That has got to hurt

So Professor Jeffrey Sachs was on Q&A this week. Beating his own drum:
No, I’m sorry, with respect, what I have helped to lead has been a massive decline of poverty on the same side as you, helping to get markets to work, helping to get trade to work, helping to get people to work…
…but also helping to stop diseases and helping to get children in school. And if you do any professional work on actual budgeting, then I would tell you what you’re saying is a glib slogan…
…not a reality about what development aid is about. And please, Australia, please do your part. You’re a rich, wonderful, beautiful country that can afford to do more. And poor desperate children need it so that they can grow up to be healthy and be productive in our world. And, Australia, really, we count on you for that.
Okay.
Unfortunately for Professor Sachs he was debating Senator James Paterson:
JAMES PATERSON: Jeffrey, you should know from your own experience about what some of the limitations of foreign aid are. In fact, a UK government review of your recent Millennial Villages Project in Ghana showed that after five years and the expenditure of £11 million of UK taxpayers’ money, that virtually no progress was made on poverty and hunger.
JEFFREY SACHS: You read the Daily Mail!
JAMES PATERSON: No, I read the report. I read the report.
JEFFREY SACHS: Well…
JAMES PATERSON: I read the report. It’s printed out on my desk…
JEFFREY SACHS: Frankly, I read the report also, and it said that multi-dimensional poverty was cut sharply and that incomes went up, so you read a different report.
The report can be found here. Let’s go to the tape:
The MVP did not have an impact on the indicators of eradicating extreme poverty and hunger, with the exception of reducing poverty measured using household income data and adjusted by purchasing power parity. The project did not reduce poverty whether measured by the national poverty line or the national food poverty line. There is no impact on the percentage of undernourished children.
…
The MVP increased primary school attendance by 7.7%, however completion rates did not improve.
…
There was no impact on the percentage of women engaged in wage employment in the non-agricultural sector.
…
The MVP did not have a positive impact on any of the indicators for this goal [To reduce child mortality], which are child and infant mortality rates and the rate of measles immunization.
But apart from all that, I’m sure the project was a glorious success.
Where is the ABC Fact Check unit?
Will ABC offer a retraction of the statements by Sachs given he was 100% incorrect?
wow – first I’ve heard of this project.
What a colossal cockup of epic proportions.
Should be used as a clear example to defund the UN.
The left have never been good at finance, economics, commerce or maths. To them throwing money at something but not measuring outcomes is somehow success. The more money thrown at it the more successful apparently they are. It’s the exact opposite in the private sector.
I’ve personally stopped giving to all charities.
In my view they are run by self-serving bastards that give bugger all of the donated money to the causes they profess to help. Until charities are publicly audited and the results published for all to view and analyse, I will never again give to charities.
The government should do exactly the same with our money (taxes) that goes out as government aid. Why keep lining the pockets of despots and the UN who we have no control over how they spend out money?
Sustainable development?
UN has achieved what? Wasted a lot of money.
But didn’t that prick the moderator back Dr. Sacks up. Souldn’t the ABC recognise their bias.
Stackja:
The Association of African/UN Despots has seen a remarkable increase in wealth distribution to their cohort.
The results of a trickle down survey will be released when funding for the survey is finalised.
A Democratic Socialist virtue signalling with other peoples money.
How quaint.
They do recognise it: With salary increases and promotions.
Thanks for the link, duncanm.
Actually we may be being too harsh here.
When compared to the Ekwendeni village of the Soils, Food and Healthy Communities (SFHC), the Millennium Villages obtain only similar achievements at far greater expense.
So MVP manage to achieve the statist’s ubiquitous “greater expense”, but it seems they didn’t manage the usual total failure to achieve anything at all, or the bonus points “pink batts” style catastrophe that wouldn’t otherwise have occurred.
So, yes, it was a failure because it diverted resources that might otherwise have achieved the same results more efficiently, and thus should be scrapped and never repeated, but by public sector standards it may actually have been above average.
We should do more … more to open ourselves to free trade, free flowing investment and freer migration.
It won’t hurt Sachs at all. When it is enclosed in an ABC-TASS media cone of silence, it never happened.
It would not be humane to cut foreign aid middle class socialists like Sachs woukd lose their well paid jobs ,free trips around the world in luxury class ,and guaranteed retirement wealth ,it would also be ounfair and not nice to not reward his creative bullshit .
Sachs is an absolute hack.
Remember how JC noted all of his advice had failed?
To be fair, something could be the best program devised since the industrial revolution in reducing poverty, but you would never know it using those measures, which by design would never improve unless you cratered the income of everyone else that wasn’t in poverty.
But yeah, what dot said.
What Fred said.
Indeed, it is not sustainable for people to always rely on aid. As Jeffrey would agree they need to embrace sustainability and become self-sufficient.
You heartless beast, don’t you know it’s all for the ‘poor desperate children’, the little children. What more do you need to …. *click*.
Indeed, Senator Patterson’s considered responses on foreign aid clearly rattled Professor Sachs, his anger at having his feelings hurt by some savvy young senator from ‘Down Under’ was apparent in his aggressive body language.
Unfortunately Senator Patterson’s calm response to the arrogant Professor’s ‘Daily Mail’ put-down was lost under gales of laughter from the other panellists and the audience, Sachs was so pleased with the response that he repeated it just before Jones quickly moved on to the next topic.
“Host Tony Jones: Frankly, I read the report also and it said that multidimensional poverty was cut sharply, and that incomes went up, so you read a different report.” Total lie and extreme partisanship typical of the ABC defending its own left guests. ABC should be shut down!
In not effectively achieving anything for which it was supposedly created (reducing or eliminating conflict between nations) it has created lots of perpetual work for the other half of its business, the UNHCR.
To make the UN effective move the headquarters and agencies away from New York and Geneva and closer to those places in need of help, Harare, Damascus, Mogadishu, Port au Prince to name a few.
Doesn’t matter who said it I guess. One or both (most likely) are blatant liars.
Outsource all welfare to the Salvation Army. I read a report which showed they were far more efficient in helping poor people than bureaucracies.
Leftists lie most of the time. That’s it.
Foreign aid is like feeding the native birds and animals they become reliant on it and don’t have the incentive to wot=rd for I ot-rovements and political change . Aid has stuffed Ethiopia the population has increased by 150 per ent since the pop star wankers held concerts to save them years ago ,the u.n. Keeps ordering us to pay more to keep he peasants and u.n. Employees there . Still it will all improve when the trillions from the u,n,climate tax reaches New York ,some of it might reach the starving after soros gore etc extract their lions share . What a complete con this is breathtaking cheek .
It’s tough work trying to direct aid in the third world where you want an outcome such as eradicating extreme poverty. The biggest single issue is that the recipients then expect the handouts. Stop the handouts and they’re left jaded by the whole process. It becomes a vicious cycle.
It also is an issue in that aid requiring materials is not sourced through local businesses but shipped in from foreign countries. It destroys the local economy, or what’s left of it.
It’s even harder to try and get programs running that form micro agriculture businesses etc to get them on their feet and self empowered. This way is the only way that things will get better, by creating and boosting the local economy, but that earns resistance as the locals expect the handouts.
I’ve come to the conclusion that current aid policies and practices are misguided and doing more harm than good for these reasons. This includes aid from both Government and NGO’s like World Vision. I’m not surprised that projects like the MVP have failed. But look on the bright side. Those managers all earned nice 6 figure incomes for their trouble. But I guess you could say it has helped with productivity. It’s the little things.
If you can’t eradicate poverty in First World countries, what are the chances of eradicating poverty in Third World countries?
Completely unlike drought charities.
ditto
What Sachs and the U.N. should concentrate on is dissuading these poverty stricken people from breeding until their population reaches equilibrium for their particular way of life. Period. Nothing else will, or has ever worked. People be what they want to be despite the best intentions of all these left wing do-gooders.
What utter codswallop.
Did he forget to mention “programmatic specificity”?
All registered charities have to be audited (financially) and report via the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission (ACNC), and in many cases also to state Departments of Justice / Consumer Affairs (especially if they aren’t registered via the ACNC). There are some charities that minimise how much charitable funds go to administration, for instance – if you donate for the cause, 100% goes to the cause and not diverted to admin costs. You only have to do your research to work out who to give to and who not to – a blanket refusal to give to charities only fuels the leftist fires to allocate taxpayer-funded general revenues to their cause de jour.
Isn’t that what Senate Committees and debate in the lower and upper house all about? I agree about the UN – captured by the left and the Middle East. There’s very little benefit for Australia there other than to keep watch.
I hestitate to suggest that the whole current drought charity situation is a mess, because it is all going on around me, and good people are trying their best.
I live rurally, and I am not uncharitable, but neither am I overly charitable. I happen to think that
giving of one’s own time to another is a pretty good idea. I’m precious with my own time, not a garrulous person, pretty private, but I try to hang out a bit with the lonely, the down and out, the eccentrics (I quite like the eccentrics!). Works for me.
Bloke hubby worked with in the past committed suicide last weekend. Big affable cheery bloke, helpful, ouwardly genial to all. Bitch wife who picked and picked and picked at him for 45 years. And kicked his dog. Dog died of old age a week ago. Hung himself in the shed.
Look, all the blokes knew she was a bitch, and always admired him for putting up with her, saying to themselves that they never would, and why does he take the crap. Well, he got to the end of his tether.
No Good.
Where are these audited results published so that the general public can scrutinise the documents? However, it’s been stated numerous times by charities that opening their books would have a detrimental effect on donations and have long lobbied to keep these private. And why is the ACNC so against this: https://www.millsoakley.com.au/third-dimension-what-next-for-the-australian-charities-and-not-for-profits-commission/? Why do charities get involved in lobbying on political issues?
Yeah, pull the other one, it plays Jingle Bells.
They are audited to a similar standard as corporations (fallible and occasionally fraudulent) and required to publish a financial report. If you can’t find the report, report them to https://www.acnc.gov.au
The financials will give you enough to measure cost ratio and distributions, though rarely enough to detect the impact for the stated beneficiaries, because the $ are locked up in opaque programs which invariably employ a battalion of social destruction wowsers.
Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Private charity maintained the fabric of civilisation long before the invasion of the welfare state. Many marginalised people still depend on private charity to maintain some semblance of dignity.
Look for the government and trust grants under income. This is usually the most instructive metric.
Same here and my wife in particular is a volunteer with Ambulance Victoria. But talking to a number of people (the farming type) in our township about the donations being collected, they too are concerned that the donations might help individual families to some extent, but it won’t help the local businesses who are also an integral part of the community.
The other issue is with things like the hay drives. Those offering to deliver the hay are faced with bureaucratic hurdles and not being compensated for actual costs (big ones at that). And others receiving the hay have to pay exorbitant costs to cover what they desperately need.
There’s a lot of well-meaning going work on, but it’s not always effective.
Churches maintained the fabric of civilisation and caring for the less well off, but that’s all be privatised and has become a thriving business. Why else would there be 50,000+ registered charities, employing 1.2+ million people and worth $134.5 billion in 2015?