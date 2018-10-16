Good news from the Global Warming Policy Forum, subsidies axed for electric cars in Britain, fracking approved and other items around the world.
And a big win with Will Happer appointed as the key science advisor to Donald Trump.
Good news from the Global Warming Policy Forum, subsidies axed for electric cars in Britain, fracking approved and other items around the world.
And a big win with Will Happer appointed as the key science advisor to Donald Trump.
Of course, if enough welfare junkies band together behind their inalienable right to be spoon-fed by the rest of the country they can become a political force.