Do we need this law?

So everyone is up in arms about the proposed legislation to expel gay students from school and their teachers … or is it to keep them in school? It’s all very confusing. Whatever is really going on the Morrison government has managed to look bad.
So. First things first. Let’s apportion blame. This is what James Paterson told Q&A on Monday:
I’ve been involved in the religious freedom debate quite actively. And in all that time, no-one has ever come to me and said, “Can you please make it easier to kick gay kids out of school?” Not once. And if they had, they would have been laughed out of my office and laughed out of the office of any of my colleagues. The truth is, though, there is a federal law and some state laws, including one that was passed in 2013 by Mark Dreyfus as Attorney-General under the Gillard government, that did allow schools to expel students based on their sexuality. I think that law is wrong and I think the Australian population overwhelmingly agrees with that sentiment. That’s why this week – or this sitting fortnight, I should say – the government is going to move with the opposition to get rid of that.
So this is a legislative repair job from the Gillard government. To be fair – I don’t think the Gillard government intended for gay students to be expelled from school. This is a genuine stuff up that will be fixed up in the next couple of weeks.
So far, so good.
But there remains a second issue – teachers. Should religious schools be able to sack LBGTI teachers?
Back to the tape – James Paterson again:
But I think it is important that schools are able to hire teachers who share the values of the school and want to teach that to students. Just as it’s important, for example, that an LGBTI organisation should have the right to hire staff who align with its values, and I don’t believe we should force them to hire, for example, a conservative Christian who opposes same-sex marriage. That would undermine the ethos of that organisation. I don’t want to see it happen for them, or for Christian schools, or, for that matter, Jewish or Islamic schools.
Here is Jacinta Collins:
We would also like to see in legislation a recognition that religious schools are entitled to require employees to act in their roles in a way that upholds the ethos and values of that faith; and this requirement can be taken into account when a person is first employed and in the course of their employment.
But I’m not convinced.
Do we really need another law? Surely professionals know that slagging off their employer’s ethos and values can and should get them sacked? Isn’t this sort of thing already covered by employment law? Could you imagine a vegan employed at the meat counter telling everyone not to buy the product because meat is murder keeping their job? If all they wanted was that religious schools could insist that the religion teacher teaches to a specific syllabus then I can understand (this might be covered already too) but surely nobody cares what the maths teacher does as long as they are good at teaching maths. Or whatever subject they teach.
There’s nothing whatsoever in the Australian Constitution about schools, nor about teachers, nor about fairness, being gay, figuring out who can be hired and fired, nor anything even remotely related to any of this.
The whole thing is overreach, and that’s been normal for a long time.
Yes, in modern Australia you need a law to enable people to live the way they want to live, without interference and lawfare from others. If there isn’t a law, they will get sued for discrimination for no other reason than someone can.
I suggest that as for schools, don’t ask don’t tell is a good idea.
You’re not even legally allowed to have said relations until 16 so…and there is “hands off” rule on school grounds so this should not even be an issue.
What happened to everyone minding their own business and going on their merry way?
The real CORE reason why this is an issue at all is that the Federal Treasury pulls the purse strings, the States do not.
Having known a few vegans, it would not surprise me in the least.
They would do that and than complain about an unfair dismissal.
And probably be awarded compensation.
Surely there aren’t parents who don’t care what a teacher does, regardless of what they teach? I mean, these are people you are expected to entrust your children to.
Then again, it is the current year, so…
An important thing to remember is that hardly anybody is homosexual.
Asthma is more prevalent.
Leftists and the nation’s tiny number of homosexuals have formed a symbiotic relationship based on mutual propaganda needs. Leftists want to demonise ‘conservatives’ (now Western society’s most fearless radicals) to create media noise storms designed to damage their opponents, especially in the eyes of gullible and morally unctuous Snowflakers. In return, leftists in legislatures promise more and more ‘protections’ and entitlements for homosexuals.
This is the meta-political explanation for the tiny minority being afforded endless attention.
The Australian population “overwhelmingly agrees” with any number of authoritarian impulses. A libertarian worthy of the name doesn’t pay much attention to that. The law is not even remotely “wrong.” Private entities should be able to employ whoever they like.
Weaponised homosexuals will do so regardless precisely to agitate for the removal of that “can and should.” And leftist lawmakers will respond as they always do.
In Catholic schools (for example), the classroom praxis of all teachers – what and how they teach and who they are to students – is expected to be imbued with Christian principles. Everybody knows this.
No, but the meat counter is (presumably – or at least for now) not being held up as an example of ‘market failure’. Education = market failure to the power of infinity!
Children are not supposed to be sexualized…. So this whole situation of declaring and encouraging children to be sexual beings in the school environment is just utterly fraught. Just get back to seeing children as children and not as a “Sexual orientation”. It’s just getting outta hand.
I completely agree with the Catholic schools. They shouldn’t have to accept sexual activism in their schools…. They don’t want sexual behavior in the school yard and of course their Christian morals must be respected.
The concept of unfair dismissal laws is about as socialist as you can get. They are populist emotional legislation writ large.
Private entities, such as private schools, should be able to hire and fire at will. Like any business, they are responsible for their own success or failure to deliver a product the market wants to pay for.
What legitimate interest of the govt is it if I’m found to be counter-productive by my employer and given the boot? Why exactly should my employer be forced to justify those actions to anyone but the board of directors, the shareholders, or the market?
Because feelings and votes.
The existing legislation was working fine, up until somebody leaked specific details during the Wentworth by-election which houses a high gay population.
You can join the dots from there.
Why be ‘fair’ over Gillard or her government?
…it just isnt ok to be white.
If you want to talk about religious discrimination in the PDR of Victoriastan, then you have to express it in terms that can be understood. The key question is:
Would you want to force the Collingwood Football Club to
a) ignore the fact that a potential employee is a Carlton supporter (“don’t ask, don’t tell”)
and then
b) support a claim for unfair dismissal when the employee was fired for failing to uphold the Collingwood ethos?
hmm?
And what’s more, 95% of our parliament are leftists including Patterson and particularly ScoMo.
They can pander to the Wentworth electorate and then lose even more voters in the rest of the country but that’s what you get when your only principle is to be a prime minister.
I think you underestimate the Gaystapo Snic. The reason the Liars want the law to extend to homo teachers is precisely so they can force schools to employ homos and bring the HRC shock troops in to force them to do so.
A more interesting question is why homos want to teach in a religious environment why they are regarded is an aberration and a violation of church teaching? For the Gaystapo that is easy – the use of State power to normalise homosexuality.
And the unspoken question is what about the muzzies?
FWC disagrees?
Oh for the good old days when no-one discussed their sexual preferences, or inquired about others’.
A teacher is employed to teach the curriculum. His/her ability to do this is all that matters.
Surely professionals know that slagging off their employer’s ethos and values can and should get them sacked?
But that is the issue – some want the right to publicly disagree with their employer’s ethos and yet keep their job. And a Shorten Labor government will facilitate that if this government won’t.
If I was a closet gay teacher at an Islamic school, I wouldn’t worry about being outed and sacked. I’d worry about how tall the school building was.