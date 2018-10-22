Liberty Quote
The intellectual deterioration of Peter Van Onselen is approaching the magnitude of a national calamity, like, say, the facelift of Paul Hogan, or the sex change of Christopher Pyne. Once a reputable historian, he is now a drooling oaf.— Bob Ellis
Q&A Forum: October 22, 2018
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
May I have 23, please Carpe?
Can’t bear to watch it, Carpe…
49, please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Vic in Prossy
Peter Campion 49
18 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Vic in Prossy
Peter Campion 49
RobK 18
68 please Carpe. No non leftards on the panel but hope springs eternal. Maybe they’ll interrupt each other in their haste to agree.
10 please Carpe.
Everybody will agree with everybody else.
I’m looking forward to wearing the arseless chaps to Phelps’ victory dinner.
UM, I asked for 23.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Vic in Prossy 23
Peter Campion 49
RobK 18
Hay Stockard 68
Old School Conservative 10
20, please Carpe.
Sorry Vic
Clumsy fingers
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Vic in Prossy 23
Peter Campion 49
RobK 18
Hay Stockard 68
Old School Conservative 10
ZK2A 20
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me please!
Thanks
24 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Vic in Prossy 23
Peter Campion 49
RobK 18
Hay Stockard 68
Old School Conservative 10
ZK2A 20
Westie Woman 13
Hi Westie Woman.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Vic in Prossy 23
Peter Campion 49
RobK 18
Hay Stockard 68
Old School Conservative 10
ZK2A 20
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 24
Ok, ta, Carpe.
Ok Kids it’s time, so dress like a character from Kiss, attach sparklers to your codpiece and;
lllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaaddyyyyy to rrrruuuummmbbbllleeee
The Panel
Kerryn Phelps – celebrity lesbian
Philip Ruddock – lieboral seat warmer
Anthony Albanese – Brothel Creeper, rub & tug merchant
Peter Van Onselen – certified loon
Anne Summers – gimp eyed HARPY, HARPY
I’m Peter Starr, the Cat. KISS.
1st question – wentworth election – will they address the toxic right wing like AbbottSatan666
The mortuary is missing some inmates.
More like cradle snatching dirty old lady.
Um…..Peter Chris.
Sorry, Peter Criss the Car.
Or as he was known on stage, the Oldsmobile. 🙂
Beatles have invaded my subconscious.
Ruddock proves he has the speaking skills of a cadaver
PVO proves he is a retarded window licker.
PvO is waffling.
Phelps has been on the ground in wentworth, yes i’m sure she has, or was that warringah?
Silence woman?
You’re better men than me, Gunga Din. I’m for bed. Thanks for watching. I’ll read you all tomorrow.
Albo is story telling. I think his nose is growing.
We haven’t anything from Young Chip for ages. I hope Ms Summers hasn’t pegged him to death Saudi Embassy style. He never looked very robust.
Albosleazy – the right is afraid of the future.
At least they are not trolling ladies of negotiable virtue for a happy ending.
A consensus on a general direction. That’s accurate.
Or maybe she had her wicked way with him and his rictus grin at his death was to frightening to behold.
Red lipstick is a lie on a head like that.
Jesus Kerrist summers is aging bad, she makes adead flounder look kissable.
Anne goes for proportional representation….thats whats wrong with the libs.
As we say in bowls, a head like a crime scene.
Does PVO have a beard or did he eat a boiled lolly and kiss a cat?
You decide.
25 interruptions please.
is Albosleazy talking slower than usual or has he had a PVO grade head injury
Ruddock serves some home truths on Alex Turnbull.
celebrity lesbian – a stuttering clusterfuck of an asses jawbone.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Vic in Prossy 23
Peter Campion 49
RobK 18
Hay Stockard 68
Old School Conservative 10
ZK2A 20
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 24
Classical Hero 25
I’m going to sit this one out tonight, and rely on following Cat commentary. I simply cannot watch this panel of ugliness.
The Phelps creature on its own would be bad enough, but adding in Summers and PVO just take it into the realms of cruel and unusual punishment.
I’ve never been bad enough to deserve that!
Cheap brandy helps.
Summers rambles like a stroke victim.
Anne finds more wrong with the libs…
You understood her?
What language was she speaking???
Phelps does indeed have a dead flounder look.
Boiled Cabbagian.
Phelps is going to be a disaster, you mugs will be back at the national polls by January
Phelps says the cross bench is the start of a new error. (I think that’s what she said)
Crisis actors.
and on to the reffos on Manus and Narau, fuck them, self entitled country shoppers.
Phelps wants the reffos, move them to wentworth.
Can Sharma sit again next (if he lost)?
Phelps is on a crusade to evacuate Nauru.
Never apologise.
And on to a raghead question, more manus bitching.
(Where the left are involved)
Ruddock raining a little reality to the mob on reffos.
reffo kids are suffering because they have no hope of leaving the island.
You mean like Naruan children?
Snowcone trying to lead Ruddock by the nose but he wont follow.
As if the atmosphere around the Wentworth polling booths wasn’t surreal enough, the Friends of the ABC turned out to distribute how-to-vote cards, embossed with the ABC’s logo.
Candidates were split into three categories: friends, neutrals and enemies.
Yes, that’s an interesting one. I the ABC a political party, that it can legally engage in such activity?
I doubt it’s in its charter to do so.
PvO seems to know everything.
albosleazy – kids suffering mental health issues – why the fuck would you want them then?
Phelps is going to be a disaster, you mugs will be back at the national polls by January
I reckon it will be earlier than that, don’t reckon it’ll take Phelps, the other cross-benchers or Turnbull Snr or Jnr more than a week to provoke a no confidence motion, and for it to be all over and have us heading to the polls again before Christmas.
(Previous post was obviously in error, not sure how that snuck in)
Regional Jerry mandering Albo?
Jeez these people luv reffos
yet will they take them into their neighborhood, i somehow doubt that.
Stroke lady drools some incomprehensible drivel.
I think her depends need changing.
Anne summers says libs refuse to engage with the people.
There’s people who destroy passports. In Aus detention centres there are many now in Limbo forever at the cost of guess who?
No one will take them back.
PvO is having trouble understanding boat policy.
and onto Klimate Change
Jesus wept
Climate science is settled according to PvO.
They can flaunt their credentials as Social Justice Warriors, knowing that they won’t be living with the consequences.
Silence! Horror of horror woman?
Back to phelps – the klimate is going to kill us all, yes because wentworth doesn’t get too worried about a high power bill.
Mom & pop with 3 kids living in bumfuk western farming areas has a different opinion when they can’t afford heating or hot water.
Phelps thinks Australia should lead in climate change. Libs will be judged on it at the next election. Needs action plan.
Hang in with these wankers guys ,won’t be long before they take their fully paid well earned break of three months or so ,they deserve every day of it the way they fight for communist fascist world domination ,soros probably slings them a few bucks in appreciation of furthering his rule the world plan ,emulating his hero the socialist fascist hitler.
Walking meme. Phelps.
Invest money into technology developments for renewbals.
You mean OPM pissed up against the wall.
She even looks like a NPC.
Albo is dribbling again. CET, GBR etc.
Like this
https://www.memecenter.com/search/npc
Albo also looks like NPC. Holy crap. They nearly all do.
Summers reinforces why stroke victims shouldn’t do public speaking without a spit mask.
Summers – NPC that drools.
12 yrs of alarmism, still not much done.
Funny that..
Try about 30
NEG brought down Turncoat. Hello, Bueller, Hello.
Jones highlights abc bias.
Onto the email slur – PVO defends leaving Sharma being slurred out of the story.
Odious cretins
Phelps would be deadly at a bbq.
Snowcone and the celebrity lesbian go onto slur Sharma and play the victim.
I curse their oily hides.
53 please Carpe.
What a shocking moment in time we find ourselves ……
Agreed, for me that scenario is an instinctive primal challenge. I don’t get invited out much.
Last question to the drooling stroke victim
Domestic violence
She says something that involves drooling , spitting and muttering incoherently about childcare and violence.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
MarkA 32
Vic in Prossy 23
Peter Campion 49
RobK 18
Hay Stockard 68
Old School Conservative 10
ZK2A 20
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 24
Classical Hero 25
Custard 53
Violence against women gets some air time…the rest of us, you’re on your own.
Does Drooly the Sad Clown ever smile? Can it?
Summers drools with enthusiasm about killing babies in Qld, loves the concept of child murder.
Ruddock blames drugs. Manages to use only a few words.
PVO doesn’t believe in merit, just go for quotas.
Albosleazy is just being albosleazy, rub & tug to follow.
Albo likes bis own voice.
Phelps says libs bully women.
It’s official Oz is fucked, leave while you can.
In fact run, you have no hope left, Oz will be a financial wasteland within 1 months and will be having brownouts withing 3 months.
12 months
Beat up Shakespeare week coming up.
WAxit.
Ok Troops
Numbers came in at 19 so no winner tonight.
Be aware you are costing me a fortune at my milliner, saddler and dungeon supplies warehouse
The prize jackpots to the tastefully sculpted ballgag.
WA low population, lake Argyle, all resources. F off Australia.
I’m done Troops, thanks for playing.
Oyasumi Nasai
So close. Thanks Carpe. Nite all.
WA, largest white enclave on the planet. And that’s the way we like it.
Thanks again Carpe, g’nite all.
Thanks Carpe – you’re an angel doing this
And hello back to Cpt Seahawks – I’ve been watching train videos for relaxation!
What he said.
Anybody else find it amusing that there is a large chain of Adult Stores in the UK called Anne Summers?
A vote of thanks to the small band of heros who watch and suffer for us!
It’s Summers for Comers.
He was never the same after the butt plug and croquet mallet?
I read that as electricity lesbian?
Wentworth’s fashionable celebrity electricity lesbian – she’s got the “vibe”?