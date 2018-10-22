Cry me a river – the Liberals lost Wentworth*

Speaking of rivers it has been many, many years since I read The Water Babies so I don’t recall the exact details of the book. I do remember, however, Mrs. Bedonebyasyoudid and Mrs. Doasyouwouldbedoneby. Our friends in the parliamentary Liberal Party should acquaint themselves with those two characters.

The first character screws you over in exactly the way you have screwed others, and the second character treats you well in exactly the way you have treated others well. In my view the electorate (and Malcolm Turnbull) should – what’s the phrase again? Ah yes – make no apology for voting against the Liberals on Saturday.

*Looking at the numbers there is a remote possibility of the Liberals still winning the seat – but I suspect they won’t.