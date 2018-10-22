Liberty Quote
If you’re the kind of person who thinks a symbolic, high tax rate is more important than how much is actually collected, you’re the problem.— Gareth Anderson
-
-
Open Forum: October 22, 2018
Prof van Wrongselen goes from stand-in Teh Dumb ring master to Snowcone Variety Hour circus dwarf. Whatever it takes to get you a permanent gig around the staff co-op water cooler I guess.
Yay, we’ve got another one – “rapid-onset gender dysphoria” (or ROGD). From The Guardian of course. I’d post a link but the computer settings will not allow extreme stupidity. Unless of course you go to bed tonight a man but tomorrow you sit down to pee without realizing…
Six leftists vs. 0 non-leftists tonight on Q&A:
Also five blokes and only one woman, and not a very endearing specimen at that.
Michael Smith news:
Unbelievable.
Military tech. and public markets is a good proxy argument as to why IP rights are sometimes too strong.
Unbelievable.
Looks like an informal vote coming up, for the second time only in my three score and ten ++++
.
Selling land to J$ws is a recipe for a bullet in the head.
Theres a deep religious reason for the Pallis being treated like lepers in the ME at large, they allowed a part of the land of Islam to fall to a non Islamic state.
Palestinian land laws refer to ownership of land under the Palestinian Authority (PA). These laws prohibit Palestinians from selling Palestinian-owned lands to “any man or judicial body corporation of I**aeli citizenship, living in I**ael or acting on its behalf.”[1][2][3] These land laws were originally enacted during the Jordanian rule of the West Bank (1948–1967). Land sales to I**aelis are considered treason by the Palestinians because they threaten the founding of a future state and to “halt the spread of moral, political and security corruption”.[4] Palestinians who sell land to I**aelis can be sentenced to death, although death penalties are seldom carried out; a death sentence has to be approved by the Palestinian Authority President.
…
Sources differ on the number of Palestinians officially executed for the offence, with the Jerusalem Post stating that none have been executed[12] while a BBC report indicates that there have been two executions.[6] However, a number of extrajudicial killings have also taken place since the death penalty was first announced. In May 1997 for example, three Palestinians convicted under the statute were later found murdered. Human Rights Watch argued that the circumstances of the murders “strongly suggested official tolerance if not involvement” by the PA, citing as evidence “inflammatory statements” by PA Justice Minister Frei Abu Medein “which seemed to give a green light to violence against suspected land dealers.” Medein is quoted as saying: “… expect the unexpected for these matters because nobody from this moment will accept any traitor who sells his land to I**ael.
The idea is fine, but you arent dealing with a rational actor at the state, let alone local level.
bit above is from wiki so treat as you would any reference by them.
With disdain and suspicion, Mole.
I see your point mole but it would be interesting now given Israel and the KSA have come to an understanding of sorts.
It is high time we prepared a list of fed MPs who are not green putrescent filth.
So I can check the list (on the back of my hand) when loading the tumbrils.
Anyone still want to vote for the Libs?
While I’m on a Guardian roll… Porn not only messes with young men’s minds, but their bodies too. Is it surprising they struggle to get erections when their instruction manual is so twisted? Ooh, look at the stats – A study of 2,000 British men has reported that 50% of those in their 30s were having trouble getting and maintaining an erection. The reason – More recently, Ian McEwan observed that porn was warping young people’s expectations of sex. I’m not so sure that’s the reason.
Sorry Day for people killed by drivers who don’t stop when pursued by police and who subsequently get light treatment by the law, aka the ass, instead of having the book thrown at them.
Even if nobody is killed these idiots should get an appropriately harsh sentence.
Young men struggling to get erections?
They need an instruction manual for that?
.
I had read a while back a well argued piece that basically said the Palli leadership (dont laugh) are trapped by their own people.
The first one to make a “concession” would be killed by the “street” 5 minutes later.
They have fouled their own nest as thoroughly as its possible to do so, a version of your idea (forcible expulsion and bribing neighboring countries to take them) is probably more realistic (if horrible).
I’m coming to the conclusion that the human species doesn’t deserve to survive and won’t for much longer. It contains a small minority who are capable of thought, reason and creativity, and a much larger number who are not. The former have been responsible for bringing us down from the trees, and the latter have opposed it every step of the way.
Now the internet has shown the second group that they have the numbers. Wrecking and destroying the world that the first group gave them is something that the second group enjoy. So that’s what they are doing
As if the atmosphere around the Wentworth polling booths wasn’t surreal enough, the Friends of the ABC turned out to distribute how-to-vote cards, embossed with the ABC’s logo.
Candidates were split into three categories: friends, neutrals and enemies.
Excuse me?
Since when did the ABC have the right to hand out how to vote cards, embossed with the ABC logo no less, ranking any candidate? That is outright political behaviour.
As if any further reason was needed to simply abolish the ABC immediately and totally, this has to be it. The ABC is now openly behaving like a political party/lobbyist. I’d be pretty sure that’s not in its Charter.
Yeah sure Dotty you prize dill. What could possibly go wrong with that proposal?
BTW Israel has already annexed the part of the Golan Heights they occupy. Why would they want to give money away.
Because “genius”, the Israelis are buying the West Bank off the Palis anyway.
What’s your alternative?
That’s being going on since the “Arab Revolt” of the late 1930’s – any members of the wealthy and powerful Palestinian families, who advocated co – existing with the [email protected] in the new state, was murdered on the orders of that swivel eyed loon, the Grand Mufti od Jerusalem.
AFR Weekend has confirmed Mr Turnbull will travel to Bali at the end of next week to represent Australia at an Oceans summit at the request of Mr Morrison.
The ‘Our Ocean Conference’ is scheduled for 29-30 October
Participants from around the world will be in attendance including heads of state, the commercial sector, scientific communities, civil organization and young leaders in the hope of enhancing the collaboration and partnership between various ocean stakeholders.
Since its inception in 2014, the conference has successfully generated commitments totaling around USD 18 billion and 12.4 million square kilometers of marine protected areas according to Antara News.
An excellent question for Senate Estimates.
No doubt the ALPBC cardigan wearers will say they have no control over the Quentin Dumpster shock troops of retired school teachers, Subaru drivers and Byron Bay writers festival blow-ins. A great opportunity to turn up the heat on the staff co-op.
Dot
I will go out on an unsupported limb here and suggest that the following list off the top of my head:
The NBN-Mintel Class Potemkin submarine flotilla ( $200 bill+ )
The Patrol Boat contract where straight after the award the contractor was rung by some admiral and told them they will be sharing the deal with the loser and co-building in Perth and just add the costs to the contract as a Variation ( see R. Gottleibsen )
the landing craft that sat too low in the water and threatened to sink the moment a tank was put in them – because who ever has built a landing craft that could hold a tank since – ermmm – 1943 ??
which doesn’t matter so much because our fancy Spanish-built LHDs with the funny engines seem to largely spend their time at Garden Island
and now Vastly Overpriced vehicles !!
There are many more examples.
This is not repeatedly happening because looser IP would make Defence procurement cheaper.
This is plainly happening because everyone who matters is in on The Joke.
Uh oh. The Protected Classes and their NGO shock troops are constantly trying to lock up Australia’s sovereign waters as Marine Parks.
And they are sending the $440 Million GBR Foundation Man over there with a huge chip on his shoulder ?!
We will be importing seafood sticks as our sole source of marine-based nutrition by 2022.
Well Australia could adopt the LDP open borders policy, then the Israelis could pay Australia $30,000 per Pali and they could all come and live here!
Once they are living in a Libertarian paradise they are sure to change their wicked ways.
The ABC will argue that they didn’t have anything to do with the How to Vote cards. The cards were issued by the Friends of the ABC who inadvertently used the ABC logo. The ABC will say that they didn’t authorise the usage of their logo. The Friends of the ABC will say it was an inadvertent and inconsequential use of the ABC logo in the circumstances and that those who received the card would have recognised it as being issued by the Friends of the ABC, not the ABC itself.
Matter resolved. Nothing to see here. Please go about your normal duties.
You can’t even make an honest slur, jupes.
12.4 million square kilometers of Aqua Nullis for annexation or exploitation by the PRC.
If you dont give it value by using it you deserve to lose it.
Why would Morrisswine send a terminal loser who campaigned against his party to a OPM* junket on our money?
*other peoples money
Scummo must ensure that Australians continue to be royally screwed by the UNiparty. He’s been instructed to re-enlist Turdball to help ensure this is achieved.
Will MT be called an Envoy?
DrBeauGan…I’m coming to the conclusion that the human species doesn’t deserve to survive and won’t for much longer. It contains a small minority who are capable of thought, reason and creativity, and a much larger number who are not.
I can agree with the emotion but not the logic.
Idiots are just higher in visibility these days. They have ‘social media” to display their idiocy on, after all.
But from my readings of diaries and letters and accountings of behaviour over the last 2000 years, there seemed to be just as many halfwits around then as now.
This is interesting:
Fads and crazes make up the second category of beliefs and perceptions that are considered to be collective behavior. A fad is a rather insignificant activity or product that is popular for a relatively short time, while a craze is a temporary activity that attracts the obsessive enthusiasm of a relatively small group of people (Goode, 1992). American history has witnessed many kinds of fads and crazes throughout the years, including goldfish swallowing, stuffing people into a telephone booth, and the notorious campus behavior known as streaking. Products that became fads include Rubik’s Cube, Pet Rocks, Cabbage Patch dolls, and Beanie Babies. Cell phones were a fad when they first appeared, but they have become so common and important that they have advanced far beyond the definition of a fad.
More Dotty pearls of wisdom:
Now let’s see if you can work out the flaw in this plan. Here’s a tip: The numbers of Muslims in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank exceed the number of Jews.
Libertarian autism on display. It’s all about GDP for the Dotster, culture has nothing to do with it.
This is true. But now they have discovered that they have the numbers. Social media has seen to that.
memes that became dangerous and stupid fads:
#metoo
check your white privilege
I’m white and that’s not okay.
Love his trolling!
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
12h12 hours ago
More
Best Jobs Numbers in the history of our great Country! Many other things likewise. So why wouldn’t we win the Midterms? Dems can never do even nearly as well! Think of what will happen to your now beautiful 401-k’s!
Also, as a consequence of great wealth, the destructive idiots have far more time to be destructive than formerly. They used to have to work, now they can be activists.
More Dotty pearls of wisdom:
Now let’s see if you can work out the flaw in this plan. Here’s a tip: The numbers of Muslims in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank exceed the number of J*ws.
Libertarian autism on display. It’s all about GDP for the Dotster, culture has nothing to do with it.
If it wasn’t for my pet rock people would think I’m crazy.
“Kevin Rudd has revealed he offered to make a wounded Malcolm Turnbull his personal envoy on climate change, in the aftermath of the 2009 Liberal leadership spill.
The former Labor prime minister said the former member for Wentworth did not accept the offer but said it was one of the kindest gestures made to him in politics and kinder than anything said to him from his colleagues on his own side.”
SMH By Latika Bourke 21 October 2018
…and what long-term threat does a larger population with a higher population growth rate and a low standard of living pose to Israel?
AFR Weekend has confirmed Mr Turnbull will travel to Bali at the end of next week to represent Australia at an Oceans summit at the request of Mr Morrison.
No-0ne should be surprised.
Malcolm Turnbull invested a $million plus to keep the party afloat at the last election.
He can call the tune for every agile dance, and Morrison just jumps to his bidding.
It’s taken a long time – 50 plus years as a Liberal voter, (with just one aberration when Howard stood for the second time) – but I am really finished with them now.
Will MT be called an Envoy?
Good point, P.
Aagh, Van Badham on The Dumb. She gets to speak second. Sexism from Van Offelson. Clip of SloMo next to Gillard. As if we didn’t know. Guest called Primrose, the pale complexion and physique of a vegan. Think I’d have a problem getting and maintaining an erection. She says “Prime Minister Turnbull…”. Over to The Muppets on Ch76. Or did I just switch from The Muppets?
Victory Girls Blog on the migrant ‘caravan’:
Via Instapundit.
The ALPBC must have van Wrongselen on high rotation. Think Shark Week but with wrongology.
“Kevin Rudd has revealed he offered to make a wounded Malcolm Turnbull his personal envoy on climate change, in the aftermath of the 2009 Liberal leadership spill.’ Shame it was just a flesh wound.
Really Dot? I have to explain that to you?
You know Israel is a democracy right? Gee, I wonder how Muslims might vote in an election?
On Nein News; a bloke towing a boat with his mobility scooter. Haven’t seen the report, but I bet the innovative fellow got pinged by plod.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Local_government_areas_of_Victoria
Was going to do a post, then thought about a thread, then didn’t quite know what way to work it.
two paths to take, one a light hearted look at the potential for a house price boom out in wolf creek once the one party state begins to dump refugees from helicopters out in the outback as an economic stimulus.
Second is why i can’t believe that smart people agree that diversity dispersal areas out in the wastelands will take demographic pressure off the infrastructure of the cities.
The local government area of the victorian mallee has four shires and ninety thousand people, the unelected shire officials bursting for welfare plantations to build shire empires providing welfare services.
If the immigration numbers into melbourne are currently [ between permanent and visas] 300,000 gross a year [ we don’t count net, that is only to make it sound better], that is 25,000 a month.
If we put one month of melbournes immigration into the mallee, in January, that fills it for all time, and it means that because over half the people of the mallee are now over military and breeding age, we have 40 percent of the local government area by reproductive age being diversity.
February we do the Wimmera, five shires and forty-five thousand people. A fortnight of melbournes immigration fills it for all time, leaving nearly half the military age of the wimmera non-english as a first language.
The rest of feb and march for the western district, seven shires and a hundred and twenty thousand people. Fills it in six weeks of melbournes immigration rate. Again, half the western districts birthrate becomes overnight decolonialised.
Not even easter and victoria is full from the murray to moyne.
How can anybody that can process numbers see rural victoria as a pressure valve to pass melbournes population ponzi scheme off onto?.
The world has become too complex for many people. Most people think in Aristotelian terms but the world is now non-Aristotelian. The possibilities are stark: reversion to an Aristotelian world ruled over almost certainly by islam or some similar tyrrany which will provide certainty. Or a transition to a non-Aristotelian world governed by AI where quantum values become the order. Stock up on good wine while you can.
Is this the same larger population that has made it it’s mission in life to wipe the state of Israel and the J oos off the face of the earth?
These days its Tidepods and windmills.
And the Chinese are cheering them on.
Communist China caught funding US environmental groups to undermine military (19 Oct)
Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake, unless it is to give traitors money.
Which is why you’d pay them significantly more to leave – current Arab Israelis included.
Nearly 20% of the Israeli population is muslim. Normally such a high % dooms the host but Israeli has more resilience than EU nations and a similar fate will take longer. So the correct wording is:
And the answer is an existential one.
Maybe this answers some questions.
Migrant “Attack Caravan” Regroups; 5,000 Push North As Mystery Men Hand Out Cash
It’s a very interesting question given there’s a full-on sheepstations election in less than three weeks.
Wow. They just … generated it. We have a political class that ‘generates’ quarantined oceans, banned gas, closed oil-fields, prohibited yellowcake, windmills and carbon dioxide ‘farms’.
In war-time, the Western political class would all be shot.
Dot – Any Arab Israelis who accept that money and leave will be executed. I don’t like the chances of this guy:
Palestinian Authority Arrests American Citizen for Helping Arab Sell House to J-ws
Real threats of beheading are an effective method of enforcement. Nazis were less brutal.
Young men struggling to get erections?
Has that hardy and reliable old tumescence known as Morning Wood met a similar fate?
SloMo & Co really seem to be scared of Trumble.
I was oblivious to the inquiry into child abuse until, watching Al Jazeera streaming on Youtube just now, I saw (my paraphrase) ‘Australia apologizes for thousands of incidents of child abuse over decades’. I was a bit perplexed – where did this happen, who were the abusers? The news coverage was thoroughly uninformative in this regard, I had to go all the way to Wikipedia to get some idea.
Like some other Catallaxy commenters, I am somehow disturbed that the prime minister is apologizing for this, as if the government, or the majority of Australians, are complicit in this. From looking over the list of case studies appearing on the Wikipedia page, the abuse seems to have occurred mostly in religiously run institutions, and to have been covered up by those institutions; the only case with a connection to the government, that I can see, is the ADF cadets. If anyone is apologizing, shouldn’t it be the heads of the institutions where the abuse occurred?!
I think it’s not always a bad thing for politicians to speak on behalf of ‘the community’ or ‘the nation’, or to appeal to our collective conscience, but I do have an instinctive misgiving about how this is being handled. Perhaps someone who is more aware of the facts can put it into words…
having my account on facechook banned was the best thing that happened to me in a very long time.
Is this trolling? Spot the errors.
You really are a clueless dolt Dotty.
No one besides libertarians would accept the homicidal fuckwits.
Grig’s Tarnation of the Seas?
Perhaps someone who is more aware of the facts can put it into words…
It was set up by the Red Witch as a stunt to get Pell/Abbott hence the focus on churches in particular.
Missing is the education department & most similar government institutions.
Kiddie fiddlers will congregate wherever there are kiddies, its not rocket surgery.
Willie Sutton’s explanation of his chosen career. When asked why he robbed banks, Willie replied, “I rob banks because that’s where the money is.”, same with rockspi*ers only its not money they are after.
try again, spamminated…
Perhaps someone who is more aware of the facts can put it into words…
It was set up by the Red Witch as a stunt to get Pell/Abbott hence the focus on churches in particular.
Missing is the education department & most similar government institutions.
Kiddie fi**lers will congregate wherever there are kiddies, its not rocket surgery.
Willie Sutton’s explanation of his chosen career. When asked why he robbed banks, Willie replied, “I rob banks because that’s where the money is.”, same with rockspi*ers only its not money they are after.
kiddies
Apparently Sinc really really hated Andre Riau and certain species of crabs…
F I D D L E R S
Is a naughty word apparently, nothing else can have set it off?
What with, they banned guns.
I’d like to see a #dontmeddlewiththingsyoudontunderstand meme catch on. Of course, it won’t happen, because for the destructive idiots, that’s pretty much everything.
Got pinged by that one this morning mole. Made it out of moderation intact – Ctrl-F is your friend if you can be bothered.
We are in a war. Unfortunately, most people haven’t noticed.
(Snort!)
I am sure we could cope without, if it came to that; I think there is scope for innovation.
Bolta’s Spray about the Libs, on Sky, was spot on.
Man the Hotlines, incoming!
Gab:
The Democrats will capitalise on the returning jobless hopefuls to the unemployed category. So there will be a pause as the unemployed, who gave up ever trying to get jobs, return to the rolls and stall the numbers.
Trump needs to be targeting this cohort so that when they start looking for jobs, the Democrats can’t use this excuse.
I’d suggest calling for the “Forgotten Unemployed”to re enter the jobless rolls. (Remember the forgotten man painting”?
That is how Tony Blair brought peace to N. Ireland.
Not necessary to pay off everyone, just the players.
Makka – the NYT are trying to scare people about Trump.
I reckon he’s more about saying “I identify as…” is nonsense; the NYT is trying to make it sound like he’s going to “unperson” the genuinely intersexed.
Herodotus:
Bloody Millennials. No wonder they’re all so damn cranky…
Should be Y or Y Not.
If guys want to emasculate themselves let them, but until they can do a full genome cut-and-paste they ain’t a woman.
but I do have an instinctive misgiving about how this is being handled.
Right from the get go. Certain groups were excluded from any enquiry, where abuse is manifest or has an amenable climate to encourage such activity. And then, as a late starter, along came Jimmy Saville and the entertainment industry crying out for attention. Even here, the ABC has offered up a few exemplars; but we don’t want to go there.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/oct/22/look-after-the-soil-save-the-earth-farming-in-australias-unrelenting-climate
ex governor general jefferies was appointed by gillard to look at soils.
The increase soil carbon to offset climate change would do less harm and be cheaper than windmills and be as effective.
Rape and pillage is simpler and short term quicker to get to own lots of land, so the State would have to compel soft touch farming and centrally plan prices and production for soils based stuff to take off
See the problem?
More “far right” extremism. This surely proves he is literally Hitler.
Michael Jeffery has officially become a member of the SOBA.
Silly Old Buggers Association.
Leave the farming to the farmers mate.
The change would would base sex on the genitals a person is born with.
Novel!
Probably seen this before, John.
http://www.healthysoils.com.au/carbon
Really no need to impose a carbon tax at all.
The soundbite I heard on the news was Megachurch Morrison saying ‘we failed to protect you.’
Go and get fucked, Scott. I didn’t fail to protect anyone.
My generation were usually dreaming of Marcia Brady/Farrah Fawcett.
SloMo & Co really seem to be scared of Trumble.
I guess Maocon has a dirt file on them all. Watch Scummo jump and dance. He must shudder when his mobile rings and he sees Turnbull’s number pop up on his screen. Imagine the abuse down the line when he lets it ring for more than 4 rings.
Scummo makes an apology today. Hmmm….big distraction squirel no doubt.
LOL
I’ve spent literally only a few minutes trying to discern what’s going on with this inquiry and apology, so I may very well be overlooking or misinterpreting something.
The situation is this. I try to understand the world, I try to live a responsible life. That means having some clue about what is going on in the world, and trying to form an appropriate response to things. One thing I have noticed about modern society, is that you almost have to be a sexologist just to understand what’s going on. Sexual crimes, sexual orientations, sexual rights, sex tips, sex practices, all this is an enormous and confusing proportion of the information that is presented to us. Traditional society, in which sexual behavior was stereotyped and regulated by taboo and morality, has been replaced with the sexually liberated society, which hardly has consensus or consistency on any question pertaining to sexuality, as well as being awash with new myths about sex, and attempts to establish new behavior codes and new forms of sexual order.
When I see in international news that the prime minister of Australia is apologizing for thousands of cases of child sexual abuse, it sounds like a serious matter; something that I need to understand, if I want to understand my own country, its politics, and perhaps even human nature. At the same time, my time and attention are already overburdened, so I give the topic a few minutes’ investigation, then I come here, share a few thoughts, and ask some questions, from people who may know more facts and have better insight. Perhaps you are one of those people. If so, please spell out what I got wrong or what I am overlooking.
Shy Ted:
Trump is God.
I made a longer reply but it’s stuck in moderation. Anyway, please spell out the errors, I don’t know the facts and I am here to learn.
The Trump administration is weighing a change that would require individuals to identify as male or female based on their genitalia at birth …More “far right” extremism. This surely proves he is literally Hitler. Yeah but Hitler only had one b all so is he half a boy?
OK, looks like I am under heavy moderation now, but I will say one more time: dot, please tell me what my errors are.
Shame, because he was one of the better State Governors, and he did a lot to restore the reputation of the Governor General’s office after the Hollingworth episode.
Binge watching WW2 in colour.
Those Nazis were rotters weren’t they?
Not today. Global worming is literally Hitler today.
Democratic Socialist Ocasio-Cortez compares climate change to ‘existential threat’ of Nazi Germany
You can only have one literal Hitler at a time.
nonesky’s ark
AFR Weekend has confirmed Mr Turnbull will travel to Bali at the end of next week to represent Australia at an Oceans summit at the request of Mr Morrison.
He ain’t called SloMo for nothing.
He is the greatest. He is just about to start a shooting war with Soro’s Hondurans on the Mexico border and still finds time to troll Fauxcahontas and explode a few Lefty heads by saying if you’ve got a wang you’re a bloke.
Meanwhile SloMo is making another KRuddeaque apology and grovelling in the media for another electoral failure.
AFR Weekend has confirmed Mr Turnbull will travel to Bali at the end of next week to represent Australia at an Oceans summit at the request of Mr Morrison.
Pig finds new trough.
It’s pretty simple actually. You find a chick who is agreeable, insert your willy in her front hole and waggle it in and out a bit.
Of course, if your real need is to talk about it, then it gets more complicated.
Great analysis of sea level rise around Australia by Ken Stewart. Nothing abnormal happening and what rise there has been is entirely consistent with solar thermal effects, solar induced steric effects from melt-water and ENSO:
https://kenskingdom.wordpress.com/2018/10/22/why-are-australian-sea-levels-rising/
Sure. What institutions did the RC look into though? Which ones did it not have the terms of reference to look into?
This has to be some fiendishly cunning plan on ScoMo’s part, surely?
..
That is because you are one of the atheist heathen scumbag children of the lie.
SloMo is so impotent he is undermining himself.
None purports to be from Adelaide right now. I don’t get along with None but I don’t think it’s Septimus.
Why do I keep getting bombarded with cookies about David Koch and his departure from Sunrise? Why would I care if he’s David SoftKoch and advertising a product for HardKoch? Go away stupid cookies.
Sorry.
Forgot the smiley face.
Here ya:
🐻
Government run schools for a start. Otherwise the Royal Commission would still be running for another 20 years and the Chinese would have foreclosed on the Australian national debt.
Dammit.
That was no smiley face.
That was an atheist butt- diving gerbil.
Oh well, it’s the thought that counts, Beaugey.
Could be. Or it might be that I don’t have an axe to grind.
Tucker Carlson VS Cenk Uygur from the Young Turks Debate of the Century at Politicon
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OH-q9FcRcQ8
Haven’t watched it all, but the Young Turk seems to be repeating progressive left cliches, whereas Tucker sounds wiser and far more knowledgeable.