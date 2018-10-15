Liberty Quote
All that good government can do to improve the material well-being of the masses is to establish and to preserve an institutional setting in which there are no obstacles to the progressive accumulation of new capital and its utilization for the improvement of technical methods of production.— Ludwig von Mises
Q&A Forum: October 15, 2018
Konbanwa
The bidding is open
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
24. if you please, Carpe.
The Panel
Jeffrey Sachs – Gerbil Warmening Shill
James Bartholomew – Anti Communist
James Paterson – Tonights ritual sacrifice
Terri Butler – Dumb as a box of hammers
Peoples panellist – science geekess
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Tony Jones is joined in Melbourne by world-renowned economist, Jeffrey Sachs; British commentator, James Bartholomew; Victorian Liberal Senator, James Paterson; Labor frontbencher, Terri Butler; and people’s panellist, Linda McIver.
Hmm. 25 please Carpe.
May I have 21, please Carpe?
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Elle 25
For those in a different timezone the periscope link
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA
“Evenin’ all.
May I have 18 tonight please Carpe.
12 please Carpe.
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Elle 25
Vic in Prossy 21
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Elle 25
Vic in Prossy 21
Bushkid 18
RobK 12
16 please.
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Elle 25
Vic in Prossy 21
Bushkid 18
RobK 12
Dopey 16
Long time lurker. Waited for this .
68 please
Media Watch – Paul Barry has a new hair colour. His verbal diarrhea on climate change is as dark as his fake hair colour.
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Elle 25
Vic in Prossy 21
Bushkid 18
RobK 12
Dopey 16
Hay Stockard 68
Welcome to the mosh pit
We have cake.
*diarrhoea
20 please Carpe.
46 please Carpe.
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Elle 25
Vic in Prossy 21
Bushkid 18
RobK 12
Dopey 16
Hay Stockard 68
Cpt Seahawks 20
Beertruk 46
My love interest, Alan Jones, has to be a topic of discussion tonight. ❤
Ok Troops – It’s time
So clench your buttocks, look for the golden spike and;
llllleeetttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrruuummmmbbbllleeee
Too many right wingers (2) …. Good evening Carpe et al. … may I have 31 thanks
I think he is batting for a different team.
1st question about Christian Schools – from a Christian Principal
Babyface responds well
Where’s Nilk?
Terri Butler – proof that village idiots exist
LaborLaborLaborblablabla.
I think he is batting for a different team
I know. Sigh.
Snap. The first topic is about sexuality!
Carpe,
37 please. Feeling lucky.
Where is the headmaster from the local islamic school .? would love to hear their policy .
Butler attempting to be a theologian
Peoples panellest – queer bait booster.
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Elle 25
Vic in Prossy 21
Bushkid 18
RobK 12
Dopey 16
Hay Stockard 68
Cpt Seahawks 20
Beertruk 46
YT 37
Ahh. The clap, at the drop of a hat! Do they know why they are clapping? Nup.
Love thy neighbour also means pointing out to them that the decisions they are making are going to shite.
I fixed my satellite decoder for this?
Terri Butler… does she use Botox, or does the Mogadon take care of facial expressions too?
More funding will fix sexuality.
Fvkn please Snowcone. Parents who send their kids to private schools pay taxes as well. Fvckwitts.
And onto da Klimate Katastrophe
Geoff gets are hardon
Terri Butler was hot at one stage. Leftism has enveloped her. Sad.
Geoffs keywords
governments are irresponsible
Massive hurricanes
Corrupt, taking oil monbey
Planet facing profound dangers
This man is a shriek at the moon nuter
More funding will fix the weather.
Geoff is an acolyte at the church of gaia
And he doesn’t like TrumpSatan666
Spak filler
Leftist head-tilts in the audience.
Extreme head tilting audience.
Geoff is a big oil truther
Did i mention he is also a nutter
Yeah, we have bad weather and it’s our fault cos it never happened before.
53 please Carpe
James starts to call them on their hyperbole, snowcone intervenes
Geoff won’t be swayed from his reigion, now blames Ruperdink Mudrock
Has Flannery drowned in his water front home?
All big companies are climatetards and follow the basic agenda. What is he blabbering about.
Interruption :Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
ZK2A 24
Elle 25
Vic in Prossy 21
Bushkid 18
RobK 12
Dopey 16
Hay Stockard 68
Cpt Seahawks 20
Beertruk 46
YT 37
Custard 53
It’s real! My students drew stuff after I terrified them.
Geoff the truther is on a waffle fest.
Didn’t she beclown herself, fairly monumentally, over the issue of separate computer rooms, for Aboriginal students, at Queensland uni?
One of the cats in Oz should try to be a “peoples panellist”.
OK seppo … what is your plan ? and will it work ?
butler gives blowies to the Klimate believers
These kids thrive on anxiety.
The random member from the public on the panel is very loud and shouty.
No chance Carpe …None of us are teachers
Do what new graduates do – lie on their CV
The clap sign just went up. Idiots!
Latest ICCP report has been canned:
But according to a groundbreaking analysis by Australian researcher John McLean, it’s far too sloppy to be taken seriously even by climate scientists, let alone a body as influential as the IPCC or by the governments of the world.
“It’s very careless and amateur,” he says. “About the standard of a first-year university student.”
Our civilization has its sacrificial god.
The peoples panelist is desperate for attention.
Lied at every interview I have ever had Carpe…it’s the done thing
Overweight teacher is a climate expert … cool
SOMEONE SHUT THIS BINT UP!!!
Welcome to the Klimate belivers hour – bow down before gaia
The peoples panellist is a full on shill
Geoff thinks we could power the world with solar, lay submarine cables and export solar power.
YAY, peak stupid.
The random chick on the panel appears to be a lesbian with a Kiwi or South Australian accent.
The Gaia is strong in this panel.
You just need some super big glasses, a scarf and a really big mouth
Overweight teacher is a climate expert … cool
Teaches year 10. Brainwashed year 10.
I prefer embellish
Geoff is back on his TDS bandwagon
who is this American idiot ?
Geoff thinks TrumpSatan666 is unstable and dangerous
Geoff is a cockwaft – don’t be Geoff
Teaches year 10 and gets them to draw pictures.
It stops them eating the crayons
Scary pictures Seahawks …. not just pictures …scary ones
Teaches year 10 and gets them to draw pictures.
With crayons.
Butler compares the US economy to Nixon – WTF?
This is a level of stupid I’ve not seen in a long time – Obi Wan Kenobi
My ears start beeding when the Sepo speaks.
Terri is taking on Penny Wongs demeanour.
Grrr: bleeding
Asian commenting on the welfare system
reducing the entitlement mentality and the welfare state
I need teletext for this one.
Terri is taking on Penny Wongs demeanour.
It’s the ABCQGBTQI demeanor.
Is James Bartholomew going to get a word in?
Oops, I went off labelling photos from a recent equine hoof dissection, lost track of time, and I’ve come back to see I should have kept at the multisyllabic labelling!
I really wish the ALPBC and Q&A would find some different topics to “discuss”. There really is only so much CAGW, SSM, Abbott666, Trump666 and demanding of other peoples money to “fix” nonsense non-issues that a sane person can handle.
Now, where was I…..
Bartholomew is likely to be eaten by the citizen activist.
Butler has a smug look on ther face. I think she will defend the welfare state.
OMG !! Snowcone … stop this pom talking sense ,,, quickly ..
Fat Yak is now an expert on the NHS
Data scientist? You are a fricken high school teacher. I think I loke this Pom.
Grrr…: like
Citizen guest inadvertently explains climate science.
Isn’t CO2 and climate correlation too?
Just saying…
Data, data, data! The left are selective.
well spotted Beertruck … thanks
It’s the geoff and fat slag show
Geoff likes the welfare state
Sachs omits those wealthy countries mostly got a leg up by fossil fuels.
Hmmmm…go ask the locals in those states how happy they are. Especially after Merkel let in the islamics.
Geoff believes you never run out of OPM
Butler was briefed before the show
She lurves OPM too, our welfare is targeted apparently, FFS.
What a complete nong.
Apart from the drilling and well integrity problems which scuppered it , one of the reasons Geodynamics Hot Dry Rock was never a goer was that the power losses were too great in transmitting to any population centre further away than the Innamincka pub.
At one point, they supposedly were in discussions with Google for a server farm since data losses over fibre optics are nowhere near as bad. Google looked at costs, facilities and ambient heat, and said no way.
geoff gets a softball question on world poverty
Geoff is a communist who loves OPM from the rich going to his version of the poor.
Innamincka pub.
I have to go there one day.
geoff still hates TrumpSatan666
geoff is a self loathing douchenozzle
Don’t be geoff
Typical Leftard. Trash your own country.
Sachs’ motivation is to maintain the elites.
Terri, you are an attractive white woman. You can’t relate to those you claim to represent. The left let you though.
Hopey changey.
Butler still loves OPM
A fan of that wong chap too.
We could aid more if the economy was less fettered.
The Wong Chap. Don’t want her anywhere near tax payers money.
geoff thinks about tha kids
geoff is on his save the kids pulpit.
Young buck fires back
The feels…
Sachs bas been watching the SBS ads.
This is a disgrace
Hoo boy, I really am thankful I’m not one of these people. I’m really quite happy being sane, and not a deluded f…wit who thinks there’s always going to “someone” to provide the money to do all the useless shit they think is so necessary.
The only person making sense is James Paterson.
Heart felt vets question.
next question on veterans welfare
Vet Affairs needs a shake up.
Has Bartholomew been heard yet (plaintively).
He is interviewing my Chinese wife about the Cultural Revolution this week.
I suppose he is there on account of his book on the welfare state.
This is a dog vomit gone off. I am out of gin.
Big data lady is sure her data solves everything.
It needs to be nuked from space.
I have a veterans white card, as an expat, dealing with them is a fucking nightmare.
Not really
Has Bartholomew been heard yet (plaintively).
If he was the Pom, he aquitted himself very well.
Didn’t solve morbid obesity.
I have a veterans white card, as an expat, dealing with them is a fucking nightmare.
Dunno what it is like dealing with them from overseas, but I have heard some horror stories. I must have been lucky as well as having a good RSL Advocate.
Terri, you are an attractive white woman. You can’t relate to those you claim to represent. The left let you though.
I can put up with leftist BS but once you start calling Terri Butler attractive I draw the line.
Off to the Principal Miss Elle.
Ok Troops
The numbers are in – Interruptions came in at 38
YT was out by one.
The prize jackpots again;
Patent leather arseless chaps with the rhinestone trim and tassells
White stetson with rhinestone hatband
Sequinned jock
Thanks for playing
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai
It’s my understanding that you don’t have to be a member of the R.S.L., to use their advocates.
He is a quiet Pom, not really suited to Q&A.
We’ll need to add a tassled over shoulder Davy Crochet bag the way this is going.
Farmer Gez! Ouch!
Off to the Principal Miss Elle.
Wasn’t me Miss. Honest. I am alergic to the cane and detention.
Bugger, I was going to go for 38 tonight too, but didn’t think there’d be too much interruption with that lot on board. Ah well, there’s always next week. Perhaps the chaps might yet jackpot to have a little frou frou along the margins. Worth playing for, that.
Thanks again Carpe, ‘night all.
Thank you Carpe. Night night. Xx
Thanks Carpe, ‘nite all.
It’s my understanding that you don’t have to be a member of the R.S.L., to use their advocates.
That is correct, Zulu, but I joined to throw in some shekels for the cause.
PS: Thank you Carpe.
Carpe,
If you need a hand dealing with DVA ask doomlord for my email. The only stuff you can’t do in absenting is sign the forms.
I had a bit of a tussle but got my TPI through.
I joined my local because the Memsahib said that she wasn’t having me hanging around the house when I retired.
US economist, Jeffrey Sachs, was on Q&A tonight, preaching to Aussies about global warming & how everyone must do their bit to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. … Everyone except him, apparently?
https://youtu.be/TwY300bTeFg
Thanks Carpe