Cry me a river – the Liberals lost Wentworth*

Speaking of rivers it has been many, many years since I read The Water Babies so I don’t recall the exact details of the book. I do remember, however, Mrs. Bedonebyasyoudid and Mrs. Doasyouwouldbedoneby. Our friends in the parliamentary Liberal Party should acquaint themselves with those two characters.
The first character screws you over in exactly the way you have screwed others, and the second character treats you well in exactly the way you have treated others well. In my view the electorate (and Malcolm Turnbull) should – what’s the phrase again? Ah yes – make no apology for voting against the Liberals on Saturday.
*Looking at the numbers there is a remote possibility of the Liberals still winning the seat – but I suspect they won’t.
Maocolm’s back in the country. It’s all in the timing. There’s no way a narcissist can keep his trap shut and the offers from the ABC will be irresistible.
The loss is thoroughly deserved.
The concern though is the wets will not learn the real lesson, and double down on stupid.
MT actions remind me of:
Also Sinclair: Turnbull has turned out exactly how many of your followers said he would.
Badly, with a poor economy, growing debt, massive subsidies to unproductive energy production which by the way, has resulted in escalating energy prices, loss of jobs OS, and a ponzu scheme immigration policy to keep this GDP numbers up. Oh, and accelerated the death of the liberal party.
All up, you potentially great pick was utter crap.
Is this finally Potential Greatness from Lord Waffleworth Sinc? To expose the Lieborals for all to see. And despise.
Looking at the numbers, if more than about 70% overall of postal votes are returned and the TCP outcomes in the returning postals and the provisionals reflect those counted to date, then the Liberals should win the seat.
But look at who they did vote for. The Greens were robbed. Sharma did well considering the vote winning machine had thrown its drive belt.
Voters of Wentworth look stupid.
It’s funny how the “real lesson” according to you lot, no matter what happens, is “I was right and everyone else was wrong”. Wingnuts can never fail, they can only be failed.
Malcolm Turnbull, I believe, can deliver Liberal government to Australia in a way Tony Abbott cannot.
“Shy Ted
#2846272, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:16 am
Maocolm’s back in the country. It’s all in the timing. There’s no way a narcissist can keep his trap shut and the offers from the ABC will be irresistible.”
Which ABC programme will scoop him first…..Q&A…..Insiders…..7.30 Report…..4 Corners? My bet is with the 7.30 Report…he likes blondes…..he’ll talk about his “progressive Liberal government” and he’ll state that he was backstabbed by the far right and nazis, code for Abbott, Andrews, Dutton and Kelly and most Australians who live outside the inner city hypocrite belt. He’ll rant and rant just like he instructed his son to do last week about those evil NAAAZIIIIS AND WAAACISTS who permeate through the Liberal party.
Hmm, I wonder if the Turd still has the leather jacket?
I think we all need to have an empty bucket ready.
Rejoice.
It looks like Mal has successfully sowed the seeds of destruction of the Liberal party.
It had to be done.
It took the great man but a short time. Tony Abbott would have taken another decade to do it.
Morrison’s thought bubble on re-calibrating foreign policy just to snare some extra votes in a well-to-do by-election seat rates as one of the most disgusting pieces of electioneering I’ve ever seen.
mUnty says wingnuts. Skoll!
That electorate has used it’s vote to perform the equivalent of a verbal tautology.
They have swapped a Liberal Wet for a Moderate Independent – as if that were a ‘message’ to government.
What I stand for
Economically sensible.
Socially progressive.
Climate Change
Climate change is real. The government has NO policy for action and Labor’s policy does not go far enough.
Renewable Energy: Transition to 100% renewable energy, 50% by 2030.
Scientific Evidence: Restore a credible scientific-based Climate Change Authority.
No New Coal-Fired Power Plants: I will oppose the Federal Government spending your money on new coal fired power generation.
Oppose Adani: Stop government subsidies of new and existing fossil fuel developments including the proposed Adani coal mine and provide subsidies for investment in renewable energy sources.
Paris Agreement: Meet or exceed our commitments under the Paris International Climate Agreement.
Political Lobbying: Ban political donations by fossil fuel companies and their lobbyists.
Better Health for All
Health: I am committed to a viable future for Medicare and a more transparent, equitable and user-friendly private health insurance system.
My Health Record: I will advocate better privacy protections for all Australians.
Oral Health: I will champion a dental health scheme and a reassessment of private health rebates for dental work.
Aged Care: As Treasurer, the Budget papers show Scott Morrison pulled $1.2 billion out of aged care. As a Doctor, I know this is a national crisis and I fully support a Royal Commission into the Aged Care sector.
Strong Economy
Superannuation and retirement incomes: I will encourage stable superannuation rules for at least 5 years to generate investment certainty and confidence.
Banks: I support strong regulators to improve the financial services system whose weaknesses were exposed in the recent Banking Royal Commission.
Business: I will encourage policies that support entrepreneurship with a focus on the ability of businesses to plan ahead and provide secure jobs.
Taxation: I support the lowering of company tax and compliance costs along all levels of business to attract higher domestic and global investment provided that all companies pay their fair share of tax.
Social Justice
Inclusiveness: I will support Government creating a sense of community harmony through humane policies that respect and encourage diversity and civil rights.
Child Protection: The future of our children must be a priority. I will advocate for a clear national agenda and unified national system of child protection and recovery.
Asylum seekers: I call for an end to mandatory detention and the immediate removal of children and families off Nauru.
Live Sheep Exports: I believe it is our moral and ethical responsibility to bring an end to live sheep exports.
Aboriginal Reconciliation: I will continue to be a supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Religious Freedoms: The Government must release the Ruddock report into religious freedoms to the public due to ongoing concerns that the report will be used to water-down anti-discrimination laws.
Education: I will promote equitable, accessible education, fair funding for all schools, affordable early child care and restoring funding to universities and TAFE to invest in the future skills that Australia needs.
Local Concerns
ABC: We must restore funding and transparency to the ABC to ensure our public broadcaster is free from political or commercial interference.
National Integrity Commission: I support The National Integrity Commission – a federal corruption watchdog as set out by The Australia Institute’s National Integrity Committee.
New Public High School: Wentworth needs a new public high school and I will advocate strongly for the State Government to get on with building it.
South Head: I have vowed to add my support to saving South Head as a national park and to block the proposed commercial development.
The Arts: I support a creative Australia and I believe we need to invest in and support our dynamic arts industries.
https://www.kerrynphelps.com.au/what_i_stand_for
“Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.”
H. L. Mencken
Sorry Cassie Lord Waffleworth’s magnificence cannot be dealt with in a half hour. No it will be a 4 Corners special possibly with Mrs Snowcone dishing up a full hour of Dorothy Dixers, soft balls and sycophancy. Maybe Red Kezza could be lured out of his Byron Bay retirement shangri la for a fellow traveller. Maocolm knows where the love still is. We won’t see Waffles for a while on Teh Dumb until his ego and Relevance Deprivation Syndrome kick in and he is reduced to a John Hewson dancing bear routine.
Oh well the pundits are out making their assessments of what happened. Should anyone be surprised? Pickering certainly isn’t from his latest post, “Libs, Media still don’t get it!” which is an amusing but I suspect pretty accurate postmortem assessment of Wentworth.
max
#2846344, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:18 am
I was reading that as a joke……until I got quarter way through and realised that it is the ‘manifesto’ of the new Member for Wentworth. And this lunatic won?! Jeezus.
I think we can say one thing with certainty – Wentworth punished the Liberals for the coup and for ditching Turnbull.
As for anything else, it’s a bit of a Rorschach test – everyone sees what they want to see. It’s about climate change. It’s about objecting to the party shifting to the right. etc etc.
We won’t know which if any of these things is true until the next by-election or general election. The problem is, by then it’s too late.
“Delta
#2846349, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:22 am
Oh well the pundits are out making their assessments of what happened. Should anyone be surprised? Pickering certainly isn’t from his latest post, “Libs, Media still don’t get it!” which is an amusing but I suspect pretty accurate postmortem assessment of Wentworth.”
Thanks Delta, I have just read the Pickering piece and he nails it…it is also what I’ve been thinking about for the last day. I live in Wentworth, in an area of the electorate heavily populated by rich doctor’s wives (or more accurately…they are rich lawyer’s or banker’s wives) and other assorted inner city Green voting grubs. These hypocrites prattle on about “environment” and about “renewables” particularly when they are organising their next ski trip to Perisher by car…they are always blind to their own venal double standards…..I once said to one of them whilst she was prattling on about her next ski trip (and she worked at the ABC no less) that I thought that skiing in Australia would have to be one of the most environmentally destructive sports in Australia and that it should be banned for the elitist and snobbish sport it is…well the look on her face was priceless. Anyway I digress…..I agree with Pickering…the Libs should walk away from an electorate like Wentworth….the seats to be won in the future are in the outer suburbs. But will they learn………we’re talking about the Liberal party of Australia….a party so inept, so hopeless, so incapable that it can’t even put two and two together. It is a joke.
Dr Phelps understood her constituents very well indeed.
To any other electorate this comment is just ridiculous. As if, the bloated ABC has a lack of funding or is suffering political interference. Only an electorate with the same bias as the ABC would think this even remotely sensible.
Does she really stand for that laundry list of bullshit, or was it written with only one purpose in mind, to appeal to the electorate of Wentworth?
MT “coup de grâce” .
Did we have one of these posts after Mal knifed Tone?
Translation – it will make my constituents feel just so smug, it won’t cost them anything, and all those mug farmers who will suffer the loss wouldn’t vote for me, anyway.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Phoney Phelps fares at the Federal election. She won’t have the same momentum and I doubt very much that she will receive the same amount of help from GetUp as they will be too busy concentrating their efforts on other coalition MPs in marginal seats…such as Dutton. Whilst I may be wrong and she might retain Wentworth, I have a feeling that she is going to find it a lot harder in a few months. We’ll see. She may prove as difficult to dislodge as Clover Moore was after she took the state seat of Bligh from the NSW Liberals back in the late 1980s. Bligh (later renamed Sydney) was forever Clover’s seat until the new Liberal state government in 2011 was able to push her out. It is now the seat of a putrid and simpering homosexual named Alex Greenwich who is an “independent”. . He was Clover’s anointed heir to succeed her. Don’t you love the left….they have no shame…they even go in for hereditary monarchy when it suits them.
See Tel at 9:45 am
Malcolm Turnbull, I believe, can deliver Liberal government to Australia in a way Tony Abbott cannot.
You have my sympathy Sinclair your unfortunate support of turnbull when he stabbed Abbot in the back has come back to bite you. Still you weren’t the only one to be fooled by his trained Liar lawyer bullshit you should n’havd checked his form mate ,a total failure as a lawyer ,his total failure as a merchant wanker making a mate of the thief Adler , his failure supporting a republic that was only a thought bubble ,his rejection by the alp mafia then his crawling to Howard and introducing mercury poisoning to all landfills with his useless curly lampbulbs ,finally his rejection by voters nearly losing the last election to a useless tosser like shorten ,he was lucky rudd or giliardid nt stand against him ,,they would have beaten him , he was that bad . Wentworth is a microcosm of a lot that is wrong with our country over rich tax dodging lawyers ,screaming entitled poofters ,junkies and assorted weirdos .I suggest he is exiled for life on Macquarie island with his arrogant missus and son ,with giliard and the krudd gang for company <, jeez I’m a cruel bastard , I’d have wall to wall jimmy Barnes screaming at them 24 /7 the ultimate deserved punishment .
I had to laugh as Their ABC and the Age were suggesting that this was all about climate change. Thoe knobs in Wentworth couldn’t care less about climate change, other than their virtue signalling, and the cost of living doesn’t affect them at all.
What is sad is that it appears that the Liberals are seriously thinking this was the critical issue and watch them now start pushing the climate bandwagon. Idiots if they do.
So Sinc still can’t accept his boy was an utter dud?
Is there anyone else who is still going to claim Turnbull was a better PM than Abbott?
I don’t give a rats ass about Wentworth, it was well worth sacrificing that snobby shithole to get rid of the Rat.
Fair enough, but what is sought by bloggers and commenters on this site? The complete destruction and rebirth of the Liberal Party as a proper conservative party? OR that the Liberal Party actually win the next election as the the best option in the face of a possible Shorten Government?
Crazy I know but maybe people in Wetworth simply…like Phelps on a personal level?
The expectations of Wentworthians to be conservabots…
10 1 X 1 = 1 PRINT: ABBOTT GOOD
20 0 OR 0 = 1 PRINT: TURNBALL BAD
Maybe we’re all projecting a little?
30 IF SHARMA LOSES = PRINT ‘MONTY’: WINGNUTS ALWAYS WRONG
END
The former.
The latter – the LNP, GRN and ALP all voted together against Leyonhjelm’s bill to abolish excise tax.
PHON, etc voted with him. I think it was 5 Yea, 37 Nay.
If we get “liberals” and “conservatives” defending the necessity of excise tax, I reckon the case for the former is established.
They were both (sadly) duds in their own unique ways…
There’s something for every pundit in the Wentworth results.
The booth results (or at least counting place) tell us that there is probably only one coherent message: ‘Whatever else you do, just don’t become a fucking circus and bone the sitting PM‘.
The rest of the signal is lost in noise:
Wholly appropriate that, after four years of louche under-performance, two years of treachery, and four years of wholly ineffective chaos and confusion as PM, Turnbull should leave his electorate in a similar condition.
“FelixKruell
#2846417, posted on October 22, 2018 at 11:40 am
Is there anyone else who is still going to claim Turnbull was a better PM than Abbott?
They were both (sadly) duds in their own unique ways…”
Yes, but one is a decent person who didn’t dump on his party or on his electorate…this person genuinely cares about the average Australian.
The other is a vile, vile human being who has spent his whole talentless life trashing everything he touches…this person doesn’t give a shit about the average Australian…this person only gives a shit about himself.
One put Pauline Hanson in gaol, the other likes dogs and dislikes cats.
That sounds like the kind of vindictive psychopath who would join the DLP but masquerade as a conservative for deacades, then gaol the leader of a populist conservative movement.
Karma for Sharma. The Harpics* on the extreme Right of the Coalition have shot themselves in the foot. How sweet it is…..
*Clean round the bend.
I’m genuinely not sure which is which here…
I don’t know Felix. Killing a cat is bad. Maybe it is worse than falsely gaoling another human being for base purposes.
The complete destruction of the Liberal Party?
A thoroughly deserved loss.
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party is handing government to Bill Shorten, one electorate at a time.
I don’t think so at all.
Can you give us a quick summary of Mr. Trumble’s reign?
All up, you potentially great pick was utter crap.
To they ordinary man, Malcom was a stinker from day 1.
The Queensland Injustice System gaoled Pauline Hanson when a real court adjudicated she was exonerated completely. Tony Abbott was doing John Howard’s bidding so Howard could keep his hands clean, what was done to Pauline Hanson was utterly despicable, but it was not Tony Abbott who put her in gaol it was Judge Patsy Wolfe.
Counting down….
All that matters from my viewpoint is that the Liberal Party be cleansed of the Turnbull poisoning.
The ability of their ABC to impose their favoured godless commos as independents in Rotten Boroughs could be seen as corrupt, given their ABC only support candidates that will vote to squander more money on more ABC corruption.
How crony corrupt is it to rig elections for a pay rise?.
Comrades.
Monty is wrong. What is needed is a Dutton/Abbott Government. Preferably next week. Having lost a seat that has never before been any but Liberal, we must ensure that the process is completed.
A Dutton/Abbott regime would resolve without doubt the electoral merit of paid parental leave, backing Netanyahu, fostering crude race slogans, destroying the domestic gas market, promoting subsidies for coal power plants, signing and unsigning Paris and of course dumping Turnbull for the electoral appeal of Peter Dutton.
And a small note for those who think electors of We entowrth are “weird”: many of us of only ever voted Liberal. In my case for 45 years. Until Saturday.
But your adulation of Turnbull was only eclipsed by that of Savva’s.
I still reckon there should be a Royal Commission into the climate change fraud and all of those pushing the propaganda and leaching off taxpayers should be investigated and prosecuted.
Wentworth voters voted for a soft-headed, socialist greenie to replace another soft-headed, socialist greenie that white-anted the Liberals from within. It’s a small improvement, but I’ll take it.
Will Phelps ever sit in parliament, or will there be an election called before then?
ScoMo would do well to consider Gillard’s fate.
oh fvck – its numbers!
Some might be wondering if Tony Abbott had something to do with this …
Simon Holmes à Court, green grifter, explains via twitter …
“this reminds me of something a psychiatrist friend told me — when abbott was PM said that more than half her patients brought up tony abbott at some point during their sessions.”
https://twitter.com/simonahac/status/1048948276551024645
FWIW:
1) Malcolm Turnbull cares not one jot for the Liberal Party or the LNP maintaining it’s 1 seat advantage
2) Malcolm Turnbull sought the PM role at any cost, and in spite of the PM swapping done by the ALP (with its respective damage / baggage)
3) Malcolm Turnbull was a massive failure in terms of policy, and is remarkable only by his thought bubbles (witness his “policy” on state income tax – there are, of course, more failures)
4) Malcolm Turnbull and his followers tossed out Tony Abbott on the basis of a performance that he not only emulated, but excelled at (reducing a good majority to just 1 seat – and now ultimately zero). Not only did MT waffle, he was a very bad media performer (as was Abbott).
5) Malcolm Turnbull was a LINO – while the LNP can claim to be a “broad church”, MT was anything but a conservative and offered nothing to the conservative side of the LNP
6) Once the LNP elected a new leader, Malcolm Turnbull reverted to type and abandoned his party, his government and his country. He cared not one bit about average Australians despite his rhetoric – all he was interested in was being PM, and when that was over, he tossed his toys out of his pram.
Overall, MT has been a massive disappointment as PM. I have high hopes for Scott Morrison, but he may need a (political) wilderness experience as Leader of the Opposition to make him (and the Liberal Party) a better government prospect. If Bill Shorten and the ALP get a go at governing, we’re in for a wild and expensive ride.
As for the new Member for Wentworth (assuming it’s Phelps) – clearly, power prices aren’t a concern in your electorate – it didn’t rate a mention in terms of your priorities. All we got was virtue signalling (refugees, climate change, Medicare – all about OPM). Never forget, Dr. Phelps is not an average Australian, and her lifestyle and income is way different to most (as was Turnbull’s).
Quite the contrary, he wanted them to lose that seat. He did everything he could think of the ensure it happened.
Shit! All he needed to do was be a “Team Player” and sit on the back bench for a few months more to the next general election, then politely wave goodbye on decent terms. How freaking hard is that?
Yesterday on Sky I saw a clip of Frydenberg babbling about climate change, Paris and reducing emissions. The Libs are dead meat and deserve to be so.
Tintarella di Luna
#2846479, posted on October 22, 2018 at 12:39 pm …At the (ultimate) behest of JWH!
Why is it “Karma for Sharma”, Numbers? What did he do to deserve something that you claim the “right of the Coalition” did or did not do? And can you define “extreme” for us? Are they as “extreme” as, say, the Greens? The Democrats in the US? I realise you’re a fanboy of the left, but your comment requires some context.
I agree Tel – I meant that his care was not for the beneficial interest of the party – his only “care” was to see those whom he considered complicit in his downfall suffer an inglorious defeat to an LGBTQI+ / SSM warrior in a seat that should have been a shoe-in for the Libs. If he was a team player, he could have sat on the backbench and done nothing. While I don’t think Abbott’s hands are unsoiled, at least he didn’t do anything to reduce the LNP seat count at a critical time.
I guess those who recently supported Turnbull are having some cognitive dissonance served to them on a plate! But then again, they’re probably so unaware …..
For Turnbull? Impossible. He’ll end up nutty like Fraser and hopefully lose his pants somewhere along the way to boot.
Agree… I would suggest that if Abbott pulled the stumps before the last election (and didn’t traipse around the marginal and more conservative electorates) the Libs had no chance of winning. A fair few where the Libs squeaked through may well have gone.
Don’t get me wrong – Abbott’s time is gone – but unlike Maocolm he was way more of a team player that took a fair few personal hits for the team.
This is what Wentworth voted for:
https://twitter.com/drkerrynphelps/status/296450335348764672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
I do remember, however, Mrs. Bedonebyasyoudid and Mrs. Doasyouwouldbedoneby.
And so you’re still worshipping Mr Spend-every-nanosecond-whiteanting-your-leader-then-spitting-the-dummy-when-you-in-turn-deservedly-get-the-arse.
More shafenfreude… oh my, well ok then
Tony Abbott is one of the faithful, chopping down trees in Siberia, saying “If only Stalin knew.”
Malcolm Turnbull is the certain dictator, who decided that the German people were unworthy of his leadership.
John Hewson prime example, just itching to make himself a middle man in the money flow from ETS! He never stops banging on about it.
TA accused of many things by MSM. MT seems to have a charmed existence. Why? Yes I know.
BS to be the first ALP PM since Chifley to face a coal crisis?
She would take a look at our military and say, “What kind of war do you expect me to start with that lot?!?”
We’ve already had one corrupt, lying, venal hag already, thank you.
Of course, it is entirely coincidental that both Turnbull and Abbott were born under the sign of the scorpion lol.
https://www.astrospeak.com/slides/how-do-zodiac-signs-take-revenge
I predict any up-tick in polls for the Libs and Morrison will be followed by a strategic embarrassing leak and an ABC interview with a Turnbull minion casting doubt about the legitimacy or competence of Morrison. If Abbott thought the white-anting was bad about him when he was PM, new levels will be reached under Morrison. Just you wait and see.
Shorten might as well go on a 6 month European holiday because real effective opposition to Morrison will be waged by the PM in exile … nothing short of a landslide defeat at the next election would soothe his galactic ego. Morrison will go down in history as the Liberal leader that lost a record number of seats and ushered in the Shorten reich.
Married one. If you want an easier life – assume you are perpetually walking through a minefield and tripwires.
:-0
Excellent point.
But a leak that can’t reflect on Martin Trumball. Like for instance – agreeing for J-Bish to allow Downer to meet George Papadopoulos and then feed that back to Brennan and State.
Must be something about national security on a thumbdrive that SloMo would be tied up with for months trying to extinguish though.
Confirmed: Alex Trumble is as much of a xunt as his old man.
If voters see BS as solution. They don’t understand problem.
Poor DelMals. We’re so much better with the BoP held by a fake-centrist, actually hard-left extremist. That worked so well last time with Windbag pushing his corrupt Unreliables agenda. Remember how much extra “investment” we got as a result? At last count I think we’re up to $600bn of “investment” in order to produce somewhat less power than we used to with the stuff they dynamited.
Complete destruction. Nothing less.
Wentworth is a symptom. The Libs are the disease.
Candle sales to increase?
Admittedly it’s about gumption… but Scott Morrison is a man who essentially has nothing left to lose.
He can personally fire and blacklist a significant number of employees from Canberra and not be too worried about this making any difference to his future career prospects. Just putting that out there.
Makka – RGR and MSM created AGW scam.
The simple fact is that nobody would give a shit about Wentworth if Turdball hadn’t lost 20+ seats at the last election and since that time moved the much Libs further left.
The electoral rout for the Libs started during Abbott’s PMship and it still continues. These Liberal Party leftard douchebags won’t listen and refuse to learn. They therefore have to be destroyed.
Let’s see: We can look at how some Mal-realist predictions worked out.
– Despite the meeja frenzy to get him in power, once people get a look at him they will be reminded why he had an approval rate of 0.01% last time.
Factcheck: True.
– He is not capable of fighting an election campaign like A666ott, and will give the SLF a free pass.
Factcheck: True.
– In the event that he manages to keep govt, he will consider himself to have a mandate to take the party way to the left in his own vision of the TURNbull COAlition Team, including in particular his fetish for expensive and unreliable 13th century wind power.
Factcheck: True
– This will lose his base, pandering to people that will never vote for the party (even if they vote for him in inner city greenleft Wentworth).
Factcheck: True
– (Post-election) When he is inevitably thrown in the garbage, he will trigger a by-election to endanger the 1 seat majority and bring down his replacement.
Factcheck: True
Let’s compare that to the predictions of the DelMals:
Factcheck: Ridiculously stupid rubbish that only the mentally ill would even think let alone put on record.
Forgive 1735099 he’s a Soviet made analog NPC looking for relevance.
Makka – MT white-anted TA.
stack,
Abbott was the fkn PM. He behaved like a love struck teen whimp. He ended up getting what he deserved.
The Father of Middle Class Welfare introduced the REC scam.
Wait until they start packing steam powered clockwork.
HBB – MSM hysteria over Al Gore gave us AGW.
Backward engineered, he’s a poor conscript that suffers Stockholm Syndrome and lives his entire life like that.
I’m serious, that’s genuinely sad.
I’d rather have HIV than live under communism, yet poor old digits reckons that the most insipid and timorous “conservatives” in modern history are “too extreme”.
Makka – The problem was MSM/MT. TA was always in ‘trouble’.
The only thing that will convince the Liberals to tack back toward that erstwhile constituency on the right would be a thumpingly good showing by the Australian Conservatives and such.
But it is far from encouraging that someone would have to show them. I think the lips are no longer in the business of trying to be in government, just to be in politics. They will be perfectly occupied to be snuffling about each other’s arses in opposition. Always training for the big game that they will not get to play.
Abbott is a vastly better man than Turnbull ever was. He may not have achieved much as p.m., but then he was trying to roll shit up a hill of more shit. As we see now there was much of the party dragging back on him the whole time. Turnbull on the other hand didn’t have to put up with a Turnbull, he had free rein to fuck up.
Abbotts problem was that he always sought to compromise. When he had such a massive majority, he should have painted his face with blood, girded his loins, grab a blade, and opened Turnbull from nads to neck, and festooned party headquarters with the entrails – in case anyone was still wavering.
There is no way he could have known what a treacherous self-worshipping arrogant entitled distillation of the vomit of a million dogs he was.
His mongrel went AWOL when it was really needed.
Sorry, that should say ‘no way that he could not have known…’
I see Malcolm Turnbull has returned to Australia today triumphant (in his mind) after sticking another knife through a Liberal leader.
John Howard must be proud of his boy Mal.
So much of the nonsense and naughtiness we’ve seen, and that which is yet, inevitably, to come is symptomatic of the self-indulgence and delusion of a political class floating along on a tide of unearned national wealth and debt-funded extravagance.
When that comes to an end, as doubtless it will, the events and the rights and wrongs of the last few months will seem very, very trivial.
Yes, I think any Australian with half a brain could see through Turnbull the moment he opened his mouth. And that was well before he was PM. I distrusted him from the outset and always suspected that he’d do what he did, knife both Abbott and the Liberal Party.
No doubt the good burghers of Wentworth are upset about losing Malcolm Turnbull.
I don’t think protest vote though explains everything. I think independents who are “personalities”, socially well known with high profiles, green philosophies, may try for other elite electorates in Australia.
It would not surprise if an ABC personality tried their luck in a Wentworth type electorate, where the personality and the green vibe is important. Cost of living and accommodation, not so much, because these wealthy electorates don’t face those pressures.
I am Bespoke:
He sure as shit ain’t gunna find it here!