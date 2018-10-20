Liberty Quote
Mises never gave up. He never shut up. He never pulled a punch.— Gary North
Open Forum: October 20, 2018
1
Too
A black panther is on the loose in the Scottish countryside near two villages, police have warned.
The big cat was reported in fields near the B730, near the villages of Drongan and Coalhall, Ayrshire, prompting a police safety warning to be issued.
The SSPCA has been called in to help catch the black panther, which may be injured.
Not a lot of people know that:
BRITISH FILM ICON MICHAEL CAINE SUPPORTS BREXIT, SAYS UNELECTED EU IS “FASCIST”
https://www.infowars.com/british-film-icon-michael-caine-supports-brexit-says-unelected-eu-is-fascist/
New fred? All bright and shiny?
Yay! Now I can visit Old Faithful knowing I’ve achieved Top Ten!
Another reason to love Michael Caine.
That and his work ethic.
Now to be greedy. 😛
I still reckon there may have been some “unaccounted” ones from Wallacia.
I’ve seen rather grainy footage near Radium Hill and in a few frames, it looks like a white Tiger, you know, like one escaped from a zoo.
Good on ya Arky. I was thinking today that maybe just maybe I’m not too old to start running again. I’ll take your post as divine confirmation. Don’t tell Stimpy; he might think that god’s talking to me.
Oh my god top 10.
12th Man
Michael Caine: A true British officer!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TdLLFF7oE4A
Good one Arky. I was down 27kgs until I hit Carb Central.
Never thought I’d pine for brussels sprouts.
From the Oz. Apologies for the “wall of print” but I hope Ben Roberts – Smith sues this mob of fvcking clowns right back to their birth certificates – if they have any, which I doubt.
Have you thought of going for a run in a long black robe while carrying a scythe, Death?
It would keep you fit and give the neighbours something to think about.
That’s pretty gay.
Radium hill, zoo? I meant circus.
No need to apologize. He needs to sue the pants off “Nine” before the whole outfit codes under. Hell yes.
They’ve got to be kidding.
to the SASR guys I knew, that would be considered friendly horseplay.
Torch the Model T on camera whilst skulling a bottle of Passion Pop. Impress us.
I fink it is pronounced “work effic”.
Thirty five years later, on the Western Front, the average British officer had a life of about six weeks on the front line, before being killed or crippled..
he coukd just run naked and let his spots remind people to get their kids their measles shots.
“This has been an Death Giraffe community service announcement”
..
Correct.
I shall adjust my diet upwards of 1000 or so calories more per day to compensate for the running.
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Hillary?
She’s not going away—and Democrats aren’t sure what to do about it.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/10/19/hillary-clinton-democrats-go-away-2018-2020-221608
Don’t let them grind you down, Hillary. You hang in there, it will be your turn soon.
..
Get used to the new, all gay, all the time Arky.
I’m going to watch Magnum PI and everything.
From the last thread, talking about the Palestinians.
This is the point. From 1948 to 1967 there was no such nationality as a Palestinian. Prior to the recognition of Israel, the term “Palestinian” referred to anyone who live in the British Mandate of Palestine; J*ws as well as Arabs.
“Palestinian Arab” was a term invented after the Six Day War to undermine the state of Israel. It is bollocks on stilts. In 1966 no “Palestinian” was advocating for their own state. Not one.
Forget about counting calories, Arky.
Just avoid the carbs in quantity, especially after sunset.
Apart from that, everything in moderation.
Factoid: Michael Caine saw active service in Korea.
..
Do chocolate mints count?
I bought 2kg yesteday.
Of course giving formal transferable land title to residents of poverty inducing communal areas is out of the question.
Just as it is here.
Palestinians need to take a DNA test. Just like Pokahontus.
Yes. Palestinian is a 100% construct. The trouble is, there is now a group of people who self identify as Palestinian. So how do you propose to deconstruct that?
Do you eat them of an evening when you’re playing couch potato?
I so, I think we’re beginning to home in on the problem.
In the same way that it is patiently explained that those people, who self identify as citizens of an Aboriginal Nation, that there was no such thing….
And so it goes.
Glowing viral: Luminescent bacteria used to detect E.coli in drinking water
Scientists have engineered a virus that can find and destroy E.coli in drinking water within hours.
The test uses a bacteriophage – a genetically engineered virus – that carries a gene for the enzyme NLuc luciferase. This is similar to the protein that gives fireflies their glow and was based on the enzyme from a type of deep sea shrimp that secretes a blue liquid as a defense mechanism.
When the bacteriophage detects E.coli in water and starts to infect it, it triggers the production of the NLuc luciferase, which produces light. So if the engineered virus finds E.coli in a water sample, it will glow.
After the bacteriophage binds to the E.coli, the phage shoots its DNA into the bacteria. Nugen said this is “the beginning of the end” for the E.coli as the phage breaks open the bacteria, releasing the enzyme as well as additional phages to attack other E.coli.
..
There is no problem.
If you run you need energy.
If you run a long way you need a lot of energy.
Tell it to Dot.
He actually buys the “noble savage” BS, and believes they had individual property ownership and a developed system of individual inheritance of said property.
Night, all. The Memsahib’s gout is bothering her, so she’s retired for the night.
“You want your leg over? In your dreams!”
I’ve a good book…
I am now reading this fred in a Michael Caine voice, right.
It is firty free percent more interesting that way.
Not a lot of people know that.
When a title deed is worthless, the money in your wallet is worthless.
Might as well be digging for yams.
Kanye brought me here:
Uganda opens iconic bridge across River Nile
https://www.nation.co.ke/news/africa/Uganda-opens-iconic-bridge/1066-4812472-sjch9yz/index.html
Well this is grand:
Sydney Anglicans to ban SSM, yoga and Indigenous smoking ceremonies on all church property.
Excellent.
Utterly excellent again.
These ‘blessings’ are heathen, spiritually malicious rituals.
Of course they did.
..
That’s just bloody rude.
It’s because I’m gay now, isn’t it?
You homophobe.
As South Africa’s passionate debate over land redistribution grows, one city outside Johannesburg is preparing what the mayor calls a “test case” for the nation – the seizure of hundreds of acres of land from private owners, without paying for it, to build low-cost housing.
Why don’t they just move to Wakanda?
This is the point.
No it’s not. Israel won’t accept them as citizens.
And if you consume that “energy” in the form of mint chocolate, once you’re in couch potato mode of an evening, your body converts it to fat and stores it. Then, in the morning when you go for a run, your body conserves that fat as a backup “for a rainy day”, and starts breaking down muscle tissue for energy. A sort of perpetual, “no win” situation.
Far better and simpler to avoid the chocolate of a evening, and nibble on it (sparingly), before, during, and after your run in the daytime.
Lindt EXCELLENCE 90% Cocoa
NUTRITION INFORMATION
Average Quantity per 100g
Energy 2480kJ
Protein 10.0g
Fat – total 55.0g
– saturated 30.0g
Carbohydrate 14.0g
– sugars 7.0g
Hey, if it’s a court document it must be true. Right?
Panthers in Scotland?
Hilary Clinton dusting off the beige pantsuit for another run in 2020?
Australia beaten in the cricket by Abu Derby?
People running to lose weight?
What sort of parallel universe have I stumbled upon?
If you run 30 km it doesn’t matter what you eat or when.
Australia beaten in the cricket by Abu Derby?
That’s not new.
Are you doing 30 km runs Arky? What?
I would love to meet Michael Caine. The kitchen of a share house in my youth boasted a cookbook supposedly written by Michael Caine. It described, with pen and ink sketches, a complex method of finely mincing a garlic clove. I followed this practice for years until I learned to whack them with the flat of a knife and then hack them up.
Where the hell did Mohammad Abbas come from?
Good luck with that.
Yes, you will probably lose weight.
But you won’t be happy, or very healthy.
And the day you stop running you will start to stack on the pounds again.
Big time, and very quickly.
You really want to run 30 klm a day, five or six days a week, for the rest of your life?
There are easier, gentler ways.
County Clare (in my new parallel universe).
Don’t look at me. According to struth I’m only responsible for Venezuela, fag hags and the decline of Western civilization.
Attention! A message from the leader of the free world
If there really was a “free” world, it wouldn’t need a “Leader”.
I forget who said that, but it was a long time ago.
I must admit I enjoy Trump’s exuberant use of exclamation marks!
What is fucking great about this is that the whispering “sources” will now have to be produced, identified and repeat their slurs under oath … or not, as the case may be.
I have no love for the Liberals but Chester is a worthless piece of lefty green refuse and I don’t know why the useless Nationals keep endorsing him. He is as treacherous to the Nationals as Turnbull is to the Liberals. I’m actually starting to feel sorry for Sharma but if you had the brain that people said he wouldn’t have joined the Liberal Party.
Augh.
Maybe some good news, John Constantine?
h/t Instapundit
As Bolt likes to say, who let them in.
Uh, oh! Dirty Bob Mueller’s marquee Wussia case is turning to ashes.
Unforgivable racism. It’s an absolute scandal that an Australian would treat a refugee like this.
An interesting read about the McCallums an Amish family in Tasmania.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/meet-the-mccallums-one-of-australia-s-few-amish-families-20181016-p509xn.html
I didn’t realise Amish used buttons now.
Oh? Really?
Maybe it’s just as well Trump hasn’t acceded to media demands to ‘bomb’ Riyadh.
Larry Pickering #1.
Pickering unleashes his latest rant:
…which includes Pickering #2, Pickering #3…
… and Pickering #4.
Paul Zanetti.
Ben Garrison.
Gary Varvel.
Lisa Benson.
Chip Bok.