That has got to hurt

So Professor Jeffrey Sachs was on Q&A this week. Beating his own drum:

No, I’m sorry, with respect, what I have helped to lead has been a massive decline of poverty on the same side as you, helping to get markets to work, helping to get trade to work, helping to get people to work… …but also helping to stop diseases and helping to get children in school. And if you do any professional work on actual budgeting, then I would tell you what you’re saying is a glib slogan… …not a reality about what development aid is about. And please, Australia, please do your part. You’re a rich, wonderful, beautiful country that can afford to do more. And poor desperate children need it so that they can grow up to be healthy and be productive in our world. And, Australia, really, we count on you for that.

Okay.

Unfortunately for Professor Sachs he was debating Senator James Paterson:

JAMES PATERSON: Jeffrey, you should know from your own experience about what some of the limitations of foreign aid are. In fact, a UK government review of your recent Millennial Villages Project in Ghana showed that after five years and the expenditure of £11 million of UK taxpayers’ money, that virtually no progress was made on poverty and hunger. JEFFREY SACHS: You read the Daily Mail! JAMES PATERSON: No, I read the report. I read the report. JEFFREY SACHS: Well… JAMES PATERSON: I read the report. It’s printed out on my desk… JEFFREY SACHS: Frankly, I read the report also, and it said that multi-dimensional poverty was cut sharply and that incomes went up, so you read a different report.

The report can be found here. Let’s go to the tape:

The MVP did not have an impact on the indicators of eradicating extreme poverty and hunger, with the exception of reducing poverty measured using household income data and adjusted by purchasing power parity. The project did not reduce poverty whether measured by the national poverty line or the national food poverty line. There is no impact on the percentage of undernourished children. … The MVP increased primary school attendance by 7.7%, however completion rates did not improve. … There was no impact on the percentage of women engaged in wage employment in the non-agricultural sector. … The MVP did not have a positive impact on any of the indicators for this goal [To reduce child mortality], which are child and infant mortality rates and the rate of measles immunization.

But apart from all that, I’m sure the project was a glorious success.