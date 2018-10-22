Acting equity, will it work for the luvvies?

Apparently Cate Blanchette has dug in her toes on the right of straight actors to play the parts of gay people. It is in the Daily Telegraph so it is probably true. Some gays are up in arms demanding that they have to play the gay people. No appropriation of roles!
Someone who watches a lot of films might be able to say if this will be good for gays if it is applied the other way so no gays get to play straight people!
And how will it work for gay employment if the roles in movies reflect the diversity of the community at large and not just the community of thespians and the progressive left?
Footnote. I regard actor and waiter to be gender neutral like pilots and captains. I am unwilling to eat in a place that advertises for waitpersons.
waitpersons this word has son in it – sexist
Just looking after her own job prospects.
Likely every second movie will now star a QWERTY lead role. She wants to be somewhere at the front of the queue without having to go full rug muncher.
i got into trouble from my daughter when i boo’d the ad for the new Doctor Who at the movies. but thats how i feel about this garbage. the new remake of the Nutcracker has a woman playing the soldier and a black actor as well. All no doubt in the name of diversity.
yes, well when elizabeth the virgin queen is played by a black male transgender whatever we will all know that this crap has gone too far.
The Gaystapo at work .just how many fascist organisations are there? Gaystapo Feminazis ,Antifa fascists , soros s getup union mafia. Fascists ,untidy nayshuns fascists ,media branch of the fascist gang an endless list of evil bastards ,all created by the left,Defunding might tone them down ,ni taxpayers money for fascist gangs .
Jock
#2847025, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:00 pm
Funny how so many archetypal heroes are white heterosexual males, and that instead of being able to devise believable black female LGBTQWERTY heroes that audiences actually want to see the media just hires “minorities” to play those straight white male roles.
Female Dr Who?
The luvvies are salivating about a black or gay (or both) James Bond. Sherlock Holmes can’t be far behind, since that role has also been the subject of “diversity” proposals.
Even when they don’t transpose the role they essentially replicate it, e.g. Hercules is followed by “Xena Warrior Princess”, and Indiana Jones is followed by Lara Croft, Tomb Raider.
And who thought that an oh so politically correct all female Ghostbusters remake was a good idea?
Hmmm…how about a female version of A.F.L. football?
You could call it the A.W.F.U.L. (Australian Women’s Football Underachiever’s League).
Might catch on.
I’ve for years been haranguing restaurants who refer to waiters as waitstaff or waitpersons. When you do, demand to speak to the managestaff or manageperson.
The word is “waitress” (I use the word in all my job ads. Gaia must like me, I’m still getting away with it despite all the job sites being moderated by 22yo SJW’s)
Waiter, Waitress, Actor, Actress etc. These words must not be allowed to die
So gay actors can’t play straight roles?
But what if the straight male/female identifies as lesbian/gay male and wants a lesbian/gay male relationship? We’ve been told that these things are fluid and you can feel gay one day and then not the next. One video I saw had the proponent suggesting they will flow from one to the other on an hourly basis, even identifying with a whale or somesuch.
Would it be acceptable to the Lefties if Kate Lefty Blanchette was sent to some nominated medical institute to receive electro-convulsive shock-therapy to “train” her brain via aversion therapy, to become a “gay” thespian, rather than the very rare other type?
I seem to recall that back in the 1950’s in the U.S., they used such progressive therapies to ‘train’ gays to be ‘straight’. Surely it would be just as efficacious in reverse when solemnly used for politically correct leftard purposes?.
Depending on the particular role she is going for, she might find advantage in acquiring a thousand tatts, growing hairy legs, a mo and partial beard and playing a season or two in the A.W.F.U.L. After a couple of years muscling up, and she’ll be kick-starting super-tankers with the best of them.
Alternatively, perhaps she could be appointed by the Mincing Poodle for 6 months as the Diversity Warrior/Commander-in-Chief of the Australian Androgynous Army with the regulation combat Uniform of fishnet stockings, lurid red lippy and high heel shoes, rainbow-painted finger nails, blonde wig and Madonna-style pointy-boobs?
That should do it!
The qwerty’s have gone full retard?
Up The Workers! #2847081, posted on October 22, 2018, at 10:30 pm
Keith Dunstan would approve of something like an Anti-Women’s Football League (“AWFL”) as long as it is pronounced the same way… 🙂