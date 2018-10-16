Who said subsidies to renewable energy are finished?

How can it possibly be justified for the Australian taxpayer to hand over money to an effective business to rope businesses into renewable energy contracts?
As we are told on a daily basis, renewable energy is now the cheapest for of energy so no subsidies of any kind are needed.
Of course, the rent-seekers don’t really mean this and have their hands out at every possible opportunity.
Here is yet another example … SIGH.
It is a real tragedy that ARENA and assorted other renewable energy subsidy generating outfits – think CEFC – were not shut down when the Abbott government was elected. Thanks, Clive … for nothing.
Australia’s first Business Renewables Centre to help Australian businesses to switch to renewables
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has today announced it will help build Australia’s first Business Renewables Centre to encourage Australian businesses to make the switch to renewable energy.
On behalf of the Australian Government, ARENA will provide $500,000 in funding to Climate-KIC Australia, WWF-Australia and UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures for the project.
The New South Wales and Victorian Governments have each provided $150,000 in funding to the Project.
The Business Renewables Centre Australia will be a resource centre and an online marketplace platform designed to accelerate the purchase of renewable energy by Australian business.
The $1.74 million project aims to make it easier for Australian corporates and local councils to purchase or procure renewable energy through corporate Power Purchase Agreements. The initiative will establish an online resource centre and a marketplace platform, and will be supported by face to face events for its industry members.
The goal is to help Australian businesses and local governments procure 1GW of installed renewable energy by 2022 and 5GW by 2030.
The Centre draws on the proven model of the Rocky Mountain Institute’s Business Renewables Centre in the USA, to provide members with information, a network of energy buyers and project developers, inexpensive training and advice on power purchase agreement requirements.
Last year, ARENA previously released a report on the Business of Renewables which outlined how Australia’s biggest businesses were falling behind their global peers in transitioning to renewable energy.
The report also found that Australian consumers support businesses making the switch, with more than three quarters of Australian consumers surveyed saying they would buy a product or service powered by renewables over one that wasn’t.
ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the Business Renewables Centre Australia would have a wealth of knowledge to draw upon.
“The future for energy is a large number of smaller renewable generating facilities often developed by non-generating entities. The Business Renewables Centre will help in that transition in using its vast expertise in running programs, entrepreneurship, innovation, education and other sustainability objectives to make it easier for companies and councils to enter into the renewables market,” he said.
WWF Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman said that the Business Renewables Centre Australia will build on the success of WWF’s Renewable Energy Buyers Forum, which now comprises over 230 members organisations, as well as the growth in corporate renewable Power Purchase Agreements in the last 12 months.
“The future of renewables in Australia looks positive because it makes sound business sense. Contracting for long-term renewable energy will save customers money and will support growth in renewable energy infrastructure across Australia,” he said.
Climate-KIC Australia CEO Christopher Lee said that the BRC would drive capacity building in the industry.
“We are excited to be collaborating with industry players from small and large scale renewable energy developers, service providers and corporate buyers to build capability across the industry and lower the cost of transactions. Our partners bring a broad breadth of experience and look forward to driving the uptake of renewables,” he said.
Professor Stuart White, Director of the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures said: “There’s a lot of interest in renewable energy PPAs, but they’re new to Australia and the key decision-makers often lack the information they need. We will be applying a model that’s been successful in the US to give companies the tools and resources they need to make the shift to renewable energy.”
In other words we’ll spend vast sums of money, enforced by regulatory preference and tax-funded subsidy, to build colossal vanity projects that wouldn’t be needed if we allowed the free market to do its thing.
if someone offers you the chance to become a rent-receiver, would you do it?
Seriously, you’d have to be stupid not to, wouldn’t you?
Morally questionable, but financially viable .. is this the future?
if they spread my tax dollars so far as they come back to me ..welllllll then!
Remove all subsidies , ban unreliable power from the grid ,keep Liddell open reopen hazelwood , build nuclear station in SA ,plus a new coal fired one on site of one destroyed by the communists . Build new coal fired inVic,NSW ,Qld m and abolish Paris nonsense and u.n.communist impositions ,it’s all crap . Make Australia Great Again ,defund socialism entirely sink or swim comrades .
I don’t have a problem with businesses ‘making the switch’ as long as they cut their plant or place of business off from the electricity grid and become entirely self-sufficient — of course without government subsidies.
Hepburn Wind in Victoria doesn’t make anything but last year made more money from the sale of Large-scale Generation Certificates than from the sale of electricity ($625,015 cp. $571,630).
Googled – Darren Miller, the co-founder of electricity retailer Mojo Power has been named as the new chief executive of ARENA.
Well who would have thought.
Who said subsidies to renewable energy are finished?
The same bloke who said compliance with Paris won’t drive prices up.
What’s his word worth, do you think?
ScoMo is trying to do the same as Tony Abbott – bridge the unbridgeable gap between the left and right wings of the Liberal Party.
ScoMo is in the same straits as Abbott: Abbott had Turnbull and his 47 climate ronin breathing down his neck, so had to play the climate crap game to keep from being knifed. Finally he was knifed. Morrison has Photios’s ronin sniffing his dung to see if he is sick or old or disabled enough to be taken down.
He must do a Trump. You cannot now bridge the left and the right. The left have gone off into looney land. Global warming is not happening – the hysterical hysterics from the IPCC this week, coupled with the complete disinterest from ordinary people shows that. Also the real world data shows no warming this millennium. Thus ScoMo must embrace the deplorable demographic and reject the Turnbullites. That is his only chance of political survival. It worked for Howard…who was cheered in Tassie by CFMEU wukkas.
Otherwise he may as well call an election now and decamp to New York with the rest of our wet ex-PMs.
I hear that the Libs are making a late approach to members who haven’t renewed!
Please, renew now – if we’ve done anything you’re not happy with, let’s discuss it.
Right! That’ll fix it. Not.
Not the delcons, who don’t matter?
“As we are told on a daily basis, renewable energy is now the cheapest form of energy so no subsidies of any kind are needed.”
It may be the cheapest when conditions (wind/sunshine etc.) are absolutely ideal, but the rest of the time there is the inconvenient issue of reliability.
The same people who want to bang on endlessly about the need to put a price on carbon emissions simply do not want to acknowledge, let alone talk about, the costs of unreliability – at best, they will pretend that a miracle solution to storage is about to happen – which it has been for a decade, or so….
Why we can’t just move with the technology, and take advantage of it when it is proven and reliable, instead of setting mad, arbitrary targets which bear no relation to what is actually feasible, is beyond me.
One of the issues about renewables is that the product they supply isn’t up to scratch when it’s put into the system. I understand that coal power and hydro are OK because they have large flywheels etc to smooth out the load and make it constant.
So why aren’t the boutique power mobs made to do the same?
After all, all the water suppliers have to perform to a minimum standard before their product enters the pipes, don’t they?
No. It’s only cheapest because they ignore the secondary costs. Such as lower efficiency forced upon gas turbine and coal plants. Such as grid costs required to cope with rooftop PV.
In a fair world all that would be costed to the renewables, but it never is. So coal and gas are forced to carry renewables but aren’t allowed to compete on a level playing field.
If retailers were allowed to negotiate take or pay contracts with generators they’d do so with coal and gas because of dispatchability. They are specifically prevented from doing so because the climate mafia require all renewable energy to be taken by the market. Remove that captured market and renewables would die very rapidly.
