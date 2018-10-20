Open Forum: October 20, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, October 20, 2018
81 Responses to Open Forum: October 20, 2018

  3. zyconoclast
    #2844292, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:02 am

    A black panther is on the loose in the Scottish countryside near two villages, police have warned.

    The big cat was reported in fields near the B730, near the villages of Drongan and Coalhall, Ayrshire, prompting a police safety warning to be issued.

    The SSPCA has been called in to help catch the black panther, which may be injured.

  4. mh
    #2844298, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Not a lot of people know that:

    BRITISH FILM ICON MICHAEL CAINE SUPPORTS BREXIT, SAYS UNELECTED EU IS “FASCIST”

    https://www.infowars.com/british-film-icon-michael-caine-supports-brexit-says-unelected-eu-is-fascist/

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844300, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:11 am

    New fred? All bright and shiny?

  6. calli
    #2844301, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Yay! Now I can visit Old Faithful knowing I’ve achieved Top Ten!

  7. calli
    #2844302, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Another reason to love Michael Caine.

    That and his work ethic.

  9. .
    #2844305, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:13 am

    The big cat was reported in fields near the B730, near the villages of Drongan and Coalhall, Ayrshire, prompting a police safety warning to be issued.

    I still reckon there may have been some “unaccounted” ones from Wallacia.

    I’ve seen rather grainy footage near Radium Hill and in a few frames, it looks like a white Tiger, you know, like one escaped from a zoo.

  10. None
    #2844307, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:14 am

    I intend unveiling a new, slimmer, fitter Arky when filming resumed.

    Good on ya Arky. I was thinking today that maybe just maybe I’m not too old to start running again. I’ll take your post as divine confirmation. Don’t tell Stimpy; he might think that god’s talking to me.

  14. calli
    #2844313, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Good one Arky. I was down 27kgs until I hit Carb Central.

    Never thought I’d pine for brussels sprouts.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844314, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    War widow to Roberts-Smith’s rescue as Fairfax cries murder

    exclusive
    Andrew Burrell
    WA Chief Reporter
    @AndrewBurrell7
    Nicola Berkovic
    Legal Affairs Correspondent
    @NicBerko
    3 minutes ago October 19, 2018

    A war widow has torn apart a key claim made by Fairfax Media in an explosive defamation defence that accuses the country’s most decorated war hero, Ben Roberts-Smith, of murdering or being complicit in the murder of six ­Afghan males and of punching a woman in the eye with his fist at Canberra’s Hotel Realm.

    Mr Roberts-Smith has also hit back at the “false allegations” contained in the Fairfax defence, filed in the Federal Court, which he says further defames him and is based on unfounded hearsay and gossip.

    The Victoria Cross winner is suing Fairfax for defamation over a series of articles published in The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times, and three of its journalists: investigative reporters Chris Masters and Nick McKenzie, and national security correspondent David Wroe.

    In its Federal Court defence, Fairfax accuses Mr Roberts-Smith of shooting one Afghan male at such close range that the man’s brain matter splattered in his mouth, and of breaching the ­Geneva ­conventions by unlaw­fully assaulting two unarmed ­Afghan males.

    Mr Roberts-Smith, a former corporal in the Special Air Services Regiment, is also accused of grabbing a fellow soldier by the throat and punching another colleague in the back of the head in a series of bullying incidents

    However, last night, Leigh Locke-Thomas, the widow of SASR sergeant Matthew Locke, told The Weekend Australian one of the bullying incidents — in which Mr Roberts-Smith is ­alleged to have grabbed a fellow SAS soldier and held him by the throat against a wall at a pub in Perth’s seaside suburb of Cottesloe — did not occur.

    Ms Locke-Thomas said she was at the Ocean Beach Hotel that day in December 2006 and recalled that it was Locke, killed in 2007 at the age of 33, rather than Mr ­Roberts-Smith, who had an altercation with the unnamed soldier.

    “It was the day Matt got his MG (Medal of Gallantry) with Ben and we all went to the OBH,” she said.

    “I remember to this day … Matt walked over and he said to this guy, ‘Put your beer down, you’re not welcome here’.

    “And I turned around to Matt and said: ‘What are you doing?’

    “He said: ‘He’s incompetent and I don’t want him in the regiment because he can’t do his job.’

    From the Oz. Apologies for the “wall of print” but I hope Ben Roberts – Smith sues this mob of fvcking clowns right back to their birth certificates – if they have any, which I doubt.

  16. DrBeauGan
    #2844315, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Have you thought of going for a run in a long black robe while carrying a scythe, Death?

    It would keep you fit and give the neighbours something to think about.

  17. Armadillo
    #2844316, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

    I intend unveiling a new, slimmer, fitter Arky when filming resumed.

    That’s pretty gay.

  18. .
    #2844317, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Radium hill, zoo? I meant circus.

  19. None
    #2844318, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:26 am

    From the Oz. Apologies for the “wall of print” but I hope Ben Roberts – Smith sues this mob of fvcking clowns right back to their birth certificates – if they have any, which I doubt.

    No need to apologize. He needs to sue the pants off “Nine” before the whole outfit codes under. Hell yes.

  20. memoryvault
    #2844319, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Mr Roberts-Smith, a former corporal in the Special Air Services Regiment, is also accused of grabbing a fellow soldier by the throat and punching another colleague in the back of the head in a series of bullying incidents

    They’ve got to be kidding.
    to the SASR guys I knew, that would be considered friendly horseplay.

  21. Armadillo
    #2844320, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Torch the Model T on camera whilst skulling a bottle of Passion Pop. Impress us.

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #2844321, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Another reason to love Michael Caine.

    That and his work ethic.

    I fink it is pronounced “work effic”.

  23. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844322, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TdLLFF7oE4A

    Thirty five years later, on the Western Front, the average British officer had a life of about six weeks on the front line, before being killed or crippled..

  24. None
    #2844323, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

    It would keep you fit and give the neighbours something to think about.

    he coukd just run naked and let his spots remind people to get their kids their measles shots.

    “This has been an Death Giraffe community service announcement”

  25. Death Giraffe
    #2844324, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Arky, it’s 95% diet, and only5% exercise..

    ..
    Correct.
    I shall adjust my diet upwards of 1000 or so calories more per day to compensate for the running.

  26. mh
    #2844325, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:33 am

    How Do You Solve a Problem Like Hillary?

    She’s not going away—and Democrats aren’t sure what to do about it.

    https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/10/19/hillary-clinton-democrats-go-away-2018-2020-221608

    Don’t let them grind you down, Hillary. You hang in there, it will be your turn soon.

  27. Death Giraffe
    #2844326, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:33 am

    That’s pretty gay.

    ..
    Get used to the new, all gay, all the time Arky.
    I’m going to watch Magnum PI and everything.

  28. jupes
    #2844327, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Neither Egypt nor Jordan has shown the slightest interest in accepting these people. Quite the opposite.

    From the last thread, talking about the Palestinians.

    This is the point. From 1948 to 1967 there was no such nationality as a Palestinian. Prior to the recognition of Israel, the term “Palestinian” referred to anyone who live in the British Mandate of Palestine; J*ws as well as Arabs.

    “Palestinian Arab” was a term invented after the Six Day War to undermine the state of Israel. It is bollocks on stilts. In 1966 no “Palestinian” was advocating for their own state. Not one.

  29. memoryvault
    #2844328, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I shall adjust my diet upwards of 1000 or so calories more per day to compensate for the running.

    Forget about counting calories, Arky.
    Just avoid the carbs in quantity, especially after sunset.
    Apart from that, everything in moderation.

  30. mh
    #2844329, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Factoid: Michael Caine saw active service in Korea.

  31. Death Giraffe
    #2844330, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Just avoid the carbs in quantity, especially after sunset.

    ..
    Do chocolate mints count?
    I bought 2kg yesteday.

  32. Snoopy
    #2844331, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Nearly a quarter-century after the end of white-minority rule, white South Africans comprise just 8 per cent of the population but still hold most of the individually owned private land, keeping most economic power in the hands of a few and making the country one of the most unequal societies in the world.

    Of course giving formal transferable land title to residents of poverty inducing communal areas is out of the question.

    Just as it is here.

  33. Armadillo
    #2844332, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Palestinians need to take a DNA test. Just like Pokahontus.

  34. None
    #2844333, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:42 am

    In 1966 no “Palestinian” was advocating for their own state. Not one.

    Yes. Palestinian is a 100% construct. The trouble is, there is now a group of people who self identify as Palestinian. So how do you propose to deconstruct that?

  35. memoryvault
    #2844334, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Do chocolate mints count?
    I bought 2kg yesteday.

    Do you eat them of an evening when you’re playing couch potato?
    I so, I think we’re beginning to home in on the problem.

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844335, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Yes. Palestinian is a 100% construct. The trouble is, there is now a group of people who self identify as Palestinian. So how do you propose to deconstruct that?

    In the same way that it is patiently explained that those people, who self identify as citizens of an Aboriginal Nation, that there was no such thing….

  37. Snoopy
    #2844336, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:48 am

    As South Africa’s passionate debate over land redistribution grows, one city outside Johannesburg is preparing what the mayor calls a “test case” for the nation – the seizure of hundreds of acres of land from private owners, without paying for it, to build low-cost housing.

    And so it goes.

  38. zyconoclast
    #2844337, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Glowing viral: Luminescent bacteria used to detect E.coli in drinking water

    Scientists have engineered a virus that can find and destroy E.coli in drinking water within hours.

    The test uses a bacteriophage – a genetically engineered virus – that carries a gene for the enzyme NLuc luciferase. This is similar to the protein that gives fireflies their glow and was based on the enzyme from a type of deep sea shrimp that secretes a blue liquid as a defense mechanism.

    When the bacteriophage detects E.coli in water and starts to infect it, it triggers the production of the NLuc luciferase, which produces light. So if the engineered virus finds E.coli in a water sample, it will glow.

    After the bacteriophage binds to the E.coli, the phage shoots its DNA into the bacteria. Nugen said this is “the beginning of the end” for the E.coli as the phage breaks open the bacteria, releasing the enzyme as well as additional phages to attack other E.coli.

  39. Death Giraffe
    #2844338, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:53 am

    I so, I think we’re beginning to home in on the problem.

    ..
    There is no problem.
    If you run you need energy.
    If you run a long way you need a lot of energy.

  40. memoryvault
    #2844339, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:53 am

    In the same way that it is patiently explained that those people, who self identify as citizens of an Aboriginal Nation, that there was no such thing….

    Tell it to Dot.
    He actually buys the “noble savage” BS, and believes they had individual property ownership and a developed system of individual inheritance of said property.

  41. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844340, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Night, all. The Memsahib’s gout is bothering her, so she’s retired for the night.

    “You want your leg over? In your dreams!”

    I’ve a good book…

  42. Leigh Lowe
    #2844341, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:54 am

    I am now reading this fred in a Michael Caine voice, right.
    It is firty free percent more interesting that way.
    Not a lot of people know that.

  43. Armadillo
    #2844342, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:55 am

    When a title deed is worthless, the money in your wallet is worthless.

    Might as well be digging for yams.

  45. C.L.
    #2844344, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Well this is grand:

    Sydney Anglicans to ban SSM, yoga and Indigenous smoking ceremonies on all church property.

    The Sydney Anglican Church is set to vote on sweeping powers that will ensure that no same-sex marriage services or receptions, meditative yoga or traditional Indigenous smoking ceremonies will be held on any of their extensive properties, including schools, rental properties and church halls.

    The 900 church trust properties owned by the Anglican Diocese of Sydney will be included, along with commercial assets leased from the church by secular organisations or businesses — as well as any body corporate, organisation, school or Anglican association such as Anglicare and Youthworks.

    It is understood this would include, for example, shops owned by the church in the Sydney Town Hall arcade, Sydney Square and St Andrew’s House, as well as properties such as those rented as the barrister’s chambers of St James.

    Excellent.

    It’s not just same-sex marriage that is being targeted. Under the principle that church property must “not be used for the worship of other gods”, yoga classes that “go beyond mere ‘positional yoga’ and involve meditative practices and chants derived from Hinduism, and smoking ceremonies where the purpose is to cleanse a place from the residual spirits of those who have died,” are also to be banned.

    Utterly excellent again.
    These ‘blessings’ are heathen, spiritually malicious rituals.

    LGBT Anglicans and Indigenous leaders expressed outrage …

    Of course they did.

  46. Death Giraffe
    #2844345, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:01 am

    struth
    #2844309, posted on October 20, 2018 at 12:15 am
    Fuck off Arky.

    ..
    That’s just bloody rude.
    It’s because I’m gay now, isn’t it?
    You homophobe.

  47. zyconoclast
    #2844346, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:02 am

    As South Africa’s passionate debate over land redistribution grows, one city outside Johannesburg is preparing what the mayor calls a “test case” for the nation – the seizure of hundreds of acres of land from private owners, without paying for it, to build low-cost housing.

    Why don’t they just move to Wakanda?

  48. sdfc
    #2844347, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:03 am

    This is the point.

    No it’s not. Israel won’t accept them as citizens.

  49. memoryvault
    #2844348, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:04 am

    If you run you need energy.
    If you run a long way you need a lot of energy.

    And if you consume that “energy” in the form of mint chocolate, once you’re in couch potato mode of an evening, your body converts it to fat and stores it. Then, in the morning when you go for a run, your body conserves that fat as a backup “for a rainy day”, and starts breaking down muscle tissue for energy. A sort of perpetual, “no win” situation.

    Far better and simpler to avoid the chocolate of a evening, and nibble on it (sparingly), before, during, and after your run in the daytime.

  50. zyconoclast
    #2844349, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Lindt EXCELLENCE 90% Cocoa

    NUTRITION INFORMATION

    Average Quantity per 100g
    Energy 2480kJ
    Protein 10.0g
    Fat – total 55.0g
    – saturated 30.0g
    Carbohydrate 14.0g
    – sugars 7.0g

  51. Snoopy
    #2844350, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Ben Roberts-Smith rejects Afghanistan murder allegations and ‘gossip’ detailed in court document

    Hey, if it’s a court document it must be true. Right?

  52. Leigh Lowe
    #2844351, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Panthers in Scotland?
    Hilary Clinton dusting off the beige pantsuit for another run in 2020?
    Australia beaten in the cricket by Abu Derby?
    People running to lose weight?
    What sort of parallel universe have I stumbled upon?

  53. Death Giraffe
    #2844352, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:14 am

    If you run 30 km it doesn’t matter what you eat or when.

  54. sdfc
    #2844353, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Australia beaten in the cricket by Abu Derby?
    That’s not new.

  55. None
    #2844355, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Are you doing 30 km runs Arky? What?

  56. Snoopy
    #2844356, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:19 am

    I would love to meet Michael Caine. The kitchen of a share house in my youth boasted a cookbook supposedly written by Michael Caine. It described, with pen and ink sketches, a complex method of finely mincing a garlic clove. I followed this practice for years until I learned to whack them with the flat of a knife and then hack them up.

  57. sdfc
    #2844357, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Where the hell did Mohammad Abbas come from?

  58. memoryvault
    #2844358, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:21 am

    If you run 30 km it doesn’t matter what you eat or when.

    Good luck with that.
    Yes, you will probably lose weight.
    But you won’t be happy, or very healthy.
    And the day you stop running you will start to stack on the pounds again.
    Big time, and very quickly.

    You really want to run 30 klm a day, five or six days a week, for the rest of your life?
    There are easier, gentler ways.

  59. Leigh Lowe
    #2844359, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Where the hell did Mohammad Abbas come from?

    County Clare (in my new parallel universe).

  60. None
    #2844360, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:25 am

    What sort of parallel universe have I stumbled upon?

    Don’t look at me. According to struth I’m only responsible for Venezuela, fag hags and the decline of Western civilization.

  61. mh
    #2844361, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Attention! A message from the leader of the free world

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    18m
    When referring to the USA, I will always capitalize the word Country!

  62. memoryvault
    #2844363, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Attention! A message from the leader of the free world

    If there really was a “free” world, it wouldn’t need a “Leader”.

    I forget who said that, but it was a long time ago.

  63. None
    #2844364, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:29 am

    I must admit I enjoy Trump’s exuberant use of exclamation marks!

  64. Snoopy
    #2844365, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:31 am

    Shadaya was arrested on Friday 07 September 2018 and charged with criminal insult for allegedly impairing the dignity of Justice Chigumba after he allegedly posted an offensive message on Twitter, denigrating the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson.

    Prosecutors alleged that Shadaya created a twitter account in the name of Justice Chigumba in August 2018, just after the country’s harmonised elections and tweeted a message which reads; “I can’t wait for the election fiasco to come to an end. I could do with a holiday and some good sex. My body needs a break.”

  65. Leigh Lowe
    #2844366, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Ben Roberts-Smith rejects Afghanistan murder allegations and ‘gossip’ detailed in court document

    Hey, if it’s a court document it must be true. Right?

    What is fucking great about this is that the whispering “sources” will now have to be produced, identified and repeat their slurs under oath … or not, as the case may be.

  66. None
    #2844367, posted on October 20, 2018 at 1:39 am

    An MP from the Liberals’ coalition partner the Nationals, Darren Chester, delivered a blunt assessment of their chances this morning.

    “I don’t think the result is going to be good for us in Wentworth,” Mr Chester told ABC radio.

    I have no love for the Liberals but Chester is a worthless piece of lefty green refuse and I don’t know why the useless Nationals keep endorsing him. He is as treacherous to the Nationals as Turnbull is to the Liberals. I’m actually starting to feel sorry for Sharma but if you had the brain that people said he wouldn’t have joined the Liberal Party.

  68. Snoopy
    #2844370, posted on October 20, 2018 at 2:18 am

    Maybe some good news, John Constantine?

    The case involved a former groundskeeper, who claimed that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, caused his non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The jury awarded $39 million for compensation and $250 million a punitive award because Monsanto did not provide warning that the chemical might cause cancer.

    In response to a Monsanto appeal, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos indicated that she will likely throw out the entire $250 million in punitive award and call for a new trial. According to CNN, Judge Bolanos explained that the plaintiff “presented no clear and convincing evidence of malice or oppression to support an award of punitive damages.”

    h/t Instapundit

  69. None
    #2844371, posted on October 20, 2018 at 2:28 am

    A Melbourne doctor and sweet shop owner allegedly forced an Iranian refugee to work 14 hours a day for nothing by threatening to dissolve his body in acid or have him deported to face the death penalty, a tribunal has heard.

    Seyyed Ali Farshchi, who came to Australia from Iran more than a decade ago, was charged by Australian Federal Police in January under Commonwealth slavery laws and released on $200,000 bail over the forced labour allegations, which took place between 2015 and 2017.

    Details of the accusations were outlined during a recent Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal hearing in which Dr Farshchi challenged restrictions that were placed on his medical registration after his arrest earlier this year.

    As Bolt likes to say, who let them in.

  70. Snoopy
    #2844372, posted on October 20, 2018 at 2:31 am

    Uh, oh! Dirty Bob Mueller’s marquee Wussia case is turning to ashes.

    Judge Dabney Friedrich is having serious doubts about the ‘conspiracy against the U.S.’ charges against Concord Management brought forth by the Special Counsel.

    In a new court order Thursday, the Judge said Concord Management’s conduct was not in violation of the law.

  71. Snoopy
    #2844373, posted on October 20, 2018 at 2:36 am

    A Melbourne doctor and sweet shop owner allegedly forced an Iranian refugee to work 14 hours a day for nothing by threatening to dissolve his body in acid or have him deported to face the death penalty, a tribunal has heard.

    Unforgivable racism. It’s an absolute scandal that an Australian would treat a refugee like this.

  72. None
    #2844376, posted on October 20, 2018 at 3:08 am

    An interesting read about the McCallums an Amish family in Tasmania.
    https://www.smh.com.au/national/meet-the-mccallums-one-of-australia-s-few-amish-families-20181016-p509xn.html
    I didn’t realise Amish used buttons now.

  73. Snoopy
    #2844377, posted on October 20, 2018 at 3:08 am

    Oh? Really?

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is denying a report that Turkish officials shared with him an audio recording and transcript of the alleged murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing over two weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

    “I’ve heard no tape, I’ve seen no transcript,” Pompeo told reporters overnight.

    On Friday morning, Turkey backed up the U.S. diplomat’s assertion, with Foreign Minister Mehmet Cavusoglu telling reporters in Ankara that his country had yet to share any audio evidence on the case with any other nation. He still would not confirm whether his country does in fact possess an audio or video recording of the purported murder, but reiterated Turkey’s vague assertion that investigators had obtained “evidence.”

    Maybe it’s just as well Trump hasn’t acceded to media demands to ‘bomb’ Riyadh.

  75. Tom
    #2844381, posted on October 20, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Pickering unleashes his latest rant:

    Never has there been so many politicians from opposing parties who do so much damage to the Party they pretend to belong to, yet it is damage to a Party they have no ideological link to… invariably they are philosophically linked to the opposing Party, and on a mission to destroy this rival to their real ideology of choice.
    Enter Malcolm Turnbull… he also came close to burying the Liberal Party forever…

    …which includes Pickering #2, Pickering #3

