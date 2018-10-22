Q&A Forum: October 22, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 22, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
129 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 22, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846916, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32

  2. Vic in Prossy
    #2846919, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    May I have 23, please Carpe?

  3. Peter Campion
    #2846920, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Can’t bear to watch it, Carpe…

    49, please.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846923, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32
    Vic in Prossy
    Peter Campion 49

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846931, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32
    Vic in Prossy
    Peter Campion 49
    RobK 18

  7. Hay Stockard
    #2846932, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    68 please Carpe. No non leftards on the panel but hope springs eternal. Maybe they’ll interrupt each other in their haste to agree.

  8. Old School Conservative
    #2846933, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    10 please Carpe.
    Everybody will agree with everybody else.
    I’m looking forward to wearing the arseless chaps to Phelps’ victory dinner.

  9. Vic in Prossy
    #2846934, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    UM, I asked for 23.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846939, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32
    Vic in Prossy 23
    Peter Campion 49
    RobK 18
    Hay Stockard 68
    Old School Conservative 10

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2846940, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    20, please Carpe.

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846942, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32
    Vic in Prossy 23
    Peter Campion 49
    RobK 18
    Hay Stockard 68
    Old School Conservative 10
    ZK2A 20

  14. Westie Woman
    #2846951, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Hi Carpe
    Lucky 13 for me please!
    Thanks

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846953, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32
    Vic in Prossy 23
    Peter Campion 49
    RobK 18
    Hay Stockard 68
    Old School Conservative 10
    ZK2A 20
    Westie Woman 13

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846955, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32
    Vic in Prossy 23
    Peter Campion 49
    RobK 18
    Hay Stockard 68
    Old School Conservative 10
    ZK2A 20
    Westie Woman 13
    Cpt Seahawks 24

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846958, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Ok Kids it’s time, so dress like a character from Kiss, attach sparklers to your codpiece and;

    lllleeetttssss get rrreeeaaaddyyyyy to rrrruuuummmbbbllleeee

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846961, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    The Panel

    Kerryn Phelps – celebrity lesbian
    Philip Ruddock – lieboral seat warmer
    Anthony Albanese – Brothel Creeper, rub & tug merchant
    Peter Van Onselen – certified loon
    Anne Summers – gimp eyed HARPY, HARPY

  22. Cpt Seahawks
    #2846962, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    I’m Peter Starr, the Cat. KISS.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846964, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    1st question – wentworth election – will they address the toxic right wing like AbbottSatan666

  24. RobK
    #2846965, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    The mortuary is missing some inmates.

  25. Frank
    #2846967, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Anne Summers – gimp eyed HARPY, HARPY

    More like cradle snatching dirty old lady.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846968, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    I’m Peter Starr, the Cat. KISS.

    Um…..Peter Chris.

  27. Cpt Seahawks
    #2846969, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Sorry, Peter Criss the Car.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846970, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Sorry, Peter Criss the Car.

    Or as he was known on stage, the Oldsmobile. 🙂

  29. Cpt Seahawks
    #2846972, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Beatles have invaded my subconscious.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846974, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Ruddock proves he has the speaking skills of a cadaver

    PVO proves he is a retarded window licker.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846977, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Phelps has been on the ground in wentworth, yes i’m sure she has, or was that warringah?

  34. Angus Black
    #2846980, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    You’re better men than me, Gunga Din. I’m for bed. Thanks for watching. I’ll read you all tomorrow.

  35. RobK
    #2846981, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Albo is story telling. I think his nose is growing.

  36. H B Bear
    #2846982, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Anne Summers – gimp eyed HARPY, HARPY
    More like cradle snatching dirty old lady.

    We haven’t anything from Young Chip for ages. I hope Ms Summers hasn’t pegged him to death Saudi Embassy style. He never looked very robust.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846983, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Albosleazy – the right is afraid of the future.

    At least they are not trolling ladies of negotiable virtue for a happy ending.

  38. Cpt Seahawks
    #2846984, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    A consensus on a general direction. That’s accurate.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846986, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    I hope Ms Summers hasn’t pegged him to death Saudi Embassy style. He never looked very robust.

    Or maybe she had her wicked way with him and his rictus grin at his death was to frightening to behold.

  40. Cpt Seahawks
    #2846987, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Red lipstick is a lie on a head like that.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846989, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Jesus Kerrist summers is aging bad, she makes adead flounder look kissable.

  42. RobK
    #2846990, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Anne goes for proportional representation….thats whats wrong with the libs.

  43. Cpt Seahawks
    #2846992, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    As we say in bowls, a head like a crime scene.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2846993, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Does PVO have a beard or did he eat a boiled lolly and kiss a cat?

    You decide.

  45. classical_hero
    #2846998, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    25 interruptions please.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847000, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    is Albosleazy talking slower than usual or has he had a PVO grade head injury

  47. RobK
    #2847003, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Ruddock serves some home truths on Alex Turnbull.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847004, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    celebrity lesbian – a stuttering clusterfuck of an asses jawbone.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847007, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32
    Vic in Prossy 23
    Peter Campion 49
    RobK 18
    Hay Stockard 68
    Old School Conservative 10
    ZK2A 20
    Westie Woman 13
    Cpt Seahawks 24
    Classical Hero 25

  50. Bushkid
    #2847008, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I’m going to sit this one out tonight, and rely on following Cat commentary. I simply cannot watch this panel of ugliness.

    The Phelps creature on its own would be bad enough, but adding in Summers and PVO just take it into the realms of cruel and unusual punishment.

    I’ve never been bad enough to deserve that!

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847010, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    The Phelps creature on its own would be bad enough, but adding in Summers and PVO just take it into the realms of cruel and unusual punishment.

    I’ve never been bad enough to deserve that!

    Cheap brandy helps.

  53. RobK
    #2847013, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Anne finds more wrong with the libs…

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847015, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Anne finds more wrong with the libs…

    You understood her?

    What language was she speaking???

  55. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847016, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Phelps does indeed have a dead flounder look.

  56. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847018, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    What language was she speaking???

    Boiled Cabbagian.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847019, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Phelps is going to be a disaster, you mugs will be back at the national polls by January

  58. RobK
    #2847020, posted on October 22, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Phelps says the cross bench is the start of a new error. (I think that’s what she said)

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847024, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    and on to the reffos on Manus and Narau, fuck them, self entitled country shoppers.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847026, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Phelps wants the reffos, move them to wentworth.

  62. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847027, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Can Sharma sit again next (if he lost)?

  63. RobK
    #2847028, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Phelps is on a crusade to evacuate Nauru.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847031, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    And on to a raghead question, more manus bitching.

  66. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847032, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    (Where the left are involved)

  67. RobK
    #2847033, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Ruddock raining a little reality to the mob on reffos.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847035, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    reffo kids are suffering because they have no hope of leaving the island.

    You mean like Naruan children?

  69. RobK
    #2847036, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Snowcone trying to lead Ruddock by the nose but he wont follow.

  70. Bushkid
    #2847038, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    As if the atmosphere around the Wentworth polling booths wasn’t surreal enough, the Friends of the ABC turned out to distribute how-to-vote cards, embossed with the ABC’s logo.

    Candidates were split into three categories: friends, neutrals and enemies.

    Yes, that’s an interesting one. I the ABC a political party, that it can legally engage in such activity?

    I doubt it’s in its charter to do so.

  71. RobK
    #2847039, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    PvO seems to know everything.

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847041, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    albosleazy – kids suffering mental health issues – why the fuck would you want them then?

  73. Bushkid
    #2847042, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Phelps is going to be a disaster, you mugs will be back at the national polls by January

    I reckon it will be earlier than that, don’t reckon it’ll take Phelps, the other cross-benchers or Turnbull Snr or Jnr more than a week to provoke a no confidence motion, and for it to be all over and have us heading to the polls again before Christmas.

    (Previous post was obviously in error, not sure how that snuck in)

  74. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847044, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Regional Jerry mandering Albo?

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847047, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Jeez these people luv reffos

    yet will they take them into their neighborhood, i somehow doubt that.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847049, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Stroke lady drools some incomprehensible drivel.

    I think her depends need changing.

  77. RobK
    #2847051, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Anne summers says libs refuse to engage with the people.

  78. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847052, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    There’s people who destroy passports. In Aus detention centres there are many now in Limbo forever at the cost of guess who?
    No one will take them back.

  79. RobK
    #2847056, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    PvO is having trouble understanding boat policy.

  81. RobK
    #2847058, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Climate science is settled according to PvO.

  82. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2847059, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    yet will they take them into their neighborhood, i somehow doubt that.

    They can flaunt their credentials as Social Justice Warriors, knowing that they won’t be living with the consequences.

  83. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847060, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Silence! Horror of horror woman?

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847061, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Back to phelps – the klimate is going to kill us all, yes because wentworth doesn’t get too worried about a high power bill.

    Mom & pop with 3 kids living in bumfuk western farming areas has a different opinion when they can’t afford heating or hot water.

  85. RobK
    #2847062, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Phelps thinks Australia should lead in climate change. Libs will be judged on it at the next election. Needs action plan.

  86. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2847063, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Hang in with these wankers guys ,won’t be long before they take their fully paid well earned break of three months or so ,they deserve every day of it the way they fight for communist fascist world domination ,soros probably slings them a few bucks in appreciation of furthering his rule the world plan ,emulating his hero the socialist fascist hitler.

  87. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847064, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Walking meme. Phelps.

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847065, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Invest money into technology developments for renewbals.

    You mean OPM pissed up against the wall.

  89. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847066, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    She even looks like a NPC.

  90. RobK
    #2847067, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Albo is dribbling again. CET, GBR etc.

  92. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847070, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Albo also looks like NPC. Holy crap. They nearly all do.

  93. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847071, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Summers reinforces why stroke victims shouldn’t do public speaking without a spit mask.

  95. RobK
    #2847073, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    12 yrs of alarmism, still not much done.
    Funny that..

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847077, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    12 yrs of alarmism, still not much done.
    Funny that..

    Try about 30

  97. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847078, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    NEG brought down Turncoat. Hello, Bueller, Hello.

  98. RobK
    #2847079, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Jones highlights abc bias.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847080, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Onto the email slur – PVO defends leaving Sharma being slurred out of the story.

    Odious cretins

  100. RobK
    #2847084, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Phelps would be deadly at a bbq.

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847087, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Snowcone and the celebrity lesbian go onto slur Sharma and play the victim.

    I curse their oily hides.

  102. Peter Castieau
    #2847088, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    53 please Carpe.

    What a shocking moment in time we find ourselves ……

  103. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847090, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Phelps would be deadly at a bbq.

    Agreed, for me that scenario is an instinctive primal challenge. I don’t get invited out much.

  104. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847091, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Last question to the drooling stroke victim

    Domestic violence

    She says something that involves drooling , spitting and muttering incoherently about childcare and violence.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847092, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    MarkA 32
    Vic in Prossy 23
    Peter Campion 49
    RobK 18
    Hay Stockard 68
    Old School Conservative 10
    ZK2A 20
    Westie Woman 13
    Cpt Seahawks 24
    Classical Hero 25
    Custard 53

  106. RobK
    #2847093, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Violence against women gets some air time…the rest of us, you’re on your own.

  107. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847094, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Does Drooly the Sad Clown ever smile? Can it?

  108. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847095, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Summers drools with enthusiasm about killing babies in Qld, loves the concept of child murder.

  109. RobK
    #2847096, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Ruddock blames drugs. Manages to use only a few words.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847099, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    PVO doesn’t believe in merit, just go for quotas.

    Albosleazy is just being albosleazy, rub & tug to follow.

  112. RobK
    #2847102, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Phelps says libs bully women.

  113. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847104, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    It’s official Oz is fucked, leave while you can.

    In fact run, you have no hope left, Oz will be a financial wasteland within 1 months and will be having brownouts withing 3 months.

  115. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847106, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Beat up Shakespeare week coming up.

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847110, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops

    Numbers came in at 19 so no winner tonight.

    Be aware you are costing me a fortune at my milliner, saddler and dungeon supplies warehouse

    The prize jackpots to the tastefully sculpted ballgag.

  118. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847112, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    WA low population, lake Argyle, all resources. F off Australia.

  119. Carpe Jugulum
    #2847114, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    I’m done Troops, thanks for playing.

    Oyasumi Nasai

  120. RobK
    #2847115, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    So close. Thanks Carpe. Nite all.

  121. Cpt Seahawks
    #2847119, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    WA, largest white enclave on the planet. And that’s the way we like it.

  122. Bushkid
    #2847121, posted on October 22, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Thanks again Carpe, g’nite all.

  123. Westie Woman
    #2847139, posted on October 22, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Thanks Carpe – you’re an angel doing this

    And hello back to Cpt Seahawks – I’ve been watching train videos for relaxation!

  124. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2847140, posted on October 22, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    WA, largest white enclave on the planet. And that’s the way we like it.

    What he said.

  125. a reader
    #2847188, posted on October 23, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Anybody else find it amusing that there is a large chain of Adult Stores in the UK called Anne Summers?

  126. Rafe Champion
    #2847246, posted on October 23, 2018 at 6:55 am

    A vote of thanks to the small band of heros who watch and suffer for us!

  127. Herodotus
    #2847248, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:04 am

    It’s Summers for Comers.

  128. egg_
    #2847256, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:26 am

    We haven’t anything from Young Chip for ages. I hope Ms Summers hasn’t pegged him to death Saudi Embassy style. He never looked very robust.

    He was never the same after the butt plug and croquet mallet?

  129. egg_
    #2847257, posted on October 23, 2018 at 7:30 am

    celebrity lesbian

    I read that as electricity lesbian?

    Wentworth’s fashionable celebrity electricity lesbian – she’s got the “vibe”?

