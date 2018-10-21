Socialism kills

Socialism is even more devastating to your life than smoking – fantastically bad for your health and welfare, will ruin your income-earning potential, and cost you your freedom. It might even kill you just as it has done for so many others.
You might think socialism is cool and you might think it’s chic, but if you do, you are historically illiterate and ignorant to a fanastic extent. The evidence of its massive dangers is everywhere; there is no counter story. Socialism brings ruin.
And yet, even with all the evidence everywhere available, people do smoke, in the same way that people line up to become socialists and support political leaders who would lead them into slavery, economic ruin and for many into death if those whom they follow ever end up with their hands on the levers of power. With all the warnings in the world, and all the evidence at every turn, all too many, because they think they are too smart to need such warning, will trundle down these doom-ridden paths.
As with cigarettes, socialism is a habit often commenced in youth, an intellectual disease which poisons the mind, which try as one might, can becomes an addictive belief system impossible to shed until dragged down by the inevitable harm that it creates if by fate one happens to find their own community, the one in which they live, has become yet one more socialist entity. Living in a socialist state is the surest cure for this addiction, but by then it is too late.
With socialism, just as with cigarettes, there is no reason for anyone to be unaware of the harm it brings. We have known its folly since even before the first disastrous socialist experiments were tried, which began just over a century ago. We have seen the ruin of one economy after another, from Russia in 1917 to Venezuela today. Yet there are always some who think they can beat the odds, that they know best, that next time will be different.
Do not be a fool. Do not support anyone or any party who offers you socialism as the answer to any actual existing problem. We know already what will happen. A tiny handful will scramble to the top who will then oppress everyone else – including you. Socialism creates poverty, misery and death. Socialism has never succeeded at any time in any place ever. The next time will be the same as all the other times.
If you call yourself a socialist, you are a fool. There are no exceptions.
Poor analogy.
Smoking increases your chances of early death and disease but doesn’t make it inevitable.
It’s a bit of a lottery.
There are plenty of lifelong smokers who lived successfully into their eighties and nineties
There are no socialist or communist countries who survived that long.
I’m just remembering seeing the “Killing Fields” , and all the pathetic Leftie wankers who gravely assured us that “The Communist regime in Cambodia, can’t be any worse then the Lon Nol dictatorship.”
I hope they all died screaming.
“yes, but everyone else did it wrong, it’s going to be different this time”
there are a lot of people who truely believe that socialism is working today in some northern european countries, they are never sure of the details though
You say this and then you support the Liberal party.
Pick one.
Socialism works.
Their socialist malcom turnbull government was unwavering in its committment to the signed convention requiring all australian electricity users to buy an alex turnbull signed renewable certificate to prove they were compliant with fashionable decolonialisation theory.
If the hilary clinton government required all Americans to buy a chelsea clinton certificate, there would be a bit of a push back.
Australians didn’t just compliantly queue up to buy alex turnbull signed certificates as required, they also bought his bullshit and elected a green independent to the family seat in parliment.
Rotten Borough.
Comrades
Ten years ago a tribe of Australia’s snowfield socialists wrote a grovelling invitation to the chief thug who has turned Venezuela into the hell you now see on your TV screens
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/remember-the-australians-who-begged-chavez-to-guide-us/news-story/bf4929f6e68e725817baac355df6bff8
Reality bites, viciously.
AS NIGHT approached, Sandra Cadiz wrapped her shivering daughter in a blanket and prayed for a ride up the frigid Colombian mountaintop known as “the icebox.”
Ten-year-old Angelis already had on nearly all of the clothes she’d brought for the 2700-mile (4345 km) trek through four countries — two pairs of leggings, several T-shirts and a light jacket. They did little to shield the girl’s thin frame from a biting wind.
The mother and daughter had fled Venezuela on foot, joining more than 650 migrants who walk away from the collapsing nation each day because they cannot afford a plane or bus ticket.
Cadiz knew not everyone survived the trek across dangerous borders and an unforgiving terrain, but she feared staying in Venezuela would mean her already malnourished daughter going hungry. Cadiz had less than $US6 ($AU8) tucked into her bra, all that was left of her life savings.
An hour passed, and no one picked them up. Two hours passed, then three, as the temperature steadily edged toward freezing. Only one woman stopped in a beat-up silver Toyota, but she wanted $US12 ($AU17) for the two of them, which Cadiz couldn’t pay.
Cadiz and her daughter forced to hitchhike, with a sign that reads;Blessed driver, please help us with a ride
After five hours, Cadiz and her daughter closed their eyes and braced for a long night on the ground outside a gas station. Cadiz, 51, had left behind a grown daughter who was pregnant, and the only world she knew. Now, faced with the bone-chilling tundra ahead where migrants are said to perish, she was terrified. Quietly, she began to weep.
In one of the biggest migrations in the world today, more than 1.9 million people have fled poverty, hunger, crime and hyperinflation in Venezuela since 2015 — rivalling the flow of Middle Eastern and African refugees to Europe. President Nicolas Maduro denies any mass migration, calling it a media campaign against the government, even while his countrymen fill public parks and shelters throughout South America.
The toll of the Venezuelan migration has been largely invisible, with few keeping track of the dead and missing. United Nations figures show just two dozen migrant deaths or disappearances along routes Venezuelans frequent.
But data collected by AP from various agencies in three countries found that deaths and disappearances could reach a few thousand, depending on how they are counted.
At least 235 Venezuelans were reported missing in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador over the last two years. Some 334 in Colombia were killed in homicides and accidents, and an unknown number are believed to have drowned aboard shoddy boats in the Caribbean.
Another 2841 died in Colombia from illnesses on the rise in Venezuela, like malaria and malnutrition.
Since 2015 more than 1.9 million have fled hunger, crime, malnutrition and poverty in Venezuela.
Although it’s difficult to know exactly what role migration played, Carlos Valdes, the head of Colombia’s forensic services office, said many arrive weakened by the exodus.
“They can’t withstand a trip that hard, because the journey is very long,” he said. “They don’t eat and they die.”
Cadiz had survived a lifetime of hardship and was determined not to become another casualty now. The daughter of a housewife and a cemetery worker, Cadiz got pregnant at 15 and dropped out of school to earn a living and raise her child.
One of her husbands was killed in a robbery, another in a motorcycle accident. The eldest of her four children died at 25 in a hail of 20 bullets by an unknown assassin.
When Venezuela’s oil-rich economy was booming, her small stand selling candy, cigarettes and mobile phone minutes paid for meat on the dinner table. And when a charismatic socialist named Hugo Chavez became president in 1999, she enthusiastically added Venezuelan flags and hats to her sales racks.
In those early years, she bought chicken, sugar, milk, even Kraft mayonnaise. After she won a seat on a new local council, the government rewarded her with a free two-bedroom apartment, where she marvelled at the clear water that came out of the faucets.
Her revolutionary fervour struck a nerve with an older sister, who was among the first wave of migrants to leave Venezuela as socialism took root. “You poor thing,” Cadiz remembers her saying before departing. “Keep believing in your chavismo.”
It’s hard for Cadiz to pinpoint exactly when she lost faith in the revolution, maybe because there are too many moments to count.
Cadiz here takes a moment as fatigue sets in. She is unsure when exactly the fervour and faith in the revolution left her.
As Venezuela’s economy soured, food became harder to find. Cadiz and her daughter frequently slept outside supermarkets to grab whatever was available when doors opened in the morning.
When Cadiz’s pregnant daughter-in-law came down with a urinary infection, they couldn’t find an antibiotic. Then the newborn got diaper rash because they couldn’t afford diapers or detergent good enough to clean makeshift cloth ones.
Cadiz worried the young family could be one illness away from disaster. “Go or your child will die,” Cadiz told her son.
They fled by foot to Peru this summer, a trek nearly equivalent to trekking from Los Angeles to New York City.
In the meantime, customers no longer had cash to spend at Cadiz’s store, and she struggled to feed Angelis, who a doctor said was at least 10 pounds (4.5kg) underweight.
She wrote repeatedly to government ministers begging for help as a single mother, starting her letters with, “A revolutionary hello!” She got no response.
When Maduro went on television in August to announce a special bonus to help Venezuelans transition to a new currency with five fewer zeros, Cadiz saw her chance. The money would be just enough for two bus tickets to the border with Colombia.
RTWT
https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/world-economy/ill-walk-in-my-broken-shoes-mum-daughter-flee-venezuela/news-story/0dd3a33c8378527cce999c32bef5aa3c
Look at all those ‘lucky ‘ people whom Adolf Hitler’s “Nationalist Socialists” saved from Uncle Joe Stalin’s Communist Socialists 80 years or so, ago.
Didn’t that work out well.
Socialism is a mental illness.
Could always shut down the ABC and 95% of the stupidity would go away.
rickw (6.52am) Hmmm. Lots of people buy Lotto tickets in the hope of winning the Big One. Next week, they’ll try again. Is this a mental illness?
Or….everyone knows that 1000+ Aussies get killed in motor-crashes each year, and that tens of thousands get injured, but millions are still driving. Only some of them believe it “could never happen to them”; the rest know there are dangers. Is this a mental illness? And so on….
What needs doing is to explain in very simple terms why leftist cannot work; why dictated economic outcomes are inefficient and why they always lead to shortages / suffering and then theft and then violence. Explain what the ‘price signal” does, and why it can never exist under socialism. Meanwhile….
Don’t forget that even in OZ, despite the massive victory in 1972 and the following years of equally massively-gifted free stuff, Saint Gough suffered a huge thrashing three short years later, at the hands of that “hard-hearted bastard” Malcolm Fraser. This despite the oft-claimed wisdom that with ever more young people getting the vote, and with ever-more old fogies dying out, the balance was PERMANENTLY tilted in the “Let’s rob Peter to pay Paul” crowd’s favour.
The average citizen is nowhere near so stupid as the elitists at The Cat care to believe. Why not treat them with respect; more flies caught with sugar than vinegar etc. cheers.