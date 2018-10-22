Enemies of the people

This is What Kerryn Phelps Stands For, drawn to our attention by Max in a previous thread. These people are your enemy. And it might be noted that only on climate change does she have actual proposals. The rest are just smiley faces offering her support for any good ideas anyone else might come up with. Basically a policy vacuum. Pathetic that she has won this seat, although I would suspect her views are identical to Malcolm’s. Did people knowingly vote for this, and do these views really constitute the beliefs of the people of Wentworth?
What I stand for
Economically sensible.
Socially progressive.
Climate Change
Climate change is real. The government has NO policy for action and Labor’s policy does not go far enough.
Renewable Energy: Transition to 100% renewable energy, 50% by 2030.
Scientific Evidence: Restore a credible scientific-based Climate Change Authority.
No New Coal-Fired Power Plants: I will oppose the Federal Government spending your money on new coal fired power generation.
Oppose Adani: Stop government subsidies of new and existing fossil fuel developments including the proposed Adani coal mine and provide subsidies for investment in renewable energy sources.
Paris Agreement: Meet or exceed our commitments under the Paris International Climate Agreement.
Political Lobbying: Ban political donations by fossil fuel companies and their lobbyists.
Better Health for All
Health: I am committed to a viable future for Medicare and a more transparent, equitable and user-friendly private health insurance system.
My Health Record: I will advocate better privacy protections for all Australians.
Oral Health: I will champion a dental health scheme and a reassessment of private health rebates for dental work.
Aged Care: As Treasurer, the Budget papers show Scott Morrison pulled $1.2 billion out of aged care. As a Doctor, I know this is a national crisis and I fully support a Royal Commission into the Aged Care sector.
Strong Economy
Superannuation and retirement incomes: I will encourage stable superannuation rules for at least 5 years to generate investment certainty and confidence.
Banks: I support strong regulators to improve the financial services system whose weaknesses were exposed in the recent Banking Royal Commission.
Business: I will encourage policies that support entrepreneurship with a focus on the ability of businesses to plan ahead and provide secure jobs.
Taxation: I support the lowering of company tax and compliance costs along all levels of business to attract higher domestic and global investment provided that all companies pay their fair share of tax.
Social Justice
Inclusiveness: I will support Government creating a sense of community harmony through humane policies that respect and encourage diversity and civil rights.
Child Protection: The future of our children must be a priority. I will advocate for a clear national agenda and unified national system of child protection and recovery.
Asylum seekers: I call for an end to mandatory detention and the immediate removal of children and families off Nauru.
Live Sheep Exports: I believe it is our moral and ethical responsibility to bring an end to live sheep exports.
Aboriginal Reconciliation: I will continue to be a supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Religious Freedoms: The Government must release the Ruddock report into religious freedoms to the public due to ongoing concerns that the report will be used to water-down anti-discrimination laws.
Education: I will promote equitable, accessible education, fair funding for all schools, affordable early child care and restoring funding to universities and TAFE to invest in the future skills that Australia needs.
Local Concerns
ABC: We must restore funding and transparency to the ABC to ensure our public broadcaster is free from political or commercial interference.
National Integrity Commission: I support The National Integrity Commission – a federal corruption watchdog as set out by The Australia Institute’s National Integrity Committee.
New Public High School: Wentworth needs a new public high school and I will advocate strongly for the State Government to get on with building it.
South Head: I have vowed to add my support to saving South Head as a national park and to block the proposed commercial development.
The Arts: I support a creative Australia and I believe we need to invest in and support our dynamic arts industries.
Max also noted, quoting H.L. Mencken: “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” I see it different. It is now the rich who are the greatest supporters of the left since half their wealth now comes from governments directing tax revenues into their pockets. And while once upon a time freedom of the press was a guarantee of honesty and balance in the media, today almost every journalist is a green-socialist of a far leftist kind who will lie and distort to help their side in the fight.
I will go one better and oppose the Federal Government spending your money on ANY new power generation.
PS: strictly speaking power generation is impossible in all cases (see also “thermodynamics”), but no need to frighten the children with heat death.
Wentworth voters bought the fancy package. When unwrapped?
Ahahahahaha!!! She’s rewritten the Communist Manifesto.
Green lesbianism good and hard, Wentworthians!
So she’s a Doctor’s Wife leftie. There’s a surprise.
At least she’s open about it.
(I personally hope she wants to prevent commercial development on North Head so a wind turbine can go there)
Half of them would enjoy it. If Kerryn turned the light off Lord Waffleworth wouldn’t even notice the difference.
Crikey, rebirth of Dr Helen Caldicott
That’s a surprisingly good idea, but insufficient. Need to ban all fuel companies, up to and including nuclear fuel, solar, hydro, wind, and all the others. Also bank those bastards who make smoke alarms compulsory and various stupid plumbing fixtures where no one knows what they do but the shower never works properly afterwards.
Oh yeah, and ban union donations, and ban their lobbyists, and ban anyone who has ever held union office from a 12 mile radius of Canberra.
Come to think of it, yes the AMA does count as a union, ban that too.
FMD. Did she get here political training from the Maduro school for bus drivers?
Still it’s what we need, a good rogering to wake up the sheeple!
North Head = South Head
Hahaha!
But what if she was actually referring to Middle Head, which Tony Abbott also represents?
She wont last. Gone by next election.
I’m happy for member’s to vote against new coal fired power stations.. as long as their electorates are the first to be load-shedded from the coal-fired capacity when required.
The screams of outrage and head explosions amongst the virtue-signallers of Wentworth will be just so entertaining when most, if not quite all, of those lovely policies are implemented by the Shorten Labor government – paid for by higher taxes/reduced concessions for the wealthy of electorates like Wentworth.
The real fun will start when the current push for a land tax on the principal place of residence becomes reality – Wentworth is chock full of juicy revenue targets for whichever government (federal or state) takes the plunge on that one.
.. its going to get awfully smelly again in Bondi when we can’t pump to the offshore outlets.
The complete checklist of Boomer bullshit.
No wonder she was elected.
Speaking as a long time members of Phelps profession, I can attest it’s a refuge for self serving, egotistical tools. As her gender are far and away the most entitled.
“Caveman
#2846710, posted on October 22, 2018 at 5:26 pm
She wont last. Gone by next election.”
I think so too and particularly given the closeness of the result. It wasn’t a “walk over” as sprouted by “their ABC” on Saturday night. However, we will see.
Dynamic arts industry.
Replacing old Australian working economy with bespoke personal miming sessions.
It sounds better than sex tourism anyway.
Superannuation and retirement incomes: I will encourage stable superannuation rules for at least 5 years to generate investment certainty and confidence.
So she wants to fatten the pig more before the government butchers get to it.
Because no one needs to plan more than 5 years ahead.
Land reform is only to rewild outback farming properties.
Land reform is never expected to reach the gates of the country’s hundred million dollar mansions..
Until it does.
Comrades.
Their Phelps will be recruited by photios as a lib. For the next election.
At least she is anti-abortion.
The real fun will start when the current push for a land tax on the principal place of residence becomes reality – Wentworth is chock full of juicy revenue targets for whichever government (federal or state) takes the plunge on that one.
Don’t forget the 30% estate taxes Shitten will bring in to finance his communist manifesto.
She’s too right wing.
And the sign-off, just so the Audi-n-Moet set know what to do at night-
I believe that taxpayers, state federal, should underwrite a bloated Art class which performs paeans of our pinko loathing hatred of “them” to a small audience of “us”.
Daarling comraaade maates.
do these views really constitute the beliefs of the people of Wentworth?
Emm, unfortunately, probably yes.
Tel,
I will go one better and oppose the Federal Government spending your money on ANY new power generation.
The beauty of the RET is; it is not the Fed spending the money. It’s just a stand-over cross-subsidy that has a compounding effect at higher penetration, targeted specifically at coal. Gas gets a free ride. Vertical integration of the electricty supply companies largely protects profits and formalises non competitiveness between sources. Domestic solar is an opportunity for punters to get on board. Those who dont pay more.
Of course, you are right. All the artificial price adjustments need to disappear to get stability and competition.
Great. All those asylum seekers can now go live in Wentworth. Thanks heaps guys. That’s what you just voted for.
One wonders just how all her brain f*rts are going to be funded?
I’d guess with 90% taxation.
I can only hope that this is the beginning of the end for the Liberal Party. I wanted ‘someone, anyone’ other than the Lib candidate to win. Phelps is a classic Left lunatic, but in the grand scheme, I don’t care very much except that it may precipitate an earlier general election.
Her ideals and policies are pure Leftist rubbish but with just a few months to go before a general election (and maybe less), I am hopeful that Morrison won’t bow down to some of them to retain Government.
The next general election will be the proverbial (and probably last) fork in the road. Success of the AC/ALA and other Centre Right independents will determine the future for this nation during the likely two terms of a Shorten Government. If those candidates fail to be elected, or fail us once in office, then its all over. Australian conservatives will be relegated to a footnote and this nation will march headlong into a quasi-socialist swamp impossible to be redeemed.
I would say she has taken every policy from all parties that get a tick of approval on Newspoll and other surveys and cut and paste them on her list. I am sure I have read all those phrases in various news articles, press releases, it all sounds similar.
Independents can say anything really (at first).
Doctors are the very worst. More Centrelink dependent than a depressed north Adelaide single mum while running their practices through every tax minimization scheme known. No wonder they take the Hypocrite oath.
Her programme was written by the soros/u.n,communist spin doctors in New YorkHQ and passed on to her by soroses wholly owned subsidiary , getup. Soros is in a hurry , he is so old , he hasn’t long to corrupt the world in the manner of his fascist socialist crony Hitler .
Dr Phelps’ CV says ‘Phelps’ major areas of interest included integrative medicine, public health, and human rights issues. As AMA President, she convened an expert advisory committee and pioneered the AMA’s first position statement on complementary medicine. ‘ Translation: She is deeply into alternative (pseudo) medicine – probably has a practice in Bondi Beach or somewhere where the loony left want [email protected] like cupping, needles and herbal teas to cure their cancers, etc. Good luck with that.
This will enable me to grandstand in my electorate, none of who has anything to do with the live sheep trade, and, if a few sheep farmers lose the odd few hundred thousand quid, well, that’s not my problem.
Many modern drugs came out of herbalism. Needling is a widely used technique in most physiotherapy practices. Diet management is very important for diabetics.
Most doctors know little of the above.
To slag off complimentary medicine all as quackery is like taking the utterly risible “Rational Wiki” in toto as literal truth.
The policies of Phelps are enough to attack.
Well she certainly has a few policies there. To test them, Wentworth should secede and survive entirely on its own money, which it has rather a lot of. President Kerryn can raise taxes to do all the things she wants to do in Wentworth, and if it works, it can be a brilliant model for the rest of Oz.
They could instantly go 100% renewable, just think of it, cut off the big power coming in, or pay real price for it, cut off the telephone, they would have to build their own refugee camp, but that is not a problem such kind concerned big hearted citizens.
They could put the Uluru satement into effect and have a black Pres alongside Kerryn, who would help with the onerous task of governing.
Sadly she might have to give South Head over to the solar panels and wind farms she will need, and maybe Bondi will have to have a wave power generator thingy to get to that noble and virtuous 100% renewables, but I am sure the voters of Wentworth are up for it.
Cant wait.
That’s perfectly correct and I’m well aware of this.
Anyone talking about energy policy without describing the RET is full of shit.
Is Phelps really that niaive? There are no government subsidies for fossil fuels and BILLIONS in subsidies for renewables.
Remember when Peter Garret was so idealistic and then he got into parliament and found out it wasn’t all he thought it to be?
Hey girl! Contrats on your win… close one but you pulled through.
So… have you thought about joining the losers?