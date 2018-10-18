From the New York Times: What Is NPC, the Pro-Trump Internet’s New Favorite Insult? Excerpts:
NPC means “nonplayable character” or “nonplayer character.” It’s a term, borrowed from the world of video games, for a character that is controlled by the computer rather than by a player. An NPC often advances the game’s plot by saying scripted lines, or assisting the playable characters in some way….
It’s a long story, but the short version is that a group of young, extremely pro-Trump internet trolls have spent the past several years mocking anti-Trump people as whiny, easily triggered snowflakes who are primarily motivated by social acceptance rather than by logic and critical thinking….
Late last week, a group of users on r/the_donald, Reddit’s largest pro-Trump forum, decided to take the NPC meme to a wider audience. They created dozens of Twitter accounts using fictional NPC personalities, the NPC Wojak avatar and bios like “fighting against Nazi Racist Drumpf Fascist Cheetofinger.” They used these accounts to follow and tweet at one another, as well as at liberals, creating the semblance of an army of resisters mindlessly repeating anti-Trump talking points….
The campaign began as a joke. But a few of the accounts started posting misleading information about the midterm elections, including encouraging liberals to vote on Nov. 7. (Election Day is Nov. 6.)
Evidence suggests that these are mostly just attention-starved gamers looking to impress one another by “triggering the libs” with edgy memes. But not everyone gets the joke. State officials are already worried that voters will be fooled by deliberate social media campaigns that contain incorrect voting information. Similar types of disinformation spread on social media in 2016, which makes companies like Twitter nervous….
Twitter has therefore barred hundreds of right-wing accounts for posing as soulless, “nonplayable” liberal activists.
Apparently there were 1500 of them.
And now this video explains it even more clearly:
A grassroots insult that stings! I love it!
I used to be a meme warrior like you until I took an arrow to the knee.
My Favorite thus far:
Its an excellent meme, as 3/4 of the time groups of NPCs assemble all they do is chant the same scripted lines without any knowledge of the bigger picture around them..
Eg: Migration..
Player 1: I think immigration should be restricted
NPC: Fascist!!! Racist!!!
Player 1: No because i think it has a detrimental effect on the wages & lives of the unskilled to bring in large numbers of people to compete with them.
NPC: Fascist!!! Racist!!!
Player 1: In addition adding many thousands of people strains existing facilities as poor planning is seeing services under strain.
NPC: Fascist!!! Racist!!!
Player 1: Such a reduction doesnt necessarily have to be permanent, a more selective and planned approach to migration would benefit not only citizens, but the migrants themselves.
NPC: Fascist!!! Racist!!!
NPC: Fascist!!! Racist!!!
NPC: Fascist!!! Racist!!!
You get the general idea.
There can be no debate as the NPC has only had the bare bones lines inputted to achieve its outcome, anything else and it breaks the whole program.
For years programmers have been (tongue in cheek) threatening to replace people with perl scripts.
Now it’s really happening… the 4chan people have started replacing lefties. Maybe some of your socialist leaning acquaintances have already been replaced, could you be sure?
Wrong, it comes from role playing games (like D&D, Traveler, etc). Ahhh! I just fell for it, the racist NYT has already been replaced with perl scripts, how could I have missed that? Putting out a steady stream of obvious errors was a nice touch guys… had me going for a while.
LOL… so. If you really are a Leftist laughing at and criticizing the Democrat policies on Twitter…. Twitter will delete your account because they consider you a “Right Wing” agitator and fake account. I think the Robots really have taken over….
Just goes to show that people with no sense of humour are always at the mercy of people who do.
That’s why we miss Bill Leak.
Twitter has found an excuse to ban the right. Surprise, surprise!
Here’s one in action: https://twitter.com/JFNYC1/status/1052182841256226816/video/1. They’re waiting for the 4chan people to identify him.
The NYT is pissed that Trump’s trolls are cleverer and funnier than the antifa drones.
Began as a joke? Still a joke and still funny, particularly if people do turn out to vote on Nov 7!
The snowflakes at the NYT are proving the autists’ point.
Rem the banning of accounts because they suggest that the election is on 7 November not 6 November.
It reminds me of an old episode of F-Troop. One of the character’s evil twin had showed up and was causing havoc. To cut a ling story short the judge sentenced him to be hanged, released him on bail and then told the evil twin they were out of rope so he had to bring the rope himself. After he leaves the coutyroom another of the other characters asked “But what if he shows up?” The judge replied “Anyone dumb enough to bring a rope to his own hamging deserves to be hanged.”
Anyone who takes election advice from NPC5329754 and loses their vote deserved to lose it.
At least Wojak is getting somewhere in the world!
Once again, the lefties are the staid old guys who don’t get the joke.
That must enrage them.
Once again the high empathy SJW brigade can’t fathom how the high systemising 4Chan autists figured them out. Being a unique and special snowflake is part of the SJW canon, they just can’t see how much of a delusion it is.
The rate at which the anons churned out the NPC memes post the twat banning was phenomenal. Fifty million odd eyes-on in the last 72 hours via the now established cointelpro channels.
Despite what the silicon sluts tell you, they can’t analyse images. The bannings were the result of SJW reports. There simply isn’t enough human analysis resource for them to withstand a well planned sustained attack. Add the fact the left can’t meme and they have no counter attack.
Welcome to the new media.
The Antifa crowd need help ,”bash the fash” ? They are the fascists so they bash themselves ? ,not good .
Always amuses me when the left call other people fascists ,so Hitler and Stalin weren’t fascist lefties?
Trump is finally getting through to his supporters ,he takes the piss out of the left media daily and the masochists come back for more . People will get the message in November ,that if they vote against the left fascists their vote will count , once they get used to the idea they can change things the career oi]]pollies are finished , hope it’s infectious and spreads to the rest of the western world ,st would destroy u.n. Communism for good .
It’s impossible to read those twitter profiles and not crack a smile.
This is perfect.
As a template for humour it’s obviously funny, I laughed. PJW is routinely good value for commentary.
As a basis for substantive argument, the NPC meme doesn’t work because it applies to the right wing just as equally. The NPC meme is implying that whenever a limited number of responses are predictably given to a wide range of inputs, the response cannot be the product of reasoning. That does not logically follow.
e.g. 1
Anyone: Social Security is not welfare or a gift, it is an earned benefit.
Conservative NPC: Only earned by voting for a living instead of working for a living.
e.g. 2
Anyone: Is it immoral to use free market principles to sell health services people cannot forgo?
Conservative NPC: You’re free to die, you self loathing hate filled retard.
e.g. 3
Leftist NPC: Black lives matter!
Conservative NPC: Delete all references to that and replace with “All lives matter!”
NPCs much?
Some of these canned right wing responses have good reasons behind them, and some do not. The ability to identify in a parsimonious manner which of a few economic and ethical principles are being infringed in a complex situation and to rapidly give a memorable summary of them does not reduce their reasonableness.
I’m not just trying to spoil the joke.
It’s about reason and supplying good arguments, not about unquestioningly supporting “our side”.
I have to keep you guys honest if you won’t clean our house by yourselves.
As this place is inhabited by conservative NPCs, they will react to keywords in my comment in an entirely predictable manner without understanding anything I have said.
Ultimately, being an NPC means you’re indoctrinated. While indoctrination does exist on the right, it is nowhere near the level that the left has.
Steve appears to read Chateaux Artiste
https://heartiste.wordpress.com/2018/10/15/sublime-npc-meme-art/
Subversion.
Noice.
So much potential.
The world of information warfare is more accessible than ever.
I would gladly forgo any health service Simon Chapman is offering… sadly people cannot forgo the crap that’s forced onto them by the Nanny State.
Hey, no one is holding you back from enjoying communist health services.
https://iwpr.net/global-voices/cracks-show-cuban-healthcare-system
Then we could talk about healthcare in Venezuela which is even worse.
So what was that moral question you were asking again?
You’re a fucking retard son.
You have no agency, I cannot even extend my pity to you suffering from the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Keep on walking backwards and forwards and asking our heroes if they can defeat the big bad.
Imp?
Responses so far have been a human level response from one account named “2dogs”, plus some NPC-level responses from accounts called “.” and “Tel”.
Will wait for further responses before drawing conclusions about Catallaxy.
Sanctimonious in defeat.
Just like Killary.
They’re awesome. So very spot-on.
Crispy is as earnest and sincere as his point is facile. He thinks he ought to be taken seriously, as he takes himself terribly, terribly seriously.
Nope. Doesn’t work that way around here, Crispy. May as well take off now.
If nothing else, the village idiot is persistent. I wonder if the Catallaxy admins know how to block an IP address?