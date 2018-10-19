 if the left could actually fulfil their promises, they would never lose an election.

I guess with compulsory voting, no one will be discouraged from going out to vote no matter how pessimistic they might feel. So in Australia, I guess this can’t hurt that much: Sharma will likely lose: Morrison.
I realise those who vote for a living, or have relos parked somewhere near some leaky fishing boat offshore, might see such an outcome as all right. Anyway, a wrap up from Maurice Newman about how things stand: Bob Hawke rebuff burdened Libs with a LINO. Here’s part of what he wrote:
In the six weeks since his resignation, Turnbull has yet to offer Scott Morrison or his Wentworth successor, Dave Sharma, any formal electoral support. In fact, apart from a congratulatory tweet, he has yet to even publicly endorse Sharma.
According to Sharri Markson in The Daily Telegraph: “Dissatisfied with the outcome of a new-look government getting on with the job, Turnbull is now trying to force the issue and facilitate the downfall of the Liberal government. There have been leaks designed to damage Morrison from Turnbull’s closest confidants . . . .”
This vindictiveness has become a family affair.
Son Alex Turnbull is encouraging voters to put their money on Labor in the lead-up to the by-election, re-tweeting a post by candidate Tim Murray instructing people to donate. As he sees it: “My father fought the stupid and the stupid won.”
And if the Turnbulls’ scorched-earth policy is not handicap enough, Sharma has been attacked by another LINO, former federal leader John Hewson. He wants electors of Wentworth to register a substantial protest vote against the government “or any other candidates that don’t understand the magnitude and urgency of the climate change challenge”. Hewson is a global-warming activist and a renewable-energy investor, yet rather than speak from this platform, he artfully chooses to abuse his Liberal Party credentials to inflict maximum political pain on Sharma.
The Wentworth aspirant must wonder: with Liberals such as Hewson and the Turnbulls, who needs enemies?
I will just add that if the left could actually fulfil their promises, they would never lose an election. But they can’t, so they eventually do lose, but until then they create serious havoc and harm.
C’mon – did anyone seriously think Mr Turnbull would be a Liberal supporter once he left parliament?
“Steve, I read Newman’s article this morning and I posted this comment. ..
“As I have said in a previous comment on another thread, given the fact that “the man who lost an unlosable election” aka John Hewson and “the wealthy privileged son of a recent ex-PM, a young man who doesn’t even live in this country and wouldn’t know what it is like to struggle to pay a power bill” aka Turnbull Junior, I really think it’s time for this newspaper and one or more of its esteemed journalists to start to do some investigatory journalism on how some of the biggest spruikers and scare mongers of “climate change” and “renewable energy” are also two people who have considerable financial investments in renewable energy and stand to profit most from increasing renewable energy. Please Oz.”
If the Left fulfilled their promises we wouldn’t *get* elections.
Steve, I would go further than just calling these folk LINOs – I would use other terms such a quisling, duplicitous, fifth columnists, and maybe on a bad day even traitor (to the Liberals, at least). Regarding Turnbull departure from the leadership, the frontbench and parliament, I’m amazed that anyone in the LNP lets any journalist get away with repeating the line that Turnbull was ‘betrayed’ or ‘stabbed in the back’. Turnbull resigned as PM, then as an MP. End of story.
Time will tell if Dr Phelps is really an Independent, or just a stalking horse for the ALP. I don’t mean to be so cynical, but I don’t see much reason not to be regarding politics these days.
What is wrong with my comment? Why is it going into moderation? Is “boo” a bad word?
That is a classic irony. Son does not understand that the people who oppose his dad’s lefty ideology are very, very intelligent. They also tend to have worked in the real world, not politics.
I wish Sharma all the best. As a cleanskin of sorts, he’s maybe what the party needs to pull itself out of the gutter (big call, I know). Choose carefully good people of Wentworth.
Same for all of them.
No-one who wins Lieboral pre-selection in NSW is a cleanskin. They are worse than the Liars.
The Libs will just keep going downhill until they grow a spine and start acting as the Liberal Party and not Labor Lite. They should into rehab and get over the polls and then start doing what their true constituents believe in and want.
We have compulsory “attendance” to get marked off the roll, you don’t have to vote.
Well said Cassie. The only thing that may save Wentworth is if there are enough little people there who have been paying attention and who don’t live in Harbourside mansions and who are not impressed by Turnbull punking them and push back, by outpunking Turnbull and voting Liberal anyway ( which is what Turnbull doesn’t want). While I personally want to see the Liberal Party destroyed even if I know it sp el l s bad news if a Labor government is installed, such an emphatic push back by the little people would be epic and would give other little people hope. Then we can proceed to give Morrison the lowest national poll ever as a warning that we will punk him too. Yeah I’m dreaming.
Nothing but the complete and utter destruction of the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party will suffice.
Why vote Labor/Green-Lite, when you can have the real thing in Phelps.
Not until the Liberals are destroyed can they rebuild.
Two beneficiaries of renewable subsidies are now screeching in fear.
What’s to worry about John and Alex?
Your profits will not diminish under Liberals.
But you’ll definitely be set for life if the others get in.
I think this is possibly the only time the ALP has made a smarter decision than the Liberals. They knocked back Turnbull.
Short of them getting elected with a majority in both houses, there couldn’t be more damage done to Australia apart from Turnbull in charge of the Coalition.
I suggest people vote against all sitting members ,every one of them , now that would really lead to a proper reform of the corrupt un democratic system we have ,just imagine every one of those crooked bastards out on their ass ,poetic justice . Bet the communist media would be dumbfounded and speechless I mean how do you handle a thing like that ? it would be a salutary lesson to the public service that they were vulnerable too .
G K Chesterton:
“The whole modern world has divided itself into Conservatives and Progressives. The business of Progressives is to go on making mistakes. The business of Conservatives is to prevent mistakes from being corrected …
… thus we have two great types — the advanced person [sic] who rushes us into ruin, and the retrospective person who admires the ruins. He admires them especially by moonlight, not to say moonshine”.
In politics, never promise something achievable, because once it is achieved, you’re out of a job as an ‘achiever.’
The ‘achieved’ fade from memory and become yesterdays, but an ‘achiever’ is always in the present; available for the limelight because we vale promises rather than achievements.
There is little continuing money or recognition in being a ‘fixed-it’, but there is a for being a ‘fixer.’
My point, of course, is that there is no political future in the fulfilment of promises, therefore no real intent in doing so. Neither will nor capacity in other words.
If the good folk of Wentworth (or a preferenced majority of them) vote for Kerryn Phelps because they’re “passionate” about climate change and refugees then the obvious response is to give them what they want.
All those manicured parks featuring in recent TV footage would make wonderful sites for refugee camps and/or solar farms and wind farms.
The other big contribution the passionate, concerned Wentworthians could make would be to get rid of those dreadful NIMBY heritage rules which prevent complete high-rise tower development in their part of the world – the more people we can cram into the inner east, the less fossil-fueled travel will be needed for workers who currently commute to the city from further-flung suburbs.
Think globally, act locally, Wentworthians!
And there really should be an inquiry into Alex Turnbull and his investment in Infigen [ex Babcock & Brown] and the enormous turnaround in profitability since Big Mal started to spruik windfarms. Is nepotism compulsory?
… we ‘value’ that should have been, not vale.
I blame my simian secretary.
If for nothing else, Phelps should be voted in for her looks. A face like that would fit in any box of LGBTQ, and also could be used to frighten little children (and adults).
Apparently, she is a “professor”. What did she publish?
Sadly the majority of Wentworth will never feel the effects of renewable energy on the hip pocket like the majority of Australians; so they can comfortably vote based on their feelings (and shares in renewable energy). It’s a pity that there’s no way to individually isolate Greens voters from electricity distribution when the need arises, so that they can experience darkness and stew in their own juices when the lights and aircon are turned off.
I live in Wentworth and have to vote tomorrow uppn penalty of fine.
Sharma is hard to work out because he comes across as a classic left-wing Liberal wet given he obviously has to court the Eastern suburbs doctor’s wives vote. Thr o ly thing I know for sure I like avout him is his obvious pro-Israel stance.
I’ll prob hold my nose and vote for him (I’ll decide tomorrow) but if I do it’s because he’s the least bad out of a field of truly awful candidates.
Steve if you think Sharma shares your view on most rhings though, I reckon you’re dreaming.
Awful typing was on phone, hopefully semi-intelligible.
More power to your keyboard!