is desperate for attention.

  72. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840103, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Lied at every interview I have ever had Carpe…it’s the done thing

  73. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840105, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Overweight teacher is a climate expert … cool

  74. Beertruk
    #2840106, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    SOMEONE SHUT THIS BINT UP!!!

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840107, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Welcome to the Klimate belivers hour – bow down before gaia

    The peoples panellist is a full on shill

    Geoff thinks we could power the world with solar, lay submarine cables and export solar power.

    YAY, peak stupid.

  76. Elle
    #2840108, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    The random chick on the panel appears to be a lesbian with a Kiwi or South Australian accent.

  77. RobK
    #2840109, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    The Gaia is strong in this panel.

  78. Rich
    #2840112, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    One of the cats in Oz should try to be a “peoples panellist”.

    You just need some super big glasses, a scarf and a really big mouth

  79. Beertruk
    #2840113, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Overweight teacher is a climate expert … cool
    Teaches year 10. Brainwashed year 10.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840114, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Lied at every interview I have ever had Carpe…it’s the done thing

    I prefer embellish

  82. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840118, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    who is this American idiot ?

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840120, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Geoff thinks TrumpSatan666 is unstable and dangerous

    Geoff is a cockwaft – don’t be Geoff

  84. Cpt Seahawks
    #2840124, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Teaches year 10 and gets them to draw pictures.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840125, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Teaches year 10 and gets them to draw pictures.

    It stops them eating the crayons

  86. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840127, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Scary pictures Seahawks …. not just pictures …scary ones

  87. Beertruk
    #2840128, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Teaches year 10 and gets them to draw pictures.

    With crayons.

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840130, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Butler compares the US economy to Nixon – WTF?

    This is a level of stupid I’ve not seen in a long time – Obi Wan Kenobi

  89. Beertruk
    #2840131, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    My ears start beeding when the Sepo speaks.

  90. RobK
    #2840132, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Terri is taking on Penny Wongs demeanour.

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840137, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Asian commenting on the welfare system

    reducing the entitlement mentality and the welfare state

  93. RobK
    #2840138, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I need teletext for this one.

  94. Elle
    #2840139, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Terri is taking on Penny Wongs demeanour.

    It’s the ABCQGBTQI demeanor.

  95. Rafe Champion
    #2840140, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Is James Bartholomew going to get a word in?

  96. Bushkid
    #2840142, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Oops, I went off labelling photos from a recent equine hoof dissection, lost track of time, and I’ve come back to see I should have kept at the multisyllabic labelling!

    I really wish the ALPBC and Q&A would find some different topics to “discuss”. There really is only so much CAGW, SSM, Abbott666, Trump666 and demanding of other peoples money to “fix” nonsense non-issues that a sane person can handle.

    Now, where was I…..

  97. RobK
    #2840143, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Bartholomew is likely to be eaten by the citizen activist.

  98. Beertruk
    #2840144, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Butler has a smug look on ther face. I think she will defend the welfare state.

  99. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840146, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    OMG !! Snowcone … stop this pom talking sense ,,, quickly ..

  101. Beertruk
    #2840152, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Data scientist? You are a fricken high school teacher. I think I loke this Pom.

  103. RobK
    #2840155, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Citizen guest inadvertently explains climate science.

  104. Rich
    #2840158, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Isn’t CO2 and climate correlation too?

    Just saying…

  105. Elle
    #2840159, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Data, data, data! The left are selective.

  106. the not very bright Marcus
    #2840162, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    well spotted Beertruck … thanks

  109. RobK
    #2840166, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Sachs omits those wealthy countries mostly got a leg up by fossil fuels.

  110. Beertruk
    #2840169, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Hmmmm…go ask the locals in those states how happy they are. Especially after Merkel let in the islamics.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840171, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Geoff believes you never run out of OPM

  112. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840174, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Butler was briefed before the show

    She lurves OPM too, our welfare is targeted apparently, FFS.

  113. Nob
    #2840176, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Geoff thinks we could power the world with solar, lay submarine cables and export solar power.

    What a complete nong.

    Apart from the drilling and well integrity problems which scuppered it , one of the reasons Geodynamics Hot Dry Rock was never a goer was that the power losses were too great in transmitting to any population centre further away than the Innamincka pub.

    At one point, they supposedly were in discussions with Google for a server farm since data losses over fibre optics are nowhere near as bad. Google looked at costs, facilities and ambient heat, and said no way.

  114. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840177, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    geoff gets a softball question on world poverty

    Geoff is a communist who loves OPM from the rich going to his version of the poor.

  115. Beertruk
    #2840178, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Innamincka pub.

    I have to go there one day.

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840180, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    geoff is a self loathing douchenozzle

    Don’t be geoff

  118. Beertruk
    #2840181, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Typical Leftard. Trash your own country.

  119. RobK
    #2840182, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Sachs’ motivation is to maintain the elites.

  120. Elle
    #2840184, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Terri, you are an attractive white woman. You can’t relate to those you claim to represent. The left let you though.

  122. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840188, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Butler still loves OPM

    A fan of that wong chap too.

  123. RobK
    #2840189, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    We could aid more if the economy was less fettered.

  124. Beertruk
    #2840190, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    The Wong Chap. Don’t want her anywhere near tax payers money.

  126. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840193, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    geoff is on his save the kids pulpit.

    Young buck fires back

  128. RobK
    #2840195, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Sachs bas been watching the SBS ads.

  130. Bushkid
    #2840197, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Hoo boy, I really am thankful I’m not one of these people. I’m really quite happy being sane, and not a deluded f…wit who thinks there’s always going to “someone” to provide the money to do all the useless shit they think is so necessary.

  131. Elle
    #2840199, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    The only person making sense is James Paterson.

  134. Beertruk
    #2840205, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Vet Affairs needs a shake up.

  135. Rafe Champion
    #2840206, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Has Bartholomew been heard yet (plaintively).
    He is interviewing my Chinese wife about the Cultural Revolution this week.

  136. Rafe Champion
    #2840207, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    I suppose he is there on account of his book on the welfare state.

  137. JohnL
    #2840208, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    This is a dog vomit gone off. I am out of gin.

  138. RobK
    #2840210, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Big data lady is sure her data solves everything.

  139. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840211, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Vet Affairs needs a shake up.

    It needs to be nuked from space.

    I have a veterans white card, as an expat, dealing with them is a fucking nightmare.

  140. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840212, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Has Bartholomew been heard yet (plaintively).
    He is interviewing my Chinese wife about the Cultural Revolution this week.

    Not really

  141. Beertruk
    #2840213, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Has Bartholomew been heard yet (plaintively).
    If he was the Pom, he aquitted himself very well.

  142. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840215, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Big data lady is sure her data solves everything.

    Didn’t solve morbid obesity.

  143. Beertruk
    #2840217, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    I have a veterans white card, as an expat, dealing with them is a fucking nightmare.
    Dunno what it is like dealing with them from overseas, but I have heard some horror stories. I must have been lucky as well as having a good RSL Advocate.

  144. Farmer Gez
    #2840218, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Terri, you are an attractive white woman. You can’t relate to those you claim to represent. The left let you though.

    I can put up with leftist BS but once you start calling Terri Butler attractive I draw the line.
    Off to the Principal Miss Elle.

  145. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840219, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Ok Troops

    The numbers are in – Interruptions came in at 38

    YT was out by one.

    The prize jackpots again;

    Patent leather arseless chaps with the rhinestone trim and tassells
    White stetson with rhinestone hatband
    Sequinned jock

  146. Carpe Jugulum
    #2840220, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Thanks for playing

    I’m done

    Oyasumi Nasai

  147. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2840221, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Dunno what it is like dealing with them from overseas, but I have heard some horror stories. I must have been lucky as well as having a good RSL Advocate.

    It’s my understanding that you don’t have to be a member of the R.S.L., to use their advocates.

  148. Rafe Champion
    #2840222, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    He is a quiet Pom, not really suited to Q&A.

  149. RobK
    #2840223, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    We’ll need to add a tassled over shoulder Davy Crochet bag the way this is going.

  151. Beertruk
    #2840226, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Off to the Principal Miss Elle.

    Wasn’t me Miss. Honest. I am alergic to the cane and detention.

  152. Bushkid
    #2840228, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Bugger, I was going to go for 38 tonight too, but didn’t think there’d be too much interruption with that lot on board. Ah well, there’s always next week. Perhaps the chaps might yet jackpot to have a little frou frou along the margins. Worth playing for, that.

    Thanks again Carpe, ‘night all.

  153. Elle
    #2840229, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Thank you Carpe. Night night. Xx

  154. RobK
    #2840230, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Thanks Carpe, ‘nite all.

  155. Beertruk
    #2840231, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    It’s my understanding that you don’t have to be a member of the R.S.L., to use their advocates.
    That is correct, Zulu, but I joined to throw in some shekels for the cause.
    PS: Thank you Carpe.

  156. Hay Stockard
    #2840232, posted on October 15, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Carpe,
    If you need a hand dealing with DVA ask doomlord for my email. The only stuff you can’t do in absenting is sign the forms.
    I had a bit of a tussle but got my TPI through.

  157. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2840237, posted on October 15, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    That is correct, Zulu, but I joined to throw in some shekels for the cause

    I joined my local because the Memsahib said that she wasn’t having me hanging around the house when I retired.

  158. Bill Thompson
    #2840294, posted on October 16, 2018 at 12:18 am

    US economist, Jeffrey Sachs, was on Q&A tonight, preaching to Aussies about global warming & how everyone must do their bit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. … Everyone except him, apparently?

    https://youtu.be/TwY300bTeFg

