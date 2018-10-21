Where is the tipping point with unreliable energy?

Barry Bones was delighted to tell us that his electric jug went on this morning so we just need to relax and enjoy unreliable energy firmed by gas. Many people may find that reassuring but they need to appreciate that we are at the point where about 10% of our power comes from wind and solar when it is going well. Besides Sunday morning is a low point of demand.
We can live with that small amount of unreliable energy, at least on Sunday mornings, because we still have almost enough fossil-fuelled power to meet demand almost all of the time. And when there is not quite enough, some of the big users have to back off. There will be more and more of this, and also the shutdown of whole suburbs that has been rare up to date.
As for whole states getting into trouble, the AEMO has warned that this is on the cards for Victoria next summer.
This is with 10% in the system (on a good day), what happens when it gets to 15% and 20%? The answer is that the power gets more expensive and the supply becomes less reliable. It has to get more expensive because for the indefinite future we will have two supply systems. However the economics of the system will tend to drive reliable power out of business. This will be an interesting process to observe, unless you run a business with ovens or freezers.
The Germans led the way down this road and they are now building coal-fired power stations, phasing out pumped hydro and they have not reduced their CO2 emissions since 2009.
Add to this, if you lose power in Oz because have the NBN you will also lose fixed land lines and internet.
The mobile system also requires power, so that also goes down when the power fails. When the next major bushfires start and communications and all needed power sources go down, we can blame global warming. Nothing to do with government stupidity and UN criminality.
When the next major bushfires start
It will be the fault of gerbil worming.
Solution is more ruinables.
unless you run a business with ovens or freezers.
…..Or rely on IT, deep sewerage, reticulated water, high-rise ventilation, air conditioning,street lighting, desalination plant or an electric pump to fill your car with fuel. Never mind industrial applications of plating, purifying, reduction.
The dream of renewables is do-able but it will be a lot more expensive. We are paying double now (compared to what we had) but it will double a couple more times before coal is fully retired.
Rafe there was an interview with a former member for Wentworth, Thompson?, who now lives in Japan. –
An incident recent.y when the amount of energy produced from solar farm was so great and they could not cut back base load energy any further so transmission lines went and caused massive blackout. Heard him on a SkyNews podcast such as Outsiders or Paul Murray . He said this is likely to happen in Victoria next summer.
Those who donot think through consequences need to suffer from some . However in all my professional years and still now as a retired psychologist I have observed , people keep doing the same thing and getting the same result so maybe it will not work.
When I refreshed Catallaxy to read this post, I noticed the very apt Liberty Quote:
“Let us not, however, upon this account rashly conclude that she is capable of supporting any burden, nor even be too confident that she could support, without great distress, a burden a little greater than what has already been laid upon her. ” (Adam Smith)
Planned quote or serendipity ?
No, the mobile towers are backed up by batteries, just like the land-line telephone exchanges have been since they were invented.
What is difficult to get accurate data on is how much battery time you get, and whether all the networks offer the same. If you search around places like Whirlpool there’s informal estimates, this discussion (from 2012) mentions that Telstra usually gives 8 hours, sometimes more, and Optus had great difficulty during the Qld floods.
https://forums.whirlpool.net.au/archive/1854716
Maybe, maybe not. Once the grid power becomes less reliable it creates a huge secondary market for local battery technology, and in doing so it devalues the grid itself. When the central planners prove they are shit, the decentralized planners make alternative arrangements.
For example, I notice that those small butane gas cookers are turning up in shops everywhere and as the volume increases the price of butane cylinders seems to be actually going down. Someone else could maybe do the maths, I’ve misplaced my plug-in electrical energy meter, but could be cheaper to boil the kettle on butane (and extremely reliable technology, cheap and pretty much infallible other than the piezo igniter that eventually claps out).
An interesting post, Rafe. However, if every magawatt of unreliable energy added to the network needs to backed up by an equal amount of reliable energy, then surely the percentage of unreliables will fall? Or don’t the proponents of unreliables count the backup that needs to be added?
I agree that in either case the unreliables will destabilise the otherwise stable inertial network, but the instability will clearly be worse if an equal amount of reliable backup is not added. And if the reliable backup is added, then the cost-effectiveness (if you can call it that) of the unreliables is far worse.
as for the states that are in trouble because of unreliables, at some point soon the sensible states will run out of exportable (spare) reliable power. And then the crunch will happen. I wonder which government will blink first?
forget deep sewerage — the hilly parts of Sydney have a sewage pumping station in the local gully behind every suburb.
I wonder what the greenies would think of 2M people’s waste flowing into all the local watercourses.
The tipping point is when the chicom dogbox developments become high rises packed with people cooking over charcoal braziers, gas barbies and open fires.
Tossing their rubbish out the window.
Including bedpan contents.
I asked this question a couple of weeks ago, but seeing that it’s still applicable to the issue:
“Anyone who adds water to the town water supply, must make it compatible with the standards.
Anyone who builds a road must make it comply with the standards held.
So how come the electricity supply from renewables doesn’t have to be compatible with the standards? Our coal and hydro generators supply power that adheres to the standard because the plants have massive flywheels that even out the fluctuations. So why don’t the windmills and solar power plants have to provide the flywheels/storage to even out their loads to meet the standard?”
Why does the renewable scam get a pass on substandard product when water and roads don’t?
That’s just ordinary market adjustment Tel. The scale economies in production exist now.
Look at the economic devastation of Northern and Southern Ireland after the ira mafia blew up the interconnectors, ending the open trading of electricity that enriched all Ireland.
duncanm – re your ‘I wonder what the greenies would think of 2M people’s waste flowing into all the local watercourses.’. They would find an excuse to blame ‘greedy private enterprise’ or the like for the problem – anything except their pet meme to jour. God I hope I live long enough to see and end to this CAGW madness.
BFT – they need to start building windfarms and waste treatment plants in every green electorate.
You know it makes sense — waste treatment can probably handle a bit of power intermittency, if the storage volume is large enough.
Kerryn Phelps, as a medical doctor and politician, needs to be all over this. I hope someone enlightens her. She could rise to the challenge of fixing it!
When I checked on this several years ago, I found that the main carriers planned for battery backup of 2 to 8 hours depending on the availability/proximity of generator backup. Mobile generators are not particularly useful for major outages that affect large numbers of towers. The situation in Queensland at the time was that Telstra planned for 80 mobile generators statewide, so I expect that remains the situation there and in other states.
No, the mobile towers are backed up by batteries,
The phone towers were good for about 2hrs during the Salmon Gum bushfires in WA, a couple of years ago. There was an undertaking to improve on that, iirc.
Lose Internet because NBN?
What magic kept it working pre nbn without power?
To process the green voters?
Duncanm,
waste treatment can probably handle a bit of power intermittency, if the storage volume is large enough.
It not the treatment plants so much (that’s another matter ), its getting the “product” to the plant. As indicated above, there are many sewer pump stations in all large centres. They cycle several times per hour. No storage to speak of until you get to the treatment plant.
So how come the electricity supply from renewables doesn’t have to be compatible with the standards?
Privileged status.
The new hardware and tech necessary to integrate renewables with the grid will be paid for by the poorest who have no option but to remain on it.
Christmas 2011 or 2012, our local phone tower went out for a week, for whatever reason, before it was fixed. The thing is, every communication system relies on power, backups are usually intended for very short periods of time. Murphy is always waiting to bugger the best laid plans and renewables could have been designed by Murphy himself.
Kev didn’t mention this?
Yep, during the 2016 SA statewide blackout, they started going down after around 2-3 hours.
Increasing penetration by renewables has increased prices everywhere from California to Germany. This is covered in a good article by Michael Shellenberger here:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2018/04/23/if-solar-and-wind-are-so-cheap-why-are-they-making-electricity-more-expensive/#657e8c71dc66
It seems that the impact on prices really takes off when the share of renewables exceeds around 30%. This is covered in a paper by Lion Hirth here:
https://www.neon-energie.de/Hirth-2013-Market-Value-Renewables-Solar-Wind-Power-Variability-Price.pdf
That makes Shorten’s target of 50% renewables reckless in the extreme.
(Apologies – I was having some problems embedding the links).
Shopping centre near my house is currently doing a massive install of solar panels, many thousands of them. I’m a bit concerned about localised voltage fluctuations due to intermittent clouds etc. Maybe I need to monitor or log the voltage.
Surely the same thing is happening here with our water and electricity prices:
Federally mandated low-flow toilets, shower heads and faucets are taking a financial toll on the nation’s water utilities, leaving customers to make up the shortfall with higher water rates and new fees that have left many paying more for less.
Utility officials say they understand that charging more for water because demand has dropped might seem to violate a basic premise of Economics 101.
But utilities that generally charge by the number of gallons used are beginning to feel the financial pinch of 20 years of environmentally friendly fixtures and appliances, as older bathrooms and kitchens have been remodeled, utility experts say.
Federal laws aimed at conserving water limit toilets that once needed up to seven gallons per flush to 1.6 gallons.
Shower heads that spewed up to eight gallons per minute are being replaced with sprays of about 2.5 gallons.
Adding to the problem, Washington-area utilities say, is the fact that consumption is falling as costs are mounting to upgrade sewer systems and repair and replace aging water pipes, some more than a century old, that are bursting after decades of decay and neglect.
Meanwhile, utilities’ costs — electricity, chemicals and labor — have continued to rise.
Alan Roberson of the American Water Works Association called it a “converging storm.”
“Pretty much every utility across the country is seeing it,” he said.
“It’s a combination of infrastructure needs going up as per capita water usage is going down.”
http://www.wpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/water-utilities-charge-more-to-offset-low-flow-toilets-faucets-and-shower-heads/2014/08/03/b883a1ca-1804-11e4-9e3b-7f2f110c6265_story.html?tid=hpModule_99d5f542-86a2-11e2-9d71-f0feafdd1394
Chris M,
. Maybe I need to monitor or log the voltage.
If you are inclined that way, it’s not a bad idea. A cheap multimeter with isolated optical input and recording software for a computer is only about $70 from China on ebay. Your voltage stability will depend on where you are in relation to the nearest transformer and the types of loads (and RE feeds) in your area. The utility can change taps on transformers easily to make the average closer to the mid point in specification. More expensive components are needed if it gets beyond specification. Generally, someone needs to tell them (even if they have suspicions and do their own surveys). Its probably best to consult your electrician.
Oops, i meant “isolated optical output.