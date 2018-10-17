What the people need to know about emissions and unreliable energy

The climate wars go on but they do not engage the median voter who has work to do, family responsibilities and the usual range of social and sporting interests.

The median voter just needs to know two things.

1. We could cut our emissions to zip without making a scrap of difference to the weather.

2. Increasing the capacity of Wind & Other will inevitably increase the cost of power and reduce the reliability of supply.

There is no need to convince 100% of the electorate or even 51%. There is no need to convert or convince people who are rusted onto one side or the other of the debate or people who are rusted onto their political preference.

To avert the risk of a CFMEU/Green government we just need to convert 3% of the people who are likely to carelessly vote Green or ALP (not rusted on) but are not fully aware of the two key things.

Some people and groups are especially vulnerable to rising power costs – all the big and small operators who run ovens and freezers, low wage earners, pensioners and the self-funded retirees.

What is to be done to get to these people with a simple and clear message, leaving aside the froth and bubble about the science of warming and saving the planet?

People who are not well informed and can be kept interested for more than three minutes may be interested to learn a few more things in addition to the big two points. Like the way the big CO2 producers have a licence to do what they like for years to come (incidentally burning our coal), there are hundreds of coal-fired power stations in the pipeline worldwide and virtually no nations have got near their Paris promises.

Wind and Other doing 5.5% of demand at 8.30 in NSW. The Data Dashboard appears to be on Queensland time.