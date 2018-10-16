David Leyonhjelm. Politicians with trustworthy eyes

In Leonard Cohen’s song Chelsea Hotel, there is a line that goes:
She told me again she preferred handsome men, but for me she would make an exception.
The song is about Janis Joplin, who had a brief encounter with Cohen in the hotel. What the line shows is that Joplin tended to discriminate against men she didn’t consider handsome.
Discrimination is a part of life. Indeed, I don’t believe I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t discriminate in one way or another. When it comes to choosing a partner, whether for life or a brief encounter, discrimination is rampant.
It is also found in politics. My mother once told me she voted for a particular party because she thought the eyes of the leader of the other side were too close together. She would have agreed with Janis Joplin.
As a senator, my concern is whether this should matter to governments. Should we be left alone to discriminate as we like, or should certain types of discrimination be prohibited? If we are to prohibit certain types of discrimination, is there a rational basis for deciding what they are, and how might we prevent such prohibition becoming an unwarranted intrusion into our lives?
There is no doubt that some forms of discrimination are abhorrent. Many years ago I spent several months living and working in South Africa. It was during the apartheid era, when blacks, whites and ‘coloureds’ were supposedly living separate parallel lives. There were separate buses and bus stops, public toilets, post office entrances and residential zones, all determined by race.
Such discrimination is now prohibited, and overt manifestations of apartheid are long gone. Nonetheless, there are still predominantly black, white and coloured residential areas in today’s South Africa; people still like to live among those with whom they feel most comfortable. In other words, they discriminate.
Apartheid was a government policy, imposed by force of law. Choosing to continue living in particular areas is not. The difference is very significant.
In Australia it is illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, colour, descent or national or ethnic origin, age, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, intersex status, transgender status, carer responsibilities, marital or relationship status, pregnancy, breastfeeding, family responsibilities, religion, political opinion, social origin, medical record, criminal record and trade union activity.
Such prohibitions apply to employment, education, access to premises, provision of goods, services or facilities, accommodation, clubs, sport and requests for information.
Depending on how she defined handsome, a woman with Joplin’s taste in men might only be unaffected if she didn’t charge for her favours.
The laws apply to both government and non-government activities. And yet, discrimination by the government is not the same as discrimination by the private sector. When the government favours certain types of people more than others, it is contrary to the principle of equality before the law. This is not something we should welcome – we do not want a country in which some people are more equal than others.
Preventing certain types of discrimination when the government is not involved is a different matter. Many restrictions are based on nothing more than disapproval, and designed to do no more than avoid hurt feelings. This is no more legitimate than laws that restrict speech that might insult or offend. Governments are there to protect our life, liberty and property, not our feelings.
What difference would it make if we abolished all discrimination laws that apply outside of government? Would there be a rush of organisations refusing to serve or employ people based on their gender, sexual preference, race or religion?
Suppose some did take that approach; for how long would they stay in business? Wouldn’t the rest of us find it obnoxious and stay away? Wouldn’t other businesses step in?
The assumption behind anti-discrimination laws is that they change the way we think; that if discriminating against people based on their gender, race or sexual preference is illegal, we will not secretly want to do it.
There is no evidence for this, just as there is no evidence that prohibitions on offensive speech lead to changed attitudes. If Joplin had been prohibited from discriminating in favour of handsome men, would she have chosen differently?
We all discriminate when we make choices, in how we conduct ourselves and the company we keep. It’s part of life, and not something the government should be concerned with.
David Leyonhjelm is a senator for the Liberal Democrats
Good article. One problem though. The people who legislate on this stuff are not interested in evidence, only in feels.
Affirmative action programs are the most overt forms of official racism/sexism and etc since Apartheid in SA and the Jim Crow laws in the US.
Well done progressive lefties!
And for people who are interested in the history of S African race laws and the way they started with the white trade union in the mines. Well done trade unions!
Agree with all of this, unfortunately politicians of all persuasions don’t have the desire, or guts to dispense of these hideous discrimination laws and continue to regulate against us further for hurt feelings.
Indeed, the Liberal PM is to the left of Tanya Plibersek on this.
He folded quicker than a deck chair in a cyclone.
“Black is beautiful!” Right on!!
“It’s okay to be white.” Racist!!!
Discrimination laws can’t be undone by you spineless lot, DL. You’d have to face up to the reality of a lot of other laws and legislation that you lot have implemented. Immigration, mental health, gender quotas, drugs etc and the myriad of acceptance programs to normalise the human faces of these policies would come crashing down as us plebs certainly have to discriminate in our real lives. We’ve actually got skin in the game, unlike Canberra.
Two uses of the same word, with two very different meanings that seem to me to be conflated in this article.
discriminate
verb
1. recognize a distinction; differentiate.
“babies can discriminate between different facial expressions”
synonyms: differentiate, distinguish, draw/recognize a distinction, tell the difference, discern a difference;
2. make an unjust or prejudicial distinction in the treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of race, sex, or age.
“existing employment policies discriminate against women”
synonyms: be biased, show prejudice, be prejudiced;
Discrimination is just another word for freedom if choice. Laws that attempt to erradicate discrimination are simp ly laws attempting to restrict my freedom, and as such, will not be complied with.
Just like ‘greed’, discrimination is necessary and good if you want society to benefit by having the best people doing the most productive things. As an example, i dont want the pilot of my plane, or my kids surgeon, to be chosen by any other metric than ‘the best at doing the job’. Using ‘we need more women’, or ‘not enough aborigines in our workforce’ or any other non merit based system simply means we dont get the best person doing the job.
Someone called ‘Meghan’, a ‘Duchess’, is wearing white! She must be a closet racist!!!!!!
Corgi-whistling. When royals wear white, signalling a support for racist views.
I’ve often noted that those most in favour of anti-discrimination laws are ones that tend to discriminate the most.
Never mind the trustworthy eyes where woukd you find any politician you could trust? That’s why Trump. Is trustworthy He isn’t a politician ,and he doesn’t lie unlike politicians . Discrimination laws can be repealed and everyone treated the same black ,white ,brindle ,it usd to be called democracy uny=till he polemupoets stuffed it up with “laws “ making certain groups different .
Spot on DL. Why can’t we just hire and fire anyone we want to? No reason needs to be given. Good employees have nothing to fear as bosses want to retain them.
If you want to make laws that limit racism as practiced in “officialdom” (govt, courts etc), then I am all for it – govt does not need to know or care about my race, gender, religion etc in the vast majority of cases, so changing the way it behaves based on these is stupid and wrong. These should be symmetric and fair – if I get into trouble for calling her a “blackie”, she gets into the same trouble for calling me “whitie”. You don’t get to ignore the law because of your race – especially one that is supposed to remove racism!
If you wan to make laws that limit me (and other individuals), then be prepared for some major blow-back in the form of questions and demands such as:
Why does the majority have a minister for their needs, but the minority doesn’t? “Oh no,” you say, “that’s not the case at all”. Yes, actually it is – go check with the ABS and you’ll find MEN are a minority. There is a minister for women, but no minister for men.
If I should show respect for other cultures and traditions, then where is the respect for mine? Australian tradition allows for the poking gentle fun at the foibles of others, yet you want to make laws the prevent this on the basis that someone might get offended? Listen carefully: it is not possible to give offense, only to take it It is not my responsibility, nor is it reasonable to ask me that you are not offended by what I say – you are free to disagree, even strongly. You are free to offer your own perspective, whether or not if offends anyone, same as me. If you prevent this sort of thing happening in public, it will happen in private and become a festering sore. People MUST be allowed to make their case, in public, right or wrong – being laughed out of the meeting is a much more successful response to reduce racism than refusing to hear what you find uncomfortable.
Fucking snowflakes.