-
Wednesday Forum: October 17, 2018
Look None, I don’t know if I’m interested in an ethnic immigrant woman’s opinion on Australian politics.
Especially if she is not willing to learn the language and attempt to assimilate into our glorious culture.
Yesss!!! Go, Baanaby, lad. The little grey man means nothing when you have a bloke that, like Madonna, is instantly recognisable by one name.
That looks fantastic. I’ll be watching that for sure.
I mean, I get it.
You left your sh$thole and you want to make your mark in our wonderful country.
That’s fine, but you have to understand that you really should be fixing your sh$thole, not telling us how to fix ours.
It’s just good manners.
Australia in trouble again against the Pakis.
Just a thought. If apartheid South Africa had sentenced a black woman to death for drinking from a white’s only cup, would Australia be playing them in cricket?
You can’t deal with concrete cases without principles. You can’t identify the relevant act for consideration or what circumstances are relevant or irrelevant in this or that case without recourse to this or that principle.
Not at all. The principles are drawn from experience and reflection. They are then honed by application to relevant cases. And so on.
why is the AUD still so high?
You probably won’t have to wait long. The $AUD is already at a 32-month low and looking vulnerable.
It’s largely due to the fact that the US Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates, while the RBA has left ours on hold. And while the Fed is predicted to raise rates multiple times (up to 4 times between now and Xmas 2019), the RBA doesn’t look like they’ll be lifting our rates from 1.5% before well into 2019. So, with US rates (currently) at 2.25% and ours at 1.5%, capital will naturally shift to the US (all other things being ‘equal’).
But, it’s not just the difference in interest rates that have affected the fall in the $AUD. Declining/soft house prices and stagnant wage growth have also played their part.
Recently, JP Morgan said that they see the Aussie dollar holding steady at around 70 US cents. But, but, but, if the US Fed raises interest rates again as forecast (by .25%) in/by December 2018, the Aussie dollar will slip past the 70c barrier and probably go to around 68-69c. (again, all things being equal). If the Fed follow up with further rises through 2019 to achieve their stated goal of 3.0-3.5% (being the normalised sweet zone) and we don’t lift ours, then low 60 cent range is probable (although this is definitely crystal ball stuff – too many factors).
Beyond the interest rates, there are also any number of geopolitical factors that can smash our dollar if global capital takes flight and flocks to the USA. We are soooo small on the world stage that the ‘health’ of our dollar is not a consideration. Merely collateral damage.
A falling dollar has the potential for both positive and negative repercussions for Aussie consumers and the economy.
Despite many years of fly I’ve never seen a sideways landing before
17 countries relying on renewable energy?
How many if you take out hydro and interconnectors?
You don’t understand what science is, Gab. You want to use it to bolster your beliefs. Just like lefties.
I suspect bogan thinks that people of faith reason by opening a book and reading some instructions. This might be more in keeping with some Islamic Fundamentalist and the Quran but it is so fundamentally wrong when it comes to the way Judaism and Christianity have reasoned for thousands of years. There is a whiff of hubris underlying Bee Gees comments. One part ignorance, two parts laziness, another part of stubbornness and top up with pure ego.
Given the length of time that [email protected] have occupied Jerusalem before Islam was even thought of, I can’t see why there’s handwringing over what Muslim nations think about embassies in Jerusalem.
Anyone have Miranda Devine’s comments on a recent ABC Q&A that Old Ozzie? linked to (DT)?
I’m glad you piped in with your two cents Peter. I wanted to ask your opinion in case you had any inside info but I just didn’t know what the etiquette was with the in law..
8 year term. He likes his snout in the trough.
+1
“You can do it!”
And I’m with you on the goal, but you are regrettably going to lose.
You can’t seriously believe that I’m supporting lefty dogmatists. I loathe the buggers. And not just for their views on abortion, although that too.
I think you haven’t grasped why you are losing.
We Australians who’s male ancestors fought and died to defend our home and our women and children, are respected by Australian men today.
And patriotic women who also understand how the freedoms they have enjoyed came to be.
We do not, as a nation take kindly to people and immigrants who show little respect for what they too, are now enjoying, on the sacrifices those men made.
Example, Yassmin.
Last night , None, you claimed ownership of having a vested interest in the welfare of women and children based on your sex, that of a female, therefore above men’s concerns, apparently.
You obviously believe our forefathers giving their lives for their home and in defence of their wives and offspring, with you owning a pair of tits, is a no brainer.
Your genitalia , not your deeds, is the deciding factor , and you win.
Can you not see how wrong and disrespectful that is, especially to Australians who are descendants of these men?
You crossed a line.
I’m now pulling you up as an immigrant and asking you to understand how this nation came to be, and the fact that greater love hath no man than to lay down his life…………..it’s what they did, for their women and children.
Women do not own what they do, and you won’t claim it while I’m around, based on the fact you’ve got a coupla funbags.
We as humans must be judged on who we are and not what we are.
Our deeds.
“I am a woman and therefore have a vested interest in the welfare of women and children”, is a disgraceful thing to say.
It is an insult to our forefathers and men generally, and I would now ask you to prove it historically.
Show me the sacrifices equivalent to what men have made for you, children, (and me) by women, or STFU.
The oldies were invited here Stump. And Mr None can can vouch that I’m very well assimilated. He has like five hundred siblings, cousins, aunties, nephews second uncle-cousins brother-in-laws three times removed. No one notices my black eyes among that lot.
Ooh look, lots of Australian Elizabeth Warrens. 1% and less.
The only IT professionals I know (and I know a LOT) who were “endorsing” the NBN were those who could see a buck in it. It was always a very, very stupid idea. And it has not aged well.
Exactly.
It’s very strange, but I’m more of a Christian than you are… I’ve been very impressed by [Jesus’] insights into how to live, and I’ve tested them, and crikey, they work…I don’t believe everything Jesus said on the basis that he’s the son of God so I have to.
I’m happy that you’re finding our Lord’s teachings to be of practical assistance, BeauGan, but I’m afraid faith is necessary to be a Christian. Just about every ethical teaching Jesus set forth can be found repeated somewhere in the world’s treasury of wisdom. It’s who you believe Jesus is that is crucial.
Dogs, cats and even to some extent cockroaches manage it. They make quite complicated decisions about what to do, and not an articulated principle in sight. You need to have some idea of how they manage it without recourse to logic and reason.
Logic and reason are very nice and I love them both, but there has to be something more fundamental or dogs, cats and cockroaches wouldn’t work.
Ooh, 5 Elizabeth Warrens and um, a 2-3 white blokes?
The oldies were invited here Stump. And Mr None can can vouch that I’m very well assimilated. He has like five hundred siblings, cousins, aunties, nephews second uncle-cousins brother-in-laws three times removed. No one notices my black eyes among that lot.
Look, you keep talking but it really is just babble at this point. He is not the issue here.
He’s Australian and Male.
He’s not the problem.
Everyone knows this.
The Marshes are less cricketers than Warren is an Indian.
Given the fact that the Muslim claim to Jeruselum is based on the claim that the Prophet Mohammed had a dream, in which he and the Archangel Gabriel rode to the site of the Temple mount, on w winged horse, met several prophets there, including Jesus, and ascended to Heaven on a ladder, I fail utterly to see why there’s any handwringing on the subject. A DREAM, FFS.
Routine, especially in small planes. It is weird the first few times but you get used to it. Makes flying even more interesting.
Translation: “I’m not a Christian, I don’t have the first clue about Christianity, I don’t want to be a Christian because it’s just too hard, and probably not very cool the ladies, but hey I know more about what Christianity teaches then you do and I’m better than a Christian than you anyway.”
Like I said. Hubris.
In science principles are pounded until a revolution occurs. That is now happening in genetics, evolutionary theory(hints of Lamarck’s ideas making a come back), theories of aging, carcinogenesis, CVD, immunology has undergone a complete and ongoing revolution. The Standard Model of physics is under serious assault, thermodynamic theory is bounded, cosmology is ridiculous, the central dogma of biology(Crick) is now laughable, the standard model of the neuron is now a joke, the Hebbian synapse concept is demonstrably wrong. In science principles are honed and very often discarded. Take aging as an example. The current craze is oxidation and telomeres but who considers Hamitonian forces … very few even though the maths and experimentation hold good while oxidation was never well supported.
I never claimed to be a Christian, Roger. Just more of one than the dogmatists.
I believe Jesus was a child of the universe. As are we all. I’ve tried having faith, but my conscience won’t let me. A clear little voice within asks me how do I know I’m not deliberately fooling myself? And I don’t. It looks exactly like buying any other brand of bullshit.
I want truth. Faith gets in the way. I know you can call it truth, and you do. But I’m not fooled by something so silly and fundamentally dishonest.
I have actually on a few occasions when the valuation appears to be really really stretched. Last time was coming out of the GFC, so that’s how long it’s been.
The trouble with you is that you read things but never appear to understand what the other person is saying other that what you’d like to think the other person is saying.
Well yes and ought you do more of it, it seems. You have a lot of time on your hands 🙂
Except I never have gone close to saying that. It was you who decided to break into a light conversation some of us were having and start throwing beer glasses around because your view must be heard. Frankly, Achmed, I have zero interest in what you think. Zero. I just don’t care what your views are.
As against someone like you who always makes money, right? And again, make up shit about what people have said and continue to because you have a chip on your shoulder and therefore have to prove yourself all the time.
You dishonest lowrent turd, I’ve said possibly 30 times by now that the first version of Trump would have been a disaster with his initial policies. And yes, it would have caused a depression. If you require an update for the 31st time, I’ll be quite happy to list them again. However, the deal is that if I list them you fuck off back to the Daily Stormer, which is obviously where you came from.
And yes, economically Brexit has been a disaster for Britain.
My average cost for AMP is around 3.60ish now. When its trades back over 5 bucks (if they do) I’ll wipe the trading chit in your fucking face, you expert.
What forecasts would that be, dickhead? That the Yen is basically undervalued? Maybe it is. It’s the first time I’ve looked the index for about 12 months until now. I don’t know what your point is other than trying to start another stoush.
Again, I don’t care what you think, however if you’re going to join a conversation, it would be good idea not to start acting like an unwelcome drunk tossing around beer glasses.
By the way, I’m still waiting for your economic model in labor market economics and the rest. So far, I haven’t seen any attempt by you to expand on Scargillian and Kinship economics.
A Lawsuit by Asian-American Students Against Harvard Could End Affirmative Action as We Know It
Hillary employs female driver. Go on, only 23 seconds.
The Muslims’ claim to Jerusalem is relatively new. I can’t remember now if that was another Arafat authored b******* myth or not. But either way they sell it and it’s easy to sell it to Muslims because they only consider the Arabic version of the Quran as inspired and none of them can understand it as most Muslims are illiterate. Those who are literate can’t read Arabic and even the Arabic speakers can’t understand it because it’s a very archaic form of Arabic and even those who recite it off by heart don’t understand it they recite it as a sort of mantra. So they all have to rely on a few emails and basically just about anyone can appoint themselves and Iman and that’s how the cancer metastasizes. I know there will be Muslims in heaven but not because of Islam which is the world’s most repulsive religion.
I know a lot of IT professionals too. Every one of them wanted the NBN in its original form, Fibre to the Home/Premises. Every one of them still does. Almost none of them wants the bastardised versions provided by the Coalition Government.
Bwhahahaha, standing infront of a Dreamworld sign.
Oh the ironing!
Unless, of course, we’re talking about an Australian politician discussing climate change.
Then handwringing over imaginary things is a prerequisite.
Evening Zulu.
Good oh Stimpy. What is your problem then? Maybe you’d like to discuss your problem with him?
Scientists and philosophers use language differently. Philosophers assign a kind of primacy to natural language, perhaps because they don’t know any other. Scientists often junk huge lumps of it quite cheerfully and then go off and build a different one. The interplay between perception of the world and the language we use to talk about it is complicated.
Principles frequently do not survive reality. Nor should they.
There are IT professionals in my family. None of them wanted the NBN. We refuse to get connected to the NBN. Obsolete technology.
Good oh Stimpy. What is your problem then? Maybe you’d like to discuss your problem with him?
I don’t have a problem with him.
Would you like him to save you from this conversation?
Men can do that you know.
Save women from themselves.
It’s what I am trying to do with you.
Breaking! Pic of Stormy’ gynaecologist in training.
Prompted by. Stormy’ tweet is hilarious
Being called out for your woeful forecasts and your gutless behavior is upsetting you clearly, numpty.
Calm down.
There goes the intellectual modesty.
Why shouldn’t a fact bolster one’s belief?
This is true. It’s the fastest way to download porn or play Warcraft.
Don’t take this a as smartass question as I’m agnostic and never read the Bible.
How does a Christen and a Muslim share the same heaven?
Don’t laugh, Shy Ted. I used to have to do that with pregnant cows with prolapsed wombs.
Only pushing until my arm was in pretty-much up to my shoulder.
Yuk!
“Some of our best pastoral and farming land lies right on top of the Great Artesian Basin – which holds 6000 trillion litres, 10 times the water we need each year,” he said.
And how many millions of years did it take to trickle in there, and how quickly could it be depleted? Parts of Mexico city are actually sinking because of over-exploitation of groundwater.
In what way are you objectively opposed to the legislation given what you’ve said. In your reply to dot you said while prejudiced against it personally you would not presume to interfer in someone else’s affairs.
“I told you I was tight!”
Speedbox
The interest rate spread/differential is factored into the market and the street is aware how many times the Fed wants to raise rates and how we’re basically staying here for a while (according to the RBA).
The dance floor is filled with people trying to figure out if the China trade war is serious and how far will it impact on their growth rate if any. If it’s resolved the next adjustment would be upward for the Aussie if the Chinese growth rate isn’t slowed. …. commodities.
That’s my opinion in any event.
If intellectual modesty means deferring to ignorance, I haven’t got any.
Fuck off. What’s woeful… in fact ….what’s pathetic is your fucking dishonesty. You can never have a reasonable conversation because you’re walking around with a chip as big as Everest. You big blouse.
New thread eh?
Shall I kick off the abortion debate or do one of you want to?
I never claimed to be a Christian, Roger. Just more of one than the dogmatists.
So language can mean whatever you want it to mean?
Now that’s fundamentally dishonest.
Thank you for your efforts Stimp. But I can’t recall requesting any help and as I have pointed out I have all the help I need. Plus you know, that saviour of the world? That job’s already been taken.
Night from me now.
The key word there is objectively.
You believe there are real, out there in the universe, reasons for imposing your beliefs on others.
I believe there are quite different reasons for disapproving of abortion. One of them is the dreadful waste, another is a dislike for meddling with incredibly complex systems I don’t understand.
You are as much committed to meddling as the lefties are. You just meddle in different ways.
They copied your methods and are doing it better. They have all your terrible certainty.
And you still don’t understand why you are losing.
Already underway.
Or we could discuss the pros and cons of ritual sacrifice of giraffes that introduce the subject to yet another thread.
Looks like China growth rate still hitting forecasts;
And yet AUD has still declined.
Makka, you are being unfair, did you miss out on the Sydney Airport tip?
Plus you know, that saviour of the world? That job’s already been taken.
Yes, again by a Man.
There is nothing we can’t do.
Women, on the other hand have had one major insurmountable issue since the Garden of Eden.
An inability to know when to shut the f$ck up.
Good night.
😁
Nearly finished reading a misery book ” The road to Jonestown” by Jeff Guinn.
There is a surprizing number of current and has been famous “names” who were associated with the Jim Jones temple, pretty well all leftists.
Dianne Feinstein San Francisco acting mayor at the time) dropped in to offer commiserations and offer to take surviving members to breakfast after the mass suicide.
Jane Fonda& her husband thought they were just fab and showing a nice truely socialist way of living.
Jerry “moonbeam” Brown, Cali politician.
Yet somehow all the people on the “right” side of politics who promoted and supported a death cult walked away from it , can you imagine if similar had occurred with a Republican bent?
Book is well written and researched, copious footnotes etc, and a great insight into how socialism always seems to end in death and squalor.
Theres a transcript & tape of a fair chunk of his suicide sermon, if you want to hear/read real chilling stuff this is it.
http://employees.oneonta.edu/downinll/mass_suicide.htm
MILLER: I said I’m not ready to die.
JONES: I don’t think you are.
MILLER: But, ah, I look about at the babies and I think they deserve to live, you know?
JONES: I agree. But also they deserve much more; they deserve peace.
MILLER: We all came here for peace.
JONES: And we’ve–have we had it?
MILLER: No.
JONES: I tried to give it to you. I’ve laid down my life, practically. I’ve practically died every day to give you peace. And you still not have any peace. You look better than I’ve seen you in a long while, but it’s still not the kind of peace that I want to give you.
Fair question, but could we deliberately funnel a lot more into the basin?
Thing is most of the rain that lands in Australia (and there’s a lot) ends up in the ocean just a few days after it lands. If we could move that to some underground cave where it has time to soak in, then very quickly groundwater levels come back up. There’s heaps of caves in Australia (and we could tunnel out a few more if that’s useful) so redirecting rainwater should be a no-brainer. Something for nothing. The only question is where to send it (hint: not the ocean).
I have a shitload of their bonds. I’m never unfair bundy. As fair as Solomon I am.
Can one be ‘a Christian’ ?
Surely you must choose: Catholic or not. If not, why not ?
I tried that Arky…
Got nary a bite.
A horse called Stormy.
Sure because, as I said, people are dancing around trying to figure out if there is going to be a concerted trade war or not. It’s risk off trading and the Aussie always takes it up the rear when it’s risk off.
But let’s see you answer the first question ever, instead of pretending you have to inspect the hole. What hasn’t the market discounted so far with respect to the direction of US interest rates between now and 2019? What’s been stated by the Fed and for that matter by the RBA , that you think has been missed?
I hope a few Cats read a piece I put up in dead of night on the last thread about a memorial in Milford Haven to working men who contributed to the town by years of hard yakka in the oil refineries. (one woman included for contemporary sensibilities).
The families of all the men praised the men as good providers for their families and as worthwhile human beings.
There should be more of this sort of recognition.
Obviously helped by what happens up north, Australia is supposed to receive more precipitation than North America. I read that once, but I’m really skeptical.
No. If you have trouble understanding my comparative statement, I can explain it to you. The problem is that for you, someone is either a Christian or they are not, depending on whether they believe Jesus is the son of God or not. Simple binary job.
It’s possible to see it differently. It’s possible to consider that accepting that Jesus had some profound insights into how to live means that one may be more or less a follower of Jesus depending on how many of his insights one accepts. Using this perspective isn’t dishonest, it just isn’t yours.
For you it’s about being in the right gang. I don’t work that way. I want truth.
Shall I kick off the abortion debate or do one of you want to?
It is legal for Women to drive, it is legal for Women to vote, and it is legal for Women to have abortions.
Which of the three is most dangerous?
Discuss.
Only pushing until my arm was in pretty-much up to my shoulder.
“I told you I was tight!”
Trump / stormy twitter exchange or did I miss something?
George, serious cancer has a direct link to the the worst of the deadly sins – envy. Get yourself checked out.
While you’re here. What fucking use are you at the Cat? Seriously.
In my current upside down world I mostly post at night here, 3am to 6am for you, or while Hairy slumbers, as now, while I have woken earlier than he intends. OMG, it is now 9.30am and we have to make Cambridge today from Shrewsbury. Better get him up for brekkie now!
Can one be ‘a Christian’ ? Surely you must choose: Catholic or not. If not, why not ?
The Catholic Church acknowledges non-Catholic Christians are Christians, max.
Ever since the Reformation the
confession of the creeds has been the external badge of orthodoxy within the Holy Roman empire and its successor states.
https://retrieverman.files.wordpress.com/2014/02/marius-sacrifice.jpg
Ritual sacrifice of giraffes!
Bring it on!
Stimpson J. Cat
#2842184, posted on October 17, 2018 at 7:34 pm
Shall I kick off the abortion debate or do one of you want to?
It is legal for Women to drive, it is legal for Women to vote, and it is legal for Women to have abortions.
Which of the three is most dangerous?
Discuss.
That’s a tricky one.
When you marry a porn star and it doesn’t work out… adultery!!! Seriously!!!
Paddy is landing at Dublin airport for the first time, the plane touches down, paddy is on with the reverse thrust and hard on the brakes. Just manages to pull it up before crashing. He turns to mick and says “that is the shortest runway i’ve ever seen”. To be sure paddy, but its also the widest. Enjoying some Ishiro’s malt wine wood reserve.
And not one of them wants to be the guy who pays for it. How do I know? Because plenty of (expensive) fiber was available BEFORE the NBN came along and if your guys had forked out for that, they wouldn’t be NBN enthusiasts.
To be fair, if government turned up tomorrow and offered me (and only me) a free Ferrari, no strings attached, I’d probably take it. If government came up with a moronic plan that every car must be a Ferrari I’d tell em they are a bunch of numpties, because I know eventually the bill will come back to me.
I think that’s the essence of being able to live with other people… understanding that ideas that seem attractive when you get something paid for by everyone else, are really dumb when applied broadly and everyone attempts to live at the expense of everyone else.
Oh ffs blowhard, do cut the crap. First it’s PPP and Big Macs, then it’s China growth, now it’s dancing people in a trade war determining AUD. Are you seriously saying you make real money trading AUD from all that bullshit? Pull the other one, numpty. I don’t have to answer your silly obtuse questions. You’re a Finance Major, you can go divine the Fed’s entrails if you want. You’re the only person here licensed to trade currencies, right? Markets are like witch doctoring or dentistry and only licensed learned and qualified people like you can participate, right? Lol.
We aren’t talking about any sort of action, we are talking about moral action. The above invites the conclusion that you would have no problem with parents abandoning a child if it meant its siblings having more for themselves. In other words, you’ve simply abandoned the moral plane.
Which raises the age old question of who has more fun –
Infants in infancy, or adults in adultery?
Obviously, they’re not ICT Telco professionals.
Yeah mole, for me it’s on my feet. Good point about the nose though, maybe that is related to my chronic sinusitis, which has so far been blamed on allergies? I have too many items on my medical rap sheet.
Tim flannery is disgusting.
Monty, are you going to make a contribution to Stormy’s court costs?
chronic sinusitis
I’ve missed you Monty, hope you are well.
Have you tried reducing your soy intake, I have heard that can cause problems?
But in their study, researchers from schools like Cornell University say the “sexual racism” that plagues apps like Grindr, Tinder and Bumble can be stamped out with a few simple changes. Take the case of Sinakhone Keodara for example. He threatened to sue Grindr, a dating app for gay, bi and trans men, because of “sexual racism” he faced on the site, NBC reported. More specifically, Keodara says some users on the site had captions like “Not interested in Asians.”
To the hot chick, 39 years my junior who knocked me back, you’re a sexual ageist. Pleased with yourself?
And not one of them wants to be the guy who pays for it. How do I know? Because plenty of (expensive) fiber was available BEFORE the NBN came along and if your guys had forked out for that, they wouldn’t be NBN enthusiasts.
Turnbull had his problems but he said this about the NBN
https://www.smh.com.au/national/turnbulls-address-to-the-national-press-club-20110803-1wtes.html
Lower prices and wider take-up were not an objective of Labor’s policy, even though Australians on lower incomes are less likely to have broadband. The NBN will increase retail prices because it ties up so much capital, and cost of capital plus opex for NBN are forecast to be double what they are for Telstra’s copper.
The NBN will also increase prices above their level in a competitive market (and constrain supply) because that is how monopolies operate, public or private.
More Bandwidth – Always Valuable?
Reflecting on the Government’s argument for more and more bandwidth regardless of the cost or consumer demand, I am reminded of a farmer who lives 50 km out of town on a dirt road.
Whenever it rains it washes out, so frustrated by the local council’s failure to seal it, he mobilizes his friends and relations and gets the numbers on the Council. In a fit of madness the Council then builds a six lane freeway to his farm.
This bankrupts the Council but worse still it does not get the farmer into town any faster than a single sealed lane would have done. As the Councillors are bundled out by the Administrators, they are heard to say to the angry ratepayers: “You Luddites, you don’t have any vision. We were futureproofing that road so that it could handle the traffic if a city of a million people is built at the end of it.”
Thanks, Roger. Yes, the creeds would be ground zero.
I also found Beaugy’s point helpful: believing Jesus to be the son of god.
‘Christian’ is a bit amorphous though for anyone who gives it a moment’s thought.
You have to decide and you have to have reasons: real presence or not ? infant baptism ? predestination ? etc.
This is why I keep saying you should head back to Daily Stormer. You don’t know shit and you jump in head first into a sewer thinking it’s clean water.
Dot and I were talking about a valuation for the Aussie. When people, that is knowledgeable people- discuss valuation for a currency, they generally jump to PPP* and the Big Mac Index is a very decent marker for PPP
You nimrod.
PPP is purchasing power parity. You should read up on it. 🙂
Sure, fundamentally the known unknown is China growth going forward. That’s why we’ve seen a large unwinding of risk around the world.
I didn’t trade much for this year… was breakeven for some of the year and now started to make some money in currencies. I’m not sure if you know, Achmed, but it’s an uncertain way to make money. 🙂
I’m sure you don’t because you’re a fathmouth with Everest on his shoulder. But that’s okay, because I forgive you.
The Fed has outlined what they would like to do. That’s pretty much been discounted. They may change what they do, but that’s not what’s baked into the market. The fed’s statement said we’ll have one more hike this year and four more next year (forget if it’s 3 or 4). That’s baked in.
Not at all, however if we went in your direction I would be because you support licensing for every single job in the country. That’s the Kinship Economics theory I wanted you to discuss. You know, what’s good for your family is good for the country.
Dude, participate all you want. Use charts or tea leaves (same thing) to divine the next move. I really don’t care.
Just to repeat, you were the foulmouthed moron who broke into our conversation and for some reason believed we wanted to hear what you had to say. However, we didn’t. We weren’t talking about trading views, we were discussing potential valuation and PPP is what is generally used as an okay marker.
Voting.
That was easy, ask me another one.
Same old hackneyed BS. Maybe you even believe it.
..
Look.
You atheists should live the consequences of what you believe.
An immoral universe that cares not one tiniest bit if you are good or evil.
One in which the terms “good” and “evil” are ultimately meaningless.
Jesus has no “insights” for you.
If what you believe is true, then there is no reason you should not profit from killing babies, espeacially if there is a market of those who want their babies killed. If doing so gives you even a 0.001% advantage over those who won’t kill babies, that is how your universe is set up.
For sure the appearance of “good” may be of use to you when dealing with saps and mugs. But the actual real thing? It cannot exist in your world
..
..
Nothing there for you.
Give it up.
I was never on your moral plane, DB. It never looked safe to me.
I also found Beaugy’s point helpful: believing Jesus to be the son of god.
That was my point. BeauGan opined that he was a “more of a Christian” than dover without that belief.
It’s a common misconception when Christianity is regarded purely from the ethical pov without reference to the claims of Jesus to divinity and our acceptance or rejection of those claims.
Give it up, Dover. He’s not interested in serious discussion and has resorted to chinese fortune cookie retorts.
You need to step back from your incessant bullshitting. What you are saying above is simply that there is no moral fact of the matter, and therefore that there can be no in principle objection to murder. That what we should be hearing on floor of the House in Qld is not anything about the moral status of the child in utero but about the terrible ‘waste’ involved and/ or because it involves ‘meddling in systems we don’t understand’. Considerations, in other words, that might arise when wondering about whether we should throw out an old computer or the like.
If that’s okay with everybody else.
I thought we were.
Oddly enough, there’s still plenty of religious people around alongside me. You guys seem to be stuck in a similar situation to what I am.
Nothing to stop you having your own preferences, regarding good, evil, chocolate, strawberry, vanilla or anything else for that matter. This business of the universe having similar preferences to you … ahhh good luck with that. If you do ever make contact with “the universe” and get some kind of meaningful dialog happening then please take some notes on how you did it, could be interesting.
Isn’t having a law against murder ‘imposing your beliefs on others’
That’s garbage, Death.
I don’t believe the universe at large cares a damn about my morals. But I do.
I have discovered that I have a conscience. It is as real as toothache, and just as you can’t see my toothache, you can’t see my conscience. Both are capable of giving me hell.
I’m prepared to believe you have one too, but this is a theory. I’ve got lots of them.
Now the reason I don’t steal money from beggars is that I know that if did, my conscience would give me gyp. It would point out, endlessly, that I am a despicable shit. I don’t like the state of despising myself, I have a good opinion of myself and intend to keep it. I find this makes me happy, and experience has shown I can’t be happy when I despise myself.
Your reasoning has a number of suppressed premmises that need more thought than you have given them. Get on with it. I know you can do it if you try.
..
This is a recurring theme of yours.
First it was that there was too many galaxies for such a modest species to enjoy without conceit, now we should preserve every possible concieved human from an efficiency point of view.
Isn’t having a law against murder ‘imposing your beliefs on others’
Well said, nota.