Enemies of the people

Economically sensible.

Socially progressive.

Climate Change

Climate change is real. The government has NO policy for action and Labor’s policy does not go far enough.

Renewable Energy: Transition to 100% renewable energy, 50% by 2030.

Scientific Evidence: Restore a credible scientific-based Climate Change Authority.

No New Coal-Fired Power Plants: I will oppose the Federal Government spending your money on new coal fired power generation.

Oppose Adani: Stop government subsidies of new and existing fossil fuel developments including the proposed Adani coal mine and provide subsidies for investment in renewable energy sources.

Paris Agreement: Meet or exceed our commitments under the Paris International Climate Agreement.

Political Lobbying: Ban political donations by fossil fuel companies and their lobbyists.

Better Health for All

Health: I am committed to a viable future for Medicare and a more transparent, equitable and user-friendly private health insurance system.

My Health Record: I will advocate better privacy protections for all Australians.

Oral Health: I will champion a dental health scheme and a reassessment of private health rebates for dental work.

Aged Care: As Treasurer, the Budget papers show Scott Morrison pulled $1.2 billion out of aged care. As a Doctor, I know this is a national crisis and I fully support a Royal Commission into the Aged Care sector.

Strong Economy

Superannuation and retirement incomes: I will encourage stable superannuation rules for at least 5 years to generate investment certainty and confidence.

Banks: I support strong regulators to improve the financial services system whose weaknesses were exposed in the recent Banking Royal Commission.

Business: I will encourage policies that support entrepreneurship with a focus on the ability of businesses to plan ahead and provide secure jobs.

Taxation: I support the lowering of company tax and compliance costs along all levels of business to attract higher domestic and global investment provided that all companies pay their fair share of tax.

Social Justice

Inclusiveness: I will support Government creating a sense of community harmony through humane policies that respect and encourage diversity and civil rights.

Child Protection: The future of our children must be a priority. I will advocate for a clear national agenda and unified national system of child protection and recovery.

Asylum seekers: I call for an end to mandatory detention and the immediate removal of children and families off Nauru.

Live Sheep Exports: I believe it is our moral and ethical responsibility to bring an end to live sheep exports.

Aboriginal Reconciliation: I will continue to be a supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Religious Freedoms: The Government must release the Ruddock report into religious freedoms to the public due to ongoing concerns that the report will be used to water-down anti-discrimination laws.

Education: I will promote equitable, accessible education, fair funding for all schools, affordable early child care and restoring funding to universities and TAFE to invest in the future skills that Australia needs.

Local Concerns

ABC: We must restore funding and transparency to the ABC to ensure our public broadcaster is free from political or commercial interference.

National Integrity Commission: I support The National Integrity Commission – a federal corruption watchdog as set out by The Australia Institute’s National Integrity Committee.

New Public High School: Wentworth needs a new public high school and I will advocate strongly for the State Government to get on with building it.

South Head: I have vowed to add my support to saving South Head as a national park and to block the proposed commercial development.

The Arts: I support a creative Australia and I believe we need to invest in and support our dynamic arts industries.