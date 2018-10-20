Liberty Quote
The difference between death and taxes is, death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets.— Will Rogers
-
-
Wentworth Forum
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Well, not sure what it means, but an almighty storm has hit Sydney! The sky is dark. Thunder and lightning. Peeing down! I call it Hurricane Turnbull. Bastard!
And they’re off!
AEC Tally Room
What a bunch of ferals.
Normal thunderstorm for Sydney.
Turnbull will be praying for a Liberal loss.
Thunderstorm
Suitably apocalyptic weather for Sydney
https://twitter.com/Ausgrid
Dave Sharma has been mobbed by protesters.
Looks like they are taking their cues from the insanely screaming democrats in the US
Bad news for Oz
Flooded roads.
The page is pregnant with anticipation for the first figures.
ALP/USA Dems follow the same script.
ABC talking heads.
I heard last night an excerpt from Malcolm Turnbull, it was off the record during a secret ABC tape. Appears it was suppressed.
Off the record ABC journalist:
“I never met anyone like you. There’s not a spark of sentiment or romance or human kindness in your whole body.”
Malcolm Turnbull: “What good does it do you besides get you in trouble?”
Journaliat: “And when things and people get in your way, you just knock them aside, get rid of them, is that your idea?”
Malcolm Turnbull: “Always..”
The results are dribbling in. Hoping for the best.
If Phelps wins the Wentworth By-Election, then democracy must rule!
Coal fired power must be immediately disconnected from the electorate, and cars banished from its borders!
Immediate 100% renewables – promise delivered.
1 booth reporting (Double Bay East), Sharma on 47.69%
I can’t see him losing from there.
Have just driven across the coat hanger through apocalyptic tempests to turn on the TV and pray for a Lib drubbing.
I do expect that Phelps will do it if anyone. And even though normally I would say anyone but – someone has to wield the sword and slay the corruption that Turnbull and Photios spawn.
As much as I think the Liberal Party is a pathetic rabble and unsure of what they actually stand for, I hope they win in Wentworth. That said, the cynic in me would love to see many of the champagne socialists who support the Greens etc in that electorate have all those lefty policies visited upon them, like resettling criminals from war torn areas posing as refugees next door to them, or having their power cut off regularly.
ALP vote down.
Sky have chinless buck toothed Laundy on. He is cheering for lezzo Phelps.
Gough created the mess. The present is just a continuation.
Wow.
Sharma’s vote has gone down but the AEC are predicting that he’ll win on preferences, I had a look and saw he was under 41% and presumed Phelps would win now.
ABC still fawning over Turnbull.
Deja vu all over again: Brexit, Trump 2016, Wentworth 2018. The leftist ferals on Their Sky have already awarded the by-election to the smelly lesbian.
If it’s close (as we expect it will be), the result won’t be known until late tonight at the earliest — at a stretch for two days or more.
Leftist ferals barracking for the lesbian demand instant gratification. They loathe democracy.
Gough created the mess, Malcolm Fraser passed up on the chance to clean up said mess.
Lets wait and see if Phelps was just a stalking horse for the ALP stooge to win on her prefs. If so, it will likely be a one-term (or less) victory for the ALP.
Tonight’s result probably won’t change much. Absent something right out of the box, we are heading for an election early next year which will see the real fruit of Malcom’s endeavours; fragmentation of conservative politics, 3 terms of Labor/Green Government – followed by the IMF and 10 years of debt management.
I’d like to see the Liberals win, but.
Just as a vuvuzela chorus as Turnbull flushes down the cloaca of political history.
MF was scared of MSM. MF didn’t have a plan other than win government. Then lost the war. Biggest mistake was not dismantling Medibank.
Why is I feel nothing but a resigned satisfaction in the gurgling of this faux conservative government, having gone beyond circling the drain, as it is swallowed bythe S-bend? Couldn’t happen to a nicer party.
Gough?
Didn’t have enough time to dirty a runny. Howard bumbled along a bit but Libs still had their heart in the right place mostly. It was Malcolm and Photios (and Textor and such ilk) that turned the Libs into the left wet mess they are.
Case in point – they shoved Lundy on Sky …. vomit.
Their Sky’s coverage is unwatchable. David Speers and the Liars whore Keneally are barracking for the lesbian. FMD.
Money lobbying?
Linda Burney on ABC. Muted!
Twenty-seven per cent.
What a beautiful set of numbers.
Lets wait and see if Phelps was just a stalking horse for the ALP stooge to win on her prefs. If so, it will likely be a one-term (or less) victory for the ALP.
Of course she’s a labor plant. Her campaign manager is a labor machine guy Darrin Barnett. There is no doubt she is a plant.
KP getting ALP/Greens votes.
Speers just called it for lezzo Phelps
ABC votes for KP.
Derryn Hunch’s Justice Party has found eight fools demented enough to vote for them..
Labor and the Greens down ~7% each.
I wonder who the dissenters voted for? /s
Money?
Always a factor- but the bottom line after all the machinations and sucking up to the journocrats is that you have 50% of one of the bluest Lib strongholds voting for a SJW lesbian climate change fanatic running a spend spend spend and rights rights rights platform!
In order to get preferences out of Phelps, the ALP must at least come in ahead of Phelps in the first round. That ain’t likely to happen, so if anything the preference flow will go the other way (ALP will get kicked and their preferences divided up).
I know MV keeps telling you that preferences ALWAYS flow into ALP or Liberals, but this is one case where it’s particularly obvious that the old bugger is just wrong.
It looks like about a third of voters who normally give their first preferences to Greens or Labor are giving Phelps their first preferences.
Antony Green has called it for Phelps.
Is there a bigger King Rat than Turnbull?
Does it really matter? There’s not a political party in Australia that actually cares for Australia and Australians. Our parties are much like in the US, but without a Trump.
I’m not going to far to say that MT might be appointed as GG by Billy Neutron and even hang around long enough to be there like a symbiote after we vote yes to a republic.
LOL
AEC only just then called it for Phelps more or less.
One of the once bluest Lib strongholds. MT got elected by GL/SJW money making people. Wentworth voters don’t expect to be affected like the other electorates.
Favorite for the wooden spoon challenge. Narrowly contested by the Australian People’s Party.
Bernardi’s decision to sit Wentworth out and not burn cash has been vindicated.
Be a race between he and Julia Gilliard, I should think.
Now watch the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party swing further Left on the belief they need to appease Leftards with more Gerbil Worming and higher electricity pricing policies.
Not in the 73 years I’ve been around. Probably the dirtiest piece of excrement I have seen in Australian politics.
Nice work Waffles. One final FU to the Lieboral Party. They deserved you.
Turnbull has officially replaced Billy McMahon as the worst Liberal Prime Minister.
Amoral and treacherous.
FFS, is it over?
No, of course not, ’cause we’re talking: Stupid.Frigging.Gliberals.
Absolutely bluddee hopeless.
Don’t forget the work by The Father of Middle Class Welfare and Artie Sinodinos too.
Great work boys.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
Thanks, Bear – let’s just invoke some very dodgy spirits
FG – B McM not as bad as others. MT and Gough.
So will Phelps side with Labor and bring the govt down? Dare we hope?
I am hoping on this… and when they get less votes than the Greens maybe – just maybe – they will get the message.
More votes for each of Voluntary Euthanasia Party, Katters Party, Animal Justice Party, Science Party and Sustainable Australia Party than for the LDP.
Way to go LDP you bunch of losers. No wonder DL is jumping ship.
maybe – just maybe – they will get the message.
It doesn’t matter how loudly you shout at the Helen Kellers of Australian politics.
Zimmerman the ‘go-to’ on THAT ABC! Zimmerman is more than part of the problem as to why the LNP lost Wentworth. The other half is Turncoat – and the Libs brought that on themselves. Suffer in your jocks, you utter morons. If you are so incapable of reading a political roadmap, you deserve this loss and more losses to come. The LNP does not deserve to be in adult politics.
Zim will likely lose too.
Good observation… DL cosied up to the Greens. Lost me – and obviously the few who had faith in him as a consequence.
Areff..well done.
Does anyone really know how preferences will go?
Zimmerman – government of the Photios faction, by the Photios faction for the Photios faction will hopefully see the Lieborals perish from the Earth.
What planet are you people on?
He’s currently being sued by a Greens Senator, FFS.
Zimmerman going full climate change on ABC.
Wentworth is full of J*ws and homos. Anyone that isn’t progressive left like Turnbull and Phelps have no chance.
Liberals should just forget about Wentworth, and not get influenced by the politics of Wentworth.
I can hear champagne corks popping in New York above the Sydney thunder.
The electorate is catatonic. The libs will learn nothing from this and will continue to follow alp/filth down the sewer. Fancy voting for phelps.
They probably will. I’ve come across jellyfish that have more spine than the current Liberal Party when it comes to standing up for what’s right.
Massive self inflicted wound to the stupid LNP. And ever since the MT coup all they have done is run around screaming and trying to stop the bleeding. Pointless morons.
And there are not enough gutter adjectives available to properly describe Malcontent Turnweasle and his despicable offspring.
That’s what they really advocate. I’m extremely keen to apply it to every so called “elected representative” that currently blights this wide brown land.
Publicly flogged (for very a lengthy duration) and then hanged. For their own good, of course.
You know it makes sense.
Merry Christmas Australia. Here is the present that keeps on giving. Just bendover and accept democracy good and hard.
So, what are the odds on a Federal election before Christmas?
Zim is a great example of the problem for Libs… another Photios parachute selected only because he ticked the left wing climate / gay boxes in the hope of taking votes away from the Greens.
Does anyone really know how preferences will go?
I thought the same but realised we’re probably channelling the knight from the “Holy Grail”.
They will never learn that green and left will never vote for them.
80% preferences flowing to Phelps.
ALPBC panel talked about this. Victoriastan election in November and NSW in March. No real opportunity to run a clear campaign until May next year.
Losing Wentworth should be a road to recovery for conservatives.
Wealthy opinionated elites in Eastern Sydney are the last people you want to target.
Trump knew that his constituents were hiding in plain sight and just wanted to be heard.
ScoMo is McCain, a painfully step on the right path.
John Howard must be proud of his boy Malcolm.
Bear, do you think that will stop Bill?
Just think, the next sitting day sees a vote in house. Anyone really sure where Katter will side?
The second law of thermodynamics states that the total entropy of an isolated system can never decrease over time.
But it can if it’s the SFLNP.
Seriously, as a nation how stupid are Australians?
Kerryn Phelps. Fuck. Me. Dead.
Doesn’t the AEC projected TCP use the historical preferences of each 1st preference group in previous elections and statistical surveys? If so, the estimate will be confounded by the instruction to Labor and Greens voters to give Phelps their first preference.
I expect Phelps to win, but not by the margin presently indicated on the Tally Room page.
What’s the betting on the embassy moving to Jerusalem now?
Its what preference voting gets you.
Champaign corks will be popping in Curtin.
The Eagles, now this!
I see Professor Jim Allen is now a retired Delcon, proposing to preference the Libs over the ALP:
Wonder how many Delcons will now fold the tent now that we’re beyond the drawing room chatter state and it really looks like a Labor government is coming.
Champagne.
Bloody stupid auto correct.
I understand that he convinced Maolcom to stay in parliament after he lost the leadership to Abbott. It may have been a smart move to think that in the party Malcolm would not fulfill his destiny to destroy the Liberal party. Bzzt – wrong!
You can all thank Joe Hockey for homo Zimmerman and for the homofication of the New South Wales liberals more generally.
If Morrison had half a set of cojones (which he doesn’t) he would wait till Phelps is sworn in and then one hour later hold a pressor to announce the timetable for the move of the embassy to Jerusalem that we stole from whatever around deal we’re back in the removal of greens subsidies and the introduction of legislation for tax cuts and to repeal s18. He should just continue with that sort of red mea agenda from now until the election. Of course all the lollies and his party are going to have conniptions but they’re not going to be able to do a thing about it because it’s now do or die. I’m not sure if there’s time to get some double dissolution triggers but that would also be good. I know Tony Abbott would have had a barnstorming strategy for this situation.
Goose “SloMo” Morristeen
Colonel Kate McGregor
Pedro FitzSimians
Yassie Abdul-McDweeb
Squalid Ali
Albanzleazey
Beryl Gladyschoklian
Dunderhead Dan of Victoriastan
That fat cellulite laden cow from Queersland
The Beetrooter
Josh Frydchickenberger
Jerrymander Jay Weatherdildo (no, you’re not off the list, you preposterous queen)
Plibbers
Turtle Post Bowen
etc,
Need I go on, FFS? Lengthy public floggings and then some good ol’ hangings.
You know the quislings deserve it. 🙂
Anyone care to speculate on how long it will be, before either Turnbull pere or fils show their faces in Australia?
Phelps could have waited for a concession first… but I guess it’s Look At Me … Look at Me!
Another homo in the Australian parliament. Surely they must be over-represented by now? And that’s not even including Chrissy Pyne and Brokeback Warren.
So I’ve been out – have they actually called it for Phelps yet? Judging by the AEC tally so far as I expected Phelps gets it on preferences?
Bluddee hell, that’s – “Gladyschloklian”
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals deserve this result.
After all, “The qualitative evidence is they (the Liberal base) don’t matter,” Mark Textor.
The little prick is surely Australia’s most over-rated PM; Tampa was handed to him on a platter, he signed Kyoto and took away our guns.
Bingo!
FMD
Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy
Australian Skeptics (if you look on archive of their website from 2012) awarding the “bent spoon” award :
https://www.skeptics.com.au/features/bent-spoon/
Australian Skeptics around March 2013 quietly removed any explanation of their 2008 award and upgraded her to “Prof Kerryn Phelps” without any mention of either quackery or woowoo. Change of heart I guess.
Good to know that the Australian Skeptics are even skeptical of their own judgement, but that seems very much like an admission they don’t have objective truth. If it was objective, then it would not be changing from year to year, am I right?
Wentworth is stupid. How many other electorates? Time will tell.
Just what Australia needs.
Another lesbian crank.
That didn’t take long. Enjoy the ride Lieboral lemmings.
So I’ve been out – have they actually called it for Phelps yet? Judging by the AEC tally so far as I expected Phelps gets it on preferences?
Yes Bear GLBT have been over represented in Parliament for quite some and most of them are in the liberal party and not all of them are out may I add. That’s also been a very deliberate tactic particularily in New South Wales by the homo left – to infiltrate the right (there are a couple of genuine conservative gays but they are rare and they’re not in the Liberal Party). Philips being a lezo is from a different camp together. She’s also caught up in the major lesbian bitchfest that is raging in Sydney Council in which Abbott’a sister is also involved. Homi vs lezzo bitch fights can be absolutely epic.
cohenite #2845076,
There have been various things we don’t agree on over the years, but dislike of John Howard would not be one of them.
Sharma should stick to his day job
Far too wishy washy
I also wonder what ScoMo we’ll get on Monday.
The ‘I’m a Dad that does laps of Bathurst with Skaifie and loves the Sharkies’ to try to save the furniture in the regions.
Or the ‘I didn’t vote for the spill’ version and folds on things like climate change to save the inner urban seats like Wentworth.
Or both. On different but consecutive days, as appears to be his style.
From the Oz.
“I wouldn’t have been able to be a seriously creepy bugman queen, without the help (if you could call it that) of those mighty carbon based lifeforms, I tells ya.”
Absolutely agree Viva.
Oh bloody excellent Tony Abbott lives in Jerryn Phelps head hahahaha
You’re not a chance, Jupes.
Only if they lose an immediate no confidence motion. Which they won’t.
So the next year will be excruciating as ScoMo has to pander to every wet in his party threatening to cross the floor over progressive luvvie stuff ranging from the Israel embassy to Nauru country shoppers. It’ll be ghastly.
They need a swift sharp kick up the bum, which is where their brain is located, but this won’t be it.
KP thinking of getting TA next?
Morrison really needs to get onto the front foot and shutdown people like the Zimmermann because this really had nothing to do with climate change and everything to do with Malcolm Turnbull. As I said if he sensible he just get out there now and announce the end of green subsidies really without even a cabinet decision and let the screaming banshee he’s in his party have a fit. The lettuce leafs just don’t have the numbers to roll him now and if they did they don’t have a leader. I also project Barnaby will be back next week.
Can you imagine Trump saying something like that? Thanking the cat abusing sociopath that has essentially destroyed the Libs?
But then again – Trump would not have lost.
Good thread, this. Will read again.
… “where we will bow to every request from Kerryn so we can remain in government. #ClimateChangeAction, #BringThemHere, #OpenBorders, #NoNewCoal, #RenewableEnergy, #LGBTISafeSchools, it’s all back on the table.”
Time will tell. UAP déjà vu?
Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy
what’s he thanking them for? For not supporting his campaign?
This is karma for Sharma.
Oh Sinc! Please cheer me up with something! Anything! 😢😭😭
Leftist happy with ruined Australia?
Just looking at the telly someone who is better at math and they might want to tell me whether the lives not preference in all the right meaning parties first may have potentially cost them as to not hitting home that Phelps is no Liberal. Given the Loony Lefty Green and even labour vote the Libs should have been able to counter Phelps.
Time will tell. UAP déjà vu?
Yep time for a split
I presume someone will redo this video with Dave Sharma’s face pasted on the redhead.
Need I go on, FFS? Lengthy public floggings and then some good ol’ hangings.
You know the quislings deserve it. 🙂
Cwissy Payyynne
Just looking at the tally – someone who is better at math might want to tell me whether the Libs not preferencing all the right leaning parties first may have potentially cost them as too, not hitting home that Phelps is no Liberal. Given the Loony Lefty Green and even Labor vote, the Libs should have been able to counter Phelps.
There are no train drivers or shearers in Wentworth, Monty.
You should despise the whole miserable bunch.
That will make Phelps win by more.
The anomaly in the Australian voting system only works when you have something close to a three way tie. Of course no voting system is perfect (in terms of Arrow’s Theorem) but the imperfections of different systems show up in different ways. We have a problem with “insincere voting” which means you strategically attempt to knock out a key candidate and thus get access to their preferences. It only works if you don’t knock out your own candidate in the process!!
https://courses.lumenlearning.com/wmopen-mathforliberalarts/chapter/introduction-preference-ballot-voting/
See the example given.
In this case, neither the ALP nor the Greens have enough first preference votes to stay in… hence once they put Phelps into first preference the rest of what’s on their ballot is scrapped. All those preferences go literally nowhere and Phelps gets the lot. They attempted to play the system by voting strategically and they scrunted it.
There will be a vote testing confidence on day 1. How many Libs in safe(ish) seats will be thinking – the run up to the next election will be hell and can only result in their safe(ish) seats becoming unwinnable….
If I was in their shoes I’d be doing ANYTHING to have a DD ASAP.
Cwissy Payyynne- Pissie Crime thank you very much.
Oh well one less liberal wet in the HoR
Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy
There goes one of the brightest Liberal hopes.
Touted as a future minister…nay, a future prime minister by some.
Seriously.
Trump is still the orange light on the hill.
Surprise, surprise. The Wentworthless Elysium elitists just voted for the rest of Sydney to suffer;
* Greater importation of incompatible invaders
* Even higher power bills
* More unaffordable housing
* Further congestion of roads rail and hospitals
None of which will affect the Antoinettes as they sip on their soy lattes at Bronte with their highly paid accountants.
Only if they lose an immediate no confidence motion. Which they won’t.
Bruce, do you doubt the Parliamentary Agenda of the Liars for possibly next week? If they hold their powder, it will be put to the test before Parliament rises for the Christmas break. Morrison is going to be forced to call the election sooner rather than later.
New ALP plan for Australian ruination.
You are right.
The Australian Skeptics believe in climate change. Credibility – zero.
132nd – I’m happy for peoples to catch and round these evil traitors up. Just get your own tumbrils – they’ll be in short supply while we finally put an end to this insanity.
M0nty, haven’t clicked on your link. It looks like two lesbians going at it. You are a true Phelps’ lover, I see.
Wrong reaction to Wentworth – Ring Phelps and beg.
Right reaction to Wentworth – Pull out of Paris accord.
Mankini time!
Strange how politicians think that the feelings of Wentworth voters are the same as those in all other electorates. #toostupidtogovern.
😅
Just think, the next sitting day sees a vote in house. Anyone really sure where Katter will side?
odds on he will side with Nth Queensland.
How many people following the Wentworth dogs? Million Dollar Chase Final!
I have a Cert 4 in operating a guillotine – can I play, too?
We have come a long way from the sixties.
The richest electorate in Australia has just elected the most left wing politician in Australia*.
* Arguable but you get my point.
I’m right there with you farmwe Gez. If slo mo doesn’t go in hard and I mean hard right now, he’s f*****.
Which is why they all need to be unceremoniously rounded up, publicly flogged (for a lengthy period of time) and then hanged.
They’re begging for it. We all know it.
Millionaires voting for chaos?
Is the bitch favourite?
Just do it, squire. you know it makes sense.
I can’t say I am shocked. The Libs look like a spent force.
I can’t think of one thing I’ve disagreed about with you; unless of course you think the head prefect is not a wanker.
The Age, those looking for a scapegoat over Wentworth need to look no further than Peter Dutton. Seriously. Rolfmao.
The government will fall before Christmas, I reckon.
I suspect Julie bishop may threaten to quit.
They have plenty more spending left in them.
JMH – The independents have the sorry and educational examples of Windsor and Oakeshott hanging over them. As for ScoMo calling an early election the polls are so horrible that the LNP’d be exterminated in an early vote. I think he’ll hang on as long as possible hoping for an improvement.
He has the privilege of not being the shortest serving PM at least.
List of Prime Ministers of Australia by time in office
Can the LP just die already?
Seems to me the personality cult of Phelps has dragged in votes from all sides of the electorate.
Race in half an hour.
KP says she won.
This will end well.
Couldn’t believe my ears and eyes, the liberal rep on the Sky news Wentworth panel, upon hearing that the Libs had lost the seat, expressed the view that this was a wake up call from the Australian people that we need to do more on climate change and not just in the electricity sector but in transport and agriculture as well. Did anyone else see this? Am I dreaming? Or are the liberals deliberately self destructing before our eyes?
Wentworth voters gullibility knows no bounds.
Yes, yes they are.
ALP claiming victory!
Hang on – have those imbeciles lost Turdworth already?
It’s not even ten past nine, FFS.
The short terms due to replacement of dead PM.
ABC has resumed normal programming. Trump666!
The joke was that Frank Forde served seven days as Prime Minister, then applied to take his long service leave.
Plibers says Wentworth doesn’t like ScoMo values.
Shorten values at under 10%
Prediction only.
Or are the liberals deliberately self destructing before our eyes?
yep collapsing in a steaming heap. SloMo stuck between a rock and a hard place. If he tries to bring in some sane policies the the wishy washy hysterics will quit or cross the floor.
Looks like the Libs are a lost cause.
So an electorate of rich halfwits voted for another useless spineless narcistic twit in Phelps. I think frankly that sharma missed a bullet!
How come they’re all being so nice about Trumble? Stockholm syndrome? Or has he got something on them?
The Lieborals walked into government as the Howard 2nd XI in 2013 and it has been backward ever since. Not as bad as the R-G-R Dark Ages but pretty close.
A Cabinet utterly devoid of talent and full of career dead wood.
A true Lieboral. Dies on his knees.
Karen Phelch will vote green as often as Xenphone, 100%.
They are like the Republicans pre Trump
Just imagine the nicknames he would have given Leakin’ Turnball
I don’t know what all the fuss is about. Wentworth has just swapped one labor stooge for another. Nothing to see here.
Indeed.
After the SloMo circus comes to a crashing halt the Libs will never form government again.
They have outlived their raison d’etre.
Evident at least 4 years ago, for those paying attention.
They have outlived their raison d’etre.
Exactly. The people of Australia put their trust in them in 2013. In NSW in 2012 etc. Just get the same old cultural marxist sh*t. Same Sh*t different toilet.
Time to bring those emigration plans forward, FFS.
Sharma now has 39.02% of 1st preferences with 46.56% of votes counted and the AEC model estimates he will get 6.7% from distribution of preferences. But that assumes that Labor and Green voters who opted not to give Phelps their first preference would distribute their preferences the same way the other Labor/Green voters would have done.
Accordingly, I expect Sharma to get a better preference distribution from the count than from the AEC estimate.
Fair comment. They’ve abandoned their raison d’etre, and their support base, to move further Left.
If Sharma is on 39% primary vote that is about 5% more than most Lieborals can expect at the next general election. Good luck fellas – you are going to need it.
The trouble with the Liberals is that they think they can be all things to all people, and that never works.
Once the true free-market and small government people have abandoned the Liberals, there will still be reasonable numbers remaining who will be unfettered to compete directly with the Greens on their home turf.
Latest, from the Oz.
SloMo might as well offer Katter a cabinet position. He has no other cards to deal.
Speaker?
Jodie Lagogiane-trained Mystic Riot won the Wentworth dog race.
To be fair, both major parties operate on this assumption. The ALP is better at it, though.
Seriously. Can we just dump the Libs? The country clearly wants, and clearly deserves, a Shorten PMship. Let’s destroy the hopeless LP and work to ensure it’s replaced by something better.
All those gloating lefties – what are they they wishing for?
Regardless of the choice Wentworth voters have made, the undeniable plus is that their despicable MHR Turnbull has got the bullet and won’t be leading the Coalition to certain defeat at the next general election.
Names need to be taken, however. Trumble’s spivs need to be sidelined.
In the age of Trump it’s insane how bad the Libs actually are.
Interesting theory Elle, that Julie Bishop might quit and bring the government down before Christmas. She may well indeed.
I don’t know if it’s possible but if scomo can go for a double dissolution triggers that would give him some strategic advantage. You should introduce massive tax cut legislation on Monday I let the luvvies knock it back.
If Phelps wants to be re-elected, she’s going to have to be a non-pinko MP. This result is well-deserved but it’s also an aberration that’s arisen due to a confluence of unusual circumstances.
Actually true Vagabond. Wentworth was never really Liberal it was Malcolm Turnbull which is about as lunatic left as you can get while still wearing shoes and using deodorant.
The Bish is my local member. There is zero boiling acrimony about her exit from the cabinet. Not many disaffected constituents unhappy that she came third in the LP leadership ballot. The Libs will romp it home in a by-election here – something pretty remarkable will have to happen for a non Lib to win.
Honestly, how is this not a good thing for the country in the long run? The LP needs to be offed. If it can’t win in its heartland, why does it still exist?
No, the ALP are happy to point out class enemies and threaten them with retribution. They are comfortable with making enemies and doing it openly.
Ms Phelps suits the Wentworthians well. Very keen to talk about climate change and asylum seekers detention issues – but very well healed, well dressed, articulate, urbane. A classy lady. Looks good for Wentworth. Power bills and wage levels is low level for this group. Horses for courses, really.
She was elected on Labor and Green preferences.
The 1% have spoken. Green-labour-left: truly the party of rich white people.
Great to see another success for the Libs, as they strike a well-aimed blow against themselves. This continues their brilliant long term strategy of destruction for their party and the country.
I recommend a wholehearted adoption of windmills and solar collectors; ban straws; ban coal; ban whatever comes to mind; open up those damned borders – don’t want to be seen as mean; get with pink batts; ridicule POTUS a bit more; bigger public service; tax those nasty companies ’til they flee; anything really, so long as it’s crazy and wasteful and exudes virtue.
By the way, it’d be phenomenally dangerous to join the ride to prosperity currently being enjoyed by the USA. No! Cut alliances with nasty ol’ PDT and his ilk. Let’s ally with Venezuela, Iran, Yemen. Join the excitement.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGe3V9mEfbk
Candid recording of their phelps and their turnbull discussing the one party State and the required holodomor of the Kulaks.
What had so enraged her was an interview in New Idea with Jaime, 21, Phelps’s parents, Shirley and George, and Phelps’s ex-husband, Michael Fronzek. After enduring a barrage of public vitriol from the lesbian couple while they were promoting their new biography, Kerryn & Jackie, Jaime and her family decided to defend themselves. Far from being a revenge attack, the New Idea story is a loving plea for reconciliation with the AMA president.
The fairytale is more Grimm than Andersen.