Posted on 6:00 pm, October 20, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
224 Responses to Wentworth Forum

  1. Elle
    #2844874, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Well, not sure what it means, but an almighty storm has hit Sydney! The sky is dark. Thunder and lightning. Peeing down! I call it Hurricane Turnbull. Bastard!

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2844879, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    And they’re off!

    AEC Tally Room

    What a bunch of ferals.

  3. stackja
    #2844882, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Elle
    #2844874, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Normal thunderstorm for Sydney.

  4. mh
    #2844883, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Turnbull will be praying for a Liberal loss.

  5. stackja
    #2844885, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2844879, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    0 of 41 polling places returned and 0.00% votes counted.

  6. Viva
    #2844887, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Thunderstorm

    Suitably apocalyptic weather for Sydney

  7. stackja
    #2844895, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Members:
    *Turnbull, M (LP) 2004–
    King, P (LP) 2001–2004
    Thomson, A (LP) 1995–2001
    Hewson, J (LP) 1987–1995
    Coleman, P (LP) 1981–1987
    Ellicott, R J (LP) 1974–1981
    Bury, L H E (LP) 1956–1974
    Harrison, E J (UAP/LP) 1931–1956
    Marks, W M (NP) 1919–1931
    Kelly, W H (FT/ANTI-SOC/LIB/NAT) 1903–1919
    McMillan, W (FT) 1901–1903

  8. stackja
    #2844900, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    https://twitter.com/Ausgrid

    STORM UPDATE: Our emergency crews are working to restore power to about 17,000 customers across Sydney and the Hunter after severe storms this evening.

  9. Viva
    #2844903, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Dave Sharma has been mobbed by protesters.

    Looks like they are taking their cues from the insanely screaming democrats in the US

    Bad news for Oz

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2844908, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    0 of 41 polling places returned and 0.00% votes counted.

    The page is pregnant with anticipation for the first figures.

  12. stackja
    #2844910, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    TRAFFIC LIGHTS BLACKED OUT Power failure

  13. stackja
    #2844911, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Viva
    #2844903, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    ALP/USA Dems follow the same script.

  14. stackja
    #2844913, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2844908, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:32 pm
    0 of 41 polling places returned and 0.00% votes counted.

    The page is pregnant with anticipation for the first figures.

    ABC talking heads.

  15. Talleyrand
    #2844917, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    I heard last night an excerpt from Malcolm Turnbull, it was off the record during a secret ABC tape. Appears it was suppressed.

    Off the record ABC journalist:
    “I never met anyone like you. There’s not a spark of sentiment or romance or human kindness in your whole body.”
    Malcolm Turnbull: “What good does it do you besides get you in trouble?”
    Journaliat: “And when things and people get in your way, you just knock them aside, get rid of them, is that your idea?”
    Malcolm Turnbull: “Always..”

  16. Anita
    #2844920, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    The results are dribbling in. Hoping for the best.

  17. Mark M
    #2844925, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    If Phelps wins the Wentworth By-Election, then democracy must rule!
    Coal fired power must be immediately disconnected from the electorate, and cars banished from its borders!

    Immediate 100% renewables – promise delivered.

  18. .
    #2844928, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    1 booth reporting (Double Bay East), Sharma on 47.69%

    I can’t see him losing from there.

  19. Arnost
    #2844930, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Have just driven across the coat hanger through apocalyptic tempests to turn on the TV and pray for a Lib drubbing.

    I do expect that Phelps will do it if anyone. And even though normally I would say anyone but – someone has to wield the sword and slay the corruption that Turnbull and Photios spawn.

  20. TBH
    #2844932, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    As much as I think the Liberal Party is a pathetic rabble and unsure of what they actually stand for, I hope they win in Wentworth. That said, the cynic in me would love to see many of the champagne socialists who support the Greens etc in that electorate have all those lefty policies visited upon them, like resettling criminals from war torn areas posing as refugees next door to them, or having their power cut off regularly.

  22. Robber Baron
    #2844936, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Sky have chinless buck toothed Laundy on. He is cheering for lezzo Phelps.

  23. stackja
    #2844939, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Arnost
    #2844930, posted on October 20, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Gough created the mess. The present is just a continuation.

  24. .
    #2844942, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Wow.

    Sharma’s vote has gone down but the AEC are predicting that he’ll win on preferences, I had a look and saw he was under 41% and presumed Phelps would win now.

  25. RobK
    #2844943, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    ABC still fawning over Turnbull.

  26. Tom
    #2844944, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Deja vu all over again: Brexit, Trump 2016, Wentworth 2018. The leftist ferals on Their Sky have already awarded the by-election to the smelly lesbian.

    If it’s close (as we expect it will be), the result won’t be known until late tonight at the earliest — at a stretch for two days or more.

    Leftist ferals barracking for the lesbian demand instant gratification. They loathe democracy.

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844945, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Gough created the mess. The present is just a continuation.

    Gough created the mess, Malcolm Fraser passed up on the chance to clean up said mess.

  28. BoyfromTottenham
    #2844948, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Lets wait and see if Phelps was just a stalking horse for the ALP stooge to win on her prefs. If so, it will likely be a one-term (or less) victory for the ALP.

  29. Dr Faustus
    #2844953, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Tonight’s result probably won’t change much. Absent something right out of the box, we are heading for an election early next year which will see the real fruit of Malcom’s endeavours; fragmentation of conservative politics, 3 terms of Labor/Green Government – followed by the IMF and 10 years of debt management.

    I’d like to see the Liberals win, but.
    Just as a vuvuzela chorus as Turnbull flushes down the cloaca of political history.

  30. stackja
    #2844954, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844945, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    MF was scared of MSM. MF didn’t have a plan other than win government. Then lost the war. Biggest mistake was not dismantling Medibank.

  31. areff
    #2844955, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Why is I feel nothing but a resigned satisfaction in the gurgling of this faux conservative government, having gone beyond circling the drain, as it is swallowed bythe S-bend? Couldn’t happen to a nicer party.

  32. Arnost
    #2844956, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Gough?

    Didn’t have enough time to dirty a runny. Howard bumbled along a bit but Libs still had their heart in the right place mostly. It was Malcolm and Photios (and Textor and such ilk) that turned the Libs into the left wet mess they are.

    Case in point – they shoved Lundy on Sky …. vomit.

  33. Tom
    #2844962, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Their Sky’s coverage is unwatchable. David Speers and the Liars whore Keneally are barracking for the lesbian. FMD.

  34. stackja
    #2844964, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Arnost
    #2844956, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Money lobbying?

  35. stackja
    #2844966, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Linda Burney on ABC. Muted!

  36. m0nty
    #2844967, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Twenty-seven per cent.

    What a beautiful set of numbers.

  37. Robber Baron
    #2844968, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Lets wait and see if Phelps was just a stalking horse for the ALP stooge to win on her prefs. If so, it will likely be a one-term (or less) victory for the ALP.

    Of course she’s a labor plant. Her campaign manager is a labor machine guy Darrin Barnett. There is no doubt she is a plant.

  38. stackja
    #2844971, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    KP getting ALP/Greens votes.

  39. Robber Baron
    #2844973, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Speers just called it for lezzo Phelps

  41. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844975, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Derryn Hunch’s Justice Party has found eight fools demented enough to vote for them..

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2844978, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Labor and the Greens down ~7% each.
    I wonder who the dissenters voted for? /s

  43. Arnost
    #2844980, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Money?

    Always a factor- but the bottom line after all the machinations and sucking up to the journocrats is that you have 50% of one of the bluest Lib strongholds voting for a SJW lesbian climate change fanatic running a spend spend spend and rights rights rights platform!

  44. Tel
    #2844982, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Lets wait and see if Phelps was just a stalking horse for the ALP stooge to win on her prefs. If so, it will likely be a one-term (or less) victory for the ALP.

    In order to get preferences out of Phelps, the ALP must at least come in ahead of Phelps in the first round. That ain’t likely to happen, so if anything the preference flow will go the other way (ALP will get kicked and their preferences divided up).

    I know MV keeps telling you that preferences ALWAYS flow into ALP or Liberals, but this is one case where it’s particularly obvious that the old bugger is just wrong.

  45. Leo G
    #2844983, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    ALP vote down.

    It looks like about a third of voters who normally give their first preferences to Greens or Labor are giving Phelps their first preferences.

  46. Snoopy
    #2844985, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Antony Green has called it for Phelps.

  47. Viva
    #2844987, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Is there a bigger King Rat than Turnbull?

  48. bemused
    #2844989, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Does it really matter? There’s not a political party in Australia that actually cares for Australia and Australians. Our parties are much like in the US, but without a Trump.

  49. .
    #2844990, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    I’m not going to far to say that MT might be appointed as GG by Billy Neutron and even hang around long enough to be there like a symbiote after we vote yes to a republic.

  50. .
    #2844993, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    LOL

    AEC only just then called it for Phelps more or less.

  51. stackja
    #2844994, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Arnost
    #2844980, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    One of the once bluest Lib strongholds. MT got elected by GL/SJW money making people. Wentworth voters don’t expect to be affected like the other electorates.

    Products/industries of the area: Finance, property, service, wholesale and retail trade, tourism, education, sport and recreation. Demographic rating: Inner Metropolitan – situated in capital cities and consisting of well-established built-up suburbs.

  52. Tel
    #2844995, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Derryn Hunch’s Justice Party has found eight fools demented enough to vote for them..

    Favorite for the wooden spoon challenge. Narrowly contested by the Australian People’s Party.

  53. Snoopy
    #2844997, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Bernardi’s decision to sit Wentworth out and not burn cash has been vindicated.

  54. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2844998, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    I’m not going to far to say that MT might be appointed as GG by Billy Neutron and even hang around long enough to be there like a symbiote after we vote yes to a republic.

    Be a race between he and Julia Gilliard, I should think.

  55. Baldrick
    #2844999, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Now watch the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party swing further Left on the belief they need to appease Leftards with more Gerbil Worming and higher electricity pricing policies.

  56. Anthony
    #2845002, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Viva
    #2844987, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:24 pm
    Is there a bigger King Rat than Turnbull?

    Not in the 73 years I’ve been around. Probably the dirtiest piece of excrement I have seen in Australian politics.

  57. H B Bear
    #2845003, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Nice work Waffles. One final FU to the Lieboral Party. They deserved you.

  58. Farmer Gez
    #2845004, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Turnbull has officially replaced Billy McMahon as the worst Liberal Prime Minister.
    Amoral and treacherous.

  59. Percy Popinjay
    #2845005, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    FFS, is it over?

    No, of course not, ’cause we’re talking: Stupid.Frigging.Gliberals.

    Absolutely bluddee hopeless.

  60. H B Bear
    #2845006, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Don’t forget the work by The Father of Middle Class Welfare and Artie Sinodinos too.

    Great work boys.

  61. Baldrick
    #2845008, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

    Alex Turnbull ✔ @alexbhturnbull
    Incredible result and proud of the people of Wentworth. A hearty congratulations to @drkerrynphelps
    who fought a great campaign. A great day for Australian democracy.
    6:20 PM · Oct 20, 2018

  62. Percy Popinjay
    #2845009, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Thanks, Bear – let’s just invoke some very dodgy spirits

  63. stackja
    #2845010, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    FG – B McM not as bad as others. MT and Gough.

  64. Pickles
    #2845011, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    So will Phelps side with Labor and bring the govt down? Dare we hope?

  65. Arnost
    #2845014, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Now watch the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party swing further Left on the belief they need to appease Leftards with more Gerbil Worming and higher electricity pricing policies.

    I am hoping on this… and when they get less votes than the Greens maybe – just maybe – they will get the message.

  66. jupes
    #2845015, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    More votes for each of Voluntary Euthanasia Party, Katters Party, Animal Justice Party, Science Party and Sustainable Australia Party than for the LDP.

    Way to go LDP you bunch of losers. No wonder DL is jumping ship.

  67. areff
    #2845016, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    maybe – just maybe – they will get the message.

    It doesn’t matter how loudly you shout at the Helen Kellers of Australian politics.

  68. JMH
    #2845017, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Zimmerman the ‘go-to’ on THAT ABC! Zimmerman is more than part of the problem as to why the LNP lost Wentworth. The other half is Turncoat – and the Libs brought that on themselves. Suffer in your jocks, you utter morons. If you are so incapable of reading a political roadmap, you deserve this loss and more losses to come. The LNP does not deserve to be in adult politics.

  69. stackja
    #2845022, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    JMH
    #2845017, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:46 pm
    Zimmerman the ‘go-to’ on THAT ABC!

    Zim will likely lose too.

  70. Arnost
    #2845023, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Way to go LDP you bunch of losers.

    Good observation… DL cosied up to the Greens. Lost me – and obviously the few who had faith in him as a consequence.

  71. Atoms for Peace.
    #2845024, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Areff..well done.

  72. stackja
    #2845025, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Does anyone really know how preferences will go?

  73. H B Bear
    #2845027, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Zimmerman – government of the Photios faction, by the Photios faction for the Photios faction will hopefully see the Lieborals perish from the Earth.

  74. .
    #2845028, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    DL cosied up to the Greens.

    What planet are you people on?

    He’s currently being sued by a Greens Senator, FFS.

  75. RobK
    #2845029, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Zimmerman going full climate change on ABC.

  76. mh
    #2845030, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Wentworth is full of J*ws and homos. Anyone that isn’t progressive left like Turnbull and Phelps have no chance.

    Liberals should just forget about Wentworth, and not get influenced by the politics of Wentworth.

  77. Shy Ted
    #2845031, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    I can hear champagne corks popping in New York above the Sydney thunder.

  78. cohenite
    #2845032, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    The electorate is catatonic. The libs will learn nothing from this and will continue to follow alp/filth down the sewer. Fancy voting for phelps.

  79. bemused
    #2845033, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Now watch the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party swing further Left on the belief they need to appease Leftards with more Gerbil Worming and higher electricity pricing policies.

    They probably will. I’ve come across jellyfish that have more spine than the current Liberal Party when it comes to standing up for what’s right.

  80. Megan
    #2845036, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Massive self inflicted wound to the stupid LNP. And ever since the MT coup all they have done is run around screaming and trying to stop the bleeding. Pointless morons.

    And there are not enough gutter adjectives available to properly describe Malcontent Turnweasle and his despicable offspring.

  81. Percy Popinjay
    #2845037, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Involuntary Euthanasia Party

    That’s what they really advocate. I’m extremely keen to apply it to every so called “elected representative” that currently blights this wide brown land.

    Publicly flogged (for very a lengthy duration) and then hanged. For their own good, of course.

    You know it makes sense.

  82. Motelier
    #2845038, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Merry Christmas Australia. Here is the present that keeps on giving. Just bendover and accept democracy good and hard.

    So, what are the odds on a Federal election before Christmas?

  83. Arnost
    #2845039, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Zim is a great example of the problem for Libs… another Photios parachute selected only because he ticked the left wing climate / gay boxes in the hope of taking votes away from the Greens.

  84. RobK
    #2845040, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Does anyone really know how preferences will go?
    I thought the same but realised we’re probably channelling the knight from the “Holy Grail”.

  85. cohenite
    #2845041, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    in the hope of taking votes away from the Greens.

    They will never learn that green and left will never vote for them.

  86. RobK
    #2845042, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    80% preferences flowing to Phelps.

  87. H B Bear
    #2845044, posted on October 20, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    So, what are the odds on a Federal election before Christmas?

    ALPBC panel talked about this. Victoriastan election in November and NSW in March. No real opportunity to run a clear campaign until May next year.

  88. Farmer Gez
    #2845047, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Losing Wentworth should be a road to recovery for conservatives.
    Wealthy opinionated elites in Eastern Sydney are the last people you want to target.
    Trump knew that his constituents were hiding in plain sight and just wanted to be heard.
    ScoMo is McCain, a painfully step on the right path.

  89. mh
    #2845048, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    John Howard must be proud of his boy Malcolm.

  90. Motelier
    #2845049, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Bear, do you think that will stop Bill?

    Just think, the next sitting day sees a vote in house. Anyone really sure where Katter will side?

  91. Peter Campion
    #2845053, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    The second law of thermodynamics states that the total entropy of an isolated system can never decrease over time.

    But it can if it’s the SFLNP.

  92. jupes
    #2845055, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Seriously, as a nation how stupid are Australians?

    Kerryn Phelps. Fuck. Me. Dead.

  93. Leo G
    #2845057, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Does anyone really know how preferences will go?

    Doesn’t the AEC projected TCP use the historical preferences of each 1st preference group in previous elections and statistical surveys? If so, the estimate will be confounded by the instruction to Labor and Greens voters to give Phelps their first preference.
    I expect Phelps to win, but not by the margin presently indicated on the Tally Room page.

  94. jupes
    #2845058, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    What’s the betting on the embassy moving to Jerusalem now?

  95. Caveman
    #2845059, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Its what preference voting gets you.

  96. Farmer Gez
    #2845060, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Champaign corks will be popping in Curtin.
    The Eagles, now this!

  98. Farmer Gez
    #2845062, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Champagne.
    Bloody stupid auto correct.

  99. Arnost
    #2845064, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    John Howard must be proud of his boy Malcolm.

    I understand that he convinced Maolcom to stay in parliament after he lost the leadership to Abbott. It may have been a smart move to think that in the party Malcolm would not fulfill his destiny to destroy the Liberal party. Bzzt – wrong!

  100. None
    #2845066, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    You can all thank Joe Hockey for homo Zimmerman and for the homofication of the New South Wales liberals more generally.
    If Morrison had half a set of cojones (which he doesn’t) he would wait till Phelps is sworn in and then one hour later hold a pressor to announce the timetable for the move of the embassy to Jerusalem that we stole from whatever around deal we’re back in the removal of greens subsidies and the introduction of legislation for tax cuts and to repeal s18. He should just continue with that sort of red mea agenda from now until the election. Of course all the lollies and his party are going to have conniptions but they’re not going to be able to do a thing about it because it’s now do or die. I’m not sure if there’s time to get some double dissolution triggers but that would also be good. I know Tony Abbott would have had a barnstorming strategy for this situation.

  101. Percy Popinjay
    #2845067, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Kerryn Phelps. Fuck. Me. Dead.

    Goose “SloMo” Morristeen
    Colonel Kate McGregor
    Pedro FitzSimians
    Yassie Abdul-McDweeb
    Squalid Ali
    Albanzleazey
    Beryl Gladyschoklian
    Dunderhead Dan of Victoriastan
    That fat cellulite laden cow from Queersland
    The Beetrooter
    Josh Frydchickenberger
    Jerrymander Jay Weatherdildo (no, you’re not off the list, you preposterous queen)
    Plibbers
    Turtle Post Bowen
    etc,

    Need I go on, FFS? Lengthy public floggings and then some good ol’ hangings.

    You know the quislings deserve it. 🙂

  102. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2845068, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Anyone care to speculate on how long it will be, before either Turnbull pere or fils show their faces in Australia?

  103. Arnost
    #2845070, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Phelps could have waited for a concession first… but I guess it’s Look At Me … Look at Me!

  104. H B Bear
    #2845071, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Another homo in the Australian parliament. Surely they must be over-represented by now? And that’s not even including Chrissy Pyne and Brokeback Warren.

  105. None
    #2845073, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    So I’ve been out – have they actually called it for Phelps yet? Judging by the AEC tally so far as I expected Phelps gets it on preferences?

  106. Percy Popinjay
    #2845074, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Bluddee hell, that’s – “Gladyschloklian”

  107. Baldrick
    #2845075, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    The Stupid.Fucking.Liberals deserve this result.

    After all, “The qualitative evidence is they (the Liberal base) don’t matter,” Mark Textor.

  108. cohenite
    #2845076, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    John Howard must be proud of his boy Malcolm.

    The little prick is surely Australia’s most over-rated PM; Tampa was handed to him on a platter, he signed Kyoto and took away our guns.

  109. Baldrick
    #2845077, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Bingo!

    Hugh Riminton ✔ @hughriminton
    The #WentworthVotes result shows “we need to do more on #climatechange,” says Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman.

  110. Viva
    #2845078, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    FMD

    Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy

  111. Tel
    #2845079, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Australian Skeptics (if you look on archive of their website from 2012) awarding the “bent spoon” award :

    2008: Dr Kerryn Phelps, who used to be the President of the Australian Medical Association but now sells quackery and woowoo

    https://www.skeptics.com.au/features/bent-spoon/

    Australian Skeptics around March 2013 quietly removed any explanation of their 2008 award and upgraded her to “Prof Kerryn Phelps” without any mention of either quackery or woowoo. Change of heart I guess.

    Good to know that the Australian Skeptics are even skeptical of their own judgement, but that seems very much like an admission they don’t have objective truth. If it was objective, then it would not be changing from year to year, am I right?

  112. stackja
    #2845082, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    jupes
    #2845055, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:06 pm
    Seriously, as a nation how stupid are Australians?

    Kerryn Phelps. Fuck. Me. Dead.

    Wentworth is stupid. How many other electorates? Time will tell.

  113. C.L.
    #2845084, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Just what Australia needs.
    Another lesbian crank.

  114. H B Bear
    #2845085, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Bingo!

    That didn’t take long. Enjoy the ride Lieboral lemmings.

  115. None
    #2845086, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    So I’ve been out – have they actually called it for Phelps yet? Judging by the AEC tally so far as I expected Phelps gets it on preferences?
    Yes Bear GLBT have been over represented in Parliament for quite some and most of them are in the liberal party and not all of them are out may I add. That’s also been a very deliberate tactic particularily in New South Wales by the homo left – to infiltrate the right (there are a couple of genuine conservative gays but they are rare and they’re not in the Liberal Party). Philips being a lezo is from a different camp together. She’s also caught up in the major lesbian bitchfest that is raging in Sydney Council in which Abbott’a sister is also involved. Homi vs lezzo bitch fights can be absolutely epic.

  116. Tel
    #2845088, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    cohenite #2845076,

    There have been various things we don’t agree on over the years, but dislike of John Howard would not be one of them.

  117. Viva
    #2845089, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Sharma should stick to his day job

    Far too wishy washy

  118. Just Interested
    #2845090, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    I also wonder what ScoMo we’ll get on Monday.

    The ‘I’m a Dad that does laps of Bathurst with Skaifie and loves the Sharkies’ to try to save the furniture in the regions.

    Or the ‘I didn’t vote for the spill’ version and folds on things like climate change to save the inner urban seats like Wentworth.

    Or both. On different but consecutive days, as appears to be his style.

  119. stackja
    #2845091, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Candidate for Wentworth
    Tim Murray, Labor’s candidate for Wentworth, is an economist, entrepreneur and a father of three young children.

    After winning an Australia-China Council scholarship, working for Austrade and developing businesses in China for 20 years, Tim and his wife Pauline Vaughan moved their family back to Sydney in 2013.

    They chose Tamarama, near where Tim was born in Waverly, to raise their kids. Tim continues to work as an analyst specialising in Australian mining and commodities, and Pauline works as an early childhood teacher in Paddington.

    Tim is an active member of his community, serving as President of the Tamarama Surf Lifesaving Club, where he introduced a new program for indigenous nippers and a safe swim outreach to migrants who haven’t had the opportunity to learn to swim.

    During their time in Asia, Tim and Pauline saw first-hand the impact that pollution can have on children’s health. They are committed to tackling climate change and energy policy: one that will lower emissions and lower prices through the development of an economy based on renewable energy and the jobs of the future.

    Tim joined the Labor Party because along with meeting the challenge of climate change, it is the only party committed to balanced locally-driven development, affordable housing, investment in public education and health, and an open, secure, innovative and forward-looking Australia.

  120. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2845092, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    She said what?!

    Kerryn Phelps has opened her victory remarks by thanking… the people of Warringah. No joke.

    “First of all thank you to the people of Warringah,” Dr Phelps said to awkward laughs from the crowd at the gaffe, a slip in reference to Tony Abbott’s seat.

    “… to the people of Wentworth,” she quickly corrected.

    From the Oz.

  121. Percy Popinjay
    #2845093, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy

    “I wouldn’t have been able to be a seriously creepy bugman queen, without the help (if you could call it that) of those mighty carbon based lifeforms, I tells ya.”

  123. None
    #2845095, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Oh bloody excellent Tony Abbott lives in Jerryn Phelps head hahahaha

  124. Snoopy
    #2845096, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Kerryn Phelps. Fuck. Me. Dead.

    You’re not a chance, Jupes.

  125. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2845097, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Losing Wentworth should be a road to recovery for conservatives.

    Only if they lose an immediate no confidence motion. Which they won’t.

    So the next year will be excruciating as ScoMo has to pander to every wet in his party threatening to cross the floor over progressive luvvie stuff ranging from the Israel embassy to Nauru country shoppers. It’ll be ghastly.

    They need a swift sharp kick up the bum, which is where their brain is located, but this won’t be it.

  126. stackja
    #2845098, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2845092, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    KP thinking of getting TA next?

  127. None
    #2845099, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Morrison really needs to get onto the front foot and shutdown people like the Zimmermann because this really had nothing to do with climate change and everything to do with Malcolm Turnbull. As I said if he sensible he just get out there now and announce the end of green subsidies really without even a cabinet decision and let the screaming banshee he’s in his party have a fit. The lettuce leafs just don’t have the numbers to roll him now and if they did they don’t have a leader. I also project Barnaby will be back next week.

  128. Arnost
    #2845100, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy

    Can you imagine Trump saying something like that? Thanking the cat abusing sociopath that has essentially destroyed the Libs?

    But then again – Trump would not have lost.

  129. m0nty
    #2845102, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Good thread, this. Will read again.

  130. Baldrick
    #2845103, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Bevan Shields @BevanShields
    Scott Morrison: “Tonight is a night where we listen, we learn, we accept the blows.”
    “The Liberal National government will be back at work on Monday.”

    … “where we will bow to every request from Kerryn so we can remain in government. #ClimateChangeAction, #BringThemHere, #OpenBorders, #NoNewCoal, #RenewableEnergy, #LGBTISafeSchools, it’s all back on the table.”

  131. stackja
    #2845104, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2845097, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Time will tell. UAP déjà vu?

  132. miltonf
    #2845105, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy

    what’s he thanking them for? For not supporting his campaign?

  134. Elle
    #2845108, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Oh Sinc! Please cheer me up with something! Anything! 😢😭😭

  135. stackja
    #2845109, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Leftist happy with ruined Australia?

  136. None
    #2845111, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Just looking at the telly someone who is better at math and they might want to tell me whether the lives not preference in all the right meaning parties first may have potentially cost them as to not hitting home that Phelps is no Liberal. Given the Loony Lefty Green and even labour vote the Libs should have been able to counter Phelps.

  137. miltonf
    #2845112, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Time will tell. UAP déjà vu?

    Yep time for a split

  138. m0nty
    #2845113, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    I presume someone will redo this video with Dave Sharma’s face pasted on the redhead.

  139. 132andBush
    #2845114, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:39 pm


    Need I go on, FFS? Lengthy public floggings and then some good ol’ hangings.

    You know the quislings deserve it. 🙂

    Cwissy Payyynne

  140. None
    #2845115, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Just looking at the tally – someone who is better at math might want to tell me whether the Libs not preferencing all the right leaning parties first may have potentially cost them as too, not hitting home that Phelps is no Liberal. Given the Loony Lefty Green and even Labor vote, the Libs should have been able to counter Phelps.

  141. Farmer Gez
    #2845117, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    There are no train drivers or shearers in Wentworth, Monty.
    You should despise the whole miserable bunch.

  142. Tel
    #2845118, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    If so, the estimate will be confounded by the instruction to Labor and Greens voters to give Phelps their first preference.

    That will make Phelps win by more.

    The anomaly in the Australian voting system only works when you have something close to a three way tie. Of course no voting system is perfect (in terms of Arrow’s Theorem) but the imperfections of different systems show up in different ways. We have a problem with “insincere voting” which means you strategically attempt to knock out a key candidate and thus get access to their preferences. It only works if you don’t knock out your own candidate in the process!!

    https://courses.lumenlearning.com/wmopen-mathforliberalarts/chapter/introduction-preference-ballot-voting/

    Insincere Voting

    Situations when there are more than one candidate that share somewhat similar points of view, can lead to insincere voting. Insincere voting is when a person casts a ballot counter to their actual preference for strategic purposes. In the case above, the democratic leadership might realize that Don and Key will split the vote, and encourage voters to vote for Key by officially endorsing him. Not wanting to see their party lose the election, as happened in the scenario above, Don’s supporters might insincerely vote for Key, effectively voting against Elle.

    See the example given.

    In this case, neither the ALP nor the Greens have enough first preference votes to stay in… hence once they put Phelps into first preference the rest of what’s on their ballot is scrapped. All those preferences go literally nowhere and Phelps gets the lot. They attempted to play the system by voting strategically and they scrunted it.

  143. Arnost
    #2845119, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    There will be a vote testing confidence on day 1. How many Libs in safe(ish) seats will be thinking – the run up to the next election will be hell and can only result in their safe(ish) seats becoming unwinnable….

    If I was in their shoes I’d be doing ANYTHING to have a DD ASAP.

  144. miltonf
    #2845120, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Cwissy Payyynne- Pissie Crime thank you very much.

    Oh well one less liberal wet in the HoR

  145. Roger
    #2845121, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy

    There goes one of the brightest Liberal hopes.

    Touted as a future minister…nay, a future prime minister by some.

    Seriously.

  146. mh
    #2845122, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Trump is still the orange light on the hill.

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    16h
    Beto O’Rourke is a total lightweight compared to Ted Cruz, and he comes nowhere near representing the values and desires of the people of the Great State of Texas. He will never be allowed to turn Texas into Venezuela!

  147. Mr Rusty
    #2845123, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Surprise, surprise. The Wentworthless Elysium elitists just voted for the rest of Sydney to suffer;
    * Greater importation of incompatible invaders
    * Even higher power bills
    * More unaffordable housing
    * Further congestion of roads rail and hospitals
    None of which will affect the Antoinettes as they sip on their soy lattes at Bronte with their highly paid accountants.

  148. JMH
    #2845124, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Only if they lose an immediate no confidence motion. Which they won’t.

    Bruce, do you doubt the Parliamentary Agenda of the Liars for possibly next week? If they hold their powder, it will be put to the test before Parliament rises for the Christmas break. Morrison is going to be forced to call the election sooner rather than later.

  149. stackja
    #2845125, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    miltonf
    #2845112, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:39 pm
    Time will tell. UAP déjà vu?

    Yep time for a split

    The U.A.P. re-elected Menzies as leader, though it was evident that, with the passing of the Depression which had given it birth, the party was in decline. Confidential ‘post-mortems’ on the 1943 defeat counselled a new start, in which a party, freed from the legacy of the recent past, might stand for genuine liberalism. Its immediate tasks would include critical scrutiny of the plans which Labor and a J. M. (Baron) Keynes-inspired bureaucratic elite were already developing for postwar reconstruction. Thus in 1944-45 was formed the Liberal Party, in whose gestation Menzies’ influence was the most prominent.

    New ALP plan for Australian ruination.

  150. jupes
    #2845127, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Good to know that the Australian Skeptics are even skeptical of their own judgement, but that seems very much like an admission they don’t have objective truth. If it was objective, then it would not be changing from year to year, am I right?

    You are right.

    The Australian Skeptics believe in climate change. Credibility – zero.

  151. Percy Popinjay
    #2845128, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    132nd – I’m happy for peoples to catch and round these evil traitors up. Just get your own tumbrils – they’ll be in short supply while we finally put an end to this insanity.

  152. Elle
    #2845129, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    M0nty, haven’t clicked on your link. It looks like two lesbians going at it. You are a true Phelps’ lover, I see.

  153. Farmer Gez
    #2845130, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Wrong reaction to Wentworth – Ring Phelps and beg.
    Right reaction to Wentworth – Pull out of Paris accord.

  154. Snoopy
    #2845131, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Elle
    #2845108, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:37 pm
    Oh Sinc! Please cheer me up with something! Anything! 😢😭😭

    Mankini time!

  155. Nick
    #2845132, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Strange how politicians think that the feelings of Wentworth voters are the same as those in all other electorates. #toostupidtogovern.

  156. mh
    #2845136, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    M0nty, haven’t clicked on your link. It looks like two lesbians going at it. You are a true Phelps’ lover, I see.

    😅

  157. Deplorable
    #2845137, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Just think, the next sitting day sees a vote in house. Anyone really sure where Katter will side?

    odds on he will side with Nth Queensland.

  158. stackja
    #2845138, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    How many people following the Wentworth dogs? Million Dollar Chase Final!

  159. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2845139, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Just get your own tumbrils – they’ll be in short supply while we finally put an end to this insanity.

    I have a Cert 4 in operating a guillotine – can I play, too?

  160. jupes
    #2845140, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    We have come a long way from the sixties.

    The richest electorate in Australia has just elected the most left wing politician in Australia*.

    * Arguable but you get my point.

  161. None
    #2845141, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    I’m right there with you farmwe Gez. If slo mo doesn’t go in hard and I mean hard right now, he’s f*****.

  162. Percy Popinjay
    #2845142, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Strange how politicians think that the feelings of Wentworth voters are the same as those in all other electorates.

    Which is why they all need to be unceremoniously rounded up, publicly flogged (for a lengthy period of time) and then hanged.

    They’re begging for it. We all know it.

  163. stackja
    #2845143, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    The main suburbs include Bellevue Hill, Bondi, Clovelly (part), Darlinghurst (part), Darling Point, Dover Heights, Elizabeth Bay, Moore Park, Paddington, Point Piper, Rose Bay, Vaucluse, Watsons Bay and Waverley.

    Millionaires voting for chaos?

  164. mh
    #2845144, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    stackja
    #2845138, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:53 pm
    How many people following the Wentworth dogs? Million Dollar Chase Final!

    Is the bitch favourite?

  165. Percy Popinjay
    #2845145, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    can I play, too?

    Just do it, squire. you know it makes sense.

  166. Mrs Beardsley
    #2845146, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    I can’t say I am shocked. The Libs look like a spent force.

  167. cohenite
    #2845147, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    There have been various things we don’t agree on over the years, but dislike of John Howard would not be one of them.

    I can’t think of one thing I’ve disagreed about with you; unless of course you think the head prefect is not a wanker.

  168. Nick
    #2845148, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    The Age, those looking for a scapegoat over Wentworth need to look no further than Peter Dutton. Seriously. Rolfmao.

  169. Elle
    #2845149, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    The government will fall before Christmas, I reckon.

    I suspect Julie bishop may threaten to quit.

  170. m0nty
    #2845150, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    The Libs look like a spent force.

    They have plenty more spending left in them.

  171. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2845151, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    JMH – The independents have the sorry and educational examples of Windsor and Oakeshott hanging over them. As for ScoMo calling an early election the polls are so horrible that the LNP’d be exterminated in an early vote. I think he’ll hang on as long as possible hoping for an improvement.

    He has the privilege of not being the shortest serving PM at least.

    List of Prime Ministers of Australia by time in office

  172. Oh come on
    #2845153, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Can the LP just die already?

  173. hzhousewife
    #2845155, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Seems to me the personality cult of Phelps has dragged in votes from all sides of the electorate.

  174. stackja
    #2845156, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    mh
    #2845144, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Race in half an hour.

  176. Oh come on
    #2845159, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Kerryn Phelps has opened her victory remarks by thanking… the people of Warringah.

    This will end well.

  177. Garry
    #2845160, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Couldn’t believe my ears and eyes, the liberal rep on the Sky news Wentworth panel, upon hearing that the Libs had lost the seat, expressed the view that this was a wake up call from the Australian people that we need to do more on climate change and not just in the electricity sector but in transport and agriculture as well. Did anyone else see this? Am I dreaming? Or are the liberals deliberately self destructing before our eyes?

  178. stackja
    #2845161, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    hzhousewife
    #2845155, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:02 pm
    Seems to me the personality cult of Phelps has dragged in votes from all sides of the electorate.

    Wentworth voters gullibility knows no bounds.

  179. cohenite
    #2845162, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Or are the liberals deliberately self destructing before our eyes?

    Yes, yes they are.

  181. Percy Popinjay
    #2845165, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Hang on – have those imbeciles lost Turdworth already?

  182. Percy Popinjay
    #2845166, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    It’s not even ten past nine, FFS.

  183. stackja
    #2845169, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2845151, posted on October 20, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    The short terms due to replacement of dead PM.

  184. stackja
    #2845170, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    ABC has resumed normal programming. Trump666!

  185. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2845171, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    The short terms due to replacement of dead PM.

    The joke was that Frank Forde served seven days as Prime Minister, then applied to take his long service leave.

  186. Jumpnmcar
    #2845172, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Plibers says Wentworth doesn’t like ScoMo values.
    Shorten values at under 10%

  187. stackja
    #2845173, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Percy Popinjay
    #2845166, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:09 pm
    It’s not even ten past nine, FFS.

    Prediction only.

  188. miltonf
    #2845174, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Or are the liberals deliberately self destructing before our eyes?

    yep collapsing in a steaming heap. SloMo stuck between a rock and a hard place. If he tries to bring in some sane policies the the wishy washy hysterics will quit or cross the floor.

    Looks like the Libs are a lost cause.

  189. jock
    #2845176, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    So an electorate of rich halfwits voted for another useless spineless narcistic twit in Phelps. I think frankly that sharma missed a bullet!

  190. miltonf
    #2845177, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    How come they’re all being so nice about Trumble? Stockholm syndrome? Or has he got something on them?

  191. H B Bear
    #2845179, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    The Libs look like a spent force.

    The Lieborals walked into government as the Howard 2nd XI in 2013 and it has been backward ever since. Not as bad as the R-G-R Dark Ages but pretty close.

    A Cabinet utterly devoid of talent and full of career dead wood.

  192. H B Bear
    #2845181, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Sharma has just thanked Malcolm and Lucy

    A true Lieboral. Dies on his knees.

  193. Jumpnmcar
    #2845183, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Karen Phelch will vote green as often as Xenphone, 100%.

  194. Viva
    #2845184, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    How come they’re all being so nice about Trumble?

    They are like the Republicans pre Trump

    Just imagine the nicknames he would have given Leakin’ Turnball

  195. Vagabond
    #2845185, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    I don’t know what all the fuss is about. Wentworth has just swapped one labor stooge for another. Nothing to see here.

  196. jupes
    #2845186, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Looks like the Libs are a lost cause.

    Indeed.

    After the SloMo circus comes to a crashing halt the Libs will never form government again.

    They have outlived their raison d’etre.

  197. Mr Rusty
    #2845187, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Looks like the Libs are a lost cause.

    Evident at least 4 years ago, for those paying attention.

  198. H B Bear
    #2845191, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    After the SloMo circus comes to a crashing halt the Libs will never form government again.

    They have outlived abandoned their raison d’etre.

  199. miltonf
    #2845193, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    They have outlived their raison d’etre.

    Exactly. The people of Australia put their trust in them in 2013. In NSW in 2012 etc. Just get the same old cultural marxist sh*t. Same Sh*t different toilet.

  200. Percy Popinjay
    #2845194, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Time to bring those emigration plans forward, FFS.

  201. Leo G
    #2845195, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    That will make Phelps win by more.

    Sharma now has 39.02% of 1st preferences with 46.56% of votes counted and the AEC model estimates he will get 6.7% from distribution of preferences. But that assumes that Labor and Green voters who opted not to give Phelps their first preference would distribute their preferences the same way the other Labor/Green voters would have done.
    Accordingly, I expect Sharma to get a better preference distribution from the count than from the AEC estimate.

  202. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2845197, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    They have outlived abandoned their raison d’etre.

    Fair comment. They’ve abandoned their raison d’etre, and their support base, to move further Left.

  203. H B Bear
    #2845198, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    If Sharma is on 39% primary vote that is about 5% more than most Lieborals can expect at the next general election. Good luck fellas – you are going to need it.

  204. Tel
    #2845203, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    After the SloMo circus comes to a crashing halt the Libs will never form government again.

    They have outlived their raison d’etre.

    The trouble with the Liberals is that they think they can be all things to all people, and that never works.

    Once the true free-market and small government people have abandoned the Liberals, there will still be reasonable numbers remaining who will be unfettered to compete directly with the Greens on their home turf.

  205. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2845205, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Scott Morrison says Liberals ‘paid a big price’ in Wentworth

    34 minutes ago October 20, 2018
    No Comments

    Fighting words from Prime Minister Scott Morrison have helped rally the Liberal troops, following an electoral rout for the ages in Wentworth.

    Independent Kerryn Phelps ended over a century of Liberal dominance in the blue-ribbon Sydney seat, forcing Scott Morrison into minority government just two months after he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as PM.

    Dr Phelps was projected to hold 54 per cent of the two-party preferred vote on the back of a 21 per cent swing against the Liberals, with counting still under way.

    “When the party called on me to lead this great party, I knew there would be tough days and there would be great days,” he told Liberal supporters at defeated candidate Dave Sharma’s election night function in Sydney.

    “Today is a tough day but the great days are coming.”

    Latest, from the Oz.

  206. Robber Baron
    #2845206, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    SloMo might as well offer Katter a cabinet position. He has no other cards to deal.

  207. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2845207, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    SloMo might as well offer Katter a cabinet position. He has no other cards to deal.

    Speaker?

  208. stackja
    #2845212, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Jodie Lagogiane-trained Mystic Riot won the Wentworth dog race.

  209. Oh come on
    #2845218, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    The trouble with the Liberals is that they think they can be all things to all people

    To be fair, both major parties operate on this assumption. The ALP is better at it, though.

    Seriously. Can we just dump the Libs? The country clearly wants, and clearly deserves, a Shorten PMship. Let’s destroy the hopeless LP and work to ensure it’s replaced by something better.

  210. Rob
    #2845222, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    All those gloating lefties – what are they they wishing for?
    Regardless of the choice Wentworth voters have made, the undeniable plus is that their despicable MHR Turnbull has got the bullet and won’t be leading the Coalition to certain defeat at the next general election.

  211. Oh come on
    #2845223, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Names need to be taken, however. Trumble’s spivs need to be sidelined.

  212. littledozer
    #2845224, posted on October 20, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    In the age of Trump it’s insane how bad the Libs actually are.

  213. None
    #2845226, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Interesting theory Elle, that Julie Bishop might quit and bring the government down before Christmas. She may well indeed.
    I don’t know if it’s possible but if scomo can go for a double dissolution triggers that would give him some strategic advantage. You should introduce massive tax cut legislation on Monday I let the luvvies knock it back.

  214. Oh come on
    #2845227, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    If Phelps wants to be re-elected, she’s going to have to be a non-pinko MP. This result is well-deserved but it’s also an aberration that’s arisen due to a confluence of unusual circumstances.

  215. None
    #2845229, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Actually true Vagabond. Wentworth was never really Liberal it was Malcolm Turnbull which is about as lunatic left as you can get while still wearing shoes and using deodorant.

  216. Oh come on
    #2845232, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Interesting theory Elle, that Julie Bishop might quit and bring the government down before Christmas. She may well indeed.

    The Bish is my local member. There is zero boiling acrimony about her exit from the cabinet. Not many disaffected constituents unhappy that she came third in the LP leadership ballot. The Libs will romp it home in a by-election here – something pretty remarkable will have to happen for a non Lib to win.

  217. Oh come on
    #2845233, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Honestly, how is this not a good thing for the country in the long run? The LP needs to be offed. If it can’t win in its heartland, why does it still exist?

  218. Tel
    #2845234, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    To be fair, both major parties operate on this assumption. The ALP is better at it, though.

    No, the ALP are happy to point out class enemies and threaten them with retribution. They are comfortable with making enemies and doing it openly.

  219. Candy
    #2845237, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Ms Phelps suits the Wentworthians well. Very keen to talk about climate change and asylum seekers detention issues – but very well healed, well dressed, articulate, urbane. A classy lady. Looks good for Wentworth. Power bills and wage levels is low level for this group. Horses for courses, really.

  220. m0nty
    #2845239, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    If Phelps wants to be re-elected, she’s going to have to be a non-pinko MP. This result is well-deserved but it’s also an aberration that’s arisen due to a confluence of unusual circumstances.

    She was elected on Labor and Green preferences.

  221. John Brumble
    #2845240, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    The 1% have spoken. Green-labour-left: truly the party of rich white people.

  222. NB
    #2845241, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Great to see another success for the Libs, as they strike a well-aimed blow against themselves. This continues their brilliant long term strategy of destruction for their party and the country.

    I recommend a wholehearted adoption of windmills and solar collectors; ban straws; ban coal; ban whatever comes to mind; open up those damned borders – don’t want to be seen as mean; get with pink batts; ridicule POTUS a bit more; bigger public service; tax those nasty companies ’til they flee; anything really, so long as it’s crazy and wasteful and exudes virtue.

    By the way, it’d be phenomenally dangerous to join the ride to prosperity currently being enjoyed by the USA. No! Cut alliances with nasty ol’ PDT and his ilk. Let’s ally with Venezuela, Iran, Yemen. Join the excitement.

  223. John Constantine
    #2845245, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGe3V9mEfbk

    Candid recording of their phelps and their turnbull discussing the one party State and the required holodomor of the Kulaks.

  224. Farmer Gez
    #2845249, posted on October 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    What had so enraged her was an interview in New Idea with Jaime, 21, Phelps’s parents, Shirley and George, and Phelps’s ex-husband, Michael Fronzek. After enduring a barrage of public vitriol from the lesbian couple while they were promoting their new biography, Kerryn & Jackie, Jaime and her family decided to defend themselves. Far from being a revenge attack, the New Idea story is a loving plea for reconciliation with the AMA president.

    The fairytale is more Grimm than Andersen.

