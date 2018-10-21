Socialism kills

Socialism is even more devastating to your life than smoking – fantastically bad for your health and welfare, will ruin your income-earning potential, and cost you your freedom. It might even kill you just as it has done for so many others.

You might think socialism is cool and you might think it’s chic, but if you do, you are historically illiterate and ignorant to a fanastic extent. The evidence of its massive dangers is everywhere; there is no counter story. Socialism brings ruin.

And yet, even with all the evidence everywhere available, people do smoke, in the same way that people line up to become socialists and support political leaders who would lead them into slavery, economic ruin and for many into death if those whom they follow ever end up with their hands on the levers of power. With all the warnings in the world, and all the evidence at every turn, all too many, because they think they are too smart to need such warning, will trundle down these doom-ridden paths.

As with cigarettes, socialism is a habit often commenced in youth, an intellectual disease which poisons the mind, which try as one might, can becomes an addictive belief system impossible to shed until dragged down by the inevitable harm that it creates if by fate one happens to find their own community, the one in which they live, has become yet one more socialist entity. Living in a socialist state is the surest cure for this addiction, but by then it is too late.

With socialism, just as with cigarettes, there is no reason for anyone to be unaware of the harm it brings. We have known its folly since even before the first disastrous socialist experiments were tried, which began just over a century ago. We have seen the ruin of one economy after another, from Russia in 1917 to Venezuela today. Yet there are always some who think they can beat the odds, that they know best, that next time will be different.

Do not be a fool. Do not support anyone or any party who offers you socialism as the answer to any actual existing problem. We know already what will happen. A tiny handful will scramble to the top who will then oppress everyone else – including you. Socialism creates poverty, misery and death. Socialism has never succeeded at any time in any place ever. The next time will be the same as all the other times.

If you call yourself a socialist, you are a fool. There are no exceptions.