Acting equity, will it work for the luvvies?

Apparently Cate Blanchette has dug in her toes on the right of straight actors to play the parts of gay people. It is in the Daily Telegraph so it is probably true. Some gays are up in arms demanding that they have to play the gay people. No appropriation of roles!

Someone who watches a lot of films might be able to say if this will be good for gays if it is applied the other way so no gays get to play straight people!

And how will it work for gay employment if the roles in movies reflect the diversity of the community at large and not just the community of thespians and the progressive left?

Footnote. I regard actor and waiter to be gender neutral like pilots and captains. I am unwilling to eat in a place that advertises for waitpersons.