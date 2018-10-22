Wentworth, the Liberal’s “broad church” and the Party’s demise

My piece in Quadrant concludes
The seat of Wentworth is the latest casualty of these (broad church Liberal) policies. In the wake of the loss, Trent Zimmerman was not the only NSW politician calling for a more robust attack on fossil fuel-generated electricity. He would certainly be joined by his patron, Michael Photios, the state powerbroker whose wife, Kristina, is a director of Clean Energy Strategies, which bills itself as “a boutique corporate advisory firm specialising in energy“. Photios has been trying to replace conservative Liberal MPs, including Craig Kelly, who has converted his seat of Hughes from marginal to safe Liberal. In Kelly’s case the vaunted replacement is a former ALP representative, Kent Johns.
Although Scott Morrison has said there will be no change in the policy, pressures from the Wentworth election outcome, the left of the Party are moving to kill suggestions of a shift to a harder core anti- Paris and pro-low cost energy stance. This leaves the electorate with little to distinguish the ALP from the Coalition, except the gentler, rosier patina that the ALP will supply.
Could a Liberal leader do a “full Trump” and offer the liberal and conservative policy blend that has proven so successful in North America? Many would argue that Australia’s mandatory voting system means there is no possibility of energising otherwise non-voting supporters in the way Trump has done. Perhaps so, but the drift to the centre-left that characterises the Liberal Party today makes it difficult to discern a path that will prevent its defeat in a general election.
Nice to see you sink the boot into The Father of Middle Class Welfare Alan. There should be more of it.
The only shithole on earth where corruption is not only legal, but almost mandatory for the swill of the ruling class. The Liberal Party of Australia is the most corrupt political organisation in the Western world.
The center is so far to the left now that we need binoculars to see its original position.
Sure, there are plenty of bureaucrats who have been hired on the basis of unwillingness to crack down on abuses, but the buck stops with the politicians. They can’t run fast enough and far enough from the embarrassment of these scandals. The “solution” is always to throw more money at them and kick the can down the road.
I don’t know Johanna. I really do think it’s the system as a whole. It’s politicians and bureaucrats and funding recipients and those in the recipient pool that may have some special access. You can do basic acquittal and auditing but not much else. Maybe it’s just my own little thesis – but I’m going to stand by it – the public service works under a system of enforced lack of accountability.
Would it be a fair comment to say Turnbull is Australia’s Hillary Clinton.
So much baggage has been gathered, shame Goldman Sache saved his hide.
His wholly owned homo Zimmerman was certainly singing for his supper on the ALPBC on Saturday night.
What word means both “inept” and “corrupt” at the same time? If there isn’t one then it would need to be invented.
‘Liberal’. As used in the USA. Rapidly being adopted throughout the anglophone world.
Yes. I have always had a conservative outlook but it is clear (to me) that whilst my views have not significantly altered, they are now often characterized as “right wing” or even “hard right”.
The curious thing is that not many years ago, my opinions/attitude were largely consistent with most of the Liberal Party. There were differences of course, but the general policy thrust of the Party aligned (sufficiently) with my own. I was one of the ‘rusted on’ – but not any more.
The fact that alternative Parties such as AC, ALA etc are even in existence points to the the Liberal’s having vacated their former policies and voter base in the generalized shift to the Left by both Labor and Liberal. With any luck, the current Liberal party will be decimated at the next general election and largely replaced by the AC (if not in the Reps, in the Senate).
The rot started with John Howard and his “broad church” approach which welcomed soft socialism into the Liberal Party in an attempt to maroon the ALP with the hard left policies.
Not 100% correct. there has been a tension between conservatives and liberals (social and classical) who sit in the centre right party (as constituted from time to time over the years) ever since Carruthers united Free Trade and Protectionists in NSW in 1903.
Over the years it has been a centralist/states rights fight, other times wets/dries. Other times Young Liberals vs. ‘ultras/uglies’.
The Father of Middle Class Welfare’s ‘broad church’ riff is just modern phraseology to describe this balance, with Howard making decisions as Fraser and Abbott and even Ming Himself had to do.
That said, and for the avoidance of doubt, like Fraser’s efforts I thought that most of Howards third and fourth term decisions sucked and I have always wondered allowed why there hasn’t been a big expose between the relationships between Liberal Party participants and global warming supplicants.
Is it though? Howard built the green government agencies and middle class welfare and he didn’t suffer any consequences as a result. I think people are reading too much into this or that election.
But that’s just a “blend” of different types of left wing ideas so why would anyone want that?
Trump combined modern big spending and regulatory state policies, with old-school anti-immigrant leftism to win the election. Id call that a disaster in North America not “successful”.
What’s needed is an actual alternative to left wing collectivism, in all its flavors, in mainstream political discourse and that’s not going to come from the clueless conservative movement. No one even theoretically knows what that would even sound like.
That said, and for the avoidance of doubt, like Fraser’s efforts I thought that most of Howards third and fourth term decisions sucked
A reasonable viewpoint.
The big difference is that Howard actually achieved some good things (e.g. dealing with the MUA).
Worthwhile achievements of any of Fraser’s governments are harder to find than trousers in the Admiral Benbow Motel, Memphis.
Decimated is 1 in 10.
A pogrom awaits.
Weighed down by its internal contradictions, the Liberal ‘Broad Church’ has struggled for the past 10+ years to present as a party of government and not a factional and personal plaything.
At the 2016 election the Libs/LNP garnered 29% of first preference vote. Next time around, the polls suggest it can expect something between 20% and 25%. At which point the Coalition agreement will become moot, and low-rent ambition will fragment the non-socialist side of politics.
Hopefully Australians will stick to past form when voting Shorten/ACTU Government into power and vote against the ALP/Greens in the Senate for balance. There is nothing else.
Doubtless there are lots of carefully constructed and collected polling results which show a healthy level of support for “real action” on climate change – just as there are regular polls which show quite strong positive responses to questions along the lines of “would you be prepared to pay higher taxes in return for higher government spending on health, education etc.”.
In both cases, what people really mean is that someone else should pay more – but not them, because they are special, or battlers (as defined by themselves), or whatever – when the financial crunch comes (note the latest grim house auction results) the virtue-signalling will quickly evaporate.
Thanks Alan,
Well written. You are doing a splendid job, trying to get some sanity in the discourse. Cheers.
Howard started the Liberal Party off on this whole big global warming fraud train even allowing Turnbull to ban incandescent light bulbs.
Here you go:
It’s time for a new party, one that is socially conservative and economically liberal.
The Liberal Party doesn’t stand for anything anymore, and has been overtaken by hand-wringing Leftists – who could just as easily be in the ALP — who think higher taxes and more government is the answer to every question.
Where is the party for small business owners? Where is the party for aspirational middle class families? Where is the party for self-funded retirees?
In short, where is the party for people looking to make their own way in life and not looking for a handout?
Agree with most of it except energy.
You guys gotta get away from this coal = good, renewables = bad logic.
It’s not a left v right issue.
The reality is that coal is dead. As a fuel source, it is both dirty and more expensive – so why support it?
If you want to say, no more subsidies, then yes I would agree.
But note that renewables plus firming with no subsidies still beats new coal.
Save your arguments for something that matter – like tax reduction.
Otherwise, perhaps build these coal plants yourself
Black coal burns cleanly.
It is also the cheapest source of electricity.
We can have tax reduction Barry. There is no binary choice between tax cuts or coal-fired power.
The thing is, that’s a contradiction and I think is why the Liberal party is failing.
Politics is about individualism (right wing) vs collectivism (left wing) and social conservatives are collectivists while economic liberals are individualists.
The two movements don’t belong in one party.
To provide an alternative to the left, conservatives will have to abandon their religious/traditionalist collectivism, but that will mean abandoning conservatism.
In other words, what’s needed is an actual individualist movement in mainstream politics and that can only happen when social conservatives are out of the way.
Barry Bones, what will replace the 60 odd billion dollars of income lost if we don’t sell coal? Basket weaving, or basket case weaving?
Yes, it is the case the median voter want action on climate change but not pay for it. This position is not entirely hypocritical, and the median voter is quite open to nuclear.
Morrison just needs to call a nuclear vs renewables plebiscite to coincide with the next election, and he will win it.
Actually both the Libs and the ALP lost 1/3 of their primary vote in Wentworth (ALP slightly more than 1/3, Libs slightly less)
There has been an ongoing trend of erosion of major parties primary votes at elections for quite some time now. We can expect more independents and middle parties to break through.
I am expecting a minority ALP government supported by independents at the next election. Shorten will be PM, but he won’t be a happy PM.
Barry Bones is probably unaware that the costings for renewables v fossil fuels is always at nameplate level and not at capacity factor for which in Australia has Wind at 29% and Solar at 15% whilst coal has a capacity factor of over 90% when not shackled by the LSRET regulations. So in effect, you need more than three times more windpower and firming at nameplate capacity to get the equivilent output as a coal fired station as wind power in Australia spends 80% of the time producing less than 50% of its nameplate capacity. Plus Windpower has never exceeded generating more than 75% of its nameplate capacity at any one time.
Then there is the issue with sequences of low wind days where there has been 8 counts of 5 days or more with less than 20% of nameplate capacity which would screw up any storage plans.
The capacity factor of wind
Plus the assumptions made are things like fossil fuels capital cost being at 15% compared to winds 9% and also does not include the costs of transmission lines to windfarms which are generally in remote locations far from major population centres and also includes that a price on carbon in inevitable and prices that in at $20 a megawatt hour.
Quite a few dodgy assumptions being made there.
I agree with Tom.